We can see the finish line from here. There are just 17 days until the 2025 NFL Draft and with pro days complete and evaluations in the books -- you can read my write-ups from the Colorado Showcase and the Ohio State, Miami and Syracuse pro days -- a three-round mock draft only seemed fitting.
Unlike a year ago, when six quarterbacks went in the top 12, only two go in Round 1 here with another five going on Day 2. Meanwhile, 14 defensive tackles and another 15 edge rushers go off the board in arguably the deepest defensive line class in recent memory.
And finally, there's one trade -- I have the Bears moving up for a blue-chip edge rusher and the Patriots moving down to stockpile picks and help out their young QB. I love what New England is able to do in this three-round mock, and I also like the players who fell to San Francisco, Dallas and Kansas City, in particular. I suspect some fans of those teams might disagree but that's OK too.
Let's get to it:
Round 1 - Pick 1
Cam Ward QB
Miami (FL) • Sr • 6'2" / 219 lbs
NFL teams had a late Day 2/Day 3 grade on him over the summer but Ward made big strides last season; he's playing more from the pocket, he's getting the ball out on time, and he's doing a better job of getting through his reads. We know about the athleticism and arm strength but he's gotten better each year he's been in college, too. And after a lights-out pro day, he's solidified his spot at No. 1.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Colorado • Sr • 6'2" / 212 lbs
Good luck finding someone tougher than Sanders. He'll stand in the pocket and take hit (after hit after hit) to make a play downfield. He's not the athlete and doesn't have the arm strength of Cam Ward but he does a lot of things really well. I would like to see him play on time more consistently, but part of that had to do with Colorado's inconsistent offensive line.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Travis Hunter ATH
Colorado • Jr • 6'0" / 188 lbs
Hunter is the best athlete -- and the best player -- in this draft class. We've had otherworldly cornerbacks and wide receivers in previous classes but he's a two-fer, able to dominate on both sides of the ball and take over games. The big question: where will the team that drafts him want him to play? And if it's, say, at cornerback, how big will be the package of offensive plays for Hunter. Because lining up for 120 snaps a game, like he's done for the Buffs, isn't sustainable in the NFL.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 4
Abdul Carter EDGE
Penn State • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
TRADE! (details of the trade: Chicago gets No. 4 pick, New England gets No. 10, No. 41 and a 2026 3rd-rounder) A freakish athlete who moved from off-ball linebacker to edge rusher for the 2024 season. Carter is not Micah Parsons -- not yet, anyway -- but he's just scratching the surface on what he can do.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Mason Graham DL
Michigan • Jr • 6'3" / 296 lbs
My comp for Graham over the summer was Christian Wilkins and he lived up to the hype in 2024. Wherever you land, Graham is a special talent who headlines a deep defensive line class.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Arizona • Jr • 6'4" / 219 lbs
McMillan is 6-foot-5 but he moves like a shifty slot receiver with the benefit of an enormous catch radius and the ability to make contested catches look easy. Think Drake London but a better athlete.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Missouri • Jr • 6'4" / 332 lbs
Membou is just 6-foot-3 ... and I do not care. He was one of the most reliable right tackles in college football in 2024 and while he doesn't have ideal size, based on his tape alone, he's a guy who plays right tackle until he proves he can't handle it at the next level. Worst case: you have a perennial Pro Bowl guard for the next decade.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Mike Green EDGE
Marshall • Soph • 6'3" / 251 lbs
The former UVA transfer played at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, the same school that produced Lawrence Taylor. Green, who weighed 251 pounds at the Senior Bowl, is incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with surprising power and consistently uses his hands well to get off blocks. He had the 1-on-1 rep of the week down in Mobile and his tape backs it up.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Texas • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Banks has been my OT1 since the summer and nothing's changed. He's athletic, has good feet, plays with balance, power and uses hands well. He's better in pass protection than the run right now but it's close -- and he's only going to get better.
