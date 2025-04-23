Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 Tennessee could be engaged in an elaborate smokescreen to drive up the price for the No. 1 overall selection, but I am convinced the interest in Cam Ward is genuine. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks and invested heavily in the offensive line, so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st REC 96 REYDS 1,258 YDS/REC 13.1 TDS 15 The Browns could conceivably use Travis Hunter as both a wide receiver and cornerback. Alternatively, they signed pass rushers Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Julian Okwara in free agency and have seen promise out of Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire. It is easier to see the vision at pass rusher than it is at wide receiver, which has Jerry Jeudy but essentially no one else established. The Browns are an analytically forward organization and there is no greater premium than a prospect capable of filling two roles at an elite level.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Since the Giants signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, all of the buzz has favored Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter being the pick. New York must not believe in Shedeur Sanders as a top prospect and do not want to pass on the perceived top remaining talent.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st New England signed veteran right tackle Morgan Moses, but lack a starting left tackle that inspires confidence. The Patriots may be inclined to take a blue-chip talent at another position if one were available, but this draft class is not necessarily conducive to that line of thinking. Instead, they stay put and make the sound decision to invest in Drake Maye's protection; arm length be darned.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 There has been a lot of discussion about the Jaguars' pick at No. 5 overall this week. The sense is that people know Jacksonville may be the team that provides a surprise on draft night and reasonable conclusions have drawn them to Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. Travis Etienne is on the final year of his rookie contract and Jeanty is a better fit for what Liam Coen wants to do. However, what if the surprise is not Jeanty and it is actually Tyler Warren? Los Angeles made a play for Brock Bowers a year when general manager James Gladstone was there. A tight end could unlock the rest of that offense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Many were quick to associate Ashton Jeanty with Las Vegas after the Raiders acquired Geno Smith. The Raiders are clearly trying to position themselves to compete in the next few years and they need more explosiveness on offense. It may be too rich to take a wide receiver here, so a way to address need without steering wide of value is to take Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st New York may not have expected Mason Graham to be available for them to pick, but he steps in to provide the Jets with a strength along its interior defensive line. The capability to push the pocket will take some of the pressure off Aaron Glenn's defense.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jalon Walker LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd Carolina needs to find a way to turn up the heat on the opposing quarterback this season and most of the edge rushers mentioned in this range are more of a vision. Jalon Walker certainly has his deficiencies, but the team knows what it is getting by selecting him.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Tetairoa McMillan is a good complement to Chris Olave. The Saints have hardly a leg to stand on given the injuries suffered by their wide receivers. The addition of McMillan gives them an option in the short term as well as some hopeful stability and flexibility long term.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The idea is to move Armand Membou from his home at right tackle to left tackle. He has the athleticism to do so, but whether or not that conversion is successful will depend upon the extra time that he puts in away from the field and the make up of the player. Ben Johnson has finished construction on a physical offensive line his first season in the Windy City.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 5th San Francisco does not often stray from the prototypical looking defensive linemen. They want length to not only leverage the opponent, but impact pass lanes. Mykel Williams is still a relatively young prospect who has all the traits to be the next success story in the Bay Area.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has not had a consistent complement to CeeDee Lamb since Amari Cooper. The Cowboys stay in the state of Texas to address that need with Matthew Golden, who has done nothing but produce at a high level since stepping foot on a collegiate campus.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 3rd Kelvin Banks has the positional flexibility to play either left tackle or guard dependent upon how Miami feels about last year's second-round pick, Patrick Paul. Miami will have options in the post-Terron Armstead retirement world.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Tight end has been a common association for the Colts from the beginning. They lack depth and talent at that spot on their roster, but my fear is that the obvious pick will not be the actual pick. In the back of my mind, I can not help but consider one of those interior defenders or Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 3rd Mike Green is one of the more polished pass rushers among those mentioned in the first round, but he flies red flags of his own. The coaching staff -- a large part of whom came from Los Angeles and may have more grace with a pass rusher who lacks prototypical size -- must recognize its pass-rushing flaws.