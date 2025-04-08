The time has come. The glorious time for a full seven-round mock draft, predicting all 257 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those overly ambitious mocks that also includes trades from Round 1 through Round 7.
The only bad part about reading this mock draft? Afterward, there'll be no need to even watch the actual draft -- I've been handed the script. Every single pick. Yep. That's right. No mistakes below. This is how all 257 picks will all play out from April 24 to 26 from Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Below, check your favorite team's entire draft haul. All 257 picks. With trades.
A quick sneak peak -- the first round three two trades -- one for a tight end, and the other two for clubs to land a defensive tackle in this coveted class at that position.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Easy. Best player available for the rebuilding Browns.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Whoever is eventually the starter for the Giants in 2025 will need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Patriots consider Will Campbell but new head coach Mike Vrabel tips the scales toward Carter.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
What if Jaguars new (and young) GM James Gladstone sees increased value in an uber-explosive running back on a rookie deal? This represents the ceiling for Jeanty and would be a big boost for Jacksonville's running back room.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
New Raiders GM John Spytek gets Geno Smith a prototypical "X" receiver in McMillan.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Jets plan for the future at the quarterback spot and prepare for a Sanders/Justin Fields quarterback battle that'll surely grab headlines in August.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
With Johnson and the newly minted Jaycee Horn, the Panthers would have two instinctive and athletic perimeter corners.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Saints bolster the interior of their defensive front with Graham, who can be a defensive foundation for years.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Bears aim for the high upside potential of Stewart in making this selection. With him and Montez Sweat, they'd have two towering, super-athletic edge rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
The 49ers gladly stop the fall for Campbell with the future in mind at left tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
The Cowboys jump at the opportunity to add Williams to the defensive line after losing DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 13
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Chargers get aggressive and strike a deal with the Buccaneers to land Warren to take attention away from Ladd McConkey down the seam.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
The Colts are happy to add an explosive hybrid front seven player to their defense. They need a talent like Walker up front.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Zero hesitation here from the Falcons, an organization that's needed a premier specimen on the edge for a long time now.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The Cardinals get a complementary piece to Marvin Harrison with the fast and fluid Golden.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
This offseason has indicated that the Bengals are serious about keeping their dynamic offense in tact. The next order of business needs to be adding a top talent at guard, and Jackson is precisely that.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Banks is a premier pass-blocker who can begin his career at guard and kick out to tackle if either of Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas aren't retained in coming years.
Mock Trade from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Steelers want to add more tenacity and youth on the interior and see Harmon as Cam Heyward 2.0.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Loveland is coming off an injury but has burst, speed and separation skill at the tight end spot. Good news for Bo Nix.
Mock Trade from Pittsburgh Steelers
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
After sliding back in a trade with the Steelers that nets them this pick, along with a third-round selection (No. 83) and a fourth-rounder (No. 123), the Buccaneers add another versatility chess piece to the secondary in Barron.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
Following their trade back, the Dolphins find an athletic replacement for Terron Armstead at left tackle -- or he can begin his career on the right side if Patrick Paul moves over. The Dolphins receive this pick, the Chargers' second-rounder (No. 55) and a fourth-round selection (No. 125) in this swap.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Packers actually select a receiver in the first round. Imagine that. Egbuka can be productive outside or in the slot. He blocks well, and tracks like it like Christian Yelich downfield.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Instead of trading back, the Vikings stay put because of the immense talent still available in Emmanwori.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
The Texans continue their offensive line renovation with Zabel who could be a mobility-based guard or center in the NFL.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
