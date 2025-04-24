I can't think of a first round in recent NFL history with more question marks. After the top three players in the draft, the ranges for pretty much everyone else are all over the map. There are prospects that could be top 10 picks or fall out of the first round entirely.
That being said, there are a few trends I feel good about predicting. The first is that the offensive tackles will come off the board early. There's a group of five guys who have all the tools to be long-term starters. After that, there may not be another starter in the entire class. Because the need for offensive line is universal and because it's seen as a higher floor position, expect those five to be in demand.
The other trend is running backs being worthy of first-rounders again. General managers love taking running backs because they are seen as "safe" picks. After Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry's success last season, more teams will be willing to use their top pick on the position.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Hunter's two-way ability -- even if it's 80% and 30% -- gives him surplus value that pushes him over the top here for the Browns. Jerry Jeudy alongside Travis Hunter will make life easier for whoever is behind center for the Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Carter is simply too good to pass up at this spot even if it's not a "need." This will be a defensive line that could quickly usurp the Eagles for tops in the division.
Round 1 - Pick 4
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Campbell has been battle-tested in the SEC and his tape shows a high floor. He also plays with the kind of nastiness that Mike Vrabel will love.
Mock Trade from Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Jerry Jones is in the jersey-moving business and you can bet Jeanty will move the needle in that regard. Brian Schottenheimer wants balance offensively and this does just that.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
If Pete Carroll wants a strong running game, this is as good a pick for the Raiders as Ashton Jeanty. Membou is a real-deal people mover on the right side where the Raiders have a need.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Graham pairing with Quinnen Williams will make sure AFC East quarterbacks never know peace. They are both easy disruptors on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker is the top 3-4 outside linebacker in the draft going to a team that has a big hole at that position. He's an A+ character pick for a team in need of leaders.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Mickey Loomis loves addressing the trenches and Banks' addition allows them to move one of their lackluster pass-protecting tackles to the interior where they'd be a better fit.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Warren's versatility would be deadly in Ben Johnson's offense. His mismatch ability would give Caleb Williams a lot of layups.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Nolen has as much talent as any defensive lineman in this draft class, and the 49ers have the elite defensive-line coach in Kris Kocurek to get the most out of him.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
If they stood at five, this pick would be a possibility. McMillan is the perfect complement to Brian Thomas Jr. T-Mac is also the perfect fit with Trevor Lawrence because of his massive catch radius.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
As long as Simmons gets a doctor's approval pre-draft, he's 100% worthy of this draft capital. His tape was as good as any tackles in this class before tearing his patellar.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Loveland gives the Colts one of the best receiving corps in the NFL. He's the best route-runner in the tight end class.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Green was the FBS sack leader a year ago in his first year as a starter. He's got some of the best moves in the class and goes to a defense in desperate need of an immediate impact pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Conerly has all the athletic traits to be a high-end tackle. He could start a guard early for the Cardinals and be the right tackle of the future.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams is definitely the Bengals "type" at defensive end. He's a long and strong edge setter who gives them a transition plan from Trey Hendrickson.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
If the Seahawks loved Devon Witherspoon's tape enough to take him top five, they'll love Barron's tape from Texas last fall enough to take him here. That would be one feisty secondary.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
This is a fit that makes too much sense with Campbell's ability to blitz and Todd Bowles' propensity to do so. Factor in that this may be Lavonte David's final season and it's too perfect.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs
Sean Payton has always preferred defined roles for his running backs. In a pass-down role, there's not a better back in this class. Henderson is an absurdly good pass protector who eats up yards in space.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The slide stops here as Sanders. The Steelers may be the only team outside of the top 10 that would even take a quarterback in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Even with supposed injury concerns, Harmon's tape is too powerful for Jim Harbaugh to pass on. They have a desperate need at defensive tackle while Harmon has the prototypical length and strength for Jesse Minter's scheme.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Brian Gutekunst is addicted to freak athletes at defensive end. You won't find a freakier one in this draft class than Stewart. The Packers defensive line may not be dominant, but they'll certainly look good coming off the bus.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
This is how the run is established. Hampton is outstanding at churning positive gains and he'll be running behind one of the league's best offensive lines with the previous addition of Armand Membou.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
At some point, the Texans need to throw C.J. Stroud a bone after trading away his blindside protector in Laremy Tunsil. Booker is an NFL-ready guard who can provide stability on the interior.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
A lackluster junior campaign and unimpressive pre-draft testing drops Johnson to here. The Rams aren't interested in pre-draft testing anyways.
Round 1 - Pick 27
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
If one Kyle Hamilton is good, two is better. Emmanwori may not be Hamilton just yet, but his insane physical tools in a linebacker frame are reminiscent of the Ravens safety.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
With Jameson Williams' future with the Lions up in the air, Detroit may opt to find his field-stretching replacement in the first-round. Golden is an ascending player with versatile route-running ability.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
Egbuka's reliability and ability in the run game would play perfectly as the No. 2 in that offense. It's almost unfair how many weapons the Commanders could amass in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Bills' biggest need is at cornerback. Hairston is the best athlete in this corner class with elite recovery speed.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Chiefs have now had two Super Bowls sacrificed by a porous offensive line. Brett Veach may very well opt to never have that happen again. They could go to the well here numerous times to make sure last year doesn't happen again.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Mason Taylor TE
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 251 lbs
With Dallas Goedert hitting 30 and the Eagles using so many two tight end sets, they may opt for the athletic LSU tight end. Taylor has great hands and speed to stretch the seam.