Mock Trade from Chicago Bears
Round 1 - Pick 10
LSU • Jr • 6'6" / 319 lbs
Campbell has been incredibly consistent throughout his LSU career. He's gotten questions about his 33-inch arm length but just as he told reporters at the combine, I'd also encourage skeptics to go watch the tape.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Texas • Sr • 5'11" / 194 lbs
This may sound rich but, at times, Barron flashes in a way that reminds me of Brian Branch; he's one of the smartest players on the field, he's always around the ball, and if you need a play, he consistently shows up. He can line up in the box, in the slot or outside, is an effective blitzer off the edge, and is an asset in the run game.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Tyler Booker IOL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 321 lbs
It's hard to think Booker has flown under the radar given his physical presence and his dominating style of play, but now that we're officially in draft season, expect the Booker Train to pick up steam. He's played mostly left guard at Alabama, and his athleticism and anchor in pass protection, coupled with his earth-moving ability in the run game, at times defies the laws of physics. He's a plug-and-play starter on Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Michigan • Jr • 6'4" / 331 lbs
Grant is a really good athlete for his size -- and he has a knack for getting his hands up in the passing lane and knocking the ball down. He has a surprisingly quick first step, and uses his hands well to shoot gaps and be a disruptive presence in the backfield. For me he's more explosive and consistent than Kris Jenkins, his former teammate and Bengals second-rounder in '24.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Tyler Warren TE
Penn State • Sr • 6'6" / 256 lbs
Warren accounted for roughly 75% of Penn State's offense (it was closer to 50% but it sure felt like a lot more), as a receiver, passer and runner. No player has done more for his draft stock than Warren, who was a late Day 2/Day 3 pick over the summer.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Mykel Williams EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'5" / 260 lbs
Georgia has a history of producing insane athletes and Williams might end up being the best of the group. He's a first-round talent all day long, and he could end up being one of the first defenders off the board in April.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Jr • 5'11" / 191 lbs
Explosive is the best one-word description for Golden, who reminded me a lot of Jordan Addison coming out of USC. He doesn't have the biggest frame but he consistently creates separation at the top of his route, he has legit track speed (10.93 in the 100m in high school) and also has return ability. His best football is ahead of him.
Round 1 - Pick 17
South Carolina • Jr • 6'3" / 220 lbs
Let's start with the measurables: 6-foot-3, 231 pounds, 32.5-inch arms, a 43-inch vertical and a 4.38 40 time. This is basically what it looks like when you build the perfect safety in the lab. But here's the thing: Emmanwori's game tape matches the measuring tape; he has some of the best ball skills in the class and he's just as good against the run; he can come downhill and thump the ball-carrier or carry the tight end or slot receiver in coverage, and he's an even better person.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kentucky • Jr • 5'11" / 183 lbs
Hairston is comfortable in both zone and man schemes. He battled through midseason shoulder injury but he's as tough as they come. A fluid mover at the top of the route, he can drive on balls in front of him. I get Devon Witherspoon vibes when I watch him.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Jalon Walker EDGE
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 243 lbs
Walker is listed as an off-ball linebacker but he can line up anywhere ... and wreak havoc from anywhere. Very interested to see how NFL teams plan to use him at the next level.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Boise State • Jr • 5'9" / 211 lbs
Is Jeanty a luxury pick? That depends; are Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs luxury picks? Because Jeanty is that type of impact back. He hasn't been used nearly as much in the pass game but that doesn't mean he can't do it -- just go look at his 2023 tape.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Walter Nolen DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'4" / 296 lbs
This defensive line class is incredibly deep and in previous years Nolen probably goes off the board a little higher. Either way, he explodes off the ball while also being strong as an ox. At 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, he won't be mistaken for, say, Dexter Lawrence, but don't be fooled; he can play stout against double teams, and is quick to get off blocks and get to the ball.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Michigan • Jr • 6'6" / 248 lbs
Loveland is listed at 6-5, 237 pounds, and while he runs like he's 185, he plays like he's 260. He'll run through open-field arm tackles all day long, he has an enormous catch radius, and he's a precise route runner, looking like a receiver at times in his movement skills. He's a willing blocker, but like most pass-catching tight ends coming into the league, he'll need to improve in this area.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Trey Amos CB
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Amos is a long, fast physical corner in coverage and he excels in both man and zone schemes. He doesn't panic on downfield throws because of his length and speed, and he flashes good ball skills. He will need to improve in run support but don't be surprised if he keeps rising through the pre-draft process.
