I can't think of a first round in recent NFL history with more question marks. After the top three players in the draft, the ranges for pretty much everyone else are all over the map. There are prospects that could be top 10 picks or fall out of the first round entirely.

That being said, there are a few trends I feel good about predicting. The first is that the offensive tackles will come off the board early. There's a group of five guys who have all the tools to be long-term starters. After that, there may not be another starter in the entire class. Because the need for offensive line is universal and because it's seen as a higher floor position, expect those five to be in demand.

The other trend is running backs being worthy of first-rounders again. General managers love taking running backs because they are seen as "safe" picks. After Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry's success last season, more teams will be willing to use their top pick on the position.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