The Jaguars see mammoth pass-rushing upside with the youthful Nolen and trade a second, third and fourth-round pick (Nos. 36, 70, and 126) to climb into Round 1 for him after going Jeanty at No. 5 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
As usual, the Ravens let the draft come to them and would boast quite the diverse and talented secondary with Starks added to the safety room featuring All-Pro Kyle Hamilton.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
The Lions still need a running mate for Aidan Hutchinson on the outside of their defensive line. We didn't get to see Scourton work out pre-draft, but he's a complete, three-down edge rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 29
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Washington calls in this pick immediately. Maturity issues be damned, Pearce was a tremendously productive defensive end at Tennessee over the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
The Bills wait patiently and see Grant fall into their lap. He's the beefy defensive tackle they need on their defensive line and provides upside at still 21 years old.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
Even though he's still recovering from an early-season injury, the Chiefs can't pass on Simmons because he has All-Pro upside at offensive tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 32
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Howie Roseman strikes again. Revel is eerily similar to Quinyon Mitchell who starred with the Eagles as a rookie at outside corner.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
34. New York Giants: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
35. Tennessee Titans: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
36. Arizona Cardinals (via mock trade with Rams through Jaguars): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
37. Las Vegas Raiders: Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
38. New England Patriots: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
39. Chicago Bears: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
40. New Orleans Saints: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri
41. Chicago Bears: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
42. New York Jets: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
43. San Francisco 49ers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
44. Dallas Cowboys: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
45. Indianapolis Colts: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
46. Atlanta Falcons: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
47. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Cardinals through Jaguars): Jack Bech, WR, TCU
48. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
50. Seattle Seahawks: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
51. Denver Broncos: TreVeyeon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
52. Seattle Seahawks: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
54. Green Bay Packers: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE/LB, UCLA
55. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Chargers): Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech
56. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
57. Carolina Panthers: Marcus Mbow, OT/OG, Purdue
58. Houston Texans: Jonah Savaiinaea, OT/OG, Arizona
59. Baltimore Ravens: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
60. Detroit Lions: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
61. Washington Commanders: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
62. Buffalo Bills: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
63. San Francisco 49ers (via mock trade with Chiefs): Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
64. Philadelphia Eagles: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
Round 3
65. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
67. Cleveland Browns: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
68. Las Vegas Raiders: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
69. New England Patriots: Kyle Williams, WR, Washington State
70. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jaguars): Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
71. New Orleans Saints: Jordan Burch, EDGE/DL, Oregon
72. Chicago Bears: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
73. New York Jets: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
74. Carolina Panthers: Billy Bowman Jr., S, Oklahoma
75. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with 49ers): Emery Jones Jr., OT, LSU
76. San Francisco 49ers (via mock trade with Cowboys): Darius Alexander, DL, Toledo
77. New England Patriots: Lathan Ransom, S, Ohio State
78. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Cardinals through Jaguars): Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
79. Houston Texans: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
80. Indianapolis Colts: Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
81. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Bengals): Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
82. Seattle Seahawks: Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
83. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via mock trade with Steelers): Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Terrance Ferguson, TE, Oregon
85. Denver Broncos: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
86. Los Angeles Chargers: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State
87. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
88. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jalen Travis, OT, Iowa State
89. Houston Texans: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
