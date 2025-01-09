The 2025 NFL Draft class is not one likely to incite multiple trades up on draft night. There is a limited supply of blue-chip talent and those teams in position to nab one are not going to be quick to trade out.
Currently, teams with a need at quarterback hold picks Nos. 1 and 2 overall, so most believe quarterbacks will be taken in those spots and that will be the end of the discussion on Day 1. It certainly could play out that way, but this is not a quarterback class that cuts off all other conversations. A year ago, teams holding the first three picks stood pat and took a quarterback because the talent available was deemed worthy. Miami's Cam Ward and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders are the perceived top options at the position -- and both are top-50 caliber to be sure -- but it is not unreasonable to suggest a team may not be in love with either or both. If the Browns favor Ward, but he is taken No. 1 overall by the Titans, then they could entertain the idea of taking a non-quarterback or trading out if someone covets Sanders. The cost to make that move would likely not be as high as it had been a year ago unless it were born out of an act of desperation.
Having laid that out, one of those scenarios is played out in this thought exercise.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The draft order below was determined using the current 2025 NFL Draft order.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs
Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs
Why not Shedeur Sanders? The truth is that I do not know how the Browns feel about Sanders or how they will feel in three months. What I do know is that teams are not going to have a unanimous impression of this quarterback class and fans should be open to the idea of the Browns taking another player if they do not love whichever quarterback is there at No. 2 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs
The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs
New England's preference is probably Travis Hunter Jr., but the focus has to be addressing Drake Maye's supporting cast, specifically the wide receivers and offensive tackles. The Patriots should be in the mix for Tee Higgins if he hits free agency, which opens the door for the franchise to use its No. 4 overall selection on the offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs
There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs
Coming into the year, Abdul Carter was a vision. He was transitioning from more of an off-ball linebacker role and there was not a large sample size of his ability to rush the passer. He continues to look like a dynamic rusher, but he showed good technical development as well as an ability to stand firm in run defense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs
Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs
Jaycee Horn has been a really good player when healthy and pass rush is a bigger priority. However, Will Johnson has the potential to be the best player to emerge from this draft and Carolina can not reach for a lesser talent just to address a position of greater need.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs
New Orleans is working its way through interviews this week to identify the franchise's next head coach. Edge rusher will be a need this offseason unless Chase Young is re-signed. Mykel Williams is still a young, unfinished product, but the upside is tremendous.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Chicago's focus has to be addressing the offensive or defensive lines. The Bears check that box with the selection of Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks. They are hiring a second head coach for Caleb Williams as they look to rebuild confidence.
Round 1 - Pick 11
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Similar to Chicago, the 49ers should be thinking about the offensive or defensive lines. They add a new running mate to pair with Nick Bosa at No. 11 overall. The interior defense is still a problem as well.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular choice for the Cowboys, but there are other positions to consider; safety among them. Malaki Starks is among the best prospects in the class, but safety is often devalued.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs
Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Under the circumstances, Indianapolis' cornerbacks could have been much worse last season. Adding a true lockdown cornerback and allowing those other young cornerbacks to be bumped one spot down the depth chart would upgrade the whole room.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs
A run on edge rushers has already taken place but Atlanta is still able to get a powerful rusher midway through the first round. The Falcons could also address the cornerback room and do not be surprised if they consider one of the top tight ends, who are a little more well-rounded than Kyle Pitts.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs
Arizona will almost certainly use its first-round pick on defense. The ability to apply pressure on the opposing quarterback persists unless they are playing the Bears. Last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson, missed a healthy portion of the season due to an injury, but did not meet expectations. It is important to add another player to that front to take some of the pressure to produce off of him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs
Tee Higgins could move on this offseason despite a public campaign from Joe Burrow. If that were to happen, then there are other ways to supplement the pass game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on to be a first-round pick after working with Burrow. His contributions in the pass game were a big reason for that heavy investment.
Round 1 - Pick 18
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can step into the box or stay back in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs
Houston's facelift of the defensive line continues as Walter Nolen is added to a front that added Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter each of the past two offseasons. DeMeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco situation that annually invested in its defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs
Kenneth Grant is a stout, run-stuffing interior defender. Grant most closely resembles a traditional nose tackle but offers more pass-rush potential than others in that community. D.J. Jones is slated to hit free agency at season's end.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs
Luther Burden III would be a luxury even if Chris Godwin departs given the play of Jalen McMillan. However, if offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns, then the offense is going to be relied upon to get them back to the playoffs next year.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs
Los Angeles has struck gold with its defensive additions in recent years from Byron Young to Kobie Turner to Jared Verse to Kamren Kinchens to Omar Speights and more. Jalon Walker is a more productive pass rusher at this stage of his development, but that skill set is complementary to what they are already getting from Speights.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs
By now, the narrative surrounding Green Bay's inclination to use a first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball has been well-documented. The Packers continue leaning into that history with the addition of Tyleik Williams. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley spent 2019 as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and still has plenty of relationships there.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Los Angeles is picking a little later than most expected but Jim Harbaugh still gets his tight end as another ex-Wolverine finds his way to the Chargers. Colston Loveland gives them a formidable option at the tight end position.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
The objective has to be supporting Jayden Daniels this offseason and adding Tyler Booker to the offensive line is one way of doing that. Washington could also explore taking Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. or Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the idea of flipping them to the right side.
Round 1 - Pick 27
JT Tuimoloau EDGE
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs
Kyle Van Noy has been a revelation, but he is further along in his career and Baltimore needs to continue working on its future options. J.T. Tuimoloau is a high IQ rusher with a high floor as an edge setter.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Landon Jackson EDGE
Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs
Landon Jackson is not an explosive pass rusher but he has great play strength and balance through contact. His length is challenging for opponents as he is able to make first contact and dictate action at the point of attack.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Buffalo was actively searching for interior defensive help at the trade deadline. The Bills draft the fast-rising Derrick Harmon to pair with Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter, among others.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs
Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard at Ohio State, but he stepped in at left tackle in a pinch. Philadelphia has a history of drafting offensive linemen and stashing them. A prospect with the positional versatility of Jackson allows them to carry a concise rotation through the regular season.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Deone Walker DL
Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs
Deone Walker has slipped in draft projections but one can not replicate his size and movement skills. If a teams taps into his potential, then he could be an All-Pro type player and Kansas City, under the tutelage of Chris Jones, is a great place to do just that.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 336 lbs
Jonah Savaiinaea gives Detroit positional flexibility in the event of injury. He has played right tackle for Arizona, but projects inside at the next level.
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.