The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine begins next week and it could be more important than most recent years. The gap between players projected midway through the first round and midway through Day 2 is negligible. There is an opportunity for players to cement their first-round status or rise into the conversation.
The edge rusher group is one that could potentially see some separation at the combine. Tennessee's James Pearce Jr., Georgia's Jalon Walker and Georgia's Mykel Williams are reliant on good testing scores. Meanwhile, Marshall's Mike Green could continue his charge up the boards after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.
It will be important for the running back group as well. Beyond Boise State's Ashton Jeanty, there is a cluster at the position that could be busted at the combine. Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III and Michigan cornerback Will Johnson are a few that could reestablish their claims as top draft prospects with strong showings.
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
If the Titans have a conviction about a quarterback, then they should take him, but if not, then they should not force the matter, because they are a long ways away from contention. Taking Abdul Carter, who fills a need they have had for many years, is a good start to rebuilding that roster.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Cleveland is going to come out of this draft with a quarterback. The only question is whether that happens in the first round or on Day 2. If both quarterbacks are available, then odds are better that the Browns will like one of them. Cam Ward has a higher ceiling.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's post important position and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
Las Vegas may have to add to the quarterback room later in the draft or through free agency, but forcing the situation is the worst thing that the franchise could do in this spot. Instead, the Raiders draft a tall wide receiver to whom that new quarterback can throw to.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
A year ago, New York entered the offseason with a need at both offensive tackle spots. The Jets went the veteran route to fill both roles, then drafted Olu Fashanu in the first round. Fashanu and Campbell should be able to fill those starting spots in some capacity.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Jalon Walker is a specialized pass rusher, but the Panthers would be hard-pressed to find a player more capable of creating pressure at this point. The hope is that Carolina can continue its offensive success while building toward the future.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
After trading away Marshon Lattimore at the deadline, New Orleans has a need at cornerback and Will Johnson has the potential to be one of the best players from this draft. Nagging injuries made him a shell of himself last season, but the bet is that he returns to form.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Armand Membou can compete with Braxton Jones at left tackle or move inside to guard. The idea is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and let the chips fall where they may. Ben Johnson had a quality offensive line in Detroit and must fix that unit before concerning himself with other aspects of the roster.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
It was not long ago that San Francisco had DeForest Buckner, Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead. Javon Hargrave was the only one of any consequence who the 49ers have brought into the building. Moving forward, they must embrace their roots and reinvest in the defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Tyler Warren has almost unanimously surpassed Colston Loveland in most mock drafts, but I think it truly comes down to scheme fit and what each team is looking for out of that role. Indianapolis has done everything within its power to support the young quarterback.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
Mykel Williams is not a finished product and that could mean his development must continue in the NFL. Atlanta could look back on this draft in five years and realize it got a steal. Williams has great size and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Arizona invested heavily in the defense last year after taking Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall. The Cardinals continue the defensive talent infusion with a high-ceiling interior defender.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Cincinnati probably needs to use this pick on the defense, but it is a golden opportunity to upgrade an offensive line that continues to underperform. The Bengals lean in to their pursuit of building an offensive juggernaut.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Seattle's pass catchers could look much different at the end of the offseason. The Seahawks want to build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but bringing in a tight end like Tyler Warren is a way to supplement both the run and pass games.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Chris Godwin is a free agent this offseason. Although it sounds as though the team is working to bring him back on a new deal, it has not been completed yet. Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the organization did not end on the best terms, so there may be a vested interest in proving they can succeed without Coen. Jalen McMillan will be a part of that offense, but Luther Burden III is drafted as a complement to Mike Evans.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
D.J. Jones is slated to hit free agency. Sean Payton turns to Derrick Harmon, who is a former teammate of quarterback Bo Nix, to provide inexpensive, yet competent play along the defensive interior.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
Pittsburgh will likely keep or make a move for a veteran, but the reality is that the Steelers have to keep taking these swings at quarterback if they want to find a quarterback of the future. As a team perpetually stuck in that .500 range, the Steelers are never going to be high enough to take a bigger swing.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Jim Harbaugh still gets a Michigan man in the first round, but it is not the one many had expected (Colston Loveland). Kenneth Grant is a stout interior defender who will provide depth and sustainability to a unit that played above its head in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Kelvin Banks could be given a shot a left tackle or he could move inside to guard. Green Bay has a collection of those types of players: Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan and now Banks. Get the five best linemen on the field.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs
Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is returning next season and Minnesota rewards that with additional help on defense. Jahdae Barron is a competitive nickel corner, which is essentially a starting role in today's NFL. Look at the best teams this season and you will find that they all received great play in that role.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs
One would expect that Stefon Diggs is gone, which means there is an opening on that offense. C.J. Stroud is always at his best when the offense is spread out and he is able to deliver the ball to a collection of pass catchers.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power 4 competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
If Baltimore is unable to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then that is going to be a position of need for the Ravens. It may be an appropriate time for them to cut bait and find a more cost-effective option when there are a few options expected to be available in this range of the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
Levi Onwuzurike is set to hit free agency. D.J. Reader will be hitting free agency next offseason. Tyleik Williams affords them to retain depth along the interior this year, while potentially grooming Reader's replacement.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs
The Commanders have more needs than one might expect, because they filled so many holes with short-term options. The best use of resources would be on a premium position, such as pass rusher or the offensive line. Mike Green has risen precipitously through this process and would give Washington a developmental pass rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 30
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are gone. The Bills will almost certainly go defense in the first round and safety is among the top considerations. Cornerback and defensive tackle would be a few others. Nick Emmanwori is a big, versatile safety.
Round 1 - Pick 31
East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs
Kansas City hardly addressed the cornerback position after trading L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee. The franchise may not feel strongly enough about investing premium resources into the position, but Shavon Revel is the type of cornerback who checks a lot of boxes for the Chiefs.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Donovan Jackson played left guard for Ohio State, but moved over to left tackle when injuries necessitated. It is that kind of positional flexibility that would be endearing to the Eagles. Edge rusher would be another position to consider because Josh Sweat is slated to hit free agency and Brandon Graham could retire.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.