Round 1 - Pick 24
East Carolina • Sr • 6'2" / 194 lbs
Revel tore his ACL in October and missed the rest of the season. But his tape is a lot of fun; his track background shows up when you watch him, as does his length. He'll play with physicality at the line in man coverage and is a fluid mover in space. He's not the shutdown corner of, say, Sauce Gardner when he came out, or as physical as Joey Porter Jr. (and maybe that's a good thing), but he's a nice mix of both in terms of size and play style.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Josh Simmons OT
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 317 lbs
A San Diego State transfer where he played right tackle, Simmons was a pleasant surprise in Columbus, where he was not only installed at left tackle, but was playing at a high level before an October knee injury vs. Oregon ended his season. I thought he might return to school -- he could probably use the experience -- but instead declared for the '25 draft. And in a draft light along the offensive line, fully expect Simmons to draw some first-round consideration, even if he might need a year or two of seasoning.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Alabama • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Campbell is, in a word, explosive. He can rush the pass from the edge, or play off-ball linebacker and he'll look like the best player on the field from either position. He's one of the best athletes in this class, and the scary part is he's just scratching the surface; he's going to get bigger, stronger and faster -- he won't turn 21 until February.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 197 lbs
Put aside for the moment that Starks is an elite athlete who can line up anywhere in the secondary -- he's also one of the smartest players on the field and that combination is what makes him a first-round talent.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Grey Zabel IOL
North Dakota State • Sr • 6'6" / 312 lbs
No one helped themselves more at the Senior Bowl than Zabel, who played primarily left tackle in 2024 for NDSU, but had experience at guard and center too. He was used solely on the interior in Mobile and he looked like a 10-year vet no matter where he lined up. Zabel stood out in the Week 1 opener against Colorado and his stock has been on the rise ever since. Talking to teams at the Senior Bowl, he may be a better leader than football player and that's saying something.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 267 lbs
For an edge rusher Stewart is enormous. He'll play too high at times but he can collapse the pocket with his size/power/strength. He's got a quick first step, even for his size, with the power to shoot gaps. And when the bull rush doesn't get home, his huge frame allows him to knock down passes. He has a hair-on-fire motor who consistently plays with power and athleticism.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Missouri • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The numbers don't blow you away (66 catches, 771 yards) but don't be fooled; Burden is a first-round talent and game-changer with the ball in his hands. The QB play at Mizzou was inconsistent in 2024 because Brady Cook was injured for much of the season, but there's a reason he had 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine TDs in 2023.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 310 lbs
Alexander had great tape for Toledo last fall, then he balled out at the Senior Bowl against some of the best players in the country, and had a solid week at the combine. He's a high-motor player who has both juice and power, consistently uses his hands well and is not only disruptive as a pass rusher but is hard to move against the run. He's improved his draft stock after the season, after the college all-star games, and now after the combine. Don't expect that trend to change in the lead up to the draft.
Round 1 - Pick 32
James Pearce Jr. EDGE
Tennessee • Jr • 6'5" / 245 lbs
Pearce is a juiced up, twitchy edge rusher who can win with the bull rush or speed around the edge. He plays with a nonstop motor but off-field concerns might push him down the board.
Round 2
33. Browns: Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
34. Giants: Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
35. Titans: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
36. Jaguars: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
37. Raiders: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
38. Patriots: Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon
39. Bears: Treveyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
40. Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
41. Patriots (mock trade with Bears): Zah Frazier, CB, UTSA
42. Jets: Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
43. 49ers: Alfred Collins, DL, Texas
44. Cowboys: Carson Schwesinger, LB, UCLA
45. Colts: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota
46. Falcons: Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
47. Cardinals: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL, Arizona
48. Dolphins: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary
49. Bengals: Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
50. Seahawks: Jalen Royals, WR, Utah State
51. Broncos: Benjamin Morrison, CB, Notre Dame
52. Seahawks: Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
53. Buccaneers: Landon Jackson, ED, Arkansas
54. Packers: Omarr Norman-Lott, DL, Tennessee
55. Chargers: Deone Walker, DL, Kentucky
56. Bills: Vernon Broughton, DL, Texas
57. Panthers: Tyleik Williams, DL, Ohio State
58. Texans: TJ Sanders, DL, South Carolina
59. Ravens: Josh Conerly Jr, OL, Oregon
60. Lions: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE, UCLA
61. Commanders: Azareye'h Thomas, CB, Florida State
62. Bills: Donovan Ezeiruaku, EDGE, Boston College
63. Chiefs: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
64. Eagles: Kevin Winston Jr., S, Penn State
Round 3
65. Giants: Joshua Farmer, DL, Florida State
66. Chiefs: Jordan Burch, EDGE, Oregon
67. Browns: Isaiah Bond, WR, Texas
68. Raiders: Bilhal Kone, CB, Western Michigan
69. Patriots: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State
70. Jaguars: Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia
71. Saints: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
72. Bears: Jaylen Reed, S, Penn State
73. Jets: Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas
74. Panthers: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
75. 49ers: Kyle Kennard, EDGE, South Carolina
76. Cowboys: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
77. Patriots: Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
78. Cardinals: CJ West, DL, Indiana
79. Texans: Andrew Mukuba, S, Texas
80. Colts: Chris Paul Jr., LB, Ole Miss
81. Bengals: Logan Brown, OL, Kansas
82. Seahawks: Emery Jones Jr., OL, LSU
83. Steelers: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State
84. Buccaneers: Nohl Williams, CB, California
85. Broncos: Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
86. Chargers: LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse
87. Packers: Jack Bech, WR, TCCU
88. Jaguars: Cameron Williams, OL, Texas
89. Texans: Tre Harris, WR, Ole Miss
90. Rams: Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami
91. Ravens: Collin Oliver, LB/EDGE, Oklahoma State
92. Seahawks: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL, Georgia
93. Saints: Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse
94. Browns: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
95. Chiefs: Isaac TeSlaa, WR, Arkansas
96. Eagles: Anthony Belton, OL, NC State
97. Vikings: Kobe King, LB, Penn State
98. Dolphins: BJ Adams, CB, UCF
99. Giants: Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville
100. 49ers: Dylan Fairchild, OL, Georgia
101. Rams: Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas
102. Lions: Tai Felton, WR, Maryland
The 2025 NFL Draft is to take place from April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.