The time has come. The glorious time for a full seven-round mock draft, predicting all 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those overly ambitious mocks that also includes trades from Round 1 through Round 7.

The only bad part about reading this mock draft? Afterward, there'll be no need to even watch the actual draft -- I've been handed the script. Every single pick. Yep. That's right. No mistakes below. This is how all 257 picks will all play out from April 24 to 26 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Below, check your favorite team's entire draft haul. All 257 picks. With trades.

A quick sneak peak -- the first round three two trades -- one for a tight end, and the other two for clubs to land a defensive tackle in this coveted class at that position.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

35. Tennessee Titans: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

36. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with Rams through Jaguars): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

37. Las Vegas Raiders: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama

38. New England Patriots: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

39. Chicago Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

40. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

41. Chicago Bears: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

42. New York Jets: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

43. San Francisco 49ers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

44. Dallas Cowboys: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

45. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

46. Atlanta Falcons: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

47. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Cardinals through Jaguars): Jack Bech, WR, TCU

48. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyeon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

52. Seattle Seahawks: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

54. Green Bay Packers: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE/LB, UCLA

55. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Chargers): Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech

56. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

57. Carolina Panthers: Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue

58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona

59. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia

61. Washington Commanders: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

62. Buffalo Bills: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College

63. San Francisco 49ers (via mock trade with Chiefs): Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

64. Philadelphia Eagles: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

Round 3

65. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

67. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

68. Las Vegas Raiders: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

69. New England Patriots: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State

70. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jaguars): Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss

71. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon

72. Chicago Bears: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

73. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

74. Carolina Panthers: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma

75. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with 49ers): Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU

76. San Francisco 49ers (via mock trade with Cowboys): Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo

77. New England Patriots: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State

78. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Cardinals through Jaguars): Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

79. Houston Texans: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

80. Indianapolis Colts: Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

81. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Bengals): Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

82. Seattle Seahawks: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via mock trade with Steelers): Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon

85. Denver Broncos: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

87. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State

89. Houston Texans: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

90. New York Jets (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M

91. Baltimore Ravens: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland

92. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville

93. New Orleans Saints: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State

94. Cleveland Browns: Ozzy Trapilo, OT/OG, Boston College

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech

97. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Hancock, CB/S, Ohio State

98. Tennessee Titans (via mock trade with Bengals through Dolphins): Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

99. New York Giants: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

100. Dallas Cowboys (via mock trade with 49ers): Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

101. Los Angeles Rams: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

102. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

Round 4

103. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Titans through Dolphins): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State

104. Cleveland Browns: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., EDGE, Virginia Tech

105. New York Giants: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

106. New England Patriots: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami

107. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU

108. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

109. Buffalo Bills: Dont'e Thornton, WR, Tennessee

110: Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jets): Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

111: Carolina Panthers: C.J. West, DT, Indiana

112: New Orleans Saints: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State

113. Dallas Cowboys (via mock trade with 49ers): Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

114: Carolina Panthers: Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida

115. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland

116. Miami Dolphins: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson

117. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

118. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville

119. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas

120. Tennessee Titans: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas

121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermari Harris, CB, Iowa

122. Denver Broncos: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

123. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati

124. Green Bay Packers: Nohl Williams, CB, California

125. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Chargers): Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC

126. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jaguars): Anthony Belton, OT, NC State

127. Los Angeles Rams: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

128. Washington Commanders: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State

129. Baltimore Ravens: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon

130. Detroit Lions: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

131. New Orleans Saints: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama

132. Buffalo Bills: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane

133. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas

134. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State

135. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Dolphins): Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin

136. Baltimore Ravens: Jalen Rivers, OT/OG, Miami

137. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary

138. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with 49ers): Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami

Round 5

139. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Rogers, OG/OT, Texas Tech

140. Carolina Panthers: Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa

141. Tennessee Titans: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma

142. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois

143. Las Vegas Raiders: Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State

144. New England Patriots: R.J. Harvey, RB, UCF

145. New York Jets: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky

146. Carolina Panthers: Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota

147. San Francisco 49ers: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida

148. Chicago Bears: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia

149. Dallas Cowboys: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

150. Miami Dolphins: JJ Pegues, DT/FB, Ole Miss

151. New York Giants (via mock trade with Colts): Elijah Roberts, EDGE/DL, SMU

152. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse

153. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

154. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Giants): Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas

155. Miami Dolphins: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas

156. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri

157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn

158. Los Angeles Chargers: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

159. Green Bay Packers: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina

160. San Francisco 49ers: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

161. Philadelphia Eagles: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State

162. New York Jets: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada

163. Carolina Panthers: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas

164. Philadelphia Eagles: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame

165. Philadelphia Eagles: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas

166. Houston Texans: Craig Woodson, S, California

167. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Titans through Dolphins): Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State

168. Philadelphia Eagles: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska

169. Buffalo Bills: Cam Horsley, DT, Boston College

170. Buffalo Bills: CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama

171. New England Patriots: Savion Williams, WR, TCU

172. Seattle Seahawks: Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska

173. Buffalo Bills: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati

174. Dallas Cowboys: Fentrell Cypress, CB, Florida State

175. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL, SMU

176. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State

Round 6

177. Buffalo Bills: Maxen Hook, S, Toledo

178. Tennessee Titans: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson

179. Cleveland Browns: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M

180. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL/EDGE, Georgia

181. Los Angeles Chargers: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa

182. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State

183. Baltimore Ravens: Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State

184. New Orleans Saints: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon

185. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via mock trade with Steelers): Shemar James, LB, Florida

186. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jets): Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame

187. Minnesota Vikings: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon

188. Tennessee Titans: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

189. Indianapolis Colts: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU

190. Los Angeles Rams: Alijah Huzzie, CB, North Carolina

191. Denver Broncos: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa

192. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers

193. Cincinnati Bengals: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California

194. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Nelson, OL, Wisconsin

195. Los Angeles Rams: Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa

196. Detroit Lions: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

197. Denver Broncos: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV

198. Green Bay Packers: Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington

199. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia

200. Cleveland Browns: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

201. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Majors, IOL, Texas

202. Los Angeles Rams: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas

203. Baltimore Ravens: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State

204. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU

205. Washington Commanders: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina

206. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Ponder, EDGE, Cal-Poly

207. New York Jets: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

208. Denver Broncos: O'Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina

209. Los Angeles Chargers: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse

210. Baltimore Ravens: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota

211. Dallas Cowboys: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh

212. Baltimore Ravens: Jahvaree Ritzie, DT, North Carolina

213. Las Vegas Raiders: Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF

214. Los Angeles Chargers: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers

215. Las Vegas Raiders: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech

216. Cleveland Browns: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State

Round 7

217. Dallas Cowboys: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan

218. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida

219. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Giants): Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech

220. New England Patriots: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

221. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

222. Las Vegas Raiders: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia

223. Seattle Seahawks: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington

224. Miami Dolphins: Marcus Harris, CB, California

225. Arizona Cardinals: Jason Marshall, CB, Florida

226. Kansas City Chiefs: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech

227. San Francisco 49ers: Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College

228. Detroit Lions: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

229. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona

230. Carolina Panthers: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas

231. Miami Dolphins: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska

232. Indianapolis Colts: Ethan Downs, EDGE, Oklahoma

233. Chicago Bears: Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon

234. Seattle Seahawks: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA

235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan

236. Houston Texans: Kobe King, LB, Penn State

237. Green Bay Packers: Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State

238. New England Patriots: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn

239. Dallas Cowboys: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State

240. Chicago Bears: Simeon Barrow Jr., DT, Miami

241. Houston Texans: Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia

242. Atlanta Falcons: Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss

243. Baltimore Ravens: Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas

244. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

245. Washington Commanders: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota

246. New York Giants: Phillip Webb, EDGE, Jackson State

247. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan James, RB, Oregon

248. New Orleans Saints: Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina

249. San Francisco 49ers: Taylor Morin, WR, Wake Forest

250. Green Bay Packers: Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky

251. Kansas City Chiefs: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia

252. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon George, LB, Pittsburgh

253. Miami Dolphins: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia

254. New Orleans Saints: Chris Tyree, WR, Virginia

255. Cleveland Browns: Dean Clark, S, Fresno State

256. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyett Ekeler, S, Wyoming

257. Kansas City Chiefs: Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova