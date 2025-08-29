The college football season is officially underway. Over the next four months, prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft will be under a microscope in an effort to appropriately evaluate them.

The summer was spent gaining a baseline understanding of the prospects who could hear their names called next April. Using the All-Pro model, which features 22 starters (11 on offense and 11 defense), CBSSports.com has built the All-Prospect team to introduce fans to some of the prospects set to take college football by storm. It's clear a few positions could boast significant depth, including quarterback, offensive tackle and edge rusher, whereas others were far less inspiring, such as offensive guard.

Without further ado, the All-Prospect team, beginning with a familiar name.

Quarterback

First team

Arch Manning is more mobile than others generally associate with the family, but his calling card has been his professionalism, accuracy and ability to orchestrate an NFL-style offense. There is a lot of confidence in his approach to the game given the career of his uncles. Manning has attempted just 43 passes against Power 4 competition last season, so there is a lot left for him to prove.

Second team

LaNorris Sellers should strive to be more consistently accurate this season. In the first half of 2024, the team was able to win a few games in spite of his performance. In the second half of the season, he was carrying his team to victory. The hope is that he is able to carry that momentum into the upcoming campaign. As a runner, Sellers has a bigger body that is able to break through arm tackles to extend plays.

Running backs

First team

Jeremiyah Love inspires the most confidence coming into the season, but is not personally held in the same regard as Ashton Jeanty, Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and other top 10 overall prospects before him. Love was impactful in both the run and pass games for a College Football Playoff runner-up. He has good vision and a knack for playing in space.

Second team

One prospect who may be able to challenge Love if healthy is CJ Baxter. He missed the 2024 season in its entirety after suffering a torn ACL and PCL in fall camp. As a true freshman in 2023, he rushed for 659 yards and five touchdowns, as well as 24 receptions for 156 yards.

Wide receivers

First team

There are three wide receivers on each team, but one is specifically playing out of the slot. Denzel Boston is a bigger body capable of winning balls down the field. He is able to create separation through his route-running, which will allow him to be mentioned alongside the other great recent Washington receivers.

Jordyn Tyson caught 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns for the upstart Sun Devils. He is a silky smooth athlete who can make plays at all three levels. Arizona State produced one of the more surprising team performances from last season because players like Tyson, quarterback Sam Leavitt and running back Cam Skattebo were able to elevate their respective games.

Eric Singleton Jr. is a smaller receiver who can create yards after the catch. Coming from Georgia Tech, he steps into an Auburn offense featuring transfer portal mercenaries like quarterback Jackson Arnold and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. The presence of star sophomore wide receiver Cam Coleman should draw eyeballs away from the Georgia native.

Second team

Carnell Tate is not viewed as the same level of prospect as Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave, Marvin Harrison Jr. and those other talented Ohio State pass catchers who ended up being first-round picks. However, he is an accomplished talent who has made plays in high-leverage games for the Buckeyes.

Clemson has found success with bigger bodies at wide receiver, such as DeAndre Hopkins and Tee Higgins, but Antonio Williams is carving his own path to the NFL. Last season, Cade Klubnik's favorite target caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He played 54.0% of his snaps out of the slot, but has enough exposure to outside roles for these three players to work together.

Makai Lemon predominantly played out of the slot last year and would operate out of that role within this team. Despite a bit more volatility than normal at the quarterback position, the California native caught 52 passes for 764 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Tight ends

First team

Kenyon Sadiq is not going to check the "ideal size" box for NFL teams, but he is a natural pass-catcher destined to receive more targets following Terrance Ferguson's departure and Evan Stewart's injury.

Second team

This tight end class is going to be a flavor of choice, in all likelihood. There is not a clear hierarchy at the position, so Ohio State's Max Klare or Texas' Jack Endries being represented would not come as a surprise. Endries is transferring from California to Texas, so there is an inherent benefit of catching passes from Arch Manning this season.

Left tackle

First team

Kadyn Proctor was a 5-star recruit and is expected to go toe-to-toe as a top offensive tackle prospect. He can solidify his claim as the top lineman if he plays a bit leaner. The Iowa native has the power to displace and drive opponents in the run game.

Second team

Caleb Lomu could use some of the mass that Proctor is working to shed, but the technical foundation is there for him to be a special NFL left tackle. As a redshirt freshman, he was credited with two sacks allowed, according to TruMedia.

Left guard

First team

The two offensive guard spots are open to discussion. Neither has a clear pecking order. Olaivavega Ioane did not allow a sack last season, according to TruMedia. Fans should get ample opportunities to scout him this season as a key cog in the protection of Drew Allar and anticipated title contender Penn State.

Second team

Cayden Green was a highly regarded high school recruit when he signed with Oklahoma. He has yet to reach his potential with the Tigers, but the traits are there. Missouri has had a good track record producing offensive linemen recently, including No. 7 overall selection Armand Membou.

Center

First team

Connor Lew is a personal favorite in this draft class. He is perhaps on the lighter side, but does not sacrifice physicality. He allowed one sack for an Auburn offense that struggled to find its identity in 2024. There are similarities to Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum.

Second team

Parker Brailsford spent two seasons at Washington under current Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. He started all 13 games at center in DeBoer's first season in Tuscaloosa. As a high football IQ lineman, Brailsford did not allow a sack last season, according to TruMedia.

Right guard

First team

Once again, there is a lot of volatility at the offensive guard spot. DJ Campbell is a big body with 5-star pedigree. Texas has done well developing offensive linemen in recent years, so this is a gamble on that trend continuing.

Second team

Josh Thompson transferred from Northwestern this offseason. He is high in my personal rankings compared to others, but his physicality and foot mobility lead to confidence that LSU will be able to maximize his potential. The Michigan native did not allow a sack last season, according to TruMedia.

