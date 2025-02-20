Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st If the Titans have a conviction about a quarterback, then they should take him, but if not, then they should not force the matter, because they are a long ways away from contention. Taking Abdul Carter, who fills a need they have had for many years, is a good start to rebuilding that roster.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cleveland is going to come out of this draft with a quarterback. The only question is whether that happens in the first round or on Day 2. If both quarterbacks are available, then odds are better that the Browns will like one of them. Cam Ward has a higher ceiling.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 New York wants a reason to be excited and a young quarterback delivers that belief. The Giants are desperate for an upgrade at the game's post important position and Shedeur Sanders is more than capable of handling the pressure in the Big Apple.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 New England still needs to address its offensive line issues, but those looked better with Drake Maye installed at quarterback. It should remain a priority but the Patriots are not going to have a better opportunity to add a playmaker like Travis Hunter to the offense.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Las Vegas may have to add to the quarterback room later in the draft or through free agency, but forcing the situation is the worst thing that the franchise could do in this spot. Instead, the Raiders draft a tall wide receiver to whom that new quarterback can throw to.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st A year ago, New York entered the offseason with a need at both offensive tackle spots. The Jets went the veteran route to fill both roles, then drafted Olu Fashanu in the first round. Fashanu and Campbell should be able to fill those starting spots in some capacity.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Jalon Walker is a specialized pass rusher, but the Panthers would be hard-pressed to find a player more capable of creating pressure at this point. The hope is that Carolina can continue its offensive success while building toward the future.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st After trading away Marshon Lattimore at the deadline, New Orleans has a need at cornerback and Will Johnson has the potential to be one of the best players from this draft. Nagging injuries made him a shell of himself last season, but the bet is that he returns to form.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th Armand Membou can compete with Braxton Jones at left tackle or move inside to guard. The idea is to get the five best offensive linemen on the field and let the chips fall where they may. Ben Johnson had a quality offensive line in Detroit and must fix that unit before concerning himself with other aspects of the roster.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th It was not long ago that San Francisco had DeForest Buckner, Javon Kinlaw and Arik Armstead. Javon Hargrave was the only one of any consequence who the 49ers have brought into the building. Moving forward, they must embrace their roots and reinvest in the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 There are ways to take pressure off CeeDee Lamb being the only consistent outlet in the pass game without addressing wide receiver. There is plenty of time to supplement the pass catchers, but Ashton Jeanty is a dynamic runner, as well as a net positive in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st There are a few defined needs for Miami this offseason and safety is near the top of the list. Malaki Starks is the best example of a rangy, ball-hawking safety in the class whereas Nick Emmanwori has more size and versatility.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Tyler Warren has almost unanimously surpassed Colston Loveland in most mock drafts, but I think it truly comes down to scheme fit and what each team is looking for out of that role. Indianapolis has done everything within its power to support the young quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Mykel Williams is not a finished product and that could mean his development must continue in the NFL. Atlanta could look back on this draft in five years and realize it got a steal. Williams has great size and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona invested heavily in the defense last year after taking Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 overall. The Cardinals continue the defensive talent infusion with a high-ceiling interior defender.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st Cincinnati probably needs to use this pick on the defense, but it is a golden opportunity to upgrade an offensive line that continues to underperform. The Bengals lean in to their pursuit of building an offensive juggernaut.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Seattle's pass catchers could look much different at the end of the offseason. The Seahawks want to build around Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but bringing in a tight end like Tyler Warren is a way to supplement both the run and pass games.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Chris Godwin is a free agent this offseason. Although it sounds as though the team is working to bring him back on a new deal, it has not been completed yet. Former offensive coordinator Liam Coen and the organization did not end on the best terms, so there may be a vested interest in proving they can succeed without Coen. Jalen McMillan will be a part of that offense, but Luther Burden III is drafted as a complement to Mike Evans.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 9th D.J. Jones is slated to hit free agency. Sean Payton turns to Derrick Harmon, who is a former teammate of quarterback Bo Nix, to provide inexpensive, yet competent play along the defensive interior.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 79th POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 Pittsburgh will likely keep or make a move for a veteran, but the reality is that the Steelers have to keep taking these swings at quarterback if they want to find a quarterback of the future. As a team perpetually stuck in that .500 range, the Steelers are never going to be high enough to take a bigger swing.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Jim Harbaugh still gets a Michigan man in the first round, but it is not the one many had expected (Colston Loveland). Kenneth Grant is a stout interior defender who will provide depth and sustainability to a unit that played above its head in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Kelvin Banks could be given a shot a left tackle or he could move inside to guard. Green Bay has a collection of those types of players: Zach Tom, Elgton Jenkins, Jordan Morgan and now Banks. Get the five best linemen on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th Defensive coordinator Brian Flores is returning next season and Minnesota rewards that with additional help on defense. Jahdae Barron is a competitive nickel corner, which is essentially a starting role in today's NFL. Look at the best teams this season and you will find that they all received great play in that role.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 73rd POSITION RNK 7th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 One would expect that Stefon Diggs is gone, which means there is an opening on that offense. C.J. Stroud is always at his best when the offense is spread out and he is able to deliver the ball to a collection of pass catchers.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd Josh Simmons' tape at left tackle, before he got hurt, was the best of any prospect in this draft class. The problem is that he suffered a season-ending injury, is only one year removed from San Diego State and most of his game play was against non-Power 4 competition. Los Angeles is willing to take a chance on filling the positional need later in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 6th If Baltimore is unable to re-sign left tackle Ronnie Stanley, then that is going to be a position of need for the Ravens. It may be an appropriate time for them to cut bait and find a more cost-effective option when there are a few options expected to be available in this range of the draft.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 8th Levi Onwuzurike is set to hit free agency. D.J. Reader will be hitting free agency next offseason. Tyleik Williams affords them to retain depth along the interior this year, while potentially grooming Reader's replacement.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th The Commanders have more needs than one might expect, because they filled so many holes with short-term options. The best use of resources would be on a premium position, such as pass rusher or the offensive line. Mike Green has risen precipitously through this process and would give Washington a developmental pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 62nd POSITION RNK 2nd Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde are gone. The Bills will almost certainly go defense in the first round and safety is among the top considerations. Cornerback and defensive tackle would be a few others. Nick Emmanwori is a big, versatile safety.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Kansas City hardly addressed the cornerback position after trading L'Jarius Sneed to Tennessee. The franchise may not feel strongly enough about investing premium resources into the position, but Shavon Revel is the type of cornerback who checks a lot of boxes for the Chiefs.