90. New York Jets (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Shemar Turner, DT, Texas A&M
91. Baltimore Ravens: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
92. Seattle Seahawks: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
93. New Orleans Saints: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State
94. Cleveland Browns: Ozzy Trapilo, OT/OG, Boston College
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Cobee Bryant, CB, Kansas
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech
97. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Hancock, CB/S, Ohio State
98. Tennessee Titans (via mock trade with Bengals through Dolphins): Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
99. New York Giants: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
100. Dallas Cowboys (via mock trade with 49ers): Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
101. Los Angeles Rams: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
102. Detroit Lions: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
Round 4
103. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Titans through Dolphins): Jacob Parrish, CB, Kansas State
104. Cleveland Browns: Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., EDGE, Virginia Tech
105. New York Giants: Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State
106. New England Patriots: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
107. Jacksonville Jaguars: Sai'vion Jones, EDGE, LSU
108. Las Vegas Raiders: Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee
109. Buffalo Bills: Dont'e Thornton, WR, Tennessee
110: Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jets): Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
111: Carolina Panthers: C.J. West, DT, Indiana
112: New Orleans Saints: Jackson Slater, IOL, Sacramento State
113. Dallas Cowboys (via mock trade with 49ers): Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
114: Carolina Panthers: Elijhah Badger, WR, Florida
115. Arizona Cardinals: Jordan Phillips, DT, Maryland
116. Miami Dolphins: R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson
117. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
118. Atlanta Falcons: Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
119. Cincinnati Bengals: Andrew Armstrong, WR, Arkansas
120. Tennessee Titans: David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
121. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jermari Harris, CB, Iowa
122. Denver Broncos: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
123. Pittsburgh Steelers: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati
124. Green Bay Packers: Nohl Williams, CB, California
125. Miami Dolphins (via mock trade with Chargers): Jonah Monheim, IOL, USC
126. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jaguars): Anthony Belton, OT, NC State
127. Los Angeles Rams: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
128. Washington Commanders: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
129. Baltimore Ravens: Jeffrey Bassa, LB, Oregon
130. Detroit Lions: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
131. New Orleans Saints: Que Robinson, EDGE, Alabama
132. Buffalo Bills: Caleb Ransaw, CB, Tulane
133. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaydon Blue, RB, Texas
134. Philadelphia Eagles: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
135. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Dolphins): Hunter Wohler, S, Wisconsin
136. Baltimore Ravens: Jalen Rivers, OT/OG, Miami
137. Seattle Seahawks: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
138. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with 49ers): Tyler Baron, EDGE, Miami
Round 5
139. Minnesota Vikings: Caleb Rogers, OG/OT, Texas Tech
140. Carolina Panthers: Sebastian Castro, S, Iowa
141. Tennessee Titans: Danny Stutsman, LB, Oklahoma
142. Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Bryant, WR, Illinois
143. Las Vegas Raiders: Clay Webb, OG, Jacksonville State
144. New England Patriots: R.J. Harvey, RB, UCF
145. New York Jets: Upton Stout, CB, Western Kentucky
146. Carolina Panthers: Jah Joyner, EDGE, Minnesota
147. San Francisco 49ers: Cam Jackson, DT, Florida
148. Chicago Bears: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
149. Dallas Cowboys: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia
150. Miami Dolphins: JJ Pegues, DT/FB, Ole Miss
151. New York Giants (via mock trade with Colts): Elijah Roberts, EDGE/DL, SMU
152. Arizona Cardinals: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
153. Cincinnati Bengals: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC
154. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Giants): Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
155. Miami Dolphins: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
156. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brady Cook, QB, Missouri
157. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: KeAndre Lambert-Smith, WR, Auburn
158. Los Angeles Chargers: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
159. Green Bay Packers: Tonka Hemingway, DT, South Carolina
160. San Francisco 49ers: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech
161. Philadelphia Eagles: Korie Black, CB, Oklahoma State
162. New York Jets: Kitan Crawford, S, Nevada
163. Carolina Panthers: Vernon Broughton, DT, Texas
164. Philadelphia Eagles: Mitchell Evans, TE, Notre Dame
165. Philadelphia Eagles: Barryn Sorrell, EDGE, Texas
166. Houston Texans: Craig Woodson, S, California
167. Cincinnati Bengals (via mock trade with Titans through Dolphins): Ty Hamilton, DT, Ohio State
168. Philadelphia Eagles: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
