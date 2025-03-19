We still don't know where Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson will land, so for the sake of this mock, let's play matchmaker.
In this alternate, mock universe, Rodgers signs with the New York Giants, and Russell Wilson returns to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Beyond those two, essentially all of the notable chips have fallen in free agency, which provides a crystallization of needs for all 32 teams as we enter the second half of March and begin to zero-in on the final month until the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now that the dust has settled on 99% of free agency, this week, why don't we run through a three-round mock draft that features plenty of trades.
Let's get to all 102 picks in the first three rounds.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
The Browns have visions of a return to the elite-level defense they fielded a few years ago with Carter and Myles Garrett together on the same defensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Whoever is eventually the starter for the Giants in 2025 will need to be better protected than past quarterbacks in the Brian Daboll era. Membou is a powerful blocker with elite testing numbers.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
The Patriots are thrilled to be the team to stop Hunter's mini fall here and add a dynamic talent to a roster in need of more players of this caliber.
Round 1 - Pick 5
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Protecting Trevor Lawrence is priority No. 1 in Jacksonville, which is why this selection is made at the start of the Liam Coen era.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
With Jeanty in the mix, the Raiders are much more dangerous on paper now than they were a year ago.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
The Jets plan for the future at the quarterback spot and prepare for a Sanders/Justin Fields quarterback battle that'll surely grab headlines in August.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
With Johnson and the newly minted Jaycee Horn, the Panthers would have two instinctive and athletic perimeter corners.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
The Saints bolster the interior of their defensive front with Graham, who can be a defensive foundation for years.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
The Bears have one super-long, highly talented edge in Montez Sweat. They get another with Stewart, who has loads of untapped potential.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
The 49ers will look a lot different in 2025, but with another first-round receiver on board, they can still be dangerous in the NFC.
Round 1 - Pick 12
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
The Cowboys can't pass on the scintillating talent of Pearce on the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The Dolphins get a plus pass protector in Banks who can play guard if needed.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
The Colts add a physical specimen at tight end to add more diversity to the offense.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Williams has the measureables and movement skills to eventually form into a quality edge rusher, which is precisely what the Falcons need.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Donovan Jackson IOL
Ohio State • Sr • 6'4" / 315 lbs
More blocking stability in front of Kyler Murray and for James Conner and Trey Benson is needed in the desert. Jackson is an athletic guard with super-clean tape.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
The Bengals go best player available here with Starks, and he'll help to rebuild the secondary in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
The new-look Seahawks add another weapon for Sam Darnold in Golden, who shined down the stretch for the Longhorns.
Round 1 - Pick 19
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Emmanwori and Antoine Winfield Jr. can be a spectacular safety tandem in Tampa Bay. Electric athleticism and instincts galore.
Mock Trade from Denver Broncos
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
The Jaguars desperately need more interior push from their defensive line. They get that with an aggressive move for Harmon. In this swap, the Jaguars send picks No. 36 (second round), No. 70 (third round), and No. 88 (third round) to the Broncos, for the rights to pick Harmon.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
The Steelers get a speedy, do-everything, inside and outside corner in Barron.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Let's not overthink this. The Chargers need a viable tight end weapon, and no one knows Loveland better than Jim Harbaugh.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Nic Scourton EDGE
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'3" / 257 lbs
Scourton is about as pro-ready as they come at the edge-rusher spot, and the Packers need a legitimate running mate for Rashan Gary.
Mock Trade from Minnesota Vikings
Round 1 - Pick 24
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
The Raiders jump at the opportunity to add a cornerback of Revel's size and ball-hawking skill in Round 1. Without many picks entering this draft, the Vikings will be motivated to move back. In this deal, they net No. 37 (second round), No. 68 (third round) and No. 215 (sixth round).
Round 1 - Pick 25
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker would give the Texans a much-needed talent upgrade at the linebacker position.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 26
Emeka Egbuka WR
Ohio State • Sr • 6'1" / 202 lbs
The Titans get their new quarterback an NFL-ready vertical threat in Egbuka. The Rams get No. 35 (second round), and a 2026 second-round pick in this trade.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 27
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Armed with more ammo after their trade down, the Rams immediately then trade up with Baltimore to get their new quarterback of the defense. In this deal, the always trade-down happy Ravens get No. 35 (second round), No. 90 (third round), and No. 101 (third round).
Round 1 - Pick 28
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Don't let Burden's 2024 stats fool you -- he's a premier receiver prospect with upside galore.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
More outside pass-rushing help for the Comannders with the bendy and long-armed Ezeiruaku.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
The Bills pass on the wider Kenneth Grant to stick with what appears to be a theme of the offseason in Buffalo -- get more explosive.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 31
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Chiefs GM Brett Veach obtains No. 40 (second round) and No. 71 (third round) from New Orleans in this deal.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
As usual, Philadelphia plans ahead in the trenches, with the uber-talented but currently injured Simmons to eventually take over for Lane Johnson.
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
34. New York Giants: Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
35. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with L.A. Rams): Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
36. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Jacksonville): Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
37. Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Las Vegas): Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
38. New England Patriots: Cameron Williams, OT, Texas
39. Chicago Bears: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
40. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with New Orleans): Josh Conerly Jr., OT, Oregon
41. Chicago Bears: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
42. New York Jets: Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky
43. San Francisco 49ers: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
44. Dallas Cowboys: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
45. Indianapolis Colts: Jonah Savaiinaea, OL, Arizona
46. Atlanta Falcons: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
47. Arizona Cardinals: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
48. Miami Dolphins: Tyler Booker, IOL, Alabama
49. Cincinnati Bengals: Maxwell Hairston, CB, Kentucky
50. Seattle Seahawks: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss
51. Denver Broncos: Trey Amos, CB, Ole Miss
52. Seattle Seahawks: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
53. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
54. Green Bay Packers: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
55. Los Angeles Chargers: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
56. Buffalo Bills: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
57. Carolina Panthers: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green
58. Houston Texans: Marcus Mbow, OT, Purdue
59. Baltimore Ravens: Tate Rateledge, OG, Georgia
60. Detroit Lions: Ashton Gillotte, EDGE, Louisville
61. Philadelphia Eagles (via mock trade with Washington): Landon Jackson, EDGE, Arkansas
62. Buffalo Bills: J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
63. Kansas City Chiefs: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
64. Washington Commanders (via mock trade with Philadelphia): Emery Jones, OT, LSU
Round 3
65. New York Giants: Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama
66. Kansas City Chiefs: Bradyn Swinson, EDGE, LSU
67. Cleveland Browns: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
68. Minnesota Vikings (via mock trade with Las Vegas): Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
69. New England Patriots: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
70. Los Angeles Chargers (via mock trade with Denver): Darius Alexander, DT, Toledo
71. Kansas City Chiefs (via mock trade with New Orleans): T.J. Sanders, DT, South Carolina
72. Chicago Bears: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
73. New York Jets: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
74. Carolina Panthers: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
75. San Francisco 49ers: Jeffery Bassa, LB, Oregon
76. Dallas Cowboys: D.J. Giddens, RB, Kansas State
77. New England Patriots: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
78. Arizona Cardinals: Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State
79. Houston Texans: Xavier Restrepo, WR, Miami
80. Indianapolis Colts: Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
81. Cincinnati Bengals: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
82. Seattle Seahawks: Dylan Fairchild, IOL, Georgia
83. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
85. Denver Broncos: Jack Bech, WR, TCU
86. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Los Angeles Chargers): Omarr Norman-Lott, DT, Tennessee
87. Green Bay Packers: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
88. Denver Broncos (via mock trade with Jacksonville): Logan Brown, OT, Kansas
89. Houston Texans: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
90. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Josaiah Stewart, EDGE, Michigan
91. Baltimore Ravens: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech
92. Seattle Seahawks: Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
93. New Orleans Saints: Jared Ivey, EDGE, Ole Miss
94. Cleveland Browns: Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
95. Kansas City Chiefs: Ricky White, WR, UNLV
96. Philadelphia Eagles: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
97. Minnesota Vikings: Zy Alexander, QB, LSU
98. Miami Dolphins: Hollin Pierce, OT, Rutgers
99. New York Giants: Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech
100. San Francisco 49ers: Antwaun Powell-Ryland, EDGE, Virginia Tech
101. Baltimore Ravens (via mock trade with Los Angeles Rams): Smael Mondon Jr., LB, Georgia
102. Detroit Lions: Connor Colby, OG, Iowa