The 2025 NFL Draft is officially three weeks from today and there is still little clarity at the top of the order. Most assume that Miami quarterback Cam Ward will be the No. 1 overall selection to the Tennessee Titans but there have not been any concrete reports as such.
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been linked to both the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants at points during the pre-draft process but it is also possible, if not likely, that each franchise opts to take the best player available rather than settle on the quarterback. In today's thought exercise, we explore a small slide for Sanders.
It also appears likely that the Steelers will sign veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which could take them out of the market for a quarterback in the first round. It is becoming more and more likely that three quarterbacks will not be taken in the first round, which would only be the second occurrence in 10 drafts.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
I am moving off my stance that the Browns will take Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter, because they could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rusher Joe Tryon-Shoyinka in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy, but essentially no one else established.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
I do not believe that the Russell Wilson signing has any impact on what the Giants will do at No. 3 overall, but I could see them drafting an impact performer to improve this season's roster and waiting until Day 2 for the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
In an ideal world, New England would be able to trade back a bit and still get the left tackle of the future. There is not going to be a rush to climb the draft order with Cam Ward, Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter off the board, however.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
After a week's hiatus, I have returned to a common prediction. The addition of Mason Graham would give them a higher pass-rush upside and more depth at a critical position. A year ago, new Jaguars general manager James Gladstone was part of a Rams front office that used a top-50 pick on defensive tackle Braden Fiske.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade. New York will probably try to establish the run game and Membou gives the Jets a better chance of doing that.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Carolina needs difference-makers on defense since trading away Brian Burns. Jalon Walker is not of prototypical size but his quickness will apply pressure on the opposition.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
New Orleans has to break the cycle and take Shedeur Sanders rather than waiting to add another Day 2 quarterback to a pile of mediocrity. There is no guarantee any first-round pick is successful but even if Sanders gives them the comparable play, it is at a much less expensive rate than Derek Carr.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
There has been conversation about Chicago needing to add another wide receiver to go along with DJ Moore and Rome Odunze, but Ben Johnson may just lean into the run game and play more 12 personnel with Cole Kmet and Tyler Warren.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
San Francisco is almost certainly going to take a trench player with its first-round pick; edge rusher, defensive tackle or offensive line. Mike Green gives the 49ers another pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Jalen Ramsey is not going to play forever and they do not have a good option on the other side of the field. Will Johnson, Kader Kohou and Ramsey is a strong starting unit.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd in free agency but that is a short-term fix at best. Shemar Stewart is an unrefined but talented prospect. If the production matched the athletic potential, he would be a top-five pick in the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Trey Hendrickson has not signed a contract extension in Cincinnati, so one would think he stands by his trade request. If the Bengals honor that request, then they are left with Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai after Sam Hubbard retired. Mykel Williams adds some excitement to the room.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Head coach Mike Macdonald is looking for accountability from the safety position. He wants an extension of himself on the football field. Malaki Starks did not test like an elite athlete but his instincts allow him to offset any of those concerns.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker, so the hope is that Lavonte David can download what he has learned into the rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
I would not be surprised if George Pickens were moved at some point before the season. Pittsburgh acquired DK Metcalf and the skill sets overlap. Plus, Aaron Rodgers and Pickens would be an unstable mixture. Luther Burden III is a better match for the Steelers offense.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
It would not be all that surprising if NFL teams overthought Tetairoa McMillan after running a mediocre 40-yard dash time. Drake London never ran the 40-yard dash but I doubt anyone expected him to run sub 4.5 seconds and that did not stop him from going No. 8 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Cam Bynum is off to Indianapolis and Harrison Smith is not going to play forever. The Vikings make an investment in the future with the selection of South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority for the Texans and a really good one happens to be available.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
History suggests Los Angeles does not value secondary players at this stage of the draft, but a long-term answer at cornerback has evaded the Rams since parting with Jalen Ramsey. Trey Amos has a quality combination of production and athletic ability.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Baltimore returns to its roots as it uses a first-round selection on the defensive line. Derrick Harmon and Nnamdi Madubuike can be a pocket-shuttering duo in the AFC North.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
Za'Darius Smith has exited the building and Aidan Hutchinson will be returning from injury. Donovan Ezeiruaku does not necessarily have the power profile that Dan Campbell has sought in that role but he was incredibly productive last fall.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
It will be interesting to see if Brandon Coleman ultimately settles at right tackle or guard. If he moves inside, then the Commanders may not look to add additional interior offensive line help. If he moves to right tackle, then I could see them bringing Grey Zabel to start at offensive guard and give them insurance at center.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Kansas City does not usually invest premium draft assets into the cornerback position, but that is also why that unit was a problem, at times, last season. Corrective measures lead to the selection of Maxwell Hairston in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Dallas Goedert has been the topic of trade discussions. The situation is similar to when Philadelphia had Zach Ertz and drafted Goedert in the second round. Mason Taylor, the son of NFL legend Jason Taylor, is brought in as the heir apparent at tight end.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.