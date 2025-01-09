Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 223 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee is almost certainly making a change at quarterback this offseason. The options in free agency are limited, so the Titans may not have a choice but to draft a quarterback even if their preference would be to add a veteran.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'1" / 185 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 16 Why not Shedeur Sanders? The truth is that I do not know how the Browns feel about Sanders or how they will feel in three months. What I do know is that teams are not going to have a unanimous impression of this quarterback class and fans should be open to the idea of the Browns taking another player if they do not love whichever quarterback is there at No. 2 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 215 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 The Giants are desperate for a quarterback addition. They probably would take whichever option was left over. In this case, Shedeur Sanders returns to the Big Apple where he attended the Heisman Trophy ceremony. Sanders is a prospect who has dealt with pressure his whole life and has experience captaining a rebuild.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'5" / 212 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 New England's preference is probably Travis Hunter Jr., but the focus has to be addressing Drake Maye's supporting cast, specifically the wide receivers and offensive tackles. The Patriots should be in the mix for Tee Higgins if he hits free agency, which opens the door for the franchise to use its No. 4 overall selection on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 320 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st There are teams with worse rosters that had better seasons than the Jaguars, but they still have needs to fill. Mason Graham fills a position of need as a new head coach is embraced.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 252 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd Coming into the year, Abdul Carter was a vision. He was transitioning from more of an off-ball linebacker role and there was not a large sample size of his ability to rush the passer. He continues to look like a dynamic rusher, but he showed good technical development as well as an ability to stand firm in run defense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 323 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 2nd Olu Fashanu replaced Tyron Smith at left tackle and the thought here is that Kelvin Banks replaces Morgan Moses at right tackle. New York obviously has a quarterback situation to figure out this offseason as well.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Jaycee Horn has been a really good player when healthy and pass rush is a bigger priority. However, Will Johnson has the potential to be the best player to emerge from this draft and Carolina can not reach for a lesser talent just to address a position of greater need.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 265 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd New Orleans is working its way through interviews this week to identify the franchise's next head coach. Edge rusher will be a need this offseason unless Chase Young is re-signed. Mykel Williams is still a young, unfinished product, but the upside is tremendous.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago's focus has to be addressing the offensive or defensive lines. The Bears check that box with the selection of Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks. They are hiring a second head coach for Caleb Williams as they look to rebuild confidence.

Round 1 - Pick 11 James Pearce Jr. EDGE Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Similar to Chicago, the 49ers should be thinking about the offensive or defensive lines. They add a new running mate to pair with Nick Bosa at No. 11 overall. The interior defense is still a problem as well.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty has been a popular choice for the Cowboys, but there are other positions to consider; safety among them. Malaki Starks is among the best prospects in the class, but safety is often devalued.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 261 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 98 REYDS 1158 YDS/REC 11.8 TDS 12 Leadership seems to believe they have mended a relationship with Tyreek Hill that appeared strained in the season finale. The offseason has only just begun and one would imagine that there will be more twists and turns in the road. Tyler Warren is a versatile offensive talent who Mike McDaniel should be able to maximize.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Under the circumstances, Indianapolis' cornerbacks could have been much worse last season. Adding a true lockdown cornerback and allowing those other young cornerbacks to be bumped one spot down the depth chart would upgrade the whole room.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'4" / 285 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th A run on edge rushers has already taken place but Atlanta is still able to get a powerful rusher midway through the first round. The Falcons could also address the cornerback room and do not be surprised if they consider one of the top tight ends, who are a little more well-rounded than Kyle Pitts.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'6" / 290 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 10th Arizona will almost certainly use its first-round pick on defense. The ability to apply pressure on the opposing quarterback persists unless they are playing the Bears. Last year's first-round pick, Darius Robinson, missed a healthy portion of the season due to an injury, but did not meet expectations. It is important to add another player to that front to take some of the pressure to produce off of him.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 215 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Tee Higgins could move on this offseason despite a public campaign from Joe Burrow. If that were to happen, then there are other ways to supplement the pass game. Clyde Edwards-Helaire went on to be a first-round pick after working with Burrow. His contributions in the pass game were a big reason for that heavy investment.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 227 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 2nd Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald had Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore. He lands his version of Hamilton as Nick Emmanwori transitions to the Pacific Northwest. Emmanwori is a bigger safety who can step into the box or stay back in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 305 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Houston's facelift of the defensive line continues as Walter Nolen is added to a front that added Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter each of the past two offseasons. DeMeco Ryans comes from a San Francisco situation that annually invested in its defensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 339 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Kenneth Grant is a stout, run-stuffing interior defender. Grant most closely resembles a traditional nose tackle but offers more pass-rush potential than others in that community. D.J. Jones is slated to hit free agency at season's end.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Luther Burden III WR Missouri • Jr • 5'11" / 205 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 61 REYDS 676 YDS/REC 11.1 TDS 8 Luther Burden III would be a luxury even if Chris Godwin departs given the play of Jalen McMillan. However, if offensive coordinator Liam Coen returns, then the offense is going to be relied upon to get them back to the playoffs next year.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 70 REYDS 896 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 10 Emeka Egbuka would be a great complement to George Pickens in Pittsburgh. The long-term quarterback situation would still need to be addressed, but at least that player would have a few competent outlets in the pass game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'2" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles has struck gold with its defensive additions in recent years from Byron Young to Kobie Turner to Jared Verse to Kamren Kinchens to Omar Speights and more. Jalon Walker is a more productive pass rusher at this stage of his development, but that skill set is complementary to what they are already getting from Speights.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Tyleik Williams DL Ohio State • Sr • 6'3" / 327 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th By now, the narrative surrounding Green Bay's inclination to use a first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball has been well-documented. The Packers continue leaning into that history with the addition of Tyleik Williams. Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley spent 2019 as Ohio State's defensive coordinator and still has plenty of relationships there.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Los Angeles is picking a little later than most expected but Jim Harbaugh still gets his tight end as another ex-Wolverine finds his way to the Chargers. Colston Loveland gives them a formidable option at the tight end position.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 1st The objective has to be supporting Jayden Daniels this offseason and adding Tyler Booker to the offensive line is one way of doing that. Washington could also explore taking Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. or Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the idea of flipping them to the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 27 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 269 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 9th Kyle Van Noy has been a revelation, but he is further along in his career and Baltimore needs to continue working on its future options. J.T. Tuimoloau is a high IQ rusher with a high floor as an edge setter.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas • Sr • 6'7" / 280 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 8th Landon Jackson is not an explosive pass rusher but he has great play strength and balance through contact. His length is challenging for opponents as he is able to make first contact and dictate action at the point of attack.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Buffalo was actively searching for interior defensive help at the trade deadline. The Bills draft the fast-rising Derrick Harmon to pair with Ed Oliver, DeWayne Carter, among others.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 320 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Donovan Jackson has primarily played guard at Ohio State, but he stepped in at left tackle in a pinch. Philadelphia has a history of drafting offensive linemen and stashing them. A prospect with the positional versatility of Jackson allows them to carry a concise rotation through the regular season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Deone Walker DL Kentucky • Jr • 6'6" / 345 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Deone Walker has slipped in draft projections but one can not replicate his size and movement skills. If a teams taps into his potential, then he could be an All-Pro type player and Kansas City, under the tutelage of Chris Jones, is a great place to do just that.