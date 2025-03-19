We still don't know where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will land, so for the sake of this mock, let's play matchmaker.

In this alternate, mock universe, Rodgers signs with the New York Giants, and Russell Wilson returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Beyond those two, essentially all of the notable chips have fallen in free agency, which provides a crystallization of needs for all 32 teams as we enter the second half of March and begin to zero-in on the final month until the 2025 NFL Draft.

Now that the dust has settled on 99% of free agency, this week, why don't we run through a three-round mock draft that features plenty of trades.

Let's get to all 102 picks in the first three rounds.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

34. New York Giants: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall

35. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with L.A. Rams): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State

36. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Jacksonville): Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

37. Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Las Vegas): Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

38. New England Patriots: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas

39. Chicago Bears: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa

40. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with New Orleans): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon

41. Chicago Bears: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

42. New York Jets: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

43. San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

44. Dallas Cowboys: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame

45. Indianapolis Colts: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona

46. Atlanta Falcons: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State

47. Arizona Cardinals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss

48. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama

49. Cincinnati Bengals: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky

50. Seattle Seahawks: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss

51. Denver Broncos: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss

52. Seattle Seahawks: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA

54. Green Bay Packers: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia

55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

56. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State

57. Carolina Panthers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

58. Houston Texans: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue

59. Baltimore Ravens: Tate Rateledge, OG, Georgia

60. Detroit Lions: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville

61. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with Washington): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas

62. Buffalo Bills: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

63. Kansas City Chiefs: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

64. Washington Commanders (via mock trade with Philadelphia): Emery Jones, OT, LSU

Round 3

65. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama

66. Kansas City Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU

67. Cleveland Browns: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

68. Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Las Vegas): Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas

69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford

70. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with Denver): Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo

71. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with New Orleans): T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina

72. Chicago Bears: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

73. New York Jets: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon

74. Carolina Panthers: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State

75. San Francisco 49ers: Jeffery Bassa, LB, Oregon

76. Dallas Cowboys: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State

77. New England Patriots: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas

78. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State

79. Houston Texans: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami

80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia

81. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon

82. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia

83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas

84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina

85. Denver Broncos: Jack Bech, WR, TCU

86. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee

87. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State

88. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Jacksonville): Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

89. Houston Texans: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU

90. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan

91. Baltimore Ravens: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

92. Seattle Seahawks: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA

93. New Orleans Saints: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss

94. Cleveland Browns: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Ricky White, WR, UNLV

96. Philadelphia Eagles: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

97. Minnesota Vikings: Zy Alexander, QB, LSU

98. Miami Dolphins: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers

99. New York Giants: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech

100. San Francisco 49ers: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech

101. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia

102. Detroit Lions: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa