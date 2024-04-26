Yes, this is way too early, and, yes, we're calling this a 2025 NFL Mock Draft ... but maybe a better way to look at this is not as your garden-variety mock draft -- "Here's who your team will take 51 weeks from now having no idea how the current roster and subsequent season unfolds" -- but as a guide to the college players you should keep an eye on during the 2024 season. As always, the conversation will start with the quarterbacks, but as we sit here, there are no Caleb Williams-type prospects – though no one was talking up Jayden Daniels or J.J. McCarthy last May, either.

Again, to reiterate: This is less "mock draft" than "handy list of names to look out for in the fall." That said, we have to mention this: the draft order is using Caesars Sportsbook's Super Bowl odds (prior to Round 1) but in reverse order. We know folks are going to be very angry about why we have their team picking so high, but it's not our fault. These are your team's odds of winning a Lombardi Trophy, as determined Las Vegas.

If nothing else, using the betting odds means that, for the third straight year, the Panthers have the No. 1 overall pick. Hopefully first-year coach Dave Canales can get the most out of Bryce Young, but if that doesn't happen … you'd have to imagine quarterback at No. 1 (for the second time in three drafts for Carolina) will be a talking point. But there will be plenty of time to sort all that out. Before the big reveal, one more thing if you're looking for your NFL Draft fix.

