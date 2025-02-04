Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Cam Ward would've likely been no better than QB5 in last year's draft class, but he's QB1 in 2024. Teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer, but he's made big strides this season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time, and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength, but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 My comp for Mason Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins. My co-host on the "With the First Pick" podcast, Rick Spielman, took it a step further and said Quinnen Williams. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Good luck finding someone tougher than Sanders. He'll stand in the pocket and take hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the best athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward, but he does a lot of things really well. Would like to see him play on time more consistently, but part of that has to do with Colorado's inconsistent offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Campbell has been my OT2 throughout and while he's not as athletic as Kelvin Banks Jr., he's been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He had his struggles with Jared Verse in '23 (who didn't), and the formidable South Carolina front four gave him trouble at times in the fall, but good luck finding a left tackle more reliable play in and play out than Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st A freakish athlete who moved from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher for the 2024 season. Carter is not Micah Parsons -- not yet, anyway -- but he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Hunter is the best athlete -- and the best player -- in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question where will the team that drafts him want him to play. And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter. Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is 6-foot-5, but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes and Mykel Williams might end up being the best of the group. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he could end up being one of the first defenders off the board in April.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Johnson was my No. 1 player over the summer and he remains a top-10 talent. He battled a toe injury that sidelined him for much of the second half of the 2024 season, but when he's healthy, he's one of the best defenders in college football; there's a reason the easy comp for him is Patrick Surtain.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Banks was my OT1 over the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance, power and uses hands well. He's better in pass protection than the run right now, but it's close -- and he's only going to get better.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 244 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st Campbell is, in a word, explosive. He can rush the pass from the edge, or play off-ball linebacker and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- he won't turn 21 until February.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Is Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; is Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game, but that doesn't mean he can't do it.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Tyler Warren has accounted for roughly 75 percent of Penn State's offense (we're ballparking that, don't quote us), as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 1st Put aside for the moment that Malaki Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary; he's also one of the smartest players on the field, and that combination is what makes him a top-10 talent.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 7th Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker, but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere. Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th For an edge rusher, Stewart is enormous, and he'll play too high at times but he can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. A quick first step, even for his size, with the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor who consistently plays with power and athleticism.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Loveland is listed at 6-5, 237 pounds, and while he runs like he's 185, he plays like he's 260. He'll run through open-field arm tackles all day long, he has an enormous catch radius and he's a precise route runner, looking like a receiver at times in his movement skills. He's a willing blocker, but like most pass-catching tight ends coming into the league, he'll need to improve in this area.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th REC 66 REYDS 771 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Membou is just 6-foot-3 ... and I do not care. He was one of the most reliable right tackles in college football in 2024 and while he doesn't have ideal size, based on his tape alone, he's a guy who you put at right tackle until he proves he can't handle it at the next level. Worst case: You have a perennial Pro Bowl guard for the next decade.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 4th RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Scourton is a power rusher who will long-arm you into the stands. He'll also flash an inside spin move that puts OTs on their heels. Add the non-stop motor with which he plays and it's hard not to love his game. My podcast co-host, Rick Spielman, calls him a more athletic Keion White.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 This defensive line class is incredibly deep and in previous years Nolen probably goes off the board a little higher. Either way, he explodes off the ball while also being strong as an ox. At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, he won't be mistaken for, say, Dexter Lawrence, but don't be fooled; he can plays stout against double teams, and is quick to get off blocks and get to the ball.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards), but don't be fooled; Burden is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024 because Brady Cook was injured for much of the season, but there's a reason he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and 9 TDs in 2023.

Round 1 - Pick 22 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Pearce is a juiced up, twitchy edge rusher who can win with the bull rush or speed around the edge. He plays with a non-stop motor with the type of freakish athleticism that can match the Jalen Milroe-type QBs in the pocket.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 200 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 4th REC 98 REYDS 1158 YDS/REC 11.8 TDS 12 This may sound rich, but, at times, Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge and is an asset in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'3" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd Revel tore his ACL in October and missed the rest of the season. But his tape is a lot of fun; his track background shows up when you watch him, as does his length. He'll play with physicality at the line in man coverage and is a fluid mover in space. He's not the shutdown corner of, say, Sauce Gardner when he came out, or as physical as Joey Porter Jr. (and maybe that's a good thing), but he's a nice mix of both in terms of size and play style.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Grant is a really good athlete for his size -- and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in backfield. For me, he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals 2nd-rounder in '24.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 305 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 3rd No one helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl than Zabel, who played primarily left tackle in 2024 for NDSU, but had experience at guard and center, too. He was used solely on the interior in Mobile and he looked like a 10-year vet no matter where he lined up. Zabel stood out in the Week 1 opener against Colorado and his stock has been on the rise ever sense. Talking to teams at the Senior Bowl, he may be a better leader than football player and that's saying something.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'4" / 248 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 71st POSITION RNK 12th The former UVA transfer played at Lafayette HS in Williamsburg, VA, the same school that produced Lawrence Taylor. Green, who weighed 251 pounds at the Senior Bowl is incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with surprising power and consistently uses his hands well to get off blocks. He had the 1-on-1 rep of the week down in Mobile, and his tape backs it up.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 8th Sawyer is listed at 6-foot-5, 260 pounds and is coming off a five-sack 2024 season that includes 28 hurries. Used almost exclusively off the edge for the Buckeyes, he flashes the speed-to-power of a first-round pass rusher who is also stout setting the edge in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Josh Simmons OT Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but he was playing at a high level before an October knee injury against Oregon ended his season. I thought he might come back to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead has declared for the '25 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 74th POSITION RNK 7th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Explosive is the best one-word description for Golden, who reminded me a lot of Jordan Addison coming out of USC. He doesn't have the biggest frame, but he consistently creates separation at the top of his route, he has legit track speed (10.93 in the 100m in high school) and also has return ability. His best football is ahead of him.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 81 REYDS 1011 YDS/REC 12.5 TDS 10 Big body, fluid mover, natural hands away from body with good contact balance and has the ability to run through arm tackles. He gets in and out of breaks with urgency and YAC ability. He's not a finesse player but more of a bruiser. When you talk about 'big slots,' this is what you mean. I think he has some Amon-Ra St. Brown in his game.