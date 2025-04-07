One of my favorite pieces of content to work on throughout the college football season here at CBS Sports is The Hunt Report. Each week, we spotlight some of the more under-the-radar prospects across the globe who hail from small colleges for you to keep an eye on. All of that eventually leads us here with my small college-only mock draft.

For a reminder, "small college" means schools that reside in the FCS, Division II, Division III, NAIA and Canadian USports colleges and universities.

Over the course of the last few years, we've seen more small-college prospects trickle up toward the FBS ranks. That doesn't mean the talent at the lower levels is completely diluted, as there are more than enough prospects out there who still are able to slip through the cracks. And we see many of those prospects sprinkled all throughout the postseason all-star game circuit in January.

With this exercise, I want to both introduce you to some of the top small college talent in the draft class while also being able to address some of the needs of the teams as well.

And let's be honest: I know you're tired of hearing about the same five players who have been talked about since January.

1. Titans: Zach Zebrowski, QB, Central Missouri

Zebrowski is a two-time winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is the Division II equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, after a sensational career at Central Missouri. He's one of the best QBs in the draft class, regardless of subdivision, and to me, the clear-cut top small college quarterback in the country.

2. Browns: Taylor Elgersma, QB, Wilfrid Laurier

The Browns' depth chart is baby-on-a-plane screaming for quarterback help, and we travel north of the border to get them one in Elgersma, who has had one of the best postseasons in recent memory. The 2024 Hec Crighton Trophy winner, the Canadian equivalent of the Heisman Trophy, competed in the College Gridiron Showcase, Tropical Bowl Scrimmage and Reese's Senior Bowl during the month of January.

3. Giants: Micah Cretsinger, LB, Saginaw Valley State

The Giants signing two veteran QBs in free agency gives them some wiggle room to take the best playmaker available, and you won't find a bigger one than Cretsinger. What makes him a special talent is his elite-level ball skills and instincts, evident by his five pick-sixes and one scoop-and-score in his career.

Protecting quarterback Drake Maye is of the utmost importance for the Patriots. Charles Grant is one heck of an offensive lineman, and is the best of the bunch this season at the position amongst the small college ranks. Credit to Tribe coach Mike London for consistently cultivating and developing pro talent.

Getting more stout on the defensive interior is a goal for the Jags, and Williams would be an ideal fit. Having called many games over his career, Williams has the capability to play anywhere along the defensive line and finished his career as the all-time sack leader in the illustrious history of Morgan State.

The Raiders could also use a wide receiver here as well, so why not get them a player who can excel at both in Larison. He's the best small college running back prospect in the class whose game and style are very similar to 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

Vanvooren is one of the better athletes at the position, considering he spent four years as a 400-meter hurdler at Marquette before using his last year of college eligibility to play football at St. Norbert. Coming off a stellar College Gridiron Showcase, Vanvooren has garnered a lot of attention during the past few months.

Panthers get some much needed help along the defensive line and more specifically, their pass rush with the former UCA standout. Walker had an awesome week at the Senior Bowl and is the best pass rusher of the small-college crop this season.

The Saints could go in a variety of directions, but it's hard for me to pass on an outstanding interior offensive linemen in Zabel. Talk about standing out at the Senior Bowl, Zabel may have had the best week for any small school lineman in Senior Bowl history.

The Bears filled a lot of their needs in free agency with excellent starters, so I wanted to help build depth here with the selection of Owens. Safety Kevin Byard isn't getting younger, and Owens is one of the best athletes and safeties in the draft class.

11. 49ers Arvin Hosseini, OL, British Columbia

UBC coach Blake Neil has produced yet another stellar offensive lineman, and this time it's Arvin Hosseini, who can play guard, tackle or center at the professional level. Good news is that the 49ers need to rebuild and replenish across all fronts along the offensive line.

The Cowboys land their bell-cow running back in Yarns, who also gives them the element of the explosive play. With his speed and acceleration, Yarns has the ability to hit the home run from anywhere on the field as either a receiver or runner.

Interior offensive line is where the Dolphins will look to get stronger with the selection of Slater. He's another FCS offensive lineman who has the ability to play multiple positions on the interior, which is ideally what you want if you're the Fins. Slater was excellent at the Senior Bowl.

Franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson needs an underneath safety blanket, and tight end Carter Runyon can provide just that while also being solid as a blocker. Runyon parlayed a strong Hula Bowl performance into a call-up to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he was able to stand out as well.

Webb has an explosive burst off the edge and really is able to unload into the ball-carrier upon arrival. He's flying under the radar a bit, but if his performance at the College Gridiron Showcase is any indication, pro scouts definitely are aware of his skills.

16. Cardinals: Arnold Young, DL, Montclair State

From the FCS Bowl to the Tropical Bowl, Young made a huge impression on pro scouts during the all-star game circuit. Coming from the Division III ranks, Young showed he matched up well against FBS/FCS competition. His tape at Montclair State is comical in how dominant he was at his level, which is exactly what you want to see.

Mission No. 1 for the Bengals is to protect Joe Burrow. Wehr was equally as impressive on film as was Grey Zabel. He also stood out during his week at an all-star game at the Shrine Bowl. With the ability to play center or guard, he helps the Bengals out almost immediately.

Piazza was an undersized starting left tackle (6-foot-2) at McGill but dominated on the perimeter. He looks and plays like a guard and could even stand out at center as well. One of the more technically sound linemen in the Canadian ranks, Piazza is coming off a stellar CFL Combine performance.

Verasuk stood out to me at the USports East-West Bowl back in May, so I was excited to see how his athleticism translated to the American game when he got the call-up to the College Gridiron Showcase; he did not disappoint. He reminds me a lot of Troy Reeder in how he can play any one of the three backer spots, and he brings very good athleticism to the table having run a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at his pro day.

Adding more playmakers around Bo Nix is paramount for the Broncos. Reed has flown under-the-radar, but he was one of the more impressive wideouts at the FCS level. He's got the type of twitch and explosiveness that makes you think you're watching his film in fast forward.

Impressive display of touch, timing and anticipation from the former Chattanooga signal-caller. Artopoeus was tremendous in college and gives the Steelers a young quarterback to groom and develop behind whichever veteran they decide to start the season with.

22. Chargers: Robert McDaniel, DB, Jackson State

Versatility is the name of the game with McDaniel, who was able to showcase the full gambit of his skill set at the HBCU Legacy Bowl. He's got the man cover skills and the ability to play the alley extremely well. He would be a good player to develop behind Derwin James.

Bohler was one of the more consistent corners in the FCS and proved that down at the Hula Bowl. It's his ability to play man coverage, showcasing the twitch and athleticism necessary to thrive as a pro.

24. Vikings: Mason Miller, OT, North Dakota State

Miller was impressive on tape at NDSU, but also down at the College Gridiron Showcase. You really can't go wrong with a Bison offensive lineman, especially with how they're developed up there in Fargo.

Big fan of Lattany's game and how he brings the type of versatility that could see him play from the 7-technique down to a shade technique. That type of versatility is how you play a long time in the NFL.

I came away impressed with Spearman's ability to shrink the space between him and the ball-carrier/receiver. He showed growth in zone coverage during the College Gridiron Showcase in January.

As a pure pass rusher, Peoples has a non-stop motor and pursues the quarterback with a relentless drive that forces the offensive lineman facing him to not take a rep off. He's got the ability to win with both speed and power.

Lombard had a really good showing against Wisconsin this season, and I'm shocked there isn't much discussion about the 6-foot-5, 309-pound center. Combining a good career with the Coyotes and a solid week at the College Gridiron Showcase, Lombard will find himself on a professional roster come late April.

Ponder was tremendous at Cal Poly, wrecking havoc against Stanford in one of his standout performances. On top of that, he put together a very nice January with good showings at the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl.

It's the ball activity and ball awareness that really stands out about Smith's game. In addition to that, he's a fantastic return specialist. He checks a lot of boxes to fit in perfectly in Buffalo.

Peck really stood out at the Tropical Bowl in January. He's got the ability to collapse the pocket from within, showing he can win with quickness as a 3-tech and with core strength as a 1-tech.

The Eagles do a great job of drafting and developing a year ahead of a need, and grabbing the lean, athletic tackle in Jason Ivey makes all the sense in the world. He's got the overall fundamentals and technique you'd want to see from a small-college prospect; he just needs to continue to fill out his 287-pound frame.

The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.