Round 1 - Pick 1 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Titans said they won't pass on a "generational talent" at the top of the draft, which feels like they won't be going quarterback with the first overall pick. Carter, the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year who led college football in tackles for loss (24) in 2024, could check that box. Dallas Cowboys All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, also a Penn State alum, told CBS Sports he trained with Carter last offseason. Tennessee decides to take a player it feels could be the next Parsons.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 The Cleveland Browns desperately need a new quarterback with how poorly the Deshaun Watson move turned out for them. That's why they take the 2024 Davey O'Brien winner, awarded to college football's best quarterback, second overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Yours truly witnessed New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, general manager Joe Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown and assistant director of player personnel Dennis Hickey go out of their way to chat with Sanders in the lobby of the player hotel after the opening practice of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Either it's the greatest smokescreen ever, or the Giants are infatuated with Sanders. At this stage of the draft process, let's go with the latter as they look to find some stability at the QB position post-Daniel Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 The New England Patriots could use some help along their offensive line and wide receiver positions. Their wide receiver position group's collective 1,723 yards receiving ranked dead last in the NFL, so they scoop up Hunter and make him a full-time receiver, a move that could increase his productivity simply by decreasing the workload of being a two-way player. Drake Maye gets a No. 1 wide receiver to grow alongside.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jaguars defense was one of the worst in football a season ago, ranking bottom five in the league in numerous metrics. Jacksonville has two solid edge rushers in Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, but it needs a difference-maker in the middle of the defensive line. New general manager James Gladstone knows how crucial that is after coming over from the Los Angeles Rams. That's why unanimous All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham is the pick here.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 The wide receiver market in both free agency and the draft are thin, so the Raiders scoop up the draft's top option at the position in an effort to create a more QB-friendly ecosystem in Las Vegas.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd The Jets have an opening at left tackle with Tyron Smith hitting free agency, and they decide to fill it with the draft's best offensive line prospect in LSU's Will Campbell. Yes, they did use their first-round pick last year (11th overall) on Penn State left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, but now New York has two bookend tackles to support the team's next QB.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd The Carolina Panthers were the worst defense in football in 2024. They were dead last in scoring defense (31.4 points per game allowed), total defense (404.5 total yards per game allowed), rushing defense (179.8 rushing yards per game allowed), and yards per play allowed (6.0). Here, they get the draft's second-best edge rusher in Jalon Carter, who won the 2024 Butkus Award as college football's best linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th The Saints defense struggled mightily in 2024, ranking 30th in total defense (379.9 total yards per game allowed) and 31st in rushing yards per game allowed (141.4). Selecting college football's 2024 sacks leader in Mike Green (17.0 sacks) should help.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st A key factor of new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson's success as the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator was having a dominant offensive line. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams needs help after getting sacked 68 times as a rookie, tied for the third-most sacks taken ever in a single season. That's why the Bears take Banks, arguably the most physically gifted offensive lineman in this year's class.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Top cornerback Charvarius Ward is set to become an unrestricted free agent, and the 49ers need a legit CB1 with all the receiver talent out in the NFC West: Puka Nacua, Marvin Harrison Jr., DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba come to mind. Will Johnson, whose 31.0 passer rating when targeted was the second best in college football since 2022 (minimum 100 targets), fill a key need.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 The Dallas Cowboys will likely wait to re-sign All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons and slow-play free agency for another inactive offseason. That means they'll be desperate to make a splash in the draft, so they'll pick Frisco, Texas native Ashton Jeanty, the best running back prospect available to give their fans something to celebrate.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren could help boost the Dolphins' offense in both the run game as a blocker and in the passing game as a target over the middle for Tua Tagovailoa. He's the 2024 John Mackey Award winner as college football's top tight end, and he is the only college football player since 2017 with at least 30 snaps at out at tight end, out wide, in the slot, in the backfield and at quarterback in a season, per CBS Sports Research. Head coach Mike McDaniel could have his own George Kittle down in South Florida.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 The Colts could have a void at right guard with Will Fries set to become a free agent, so they select Armand Membou, a 2024 second-team All SEC right tackle who could slide inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th The Falcons have never drafted someone out of the University of Georgia in the first round, but they do so out of necessity here. Atlanta racked up the second-fewest sacks (31.0) and generated the third-lowest quarterback pressure rate (28.6%) in the entire NFL last season. The acquisition of Matt Judon (5.5 sacks in 17 games) was a bust. Time for the Falcons to shore up their defensive front.