I've crossed the finish line at the conclusion of the mock-draft marathon. Below you'll read my final mock draft of the 2025 NFL Draft cycle. After roughly 143,400 mock drafts since September, I feel there's no other way for me to submit this mock than to do it by embracing chaos, especially in this draft class seemingly loaded with more uncertainty than what we've had in recent memory.
We don't know how the quarterback position will shake out. Is this draft getting three quarterbacks in Round 1? Or just Cam Ward to the Titans with the first pick? What will the draft order ultimately be for this stacked defensive tackle class?
It's been fun running through these exercises every week, but I'd be lying if I wrote I wasn't amped to see actual selections being made very, very soon.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
The Titans' actions in free agency -- or lack thereof at the quarterback position -- hint they're going to draft Ward with the No. 1 pick. This pairing may ultimately be the only thing we can all agree upon happening in this draft.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Even without a long-term quarterback solution on the roster, the Browns opt for the prospect many believe is the best football player in this class in Hunter. Even if they indeed listen to trade offers, I don't think any team will be able to meet their asking price for such a unique prospect like Hunter.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Giants love what they'd have up front on defense with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and now, Carter. They ultimately don't trade back, either, with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wanting a blue-chip prospect in this class in a vital year for them.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Here, the Patriots are happy to move back with the aggressive Bears who are after a Jahmyr Gibbs-type explosive runner for new head coach Ben Johnson.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The Jaguars can certainly upgrade the offensive line via this pick in the draft. Campbell could play guard in a pinch, but new general manager James Gladstone and head coach Liam Coen opt to build the trenches in front of Trevor Lawrence.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
New Raiders general manager John Spytek had a front-row seat to the impact Tristan Wirfs had in Tampa Bay. While Membou isn't quite the prospect Wirfs was, he's a comparable athlete, and that's really saying something.
Mock Trade from New York Jets
Round 1 - Pick 7
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
With the departures of Javon Hargrave and Maliek Collins, the 49ers are thin at defensive tackle. Graham is as pro-ready as they come at the position. Plus, the 49ers have four top-100 picks, six in the top 160 and 12 selections overall. Plenty of ammo to make this selection.
Round 1 - Pick 8
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Last year, in this very spot, at No. 8 overall, everyone had Dallas Turner to the Falcons. Ultimately didn't happen. Jalon Walker to the Panthers has felt similarly too chalky. Therefore I'm going with a Charlotte native with immense pass-rushing upside to the Panthers here, shocking many, including myself.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Jalon Walker LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Saints jump at the opportunity to add a dynamic playmaker who can strike from the linebacker position or rush the passer in Walker.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The Patriots get a big-bodied "X" receiver for Year 2 of the Drake Maye era. Head coach Mike Vrabel would lean in this direction after his time in Tennessee with early-career A.J. Brown. Plus, New England gets one of Chicago's second-round picks (No. 39) and a 2026 second-round selection in the trade back.
Mock Trade from San Francisco 49ers
Round 1 - Pick 11
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jets head coach Aaron Glenn saw first-hand the impact Sam LaPorta had in Detroit as a rookie. Warren is an overwhelming tight end at times who will work the middle of the field very well.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
A prospect from the University of Texas who ran 4.29 seconds in the 40-yard dash? Music to the ears of Jerry Jones, and this is a team that needs more receiver help for Dak Prescott.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Banks gives the Dolphins stability at potentially two positions up front because of his guard-tackle versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Green is the type of athlete Colts general manager Chris Ballard would love to pick in Round 1 to bolster the pass-rushing group.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Shemar Stewart EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
A non-offensive skill-position player for Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot in the first round of the draft. The Falcons need more outside pass-rushing help. Badly.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Cardinals jump at the opportunity to get a cornerback with Johnson's pure playmaking ability onto the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Harmon is the exact type of complete, three-down interior defensive rusher the Bengals need to bolster the defense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald sees Kyle Hamilton-type possibilities for Emmanwori in his defense.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
The Buccaneers get their heir apparent to Lavonte David in the speedy Campbell.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
The Broncos pick the Michigan tight end to anchor the middle of the field for Bo Nix.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
This is one of two ideal landing spots for Sanders to be maximized in the NFL. Mike Tomlin can handle the Sanders media circus.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Jim Harbaugh gets his guy from Michigan to serve as the anchor in the middle of the Chargers' defensive front.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
The Packers get an explosive upfield rusher to draw attention away from Rashan Gary on the outside.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
The Commanders don't sit and hope the Boston College star drops to them. And the Vikings are happy to slide back, as they start this draft with only four selections.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Texans look to reload at the receiver group after the injuries to Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell in 2024. Egbuka has squeaky clean film and gets downfield in a hurry.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Rams can't resist the movement ability of Zabel at the guard position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Ravens get their outside cornerback opposite Nate Wiggins. He and Hairston are equally as feisty on the field.
Mock Trade from Detroit Lions
Round 1 - Pick 28
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
The Giants get their quarterback of the future with Dart in a move with the Lions that only costs them their second third-round pick (No. 99), plus a seventh-round selection (No. 219).
Mock Trade from Washington Commanders
Round 1 - Pick 29
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The Vikings want to get nastier up front and selecting Booker will certainly help in that area. They receive Washington's fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-round selection in this slide backward.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Chiefs adore YAC. Burden stars in that area. Instantly makes the Chiefs offense better.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
This is perfect, isn't it? The Eagles landing yet another Georgia defender who falls into their lap.
