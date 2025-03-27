Round 1 - Pick 1 Cam Ward QB Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 4313 RUYDS 204 INTS 7 TDS 43 I had not been convinced that Tennessee is going to take a quarterback No. 1 overall. However, I am starting to sense the winds blowing in that direction. It could be part of an elaborate plan to entice a team to trade up given the Browns met with Cam Ward the day after his pro day. The Titans have shown zero interest in free agent quarterbacks so that could be indicative of the team's desire to address the position at No. 1 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Abdul Carter EDGE Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. However, I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Shedeur Sanders QB Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4134 RUYDS -50 INTS 10 TDS 41 I understand that New York signed Russell Wilson. I do not understand why signing a 36-year-old quarterback to a one-year deal precludes them from drafting a quarterback at No. 3 overall. Is ownership going to be happy if the team is in the same position next offseason? I still believe a rookie quarterback would be in the best interest of self-preservation.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Travis Hunter ATH Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st New England can not pass up an opportunity to take Travis Hunter. Few organizations have been willing to embrace a two-way talent the way the Patriots have over the years. Stefon Diggs, assuming good health, and Hunter is a much-improved situation over last season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jalon Walker EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd Jacksonville may be looking for a different pass-rushing skill set that Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker can not fill. When in pure pass-rushing situations, they can apply pressure from a variety of angles and force the opposition to make strained strategic decisions on who to double team.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Mason Graham DL Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Las Vegas expedited its timeline when it acquired veteran quarterback Geno Smith, but this is not a team with a shortage of needs and the Raiders happen to play in the league's most difficult division. Maxx Crosby, Christian Wilkins and Mason Graham form a strength for the organization.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Armand Membou OT Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Morgan Moses departed in free agency, so the Jets play Olu Fashanu at left tackle, Armand Membou at right tackle and hopefully forget about having to address the position for a decade.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Will Johnson CB Michigan • Jr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st I have been adamant in holding onto my Will Johnson stock throughout this process. If he runs the 40-yard dash at his private pro day next month, and it is below acceptable thresholds, then I will adjust. However, I am betting on him being more of the 2023 version than the one hampered by injury last fall.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Tetairoa McMillan WR Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st REC 84 REYDS 1319 YDS/REC 15.7 TDS 8 Saints defensive end Cam Jordan went on social media and noted that Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed and Tetairoa McMillan would be a problematic trio for opponents. Shaheed and Olave are both returning from injury.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Ashton Jeanty RB Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 2601 YDS/ATT 7 REYDS 138 TDS 30 Chicago has made wholesale additions to its roster, which could allow it to make what would have been considered a luxury selection just a few weeks ago. Ashton Jeanty is a net positive in both the run and pass games, which should take pressure off young quarterback Caleb Williams.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Will Campbell OT LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Will Campbell's arm length seems to change by the day, so he could play a variety of positions in San Francisco. The 49ers would probably play him at guard initially but he could also be the heir apparent to Trent Williams in the Bay Area.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Matthew Golden WR Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th REC 58 REYDS 987 YDS/REC 17 TDS 9 Dallas has lacked a second wide receiver who can command the opposition's attention since Amari Cooper was traded. Matthew Golden would take some of the pressure off CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malaki Starks S Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st Jevon Holland was well compensated to leave Miami Beach in free agency. Malaki Starks' athletic testing may not have stood out but his positional testing was off the charts. He does a fantastic job diagnosing the play and reacting quickly; a skill set that should be coveted as the team identifies defensive backs who can capitalize on the pressure created by three talented pass rushers.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Colston Loveland TE Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st REC 56 REYDS 582 YDS/REC 10.4 TDS 5 Indianapolis has made it known that Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones will compete for the starting quarterback position. The Colts have invested heavily in that wide receiver room, but make Colston Loveland the face of a newly renovated tight end corps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Mykel Williams EDGE Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th Mykel Williams is a bit rough around the edges in terms of winning on professional pass sets but there is a lot of athletic potential within his prototypical frame. He is able to play high school, collegiate and professional football all within the state of Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jahdae Barron CB Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 4th Jahdae Barron probably has similar versatility to Trent McDuffie in that he can play on the boundary or line up in the slot. He is best suited playing the field and some teams may have a ceiling on where they would draft that player, but Jonathan Gannon comes from Philadelphia where Cooper DeJean changed that defense not only with his play but his spirit.