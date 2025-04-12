Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Is Ward the best pound-for-pound player in this draft class? No, but Tennessee needs a franchise quarterback and Ward is the best one in this class. There are better players, but getting a franchise quarterback is paramount for Tennessee.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 The best player in this class is Hunter, who was a 1,000-yard receiver and intercepted three passes last season for Colorado. Hunter should be a very good player no matter what position he plays (and wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback). This is a home run for Cleveland, which also could use a quarterbac

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Carter has a case for the best player in the class, as his explosiveness as a pass rusher and off-ball linebacker makes him valuable for any defense. He'll be an edge rusher in the pros, and can do significant damage to opposing quarterbacks on a defensive line with Dexter Lawrence and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st This works for the Patriots, who need significant help on the offensive line anyway. Campbell has franchise left tackle potential. The athleticism and massive frame make up for the arm length, but Campbell is as polished as they come as a blocker in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars have a dominant edge rusher in Josh Hines-Allen and a former No. 1 pick in Trayvon Walker. They still had just a 29.6% pressure rate last season (27th in the NFL) and Graham is a three-technique lineman with a high football IQ. He'll find the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There's a case to be made for Jeanty to go higher, but his explosiveness at running back is exactly what the Raiders need for their offense (and Pete Carroll loves running backs). The 151 missed tackles last season stand out, but so does his ability to catch the football and burst onto the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Jets have been searching for a playmaking tight end for years, and Warren is one of the best athletes in this draft. Justin Fields will be pleased he has another pass catcher in an offense that already has Garrett Wilson.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Walker's ability as a pass rusher stands out with a high pressure rate, despite playing three positions at Georgia. The Panthers could use a player who can rush the passer and play off-ball linebacker like Walker, needing all the help they can get on that side of the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints need to protect Derek Carr up front -- or whoever lines up behind center if Carr misses the season -- and Membou makes any offensive line better. Suited to play guard initially, Membou projects as a long-term right tackle going forward. His power in the run game stands out on tape.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th The sack rate isn't high for Stewart, but the pressure rate shows he gets to the quarterback. Stewart should shine in a Dennis Allen defense as a complementary pass rusher to Montez Sweat.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The 49ers find their Deebo Samuel replacement in McMillan, the best wideout in this draft class. McMillan can play wide or in the slot, and his deep-ball ability gives the 49ers another explosive pass catcher in a revamped offense.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd There's a questionable background with Green, but there's no denying his talent. A violent edge rusher who finishes plays, the Cowboys defensive line would immensely benefit having Green on it.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 2nd A Day 1 starter at cornerback, Johnson has played mostly zone coverage even though he's comfortable in press. The footwork and IQ to find the ball also stands out, even if the speed isn't optimal.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Loveland is too good a player to fall this far in the draft, as any team without a good tight end could use him. He's the ideal security blanket in the pass game for Anthony Richardson, lining up on the line or in the slot. Instant playmaker for any offense.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st While the Falcons run a hybrid defense, Campbell would be an instant contributor playing either the MIKE or the WILL. The best linebacker in this class, the physicality and ability to cover sideline-to-sideline significantly helps Campbell become a Day 1 starter in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Harmon led all FBS interior linemen in pressures, finding ways to get to the quarterback. The potential to get to the quarterback outweighs the tackling deficiencies, as Harmon could be a game-changer playing on the interior.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd This may be too early to take a safety, but Emmanwori can play multiple roles in a defense to justify a team taking him this high. A natural box safety, Emmanwori is one of the players in this class who tcan develop into an All-Pro at his position.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 There's no denying Golden's route-running and ability to catch passes, making him one of the most polished players in this class. The size may not be there but the production is -- especially on the outside.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 4th The Buccaneers could use help in the pass rush, but it's very hard to pass up a player of Simmons' talent. Pairing Simmons with an All-Pro in Tristan Wirfs gives the Buccaneers one of the best tackle duos in football, having two franchise players at the position for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 A gifted running back who can read the blocker, Hampton is a Day 1 starter for teams that could use a running back. Imagine the plays carved out for him in Sean Payton's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 If Sanders does fall in the draft, this is likely where he ends up -- given the lack of top-end quarterbacks in this draft and teams' need for other positions. In terms of pound-for-pound rankings, this is also a good spot for Sanders -- who needs work on throws with 10+ air yards. This is a good spot for him to develop.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Tyler Booker would have been ideal here, but the Chargers need help at wide receiver. Burden is similar to Ladd McConkey with his ability to get yards after the catch, but that's far from a bad thing.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 6th Wide receiver may have been the play here, yet it's hard to ignore what Williams brings to a pass rush. He needs to be more consistent at getting to the quarterback, but the bend is there along with the length.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st The Vikings should run to the podium if Booker is on the board, as they have committed toward improving the offensive line this offseason. He's a Day 1 starter at guard and one of the sure things in this draft, especially with his power in pass protection.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th Far from a polished product, the potential stands out with Conerly's athleticism (he still is learning how to play tackle). He needs to improve his hands and upper-body strength, but the tools are there to be a Pro Bowl player.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st A playmaker in the secondary, Barron thrived when Texas moved him to the outside cornerback spot last year. Barron is a natural in the slot, trusting his eyes in coverage and excellent at being physical with receivers.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th A natural pass rusher, all Ezeiruaku does is get to the quarterback. The Ravens could use an edge rusher with the production of Ezeiruaku, who can be a game changer at the position -- specifically late in games.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd The Lions get a great player in Banks at No. 28, one too good to pass up. While Banks can thrive at tackle, he could become an All-Pro at guard -- especially on the Lions offensive line. Imagine him next to Penei Sewell.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Nolen is physical on the defensive interior, showcasing the burst off the line of scrimmage and the power to make life tough on guards and centers. Commanders could use this to compete against the Eagles.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Bills need more playmakers for Josh Allen, and find one in Egbuka. Why not land a player from a school that produces a factory of NFL players at the position? Egbuka is NFL ready and could compete for Rookie of the Year honors with Josh Allen throwing to him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Mason Taylor TE LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 4th REC 55 REYDS 546 YDS/REC 9.9 TDS 2 Taylor is an enigma among this draft class, but there's no denying his high-end talent. An excellent route runner, Taylor can learn from the best in Travis Kelce as his eventual successor.