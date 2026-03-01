The two NFL teams that appeared in the Super Bowl -- the Patriots and the Seahawks -- each used last year's first-round pick on an offensive lineman. Who from this year's draft could follow a similar path? This year's candidates participated in athletic testing and on-field drills Sunday to close out the NFL Scouting Combine.

CBS Sports currently has seven prospects ranked among the top-25 overall: Alabama's Kadyn Proctor, Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, Utah's Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano, Miami's Francis Mauigoa, Arizona State's Max Iheanachor and Clemson's Blake Miller. A year ago, eight offensive linemen heard their names called on opening night of the draft.

Here is how several offensive linemen fared Sunday in Indianapolis.

Grading top OL prospects

Measurables: 6-foot-5½, 329 pounds, 10⅝-inch hands, 33¼-inch arm length, 80¾-inch wingspan

Grade: NA -- Francis Mauigoa did not participate in athletic testing or on-field workouts, but that does not change the likelihood he will be the first offensive lineman drafted. That remains a strong possibility.

Measurables: 6-foot-5½, 311 pounds, 9-inch hands, 32⅛-inch arm length, 80¼-inch wingspan

Grade: A- -- Spencer Fano's arm length is below average for the position, a hot-button topic coming off Will Campbell's Super Bowl performance. Fano is a technician with plus movement skills. Regardless of where he lines up, he should be successful. His energy is infectious, and his name was among the standouts in nearly every drill.

The only limiting factor for his tackle aspirations is the lack of ideal length, but Fano should still be one of the first offensive linemen selected in April. His brother, Logan Fano, is also in this draft.

Measurables: 6-foot-7⅜, 315 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 34¾-inch arm length, 84½-inch wingspan

Grade: A -- Monroe Freeling possesses prototypical size for the position, and his athletic testing was excellent. During offensive line drills, his fluidity and lateral quickness stood out. The Bulldog drew praise for his movement skills in the wave drill and likely would have earned an A+ had he not cut the mirror drill slightly short.

In a draft class lacking an elite left tackle whose length and athleticism fully match the tape, Freeling has an opportunity to fill that void. He will not turn 22 until rookie training camp.

Measurables: 6-foot-4¼, 320 pounds, 10½-inch hands, 32¾-inch arm length, 80⅝-inch wingspan

Grade: B+ -- Olaivavega Ioane did not complete full athletic testing, but his on-field performance validated what showed up on tape. He is a wide, powerful blocker who moves well for his size and sets the tone up front. The Penn State product was listed as a standout in essentially every drill. Ioane could be the first interior offensive lineman drafted in April.

Measurables: 6-foot-6¼, 313 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 33⅜-inch arm length, 82¾-inch wingspan

Grade: B -- Caleb Lomu's strengths and weaknesses played out in real time Sunday. He moves well for his size and stood out in the wave drill, but his punch lacked the power displayed by others. Given his technical foundation, Lomu still offers one of the highest ceilings at the position, though his push to be OT1 lost some momentum. His profile projects to the late first round or early Day 2 as teams evaluate his play strength.

Measurables: 6-foot-6⅝, 352 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 33⅜-inch arm length, 81⅝-inch wingspan

Grade: B -- Few 352-pound athletes move as well as Kadyn Proctor. After slipping early in drills, he recovered well and showed the shock in his hands by knocking the hat off a pad holder.

Several offensive tackles may come off the board before Proctor, but he remains firmly in the first-round conversation.

Measurables: 6-foot-5⅞, 321 pounds, 9-inch hands, 33⅞-inch arm length, 83¼-inch wingspan

Grade: B+ -- Max Iheanachor has long been viewed as more powerful than athletic, but his testing suggested otherwise. He has made clear technical strides over the past year and has a legitimate case to be a first-round pick. His reaction time stood out during drills, particularly in the wave drill.

Measurables: 6-foot-6¾, 317 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 34¼-inch arm length, 83⅞-inch wingspan

Grade: B -- Blake Miller checked the boxes across the board. He performed well in every area, even if he did not dominate anything in particular. Evaluators listed him among the standouts in most workouts, and his jumps were impressive. Clemson has not produced a first-round offensive lineman in the modern era, but Miller has a chance to end that streak.

Other standouts

Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Measurables: 6-foot-5¼, 315 pounds, 9¾-inch hands, 31¾-inch arm length, 78⅞-inch wingspan

Chase Bisontis tested well, but his movement skills stood out most. He ranked among the top performers in nearly every drill. Those around the league view Day 2 as the most likely range, though his pass-protection production gives him a chance to sneak into Thursday night.

Jude Bowry, Boston College

Measurables: 6-foot-5⅛, 314 pounds, 10¾-inch hands, 33¾-inch arm length

Jude Bowry has been on the NFL radar for several years. His athletic testing was surprising to me given his power-based profile. During drills, he showed strong control and calculated movement. He has top-75 potential in my opinion, which may be a bit rich for some folks.

Sam Hecht, Kansas State

Measurables: 6-foot-4⅛, 303 pounds, 9⅞-inch hands, 31⅝-inch arm length, 76⅞-inch wingspan

Auburn's Connor Lew -- sidelined by injury -- and Hecht have been viewed as the top two center prospects throughout the season. Hecht reinforced that standing with a steady performance.

Logan Jones, Iowa

Measurables: 6-foot-2⅞, 299 pounds, 9½-inch hands, 30¾-inch arm length

Jones adds depth to an already strong center class. While Iowa linemen are known for physicality, Jones paired that with an impressive athletic showing. From the 40-yard dash to the long pull drill, he consistently showed range.

Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech

Measurables: 6-foot-4, 316 pounds, 10-inch hands, 33¼-inch arm length

Rutledge is a big, powerful blocker who also thrives in space and getting downhill in the run game. He turned in a strong workout Sunday, showcasing lateral mobility and second-level ability. Round 2 is in the mix for Rutledge.

There were several others who made an impression, including Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III, Boston College's Logan Taylor, Washington's Carver Willis and Alabama's Parker Brailsford.