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Shemar Stewart is a physical marvel at 6-foot-6, 290 pounds, and his mobility at that size creates a major advantage for him. He possesses elite power as a result and a nice get off at the snap. The Cardinals need a difference-maker on the front line of their defense, and now they have one.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th The Bengals are about to likely spend a massive chunk of change to re-sign both wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgins. Naturally, that means they likely need to allocate draft resources for their defense. Barron won the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award as college football's best defensive back, and he had a 91.3 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, the second best by a cornerback in the nation. He'll help beef up Cincy's secondary quickly.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald fortifies his defensive line alongside Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II with 2024 consensus All-American defensive tackle Walter Nolen. Many teams will try to mimic the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles' build through the trenches model, and that's what Seattle does here. Nolen's 91.6 PFF run defense grade was the second highest by a defensive tackle in college football last season.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Buccaneers defensive pillar Lavonte David is 35 years old and a pending free agent, so Tampa Bay drafts his replacement. The 2024 first-team All-SEC linebacker's 117 tackles last season were the most in a season at Alabama since current Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans' 126 in 2003.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th The selection of Grant beefs up what's already a dominant, top-five defense in Denver. He's disruptive as a pass rusher with 10 passes defended across the last two seasons, tied for the most by a collegiate defensive lineman since 2023. This selection allows for the Broncos to replace pending free agent defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The Pittsburgh Steelers need another threat at wide receiver outside of George Pickens, and Luther Burden III is an off-the-charts athlete at the position. He can leap well for contested catches and explode into open space for tons of yards after the catch underneath. Whoever the quarterback of the Steelers is in 2025 will be delighted with this pick.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 With Joshua Palmer becoming a free agent, the Chargers replace him with their first-round pick to give quarterback Justin Herbert a trio of young receivers to develop alongside. The Buckeyes all-time leader in catches (205) has dependable hands and a full route tree, so he should provide another capable pass-catcher for a Chargers offense that needs more consistency at the wide receiver position.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst loves to throw resources in bunches at positions of need, and the pass rush is a blinking red light for Green Bay. That's why edge rusher Nic Scourton makes sense. He's 6-4, 285 pounds with a strong spin move while also being solid against the run. His 29 tackles for loss since 2023 are tied for the eighth most in the country, and he'll be 20 years old on draft night. A young, athletic edge with untapped potential is a Gutekunst classic.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Harrison Smith is 36, and Cam Bynum is set to become a free agent. The Vikings need an injection of youth at the position, so why not the 2025 class' best at the position?

Round 1 - Pick 25 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Stefon Diggs is off to the market and fresh off a torn ACL. Houston drafts another local product in Golden, who starred at University of Houston before transferring to Texas for 2024. His nine receiving touchdowns co-led the SEC this past season, and he'll be a fine addition to C.J. Stroud's arsenal.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Grey Zabel, a 2024 FCS All-American, could start at multiple spots thanks to his 6-6, 304-pound build. His strong showing at the Senior Bowl puts him on Les Snead's map with starter Alaric Jackson heading toward free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens could use reinforcements on their offensive line with Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari set to become free agents. Tyler Booker is the draft's top guard prospect, and he doesn't even turn 21 until Apr. 12. Only allowing two career sacks at Alabama in 38 games, 27 starts, Booker could protect Lamar Jackson for a long time.

Round 1 - Pick 28 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 3rd The Detroit Lions were absolutely decimated by injuries along their defensive line in 2024, so they grab Pearce, a two-time first-team All-SEC player who led the conference in tackles for loss (28) and quarterback pressures (107) across the last two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd The Commanders could use a new strong safety with Jeremy Chinn set to hit the open market, so Dan Quinn and Co. bolster their defense with 2024 first-team All-American Nick Emmanwori. He's someone who brings the boom on a consistent basis, something that Quinn values highly.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Yes, Revel tore his ACL in October, but his length allows him to cover a lot of ground. He blends that size with a physical play style off the line, which is how he allowed just a 38% completion rate, the third best in college football since 2023, minimum 70 targets faced, per CBS Sports Research. Buffalo is set to lose Rasul Douglas in free agency, and the Bills can replace him with even greater size.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Josh Conerly Jr. OT Oregon • Jr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th The Philadelphia Eagles exposed the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackles in Super Bowl LIX. The 2024 first-team All-Big Ten left tackle allowed the lowest quarterback pressure rate (1.6%) in the conference in 2024, minimum 400 snaps, and he surrendered just two sacks on 1,032 career pass block snaps. Kansas City takes care of Patrick Mahomes here.