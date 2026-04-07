The NFL Draft is a form of entertainment, because it is unpredictable. No one could have predicted the Falcons drafting Michael Penix Jr. a little over a month after signing Kirk Cousins to a lucrative deal or that Bo Nix would be drafted a few spots later. Cleveland trading the No. 2 overall selection to Jacksonville last year seemed more like fan fiction than reality until draft day.

With a little over two weeks remaining until the 2026 NFL Draft, CBS Sports attempts to pull at the threads that may unravel this year's event.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.

Cowboys or Rams trade into top-10 overall

Dallas and Los Angeles are the two teams I have honed in on as possibilities to trade into the top-10 overall. The Cowboys seem motivated to be more competitive in 2026 and the Rams have been pushing all of their chips to the middle of the table as long as they are in the Matthew Stafford window; the Trent McDuffie trade is the latest example.

The Rams will prioritize prospects who can make the greatest impact immediately. Could they move up for Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love or Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate? The Cowboys are more likely to take a defender. If any of the three pass rushers (Miami's Rueben Bain, Texas Tech's David Bailey and Ohio State's Arvell Reese) or Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles were to be available beyond the top-5 overall, then Jerry Jones may be enticed to pick up the phone. The Browns stand out as a potential partner in a trade down scenario.

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Steelers draft Alabama QB Ty Simpson in the first round

At this point, no one would be surprised if either the Jets or Cardinals traded back into the first round for Simpson. The scenario that would throw a wrench into projections is Pittsburgh selecting the passer. The AFC North franchise still needs a quarterback of not only the future, but the present; Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on whether or not he will play this season.

The prevailing belief has been that Pittsburgh is nervous to draft another quarterback in the back half of the first round after the failed Kenny Pickett experiment. They have also been selling the idea that Will Howard may be a project. If Simpson comes off the board that early, it may create a bit of panic for other teams to take remaining options like LSU's Garrett Nussmeier and Miami's Carson Beck earlier than anticipated.

Two Notre Dame running backs taken in Round 1

Beyond Love, options at running back are sparse in this draft. The Saints and Chiefs likely signed Travis Etienne and Kenneth Walker III, respectively, because they were uncertain if Love would make it to either of them. If Love is off the board, then the next best options, including Notre Dame's Jadarian Price and Arkansas' Mike Washington Jr. may come off the board earlier than anticipated because that is the only way to guarantee a bite at the apple.

In last week's seven-round mock draft, the Seahawks drafted Price at No. 32 overall to replace Walker. Zach Charbonnet could also miss the start of the season as he recovers from an injury. If other teams know the Seahawks are exploring Price that early, then could they be leapfrogged in the order.

Caleb Downs or Rueben Bain Jr. drop out of top-15 overall

Downs and Bain are popular names in the top-10 overall, but each has an argument to be available later. The Ohio State safety does not play a premium position and was not an elite athletic tester. Malaki Starks and Brian Branch were not as highly regarded, but fell into similar buckets and were taken later than projected. In most cases, teams are going to take the edge rusher over the safety and often the cornerback over the safety, for example.

Bain is an outlier because of his lack of length. It may sound ridiculous to fans but some teams place emphasis on those guardrails to minimize risk.

Cornerback goes top-5 overall

The Raiders are expected to take Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall. The Jets could, in theory, draft a cornerback, but are more likely to address its pass rush or wide receiver. Arizona is probably set after hitting in the draft the last few years and the Titans spent big on the position in free agency. This scenario essentially boils down to the Giants either taking LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane or Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy unless another team were to trade in for the right to select one of those two players.

Outwardly, taking either Delane or McCoy top-5 overall may seem like a reach because they are not often mocked in that range. However, the margins in this year's class are much more narrow.

Veteran gets dealt on draft night

Eagles receiver A.J. Brown has been the subject of trade speculation for months, but a deal is not expected to be consummated until June for salary cap purposes. Brown's initial trade from the Titans came as a surprise on draft night. Still, the Eagles drafting a wide receiver in the first round could set the table for that move being made.

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Dexter Lawrence have either been linked to trade rumors or requested a trade. The Raiders could explore moving edge rusher Maxx Crosby yet again if the right offer is placed in front of them. The Bears and Cowboys are two teams who had been involved before an agreement was reached with Baltimore.

I do believe it is likely Titans quarterback Will Levis and/or Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson also get moved this offseason.