Right tackle

First team

Spencer Fano's frame must continue to fill out, but his floor as a technician is high. He allowed one sack last season, according to TruMedia. His younger brother, Logan Fano, had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Utes in 2024.

Second team

Francis Mauigoa allowed one sack as well. He was 247Sports' No. 6 overall prospect out of high school and is the younger brother of Jets fifth-round rookie linebacker Francisco Mauigoa. For the second consecutive year, he will be protecting a quarterback of interest to the NFL; first No. 1 overall selection Cameron Ward and now Carson Beck.

Edge rushers

There is not an Abdul Carter, Chase Young, Myles Garrett or Bosa brother entering this college football season. There were questions about Carter moving from an off-ball linebacker role to full-time pass rusher, but there was no denying his talent. None of these four have reached that ceiling quite yet, but it does speak to the depth that could be available next April if development continues.

First team

At 6-foot-3 and 275 pounds, Rueben Bain Jr. is not quite as long as the NFL prototype, but his production as a true freshman was undeniable. He had a 13.5% pressure rate as well as 45 pressures, according to TruMedia.

T.J. Parker should have ample opportunities this season. Clemson sought a rare transfer portal addition in Purdue pass rusher Will Heldt. Defensive tackles Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart patrol the interior with depth extending beyond the first unit.

Second team

Matayo Uiagalelei, who is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, had the lowest pressure rate (10.7%) of the group, but the highest level of production. At 6-foot-5 and 272 pounds, he had 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception last season.

Keldric Faulk had a 15.6% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia. The Alabama native has a filled-out frame at 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds. He recorded seven sacks and one forced fumble a year ago.

Defensive tackle

First team

Peter Woods is the most refined of the bunch. He has a high floor in run defense and shows an ability to get upfield as a pass rusher. Clemson played him on the edge more last season because that is what the talent on the roster dictated, but offseason changes will allow him to play more of a natural role.

Caleb Banks plays a bit higher and aims to overwhelm with his sheer size. He produced a 13.0% pressure rate last season, according to TruMedia; 4.5 sacks were the result.

Second team

Like so many Georgia Bulldogs before him, Christen Miller had to bide his time and wait for his opportunity to be featured in the defense. Mykel Williams, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Warren Brinson are all gone from last year's team.

Gracen Halton is on the lighter side for an interior defensive tackle, but he uses that to his advantage in the leverage game. Halton had a 13.1% pressure rate last season and five sacks. The California native should have more cleanup opportunities as a byproduct of the Sooners' improved depth along the edge.

Linebacker

First team



Anthony Hill Jr. is a well-balanced linebacker prospect that can contribute in the pass rush, coverage and run game. At 6-foot-3-inches, 238 pounds, he recorded 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception last season.

Sonny Styles has been asked to play in space more than in the box, so it will be interesting to see if more is asked of him in that role. He is a natural athlete. The Columbus area native had six sacks and a forced fumble for the defending national champions.

Deontae Lawson has a good feel for routes developing in front of him and flows with the rhythm of the play. He did have a 13.5% missed tackle rate in 2024, per TruMedia, which is below average.

Second team

There is a rich history of Georgia linebackers being drafted recently -- Smael Mondon Jr., Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker, Channing Tindall and Monty Rice chief among them -- and CJ Allen could be next up. He is a smart player that has been entrusted to shoulder significant responsibility within that defense.

Whit Weeks has a more compact build like eventual second-round selection Carson Schwesinger. He displays good instincts in space and has good anticipation on routes developing in front of him. The Georgia native did have a 13.5% missed tackle rate last season, according to TruMedia.

Harold Perkins Jr. is returning from a significant injury that cost him the majority of the 2024 season. Perkins was viewed as one of the most talented players in college football going into that campaign.

Cornerback

First team

Jermod McCoy is a personal favorite in this draft class. He has the pre-requisite size to go along with physicality and man coverage skills. The Oregon State transfer has tremendous ball production over the course of his career, which usually translates to the next level.

Avieon Terrell is the younger brother of Falcons first-round pick A.J. Terrell. He had three forced fumbles and two interceptions last season for the Tigers. He is on the smaller side, but excels in zone coverage.

Jalon Kilgore (slot corner) is a bit of a technicality. He played most of his snaps over the slot last season, according to TruMedia, but has the size to play along the boundary. The junior from Georgia was responsible for five interceptions.

Second team

Malik Muhammad is hoping to follow the path from Austin to first-round pick paved by Jahdae Barron. Ball production -- just one career interception -- is missing in his resume.

A talented high school recruit, A.J. Harris showed a lot of growth in his first season as a full-time starter. The one-time Georgia transfer, had an interception for Penn State last season.

Chandler Rivers (slot corner) is a savvy cornerback who played just 14.6% of his snaps over the slot last season, according to TruMedia, but that is likely where he will be projected in the NFL.

Safety

First team

Caleb Downs is a squeaky clean prospect with NFL bloodlines. He has range, ball production and will play downhill through the ball carrier. The gap between Downs and the other safety representatives is large.

Dillon Thieneman transferred from Purdue this offseason. He is a physical safety that excels playing in space. His true freshman season, he managed six interceptions. Oregon was missing a player like him in the College Football Playoff.

Second team

Creative liberties were taken with Xavier Scott on this team because he played more than half of his snaps over the slot. He could have been a nickel defender in this exercise, but there were more options at nickel cornerback than safety. Illinois has done well coaching up defensive backs and Scott has six interceptions over the past two seasons.

Kamari Ramsey began his collegiate career at UCLA, but made a big impact in his debut with the Trojans. USC spent big on its defensive front since the conclusion of last season and Ramsey may be a beneficiary.