Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The Titans' actions in free agency -- or lack thereof at the quarterback position -- hint they're going to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick. This pairing may ultimately be the only thing we can all agree upon happening in this draft.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter. Even if they indeed listen to trade offers, I don't think any team will be able to meet their asking price for such a unique prospect like Hunter.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Giants love what they'd have up front on defense with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and now, Carter. They ultimately don't trade back, either, with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wanting a blue-chip prospect in this class in a vital year for them.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 4 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Here, the Patriots are happy to move back with the aggressive Bears who are after a Jahmyr Gibbs-type explosive runner for new head coach Ben Johnson.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars can certainly upgrade the offensive line via this pick in the draft. Campbell could play guard in a pinch, but new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen opt to build the trenches in front of Trevor Lawrence.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd New Raiders general manager John Spytek had a front-row seat to the impact Tristan Wirfs had in Tampa Bay. While Membou isn't quite the prospect Wirfs was, he's a comparable athlete, and that's really saying something.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Jets Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st With the departures of Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, the 49ers are thin at defensive tackle. Graham is as pro-ready as they come at the position. Plus, the 49ers have four top-100 picks, six in the top 160 and 12 selections overall. Plenty of ammo to make this selection.

Round 1 - Pick 8 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Last year, in this very spot, at No. 8 overall, everyone had Dallas Turner to the Falcons. Ultimately didn't happen. Jalon Walker to the Panthers has felt similarly too chalky. Therefore I'm going with a Charlotte native with immense pass-rushing upside to the Panthers here, shocking many, including myself.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Jalon Walker LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Saints jump at the opportunity to add a dynamic playmaker who can strike from the linebacker position or rush the passer in Walker.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Chicago Bears Round 1 - Pick 10 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The Patriots get a big-bodied "X" receiver for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era. Head coach Mike Vrabel would lean in this direction after his time in Tennessee with early-career A.J. Brown. Plus, New England gets one of Chicago's second-round picks (No. 39) and a 2026 second-round selection in the trade back.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers Round 1 - Pick 11 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Jets head coach Aaron Glenn saw first-hand the impact Sam LaPorta had in Detroit as a rookie. Warren is an overwhelming tight end at times who will work the middle of the field very well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 A prospect from the University of Texas who ran 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash? Music to the ears of Jerry Jones, and this is a team that needs more receiver help for Dak Prescott.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Banks gives the Dolphins stability at potentially two positions up front because of his guard-tackle versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Green is the type of athlete Colts general manager Chris Ballard would love to pick in Round 1 to bolster the pass-rushing group.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th A non-offensive skill-position player for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot in the first round of the draft. The Falcons need more outside pass-rushing help. Badly.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st The Cardinals jump at the opportunity to get a cornerback with Johnson's pure playmaking ability onto the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Harmon is the exact type of complete, three-down interior defensive rusher the Bengals need to bolster the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sees Kyle Hamilton-type possibilities for Emmanwori in his defense.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd The Buccaneers get their heir apparent to Lavonte David in the speedy Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 The Broncos pick the Michigan tight end to anchor the middle of the field for Bo Nix.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 This is one of two ideal landing spots for Sanders to be maximized in the NFL. Mike Tomlin can handle the Sanders media circus.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Jim Harbaugh gets his guy from Michigan to serve as the anchor in the middle of the Chargers' defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd The Packers get an explosive upfield rusher to draw attention away from Rashan Gary on the outside.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings Round 1 - Pick 24 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th The Commanders don't sit and hope the Boston College star drops to them. And the Vikings are happy to slide back, as they start this draft with only four selections.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd The Rams can't resist the movement ability of Zabel at the guard position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 3rd The Ravens get their outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins. He and Hairston are equally as feisty on the field.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Detroit Lions Round 1 - Pick 28 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 The Giants get their quarterback of the future with Dart in a move with the Lions that only costs them their second third-round pick (No. 99), plus a seventh-round selection (No. 219).

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Washington Commanders Round 1 - Pick 29 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th The Vikings want to get nastier up front and selecting Booker will certainly help in that area. They receive Washington's fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round selection in this slide backward.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th There are Tre'Davious White vibes to Amos, a box-checker from the SEC at the cornerback position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Chiefs adore YAC. Burden stars in that area. Instantly makes the Chiefs offense better.