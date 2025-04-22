The 2025 NFL Draft is shaping up to be as unpredictable as Rory McIlroy was during the back nine of this year's Masters tournament. With every shot, viewers had literally no idea if McIlroy would commit a catastrophic error -- like his shot in the water that led to his double bogie on 13 -- or hit a miraculous shot -- like his jaw-dropping approach shot on 15 -- as the 35-year-old was desperately trying to win his first major tournament in nearly 11 years.
Fortunately for McIlroy, he made enough of the latter shots to secure victory while becoming the sixth golfer in history to win the grand slam. Like McIlroy, 32 NFL teams are hoping to hit a different type of grand slam during the draft, which will kick off Thursday night from Green Bay.
After reviewing several mock drafts and combing over teams' top-30 prospect visit lists, I and the rest of the NFL media world have a decent idea as to what will unfold on Thursday night. We know that there's a good chance that Cam Ward will be taken No. 1 overall by the Tennessee Titans, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter are locks to be top-five picks, and that Shedeur Sanders will likely be drafted sometime in the first round. It also looks like EDGE rushers will fly off the board like hotcakes during the first round.
That's what we know, but there's plenty that we don't know as well. Will the Bears trade up to draft running back phenom Ashton Jeanty? Will the Giants and/or Browns draft a quarterback in the first round, or will they wait to do that with their second-round picks? Speaking of quarterback, it appears that -- with Aaron Rodgers still unsigned -- that the odds of the Steelers drafting one with the 21st pick are increasing by the day.
Now that we've set the table, I invite you to check out my one and only 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
After watching Will Levis regress in 2024, Titans second-year head coach Brian Callahan isn't taking any chances this year. In Ward, the Titans get a prolific college QB who last year led the Hurricanes to the brink of the College Football Playoff.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Shedeur Sanders was considered, but I think the Browns will wait another year before they completely start over at QB. Besides, the opportunity to draft a player like Hunter doesn't come around very often. The Browns could be getting the first two-way player the NFL has seen since Deion Sanders.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Once again, Sanders was considered, but I think the Giants will wait to take a QB until the 34th pick if a highly ranked prospect falls to them at that spot. Besides, the Giants' initial renaissance back in the early 1980s started with the draft selection of Lawrence Taylor, so it's only fitting that Big Blue drafts another menacing defender in the first round now in an effort to jumpstart the franchise.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Many forget, but the Patriots' dynasty in some ways started with the second-round selection of future Pro Bowl left tackle Matt Light in 2001, the year New England won its first Super Bowl. Nearly 25 years later, Mike Vrabel -- a former teammate of Light's -- will likely kick off his tenure as Patriots head coach by selecting the top-ranked OT prospect.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
He might be an offensive coach, but Liam Coen's first pick as the Jaguars head coach will likely be spent on a defender. That defender will probably be Graham, whose presence in the middle of Michigan's defense in 2023 helped deliver the school's first national title in 26 years.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
It doesn't get more Raiders/Pete Carroll than selecting a physical RB like Jeanty, who is coming off one of the finest individual rushing seasons in college football history. Last year, the 5-foot-9, 216-pound Jeanty averaged 7.0 yards-per-carry and did not have a single game where he didn't run for at least 100 yards.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
An issue for years, the Jets take a big step towards fixing their pass protection by selecting Membou, who secured his status as a top-10 pick after showcasing his impressive speed during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
If EDGE rushers were drafted this year based off production, Green would hands-down be the first one to come off the board. In 2024, Green led the entire nation with 17 sacks while also pacing the Sun Belt Conference with 23 tackles for loss. Sure, he didn't play in the toughest conference, but that shouldn't be held against him.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Once again, Shedeur Sanders was considered, but despite a lot of noise, it doesn't appear that the Saints are considering taking a quarterback this early in the draft. They simply have too many other needs and would be better off taking the best-remaining player on the board with this pick. That player will likely be McMillan, a 6-foot-5 wideout who averaged a gaudy 16.1 yards-per-catch at Arizona.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Bears signed three potential starters on the offensive line during free agency, and with the 10th pick, they'll address the final part of the line (left tackle) that needed upgrading. Banks could also line up at guard if the Bears needed him to do so.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The 49ers find Dre Greenlaw's replacement in Walker, a versatile player who can help the defense in multiple areas. Walker has drawn comparisons to Kyle Van Noy, who last year (his age-33 season) was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 12.5 sacks as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