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Mike Green EDGE Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 5th Cincinnati re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and then signed T.J. Slaton. It drafted Kris Jenkins on Day 2 a year ago. The end result of Trey Hendrickson's trade request will likely lead to his departure, so the organization needs more opposite Myles Murphy. Mike Green gives the Bengals some much-needed juice.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Grey Zabel IOL North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 2nd Seattle has not addressed its need for interior offensive line help. Teven Jenkins was brought into the building but he ultimately signed with the Browns. The NFL Draft may be the last opportunity to address the need in an adequate manner.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Jihaad Campbell LB Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st Jihaad Campbell is an elite athlete who can provide pass rush from an off-ball role. Tampa Bay has a cerebral veteran linebacker so the hope is that he can download what he has learned into the rookie.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Omarion Hampton RB North Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 220 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 1660 YDS/ATT 5.9 REYDS 373 TDS 17 Denver has addressed most of its pressing needs this offseason but running back is not among them. Javonte Williams signed with Dallas this offseason. Ashton Jeanty is probably more in line with what Sean Payton wants out of the position but the Broncos would have to trade up to turn that dream into reality.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'2" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 48th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 4279 RUYDS 495 INTS 6 TDS 32 As of writing this, Pittsburgh has no answer at the quarterback position. It does appear that Aaron Rodgers will probably sign there but that is a short-term fix to a long-term issue. Desperation could drive the Steelers to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Tyler Warren TE Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 104 REYDS 1233 YDS/REC 11.9 TDS 12 Jim Harbaugh plucks the second tight end off the board as Tyler Warren joins the Chargers' cause. Warren will be expected to contribute in the run game in addition to his responsibilities as a pass catcher.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Walter Nolen DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Odds are good that Green Bay will use its first-round pick on the defensive side of the ball, and the defensive line is a good place to start in the wake of T.J. Slaton's departure.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd Cam Bynum is off to Indianapolis and Harrison Smith is not going to play forever. The Vikings make an investment in the future with the selection of South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Kelvin Banks Jr. OT Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st The signings of Cam Robinson and Laken Tomlinson, plus the acquisition of Ed Ingram, does not excite me about the future of Houston's offensive line. However, it gives the team some options with extensive experience starting in the NFL to the point where it could go best player available. Offensive line will be a priority for the Texans and a really good one happens to be available.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Maxwell Hairston CB Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 67th POSITION RNK 7th The Rams have quickly revamped their defense with draft choices of every variety. A viable long-term starter at cornerback has evaded them, however. The Rams may not value a defensive back this early in the draft, but it may require premium capital to find help at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Derrick Harmon DL Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 310 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 4th Baltimore returns to its roots as it uses a first-round selection on the defensive line. Derrick Harmon and Nnamdi Madubuike can be a pocket-shuttering duo in the AFC North.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Shemar Stewart DL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size but the production has just not been there to this point in his career. He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team's most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Donovan Ezeiruaku EDGE Boston College • Sr • 6'3" / 248 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 8th To Washington's credit, it has been able to find some plug-and-play veterans to fill premium positions but it needs to identify pieces to its future on defense. Donovan Ezeiruaku is a key part to that vision.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Kenneth Grant DL Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 5th Cornerback and interior defensive line are probably the two most pressing needs for the Bills. One of those weaknesses is addressed at No. 30 overall with the selection of Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Shavon Revel Jr. CB East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Kansas City signed Kristian Fulton to play on the boundary but in an ideal world it would still add another body to enable Trent McDuffie to move back into the slot full time. The presence of Fulton allows the franchise to bring Shavon Revel Jr. along slowly as he recovers from a serious injury.