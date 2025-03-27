The top of the NFL Draft has grown increasingly interesting. After months of feeling as though Tennessee would prefer to go the veteran route at quarterback rather than work through the frustrations that come with deploying a rookie quarterback, the team has given no indication that is indeed its path of choice.
The Titans were never mentioned as serious suitors for Sam Darnold, Russell Wilson or any of the other veteran quarterbacks who tested free agency; perhaps they are just waiting for Kirk Cousins to become available. The signs that the team may draft a quarterback No. 1 overall do not end there, however. The additions that were made to the roster, offensive tackle Dan Moore Jr. and offensive guard Kevin Zeitler, were to support a young quarterback. They also sent their in-house camera crew to the Miami Pro Day where quarterback Cam Ward was working out.
The story does not end there. A day later, Browns leadership, led by general manager Andrew Berry, head coach Kevin Stefanski and owner Jimmy Haslam, held a private workout with Ward. If they felt Tennessee was not open to moving off the No. 1 overall pick or that Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter is the Titans' prospect of choice, then why waste the time it takes to visit Coral Gables?
Wednesday also brought the news that the Giants were signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson rather than waiting out Aaron Rodgers' final decision. Many were quick to assume that signing took New York out of the running for a quarterback in the top five and may serve as an indication that Colorado's Shedeur Sanders may not be available either. The plan was always to sign Wilson or Rodgers, so that signing does not impact the franchise's draft plans, in my opinion. Rather, they probably saw the writing on the wall with Rodgers likely to end up elsewhere and did not want to miss out on Wilson, who can potentially start and allow their quarterback of choice time to learn at his own pace. Giants leadership is not foolish enough to think that starting Wilson for the full season would not lead them back to this same depressed veteran quarterback market next offseason and ownership is not going to be sold that bill of goods.
What should one make of all this? Few, if any, know, but one potential outcome is laid out below.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc. Listen to the latest episode below!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
I had not been convinced that Tennessee is going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. However, I am starting to sense the winds blowing in that direction. It could be part of an elaborate plan to entice a team to trade up given the Browns met with Cam Ward the day after his pro day. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. However, I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
I understand that New York signed Russell Wilson. I do not understand why signing a 36-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal precludes them from drafting a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Is ownership going to be happy if the team is in the same position next offseason? I still believe a rookie quarterback would be in the best interest of self-preservation.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
New England can not pass up an opportunity to take Travis Hunter. Few organizations have been willing to embrace a two-way talent the way the Patriots have over the years. Stefon Diggs, assuming good health, and Hunter is a much-improved situation over last season.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Jacksonville may be looking for a different pass-rushing skill set that Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker can not fill. When in pure pass-rushing situations, they can apply pressure from a variety of angles and force the opposition to make strained strategic decisions on who to double team.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
Las Vegas expedited its timeline when it acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but this is not a team with a shortage of needs and the Raiders happen to play in the league's most difficult division. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Mason Graham form a strength for the organization.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Will Johnson CB
Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
I have been adamant in holding onto my Will Johnson stock throughout this process. If he runs the 40-yard dash at his private pro day next month, and it is below acceptable thresholds, then I will adjust. However, I am betting on him being more of the 2023 version than the one hampered by injury last fall.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow it to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off young quarterback Caleb Williams.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Will Campbell's arm length seems to change by the day, so he could play a variety of positions in San Francisco. The 49ers would probably play him at guard initially but he could also be the heir apparent to Trent Williams in the Bay Area.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Dallas has lacked a second wide receiver who can command the opposition's attention since Amari Cooper was traded. Matthew Golden would take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Jevon Holland was well compensated to leave Miami Beach in free agency. Malaki Starks' athletic testing may not have stood out but his positional testing was off the charts. He does a fantastic job diagnosing the play and reacting quickly; a skill set that should be coveted as the team identifies defensive backs who can capitalize on the pressure created by three talented pass rushers.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Mykel Williams is a bit rough around the edges in terms of winning on professional pass sets but there is a lot of athletic potential within his prototypical frame. He is able to play high school, collegiate and professional football all within the state of Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
Cincinnati re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and then signed T.J. Slaton. It drafted Kris Jenkins on Day 2 a year ago. The end result of Trey Hendrickson's trade request will likely lead to his departure, so the organization needs more opposite Myles Murphy. Mike Green gives the Bengals some much-needed juice.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
Seattle has not addressed its need for interior offensive line help. Teven Jenkins was brought into the building but he ultimately signed with the Browns. The NFL Draft may be the last opportunity to address the need in an adequate manner.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker so the hope is that he can download what he has learned into the rookie.
Round 1 - Pick 20
North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs
Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jaxson Dart QB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs
As of writing this, Pittsburgh has no answer at the quarterback position. It does appear that Aaron Rodgers will probably sign there but that is a short-term fix to a long-term issue. Desperation could drive the Steelers to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.
Round 1 - Pick 24
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Cam Bynum is off to Indianapolis and Harrison Smith is not going to play forever. The Vikings make an investment in the future with the selection of South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority for the Texans and a really good one happens to be available.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs
Baltimore returns to its roots as it uses a first-round selection on the defensive line. Derrick Harmon and Nnamdi Madubuike can be a pocket-shuttering duo in the AFC North.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size but the production has just not been there to this point in his career. He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team's most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE
Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs
To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.
Round 1 - Pick 31
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary but in an ideal world it would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel Jr. along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
The Mekhi Becton reclamation project in Philadelphia was successful. So successful, in fact, that he signed a free agent deal with the Chargers. The Eagles then acquired another former first-round pick off the scrap heap when trading for Kenyon Green. The team could easily use a first-round pick on the position to ensure it has a competent starter and depth on the interior offensive line.
Round 2
33. Browns: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State
34. Giants: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss
35. Titans: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
36. Jaguars: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
37. Raiders: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri
38. Patriots: OT Josh Conerly, Oregon
39. Bears: DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
40. Saints: CB Azareyeh Thomas, Florida State
41. Bears: EDGE Landon Jackson, Arkansas
42. Jets: TE Mason Taylor, LSU
43. 49ers: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
44. Cowboys: OT/G Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
45. Colts: OT/G Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
46. Falcons: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
47. Cardinals: LB Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
48. Dolphins: OT Aireontae Ersey, Minnesota
49. Bengals: DT Joshua Farmer, Florida State
50. Seahawks: WR Tre Harris, Ole Miss
51. Broncos: DT T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
52. Seahawks: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami
53. Buccaneers: S Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
54. Packers: EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
55. Chargers: WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
56. Bills: OT/G Marcus Mbow, Purdue
57. Panthers: EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
58. Texans: DT Darius Alexander, Toledo
59. Ravens: J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
60. Lions: WR Savion Williams, TCU
61. Commanders: RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
62. Bills: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State
63. Chiefs: DT Alfred Collins, Texas
64. Eagles: S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
Round 3
65. Giants: OT Cameron Williams, Texas
66. Chiefs: RB Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
67. Browns: QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama
68. Raiders: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
69. Patriots: WR Jack Bech, TCU
70. Jaguars: DT Deone Walker, Kentucky
71. Saints: DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
72. Bears: WR Jalen Royals, Utah State
73. Jets: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
74. Panthers: DT Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
75. 49ers: DT Vernon Broughton, Texas
76. Cowboys: S Andrew Mukuba, Texas
77. Patriots: C Jared Wilson, Georgia
78. Cardinals: OT/G Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
79. Texans: RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
80. Colts: DT C.J. West, Indiana
81. Bengals: LB Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
82. Seahawks: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
83. Steelers: RB Damien Martinez, Miami
84. Buccaneers: EDGE Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
85. Broncos: TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
86. Chargers: EDGE Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
87. Packers: OT/G Anthony Belton, NC State
88. Jaguars: OT Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
89. Texans: OT Charles Grant, William & Mary
90. Rams: QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
91. Ravens: OT/G Logan Brown, Kansas
92. Seahawks: DT Ty Robinson, Nebraska
93. Saints: OG Jalen Rivers, Miami
94. Browns: DT Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
95. Chiefs: OT/G Tate Ratledge, Georgia
96. Eagles: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
97. Vikings: WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
98. Dolphins: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
99. Giants: EDGE Sai'vion Jones, LSU
100. 49ers: WR Kyle Williams, Washington State
101. Rams: EDGE Jordan Burch, Oregon
102. Lions: LB Kain Medrano, UCLA
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.