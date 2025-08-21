This is a decidedly different sort of draft class than the one we saw a year ago. It's chock-full of quarterbacks, edge rushers and offensive tackles -- three of the four highest-paid positions in the NFL currently (with wide receiver being the other).

While the 2026 group looks relatively thin on running backs, cornerbacks and defensive tackles, all three of those positions already have a blue-chip type of player at the top of the class.

The story of the class, though, will ultimately be the seven quarterbacks listed among this top 50. Depending on who declares and who develops, we could easily see a group much closer to the 2024 NFL Draft than the 2025 version.

Woods is a premier athlete for a defensive tackle -- so much so that Clemson had him playing off the edge around a quarter of his snaps last season. To be so physically dominant at only 19 years old the last time we saw him play is a rarity worthy of the No. 1 spot.

Just 108 dropbacks is all we've seen from him in his career, but it's enough to know that the next generation Manning has the goods. From his arm talent to his wheels to his ball placement, Manning already looks like the best quarterback in college football.

Is Arch Manning worth the hype? Evaluating Texas QB as an NFL Draft prospect before highly anticipated season Mike Renner

Fano has the best run-blocking tape I've seen from a sophomore offensive tackle since Penei Sewell. He's not the imposing mammoth that Sewell was, but rather wins with athleticism and explosiveness to continually drive defenders off the line of scrimmage. His length will be an issue, but even at guard he's a top 10 player in the class.

Faulk is the most impressive specimen in the edge class even if he isn't close to the most impactful one at the moment. With an enormous frame combined with the quicks of a much lighter rusher, Faulk doesn't have to develop too many moves to be an impact player.

Nussmeier is a gun-slinger to the core. He's one of the most exciting quarterbacks to watch in college football despite not having anywhere close to special physical tools. He's going to go down every game swinging, which is an admirable trait in a prospect.

Renner's QB scouting series for 2026 NFL Draft: What makes LSU's Garrett Nussmeier the frontrunner to be QB1 Mike Renner

McCoy has all the physical ability you could want to be a shut-down cornerback at the next level. That is if he can return healthy from a January ACL tear. He picked off four passes and broke up six more in his first season at Tennessee.

Bain is a bowling ball of a defensive end with a build you usually see more at defensive tackle. Unsurprisingly, he can kick inside and do a little of both. He was banged up last season, but showed what he could do as a true freshman when he racked up 45 pressures in 2023.

8. TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker is the cleanest edge-rushing prospect in the class with an NFL-ready combination of length, strength and technique. He's already racked up 86 pressures through two seasons at Clemson.

The best safety prospect since Kyle Hamilton, Downs has dominated college football since the day he stepped on campus. He's got versatility to line up pretty much anywhere on the back end and still be a playmaker. There's just not many holes to poke in his game.

10. John Mateer, QB, Oklahoma

I'd put Mateer's tools up against anyone's in the country. He ran for more than 1,000 yards in his first year as a starter for Washington State and has an arm that can get the ball 60-plus yards downfield. Could he be the next transfer portal quarterback to have his draft stock go to the moon?

Proctor is a uniquely massive offensive tackle. His ability to move people against their will is second to none in the draft class. While his performance needs to get more consistent, someone is going to bet on his traits regardless.

Tyson is the cleanest returning wide receiver prospect by far. He has good size, advanced route-running and has already been productive. He feels like this year's version of Rome Odunze. