The NFL Draft is right around the corner -- April 24-26 to be exact -- and we are in the peak of mock draft season. There have been so many mocks released over the last few weeks, making it hard to keep track of who picked what to where and how many versions they have done.
I've never been crazy about mock drafts, using them as a point of reference over anything else. I do one mock draft a year -- and that always is for the first round. There's a ton of respect from me for anyone who does mock drafts for two rounds up to seven (and they are a lot of fun to read). The mock draft simulator also is fun to use for team-oriented mock drafts, part of the buildup.
For my one and only mock draft this year, I'm going to do something a bit different. I'm going to pick where every player SHOULD go.
This is more of a pound for pound of the draft class, instead of a player or team reaching for a player. Of course, team needs do factor into the equation (hence why quarterbacks will be taken high). There will be other players who will go higher or lower based on these pound-for-pound rankings, but that's part of the fun of it all.
Oh, and as is tradition -- no trades in the first round.
Without further ado, here is my one mock draft for 2025.
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
Is Ward the best pound-for-pound player in this draft class? No, but Tennessee needs a franchise quarterback and Ward is the best one in this class. There are better players, but getting a franchise quarterback is paramount for Tennessee.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The best player in this class is Hunter, who was a 1,000-yard receiver and intercepted three passes last season for Colorado. Hunter should be a very good player no matter what position he plays (and wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback). This is a home run for Cleveland, which also could use a quarterbac
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Carter has a case for the best player in the class, as his explosiveness as a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker makes him valuable for any defense. He'll be an edge rusher in the pros, and can do significant damage to opposing quarterbacks on a defensive line with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
This works for the Patriots, who need significant help on the offensive line anyway. Campbell has franchise left tackle potential. The athleticism and massive frame make up for the arm length, but Campbell is as polished as they come as a blocker in this class.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Jaguars have a dominant edge rusher in Josh Hines-Allen and a former No. 1 pick in Trayvon Walker. They still had just a 29.6% pressure rate last season (27th in the NFL) and Graham is a three-technique lineman with a high football IQ. He'll find the quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
There's a case to be made for Jeanty to go higher, but his explosiveness at running back is exactly what the Raiders need for their offense (and Pete Carroll loves running backs). The 151 missed tackles last season stand out, but so does his ability to catch the football and burst onto the second level.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Jets have been searching for a playmaking tight end for years, and Warren is one of the best athletes in this draft. Justin Fields will be pleased he has another pass catcher in an offense that already has Garrett Wilson.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker's ability as a pass rusher stands out with a high pressure rate, despite playing three positions at Georgia. The Panthers could use a player who can rush the passer and play off-ball linebacker like Walker, needing all the help they can get on that side of the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
The Saints need to protect Derek Carr up front -- or whoever lines up behind center if Carr misses the season -- and Membou makes any offensive line better. Suited to play guard initially, Membou projects as a long-term right tackle going forward. His power in the run game stands out on tape.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The sack rate isn't high for Stewart, but the pressure rate shows he gets to the quarterback. Stewart should shine in a Dennis Allen defense as a complementary pass rusher to Montez Sweat.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The 49ers find their Deebo Samuel replacement in McMillan, the best wideout in this draft class. McMillan can play wide or in the slot, and his deep-ball ability gives the 49ers another explosive pass catcher in a revamped offense.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
There's a questionable background with Green, but there's no denying his talent. A violent edge rusher who finishes plays, the Cowboys defensive line would immensely benefit having Green on it.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
A Day 1 starter at cornerback, Johnson has played mostly zone coverage even though he's comfortable in press. The footwork and IQ to find the ball also stands out, even if the speed isn't optimal.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Loveland is too good a player to fall this far in the draft, as any team without a good tight end could use him. He's the ideal security blanket in the pass game for Anthony Richardson, lining up on the line or in the slot. Instant playmaker for any offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
While the Falcons run a hybrid defense, Campbell would be an instant contributor playing either the MIKE or the WILL. The best linebacker in this class, the physicality and ability to cover sideline-to-sideline significantly helps Campbell become a Day 1 starter in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon led all FBS interior linemen in pressures, finding ways to get to the quarterback. The potential to get to the quarterback outweighs the tackling deficiencies, as Harmon could be a game-changer playing on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 17
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
This may be too early to take a safety, but Emmanwori can play multiple roles in a defense to justify a team taking him this high. A natural box safety, Emmanwori is one of the players in this class who tcan develop into an All-Pro at his position.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
There's no denying Golden's route-running and ability to catch passes, making him one of the most polished players in this class. The size may not be there but the production is -- especially on the outside.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
The Buccaneers could use help in the pass rush, but it's very hard to pass up a player of Simmons' talent. Pairing Simmons with an All-Pro in Tristan Wirfs gives the Buccaneers one of the best tackle duos in football, having two franchise players at the position for a decade.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
A gifted running back who can read the blocker, Hampton is a Day 1 starter for teams that could use a running back. Imagine the plays carved out for him in Sean Payton's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
If Sanders does fall in the draft, this is likely where he ends up -- given the lack of top-end quarterbacks in this draft and teams' need for other positions. In terms of pound-for-pound rankings, this is also a good spot for Sanders -- who needs work on throws with 10+ air yards. This is a good spot for him to develop.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Tyler Booker would have been ideal here, but the Chargers need help at wide receiver. Burden is similar to Ladd McConkey with his ability to get yards after the catch, but that's far from a bad thing.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Wide receiver may have been the play here, yet it's hard to ignore what Williams brings to a pass rush. He needs to be more consistent at getting to the quarterback, but the bend is there along with the length.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The Vikings should run to the podium if Booker is on the board, as they have committed toward improving the offensive line this offseason. He's a Day 1 starter at guard and one of the sure things in this draft, especially with his power in pass protection.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Far from a polished product, the potential stands out with Conerly's athleticism (he still is learning how to play tackle). He needs to improve his hands and upper-body strength, but the tools are there to be a Pro Bowl player.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
A playmaker in the secondary, Barron thrived when Texas moved him to the outside cornerback spot last year. Barron is a natural in the slot, trusting his eyes in coverage and excellent at being physical with receivers.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
A natural pass rusher, all Ezeiruaku does is get to the quarterback. The Ravens could use an edge rusher with the production of Ezeiruaku, who can be a game changer at the position -- specifically late in games.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Lions get a great player in Banks at No. 28, one too good to pass up. While Banks can thrive at tackle, he could become an All-Pro at guard -- especially on the Lions offensive line. Imagine him next to Penei Sewell.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nolen is physical on the defensive interior, showcasing the burst off the line of scrimmage and the power to make life tough on guards and centers. Commanders could use this to compete against the Eagles.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Bills need more playmakers for Josh Allen, and find one in Egbuka. Why not land a player from a school that produces a factory of NFL players at the position? Egbuka is NFL ready and could compete for Rookie of the Year honors with Josh Allen throwing to him.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
Taylor is an enigma among this draft class, but there's no denying his high-end talent. An excellent route runner, Taylor can learn from the best in Travis Kelce as his eventual successor.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Good players continue to fall to the Eagles, who land another Georgia player for their defense. An immediate starter in the league, Starks' playmaking ability immediately suits him for the C.J. Gardner-Johnson role.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.