A million years ago, the Cowboys had another receiver named Golden who caught a touchdown in the franchise's second Super Bowl win. The Cowboys are surely hoping that this Golden is able to do similar things if they draft him.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
It came down to Johnson and Kenneth Grant. Johnson ultimately got the nod because Miami needs a cornerback and Johnson was widely considered the position's best prospect in this draft prior to last year's injuries. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins not drafting Johnson if he is still on the board at this point.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Linebacker, defensive line and tight end are the three positions the Colts could use this pick on, so it'll likely come down to them taking the best-available player at one of those positions. It'll most likely be Warren if he is still on the board. Warren would give Anthony Richardson yet another weapon alongside Jonathan Taylor and wideouts Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Atlanta is widely expected to take an EDGE rusher with this pick, but there's no consensus as to what player that will be. If it decides to pick based off college production, the clear choice (assuming Green is off the board) is Ezeiruaku, whose 16.5 sacks in 2024 tied Boston College's single-season record.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Barron makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals, who were just 24th in the NFL in interceptions recorded in 2024. Last year, Barron picked off five passes. He'd be a nice complement to Garrett Williams, the Cardinals' ascending slot corner.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
A pass rusher is needed, but the Bengals may not take a chance on one this early after swinging and missing two years ago on Myles Murphy. With Harmon, Cincinnati is getting a disruptive force on the defensive line who made marked improvements as a pass rusher in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Offensive line is also a need, but I think it would be hard for Mike Macdonald to pass up on the chance to draft Emmanwori, who is one of the draft's best overall athletes. Macdonald could use him similarly to how he used Kyle Hamilton during his time as the Ravens defensive coordinator.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
One of the easier picks to predict, the Buccaneers are slated to get a linebacker who filled the stat sheet last year with 117 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles an interception and a fumble recovery.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Denver gets its premier RB to help take the load off of second-year QB Bo Nix. Hampton enjoyed a prolific college career that included leading the ACC in rushing each of the past two years. He also rushed for 30 touchdowns over that span.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Pittsburgh is reportedly targeting both Nolen and Harmon and will likely draft whomever is still on the board at this point (assuming one of them has been picked by now). My guess is that Nolen will be Pittsburgh's pick. The Steelers could pursue RB or QB with this pick if both Harmon and Nolen are off the board.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Jim Harbaugh gets one of his former Michigan players who can help open things up for Justin Herbert. His 56 receptions last year was the most ever by a Michigan tight end for a single season.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Green Bay finally takes a WR in the first round. In Egbuka, the Packers would be getting a versatile player who caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus. His 205 catches as a Buckeye are the most in school history.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
This pick makes a lot of sense for the Vikings, given Cam Bynum's offseason departure and Harrison Smith getting closer to retirement. Starks is known for being a reliable tackler with impressive ball skills.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
Houston is widely expected to take an offensive linemen with this pick, and would likely be ecstatic if that player ends up being Booker, who allowed just half a sack during his final year at Alabama.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Los Angeles might luck into drafting whom many consider to be the best CB in this draft. He's definitely the fastest CB after running 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Baltimore has other needs at O-line and at CB, but it's safe to say it'd jump at the chance to draft Williams if he is still on the board. Williams played through an injury last year but still showed his mettle as a pass rusher and as a dependable run-stuffer.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Detroit takes the best-available player while keeping the former Wolverines standout in Michigan. Grant could supply the Lions with an immovable force in the middle of their defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 29
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Like you, I'm also surprised that Pearce was still on the board at this point. But this is obviously good news for Dan Quinn, who will surely jump at the chance to take Pearce, whose 10.0 sacks in 2023 led the SEC.
Round 1 - Pick 30
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Buffalo is able to address one of their biggest positional needs by drafting Revel, a big CB (6-foot-2) whose draft stock will likely be impacted by last year's season-ending knee injury.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Expect Kansas City to draft an offensive linemen early less than three months after that unit was taken advantage of by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Conerly surrendered just two sacks in 1,032 career pass-blocking snaps during his time at Oregon.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
With Cleveland sitting at No. 33, the Giants jump ahead of them to take Sanders.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.