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona brought in veterans Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell to plug in on that defensive line, but where is the long-term vision? Darius Robinson gives them some flexibility, but drafting and developing Walter Nolen potentially gives them a pocket-altering interior rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Shemar Stewart EDGE Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 6th Shemar Stewart is one of the best testers that the NFL Scouting Combine has ever showcased, particularly among edge rushers. The production did not match the potential at Texas A&M, however. It is a conversation similar to Travon Walker the year he was taken No. 1 overall. Although Walker had probably shown a higher floor as a run defender. Cincinnati is still engaged with contract talks with Trey Hendrickson, but should those not progress, the Bengals can not go into the season with Myles Murphy and Joseph Ossai. South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori and Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell are sneaky considerations here as well.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd I can not help but imagine head coach Mike Macdonald building that Seahawks defense in the image of Baltimore. Seattle traded for Ernest Jones, just as they had Roquan Smith. Could he be looking for his Kyle Hamilton next? Nick Emmanwori does not have the instincts that allowed Hamilton to find immediate success in the NFL, but his range and length allow Macdonald to move him around and muddy the picture for opposing quarterbacks.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is one of my favorite prospects in this draft class. It is easier to project him to the next level than it is some of the others discussed. Campbell gives Tampa Bay an heir apparent to Lavonte David while also providing spot pass-rush capabilities.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position, but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 Pittsburgh is still being held hostage by Aaron Rodgers. Although the organization should not allow that situation to impact its decision in the first round, how could it not? The Steelers are the definition of stable. It is difficult to envision there is a comfort level going into the season with Mason Rudolph as the lone option at the game's most important position. Pittsburgh has done a lot of homework on Shedeur Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 How fast is Will Johnson? How injured? For better or worse, Jim Harbaugh has an intimate knowledge of Johnson and his potential and limitations. Knowing Harbaugh, those questions were likely vetted coming out of high school. Another Michigan man arrives to fill a position of need.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure. Derrick Harmon could conceivably go higher as there has been a lot of positive buzz in recent weeks.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 1st Minnesota gets a welcomed youthful infusion in its secondary after losing Cam Bynum in free agency. The Vikings address a future at the position with Harrison Smith presumably nearing the end of his playing career.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Tyler Booker IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority and Tyler Booker gives the Texans positional flexibility to put their five best on the field.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Rams need help at cornerback after neglecting the position since Jalen Ramsey was shipped to Miami Beach. Jahdae Barron is undersized to play outside, but few organizations have a higher tolerance for that consideration than Los Angeles. Barron already carries himself like a professional and will be an immediate asset in that building.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Nnamdi Madubuike and Kenneth Grant give Baltimore a rock solid future at the position. When anyone thinks about the Ravens or the AFC North, in general, they think about a rugged, physical style of play, so it all starts in the trenches.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Detroit takes a smart, tough lineman who offers positional flexibility. Ben Johnson may be gone, but the philosophy of building through the trenches remains.

Round 1 - Pick 29 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State • Sr • 5'10" / 202 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 86th POSITION RNK 3rd RUYDS 1016 YDS/ATT 7.1 REYDS 284 TDS 11 Washington has spent a lot of time with TreVeyon Henderson this offseason. Omarion Hampton had been a player I considered here in the past, but do not currently believe he makes it past Denver. Donovan Ezeiruaku may not have the desired play strength for Dan Quinn and there are expected to be options in that role on Day 2. Cornerback had been the other consideration.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Trey Amos CB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th The return of Tre White is a good story, but it does not realistically answer the concerns at the position. Trey Amos has some of the length that Buffalo covets at cornerback as the Bills find a starter opposite Christian Benford.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Donovan Jackson IOL Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City has tried to paper over some of its offensive line issues in recent years and it led to its demise in the Super Bowl. It is easy to say that signing Jaylon Moore to play left tackle and moving Kingsley Suamataia will work out fine but that hope is misplaced. The Chiefs may experience slight improvement at left tackle, but they are set to incur a steep decline at left guard going from Joe Thuney to Suamataia. The selection of Donovan Jackson gives them a chance in the short and long terms.