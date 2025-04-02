Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 I am moving off my stance that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, because they could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy, but essentially no one else established.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall, but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st In an ideal world, New England would be able to trade back a bit and still get the left tackle of the future. There is not going to be a rush to climb the draft order with Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board, however.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st After a week's hiatus, I have returned to a common prediction. The addition of Mason Graham would give them a higher pass-rush upside and more depth at a critical position. A year ago, new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that used a top-50 pick on defensive tackle Braden Fiske.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade. New York will probably try to establish the run game and Membou gives the Jets a better chance of doing that.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. Jalon Walker is not of prototypical size but his quickness will apply pressure on the opposition.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 New Orleans has to break the cycle and take Shedeur Sanders rather than waiting to add another Day 2 quarterback to a pile of mediocrity. There is no guarantee any first-round pick is successful but even if Sanders gives them the comparable play, it is at a much less expensive rate than Derek Carr.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 There has been conversation about Chicago needing to add another wide receiver to go along with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, but Ben Johnson may just lean into the run game and play more 12 personnel with Cole Kmet and Tyler Warren.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd San Francisco is almost certainly going to take a trench player with its first-round pick; edge rusher, defensive tackle or offensive line. Mike Green gives the 49ers another pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd Jalen Ramsey is not going to play forever and they do not have a good option on the other side of the field. Will Johnson, Kader Kohou and Ramsey is a strong starting unit.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd in free agency but that is a short-term fix at best. Shemar Stewart is an unrefined but talented prospect. If the production matched the athletic potential, he would be a top-five pick in the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 5th Trey Hendrickson has not signed a contract extension in Cincinnati, so one would think he stands by his trade request. If the Bengals honor that request, then they are left with Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai after Sam Hubbard retired. Mykel Williams adds some excitement to the room.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Head coach Mike Macdonald is looking for accountability from the safety position. He wants an extension of himself on the football field. Malaki Starks did not test like an elite athlete but his instincts allow him to offset any of those concerns.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker, so the hope is that Lavonte David can download what he has learned into the rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 I would not be surprised if George Pickens were moved at some point before the season. Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf and the skill sets overlap. Plus, Aaron Rodgers and Pickens would be an unstable mixture. Luther Burden III is a better match for the Steelers offense.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 It would not be all that surprising if NFL teams overthought Tetairoa McMillan after running a mediocre 40-yard dash time. Drake London never ran the 40-yard dash but I doubt anyone expected him to run sub 4.5 seconds and that did not stop him from going No. 8 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Cam Bynum is off to Indianapolis and Harrison Smith is not going to play forever. The Vikings make an investment in the future with the selection of South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority for the Texans and a really good one happens to be available.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft, but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore returns to its roots as it uses a first-round selection on the defensive line. Derrick Harmon and Nnamdi Madubuike can be a pocket-shuttering duo in the AFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 7th Za'Darius Smith has exited the building and Aidan Hutchinson will be returning from injury. Donovan Ezeiruaku does not necessarily have the power profile that Dan Campbell has sought in that role but he was incredibly productive last fall.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd It will be interesting to see if Brandon Coleman ultimately settles at right tackle or guard. If he moves inside, then the Commanders may not look to add additional interior offensive line help. If he moves to right tackle, then I could see them bringing Grey Zabel to start at offensive guard and give them insurance at center.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City does not usually invest premium draft assets into the cornerback position, but that is also why that unit was a problem, at times, last season. Corrective measures lead to the selection of Maxwell Hairston in the first round.