169. Buffalo Bills: Cam Horsley, DT, Boston College
170. Buffalo Bills: CJ Dippre, TE, Alabama
171. New England Patriots: Savion Williams, WR, TCU
172. Seattle Seahawks: Tommi Hill, CB, Nebraska
173. Buffalo Bills: Corey Kiner, RB, Cincinnati
174. Dallas Cowboys: Fentrell Cypress, CB, Florida State
175. Seattle Seahawks: Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL, SMU
176. Baltimore Ravens: Ahmed Hassanein, EDGE, Boise State
Round 6
177. Buffalo Bills: Maxen Hook, S, Toledo
178. Tennessee Titans: Jake Briningstool, TE, Clemson
179. Cleveland Browns: Carson Vinson, OT, Alabama A&M
180. Las Vegas Raiders: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL/EDGE, Georgia
181. Los Angeles Chargers: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa
182. Jacksonville Jaguars: Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
183. Baltimore Ravens: Joshua Gray, OG, Oregon State
184. New Orleans Saints: Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon
185. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via mock trade with Steelers): Shemar James, LB, Florida
186. Los Angeles Rams (via mock trade with Jets): Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
187. Minnesota Vikings: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
188. Tennessee Titans: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
189. Indianapolis Colts: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
190. Los Angeles Rams: Alijah Huzzie, CB, North Carolina
191. Denver Broncos: Yahya Black, DT, Iowa
192. Cleveland Browns: Kyle Monangai, RB, Rutgers
193. Cincinnati Bengals: Teddye Buchanan, LB, California
194. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jack Nelson, OL, Wisconsin
195. Los Angeles Rams: Jay Higgins, LB, Iowa
196. Detroit Lions: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
197. Denver Broncos: Ricky White III, WR, UNLV
198. Green Bay Packers: Efton Chism III, WR, Eastern Washington
199. Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Etienne, RB, Georgia
200. Cleveland Browns: Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame
201. Los Angeles Rams: Jake Majors, IOL, Texas
202. Los Angeles Rams: Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
203. Baltimore Ravens: Marques Sigle, S, Kansas State
204. Dallas Cowboys: Tyler Batty, EDGE, BYU
205. Washington Commanders: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
206. Buffalo Bills: Elijah Ponder, EDGE, Cal-Poly
207. New York Jets: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech
208. Denver Broncos: O'Donnell Fortune, CB, South Carolina
209. Los Angeles Chargers: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Syracuse
210. Baltimore Ravens: Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
211. Dallas Cowboys: Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pittsburgh
212. Baltimore Ravens: Jahvaree Ritzie, DT, North Carolina
213. Las Vegas Raiders: Kobe Hudson, WR, UCF
214. Los Angeles Chargers: Robert Longerbeam, CB, Rutgers
215. Las Vegas Raiders: Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech
216. Cleveland Browns: Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State
Round 7
217. Dallas Cowboys: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
218. Atlanta Falcons: Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, OT, Florida
219. Indianapolis Colts (via mock trade with Giants): Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech
220. New England Patriots: Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
221. Jacksonville Jaguars: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas
222. Las Vegas Raiders: Dan Jackson, S, Georgia
223. Seattle Seahawks: Carson Bruener, LB, Washington
224. Miami Dolphins: Marcus Harris, CB, California
225. Arizona Cardinals: Jason Marshall, CB, Florida
226. Kansas City Chiefs: Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech
227. San Francisco 49ers: Drew Kendall, IOL, Boston College
228. Detroit Lions: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
229. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Arizona
230. Carolina Panthers: Devin Neal, RB, Kansas
231. Miami Dolphins: Thomas Fidone II, TE, Nebraska
232. Indianapolis Colts: Ethan Downs, EDGE, Oklahoma
233. Chicago Bears: Ajani Cornelius, OL, Oregon
234. Seattle Seahawks: Moliki Matavao, TE, UCLA
235. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
236. Houston Texans: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
237. Green Bay Packers: Collin Oliver, EDGE, Oklahoma State
238. New England Patriots: Chase Lundt, OT, UConn
239. Dallas Cowboys: Cody Simon, LB, Ohio State
240. Chicago Bears: Simeon Barrow Jr., DT, Miami
241. Houston Texans: Warren Brinson, DL, Georgia
242. Atlanta Falcons: Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Ole Miss
243. Baltimore Ravens: Ja'Quinden Jackson, RB, Arkansas
244. Detroit Lions: Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska
245. Washington Commanders: Justin Walley, CB, Minnesota
246. New York Giants: Phillip Webb, EDGE, Jackson State
247. Dallas Cowboys: Jordan James, RB, Oregon
248. New Orleans Saints: Joshua Simon, TE, South Carolina
249. San Francisco 49ers: Taylor Morin, WR, Wake Forest
250. Green Bay Packers: Eli Cox, IOL, Kentucky
251. Kansas City Chiefs: Benjamin Yurosek, TE, Georgia
252. San Francisco 49ers: Brandon George, LB, Pittsburgh
253. Miami Dolphins: Dominic Lovett, WR, Georgia
254. New Orleans Saints: Chris Tyree, WR, Virginia
255. Cleveland Browns: Dean Clark, S, Fresno State
256. Los Angeles Chargers: Wyett Ekeler, S, Wyoming
257. Kansas City Chiefs: Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova