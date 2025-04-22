Mock drafts are mostly analysts and media members trying to predict the future, slotting players where we think they should go. I like playing general manager, so my favorite mock is my "who they should take" mock, the one where I tell the teams what they should do.

That's this mock.

In my 2024 "who they should take" mock, I had the Chicago Bears taking Jayden Daniels over Caleb Williams, which made me one of the few who preferred Daniels. That one has played out the right way so far.

But it is offset by my 2023 "who they should take" mock, which had Will Levis going to the Carolina Panthers first overall. Oops. I still think Levis has talent and can turn his early career problems around, but so far it isn't close to working out for him. Bryce Young, the actual first pick, improved late last year, but he was benched before he did so and the verdict is still out on him a franchise passer as well. Edge to Young right now.

This year, I am bucking trends at the top again. I don't have the Tennessee Titans with the No. 1 overall pick taking quarterback Cam Ward from Miami like most do and the Titans will do. I like Ward. I don't love him. The Titans said they wouldn't pass on a generational player to take a quarterback. So don't.

Take the best player, and, for me, that player is Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. He is special and could be a All-Pro at either spot. I initially thought he'd be a corner, but after a lot of tape evaluation, he can be Justin Jefferson-like at receiver. Don't overthink it, Tennessee. Take the best player.

The quarterback class could be loaded next year, and you could play this season with Levis to see if he can turn it around. If he doesn't, get Arch Manning or any of the other top passers eligible next year.

In this mock, I have the Browns taking Abdul Carter in the second spot -- waiting to get their quarterback next year -- and then have the Giants taking Ward. New York is in a different spot. It has to win now. Ward might come in and give a general manager and a coach some leeway in terms of job security if he were to play well. Maybe they save their jobs.

Ward is good. I just don't know if he will be great. As for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, I don't have him in this first round. I see him as a second-round pick. In fact, Ward is the only first-round quarterback in this draft as far as my evaluation.

So don't force a passer and take the best players. Wait for your quarterbacks next year. That class will be strong.

Here's the rest of my "who they should take" mock draft. It really is fun to play general manager -- which isn't that hard anyway.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including daily mock drafts, consensus prospect rankings, biggest team needs and more.