Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 To this point in the pre-draft cycle, I have not been convinced that Tennessee is going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. However, I am starting to sense the winds blowing in that direction, which will quickly allow us to ascertain whether or not Shedeur Sanders is actually falling with a few QB-needy teams in the draft order.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st The debate of best player available boils down to Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter Jr., in my opinion. With Carter off the board, New York goes in the direction of Travis Hunter Jr., who could fill either or both cornerback and wide receiver roles for that organization.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd New England signed Morgan Moses in free agency, but still have a hole at left tackle. Will Campbell will be given an opportunity to stick at his natural position despite a lack of ideal length.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Liam Coen's first pick as head coach of the Jaguars is made on the defensive side of the ball. There is room for improvement on offense, but Mason Graham is certainly one of the best prospects available. Jacksonville is stacking talent on the defensive line with Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and now Graham.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Las Vegas made an aggressive move to acquire veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but the collection of pass catchers leaves a lot to be desired. Tetairoa McMillan is a bigger body that does offer some ability to play in the short to intermediate as well.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Morgan Moses departed in free agency. They set Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Pat Jones II, D.J. Wonnum and Jadeveon Clowney are a fine group, but there is no high end talent and odds are they will have to address the position again in a year or two anyway. Mykel Williams offers that upside they are seeking.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Derek Carr is back and that contract is awful, but the Saints may have to cut its losses and embrace the future with Shedeur Sanders next year.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow them to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off of young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Most expected Joey Bosa would sign in San Francisco with his brother, but he chose the Bills instead. After releasing Leonard Floyd, pass rusher is one of several needs that have materialized for this franchise.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas continues stockpiling offensive tackles that could also play offensive guard along its offensive line. Zack Martin retired, which creates a need at guard. Kelvin Banks Jr. will not be Martin in Year 1, but the hope is that he provides stability in that role.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Safety Nick Emmanwori was a top 1% performer at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. Emmanwori is a bigger body who can play down in the box, but also has the athleticism and range to excel in coverage. Jevon Holland signed a lucrative free agent contract with the Giants.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. They have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly-renovated tight end room.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Atlanta signed Leonard Floyd in free agency, but double dip at the edge rusher spot as they add the quick, but undersized Jalon Walker.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona continues its investment into the defense with the selection of Walter Nolen. All eyes will be on the former 5-star recruit at his Pro Day after electing not to test in Indianapolis. His draft stock could soar with a strong athletic performance. The Cardinals are hopeful to have two building blocks up front with last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson, and now Nolen.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Cincinnati re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and then signed T.J. Slaton. They drafted Kris Jenkins on Day 2 a year ago. The end result of Trey Hendrickson's trade request will likely be a trade, so the organization needs more opposite Myles Murphy. Mike Green gives them some much needed juice.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Seattle released Tyler Lockett and is allowing DK Metcalf to pursue trade opportunities. The future of the Seahawks' wide receiver room lies with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but it is clear that an overhaul of the room is underway.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell is the future of the linebacker position in Tampa Bay. He can learn a lot from Lavonte David in the meantime.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Everything that Denver has done this offseason has been setting up the possibility of drafting either a tight end or a running back in the first round. Tyler Warren is plucked from a pool that theoretically includes Michigan tight end Colston Loveland, North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton and Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 As of writing this, Pittsburgh has no answer at the quarterback position. They will almost certainly add some level of veteran presence, but desperation could drive them to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st Los Angeles retained Bradley Bozeman but that will not stop them from adding a fourth first-round draft pick to its offensive line. The Chargers signed Najee Harris this offseason and now turn their attention to filling out the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Green Bay's recent first-round draft history heavily skews to the defense outside of Jordan Love. With T.J. Slaton moving on to Cincinnati, the Packers make a move to maintain functional depth along the defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st To this point, I have maintained that Will Johnson Jr. will answer all concerns teams have of him, but the alternative must be addressed. If he runs a 4.5 seconds 40-yard dash or worse, then Jahdae Barron could overtake him in the cornerback hierarchy, which results in Johnson being available later.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Houston taking an offensive lineman in the first round feels like one of the greatest certainties in the draft after trading both Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green. The Texans now must reconstruct an offensive line that has been depleted.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Los Angeles has a very young roster, but cornerback remains a position of need. Jahdae Barron is a great player and nickelback is essentially a starting role in today's NFL. However, teams have not yet shown they are comfortable taking a nickel in the top half of the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 27 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd There have been several rumblings about James Pearce Jr. off-the-field, but Baltimore has a standard and the culture in the locker room makes the Ravens a good landing spot for Pearce.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th Za'Darius Smith is gone. Aidan Hutchinson will be returning from a torn ACL. Detroit makes the move to add depth at a premier position after seeing the unit decimated by injuries in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Washington has addressed multiple needs this offseason, but others remain. Running back may be a luxury pick, but it takes some of the pressure off Jayden Daniels to produce. They no longer have to worry about complementary skillsets to pair with the collection of hammerheads assembled in that room.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Buffalo will almost certainly use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball. Kenneth Grant is a good complement to Ed Oliver and gives the Bills much needed depth at an important position.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary, but in an ideal world, they would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full-time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury.