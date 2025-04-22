Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 After watching Will Levis regress in 2024, Titans second-year head coach Brian Callahan isn't taking any chances this year. In Ward, the Titans get a prolific college QB who last year led the Hurricanes to the brink of the College Football Playoff.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st Shedeur Sanders was considered, but I think the Browns will wait another year before they completely start over at QB. Besides, the opportunity to draft a player like Hunter doesn't come around very often. The Browns could be getting the first two-way player the NFL has seen since Deion Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Once again, Sanders was considered, but I think the Giants will wait to take a QB until the 34th pick if a highly ranked prospect falls to them at that spot. Besides, the Giants' initial renaissance back in the early 1980s started with the draft selection of Lawrence Taylor, so it's only fitting that Big Blue drafts another menacing defender in the first round now in an effort to jumpstart the franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Many forget, but the Patriots' dynasty in some ways started with the second-round selection of future Pro Bowl left tackle Matt Light in 2001, the year New England won its first Super Bowl. Nearly 25 years later, Mike Vrabel -- a former teammate of Light's -- will likely kick off his tenure as Patriots head coach by selecting the top-ranked OT prospect.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st He might be an offensive coach, but Liam Coen's first pick as the Jaguars head coach will likely be spent on a defender. That defender will probably be Graham, whose presence in the middle of Michigan's defense in 2023 helped deliver the school's first national title in 26 years.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 It doesn't get more Raiders/Pete Carroll than selecting a physical RB like Jeanty, who is coming off one of the finest individual rushing seasons in college football history. Last year, the 5-foot-9, 216-pound Jeanty averaged 7.0 yards-per-carry and did not have a single game where he didn't run for at least 100 yards.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd An issue for years, the Jets take a big step towards fixing their pass protection by selecting Membou, who secured his status as a top-10 pick after showcasing his impressive speed during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd If EDGE rushers were drafted this year based off production, Green would hands-down be the first one to come off the board. In 2024, Green led the entire nation with 17 sacks while also pacing the Sun Belt Conference with 23 tackles for loss. Sure, he didn't play in the toughest conference, but that shouldn't be held against him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Once again, Shedeur Sanders was considered, but despite a lot of noise, it doesn't appear that the Saints are considering taking a quarterback this early in the draft. They simply have too many other needs and would be better off taking the best-remaining player on the board with this pick. That player will likely be McMillan, a 6-foot-5 wideout who averaged a gaudy 16.1 yards-per-catch at Arizona.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears signed three potential starters on the offensive line during free agency, and with the 10th pick, they'll address the final part of the line (left tackle) that needed upgrading. Banks could also line up at guard if the Bears needed him to do so.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The 49ers find Dre Greenlaw's replacement in Walker, a versatile player who can help the defense in multiple areas. Walker has drawn comparisons to Kyle Van Noy, who last year (his age-33 season) was named to the Pro Bowl after recording 12.5 sacks as a member of the Baltimore Ravens.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 A million years ago, the Cowboys had another receiver named Golden who caught a touchdown in the franchise's second Super Bowl win. The Cowboys are surely hoping that this Golden is able to do similar things if they draft him.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st It came down to Johnson and Kenneth Grant. Johnson ultimately got the nod because Miami needs a cornerback and Johnson was widely considered the position's best prospect in this draft prior to last year's injuries. It's hard to imagine the Dolphins not drafting Johnson if he is still on the board at this point.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Linebacker, defensive line and tight end are the three positions the Colts could use this pick on, so it'll likely come down to them taking the best-available player at one of those positions. It'll most likely be Warren if he is still on the board. Warren would give Anthony Richardson yet another weapon alongside Jonathan Taylor and wideouts Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 8th Atlanta is widely expected to take an EDGE rusher with this pick, but there's no consensus as to what player that will be. If it decides to pick based off college production, the clear choice (assuming Green is off the board) is Ezeiruaku, whose 16.5 sacks in 2024 tied Boston College's single-season record.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Barron makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals, who were just 24th in the NFL in interceptions recorded in 2024. Last year, Barron picked off five passes. He'd be a nice complement to Garrett Williams, the Cardinals' ascending slot corner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A pass rusher is needed, but the Bengals may not take a chance on one this early after swinging and missing two years ago on Myles Murphy. With Harmon, Cincinnati is getting a disruptive force on the defensive line who made marked improvements as a pass rusher in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Offensive line is also a need, but I think it would be hard for Mike Macdonald to pass up on the chance to draft Emmanwori, who is one of the draft's best overall athletes. Macdonald could use him similarly to how he used Kyle Hamilton during his time as the Ravens defensive coordinator.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st One of the easier picks to predict, the Buccaneers are slated to get a linebacker who filled the stat sheet last year with 117 tackles, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles an interception and a fumble recovery.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver gets its premier RB to help take the load off of second-year QB Bo Nix. Hampton enjoyed a prolific college career that included leading the ACC in rushing each of the past two years. He also rushed for 30 touchdowns over that span.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Pittsburgh is reportedly targeting both Nolen and Harmon and will likely draft whomever is still on the board at this point (assuming one of them has been picked by now). My guess is that Nolen will be Pittsburgh's pick. The Steelers could pursue RB or QB with this pick if both Harmon and Nolen are off the board.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Jim Harbaugh gets one of his former Michigan players who can help open things up for Justin Herbert. His 56 receptions last year was the most ever by a Michigan tight end for a single season.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Green Bay finally takes a WR in the first round. In Egbuka, the Packers would be getting a versatile player who caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns during his final season in Columbus. His 205 catches as a Buckeye are the most in school history.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st This pick makes a lot of sense for the Vikings, given Cam Bynum's offseason departure and Harrison Smith getting closer to retirement. Starks is known for being a reliable tackler with impressive ball skills.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st Houston is widely expected to take an offensive linemen with this pick, and would likely be ecstatic if that player ends up being Booker, who allowed just half a sack during his final year at Alabama.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd Los Angeles might luck into drafting whom many consider to be the best CB in this draft. He's definitely the fastest CB after running 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th Baltimore has other needs at O-line and at CB, but it's safe to say it'd jump at the chance to draft Williams if he is still on the board. Williams played through an injury last year but still showed his mettle as a pass rusher and as a dependable run-stuffer.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Detroit takes the best-available player while keeping the former Wolverines standout in Michigan. Grant could supply the Lions with an immovable force in the middle of their defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 29 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Like you, I'm also surprised that Pearce was still on the board at this point. But this is obviously good news for Dan Quinn, who will surely jump at the chance to take Pearce, whose 10.0 sacks in 2023 led the SEC.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo is able to address one of their biggest positional needs by drafting Revel, a big CB (6-foot-2) whose draft stock will likely be impacted by last year's season-ending knee injury.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th Expect Kansas City to draft an offensive linemen early less than three months after that unit was taken advantage of by the Eagles in the Super Bowl. Conerly surrendered just two sacks in 1,032 career pass-blocking snaps during his time at Oregon.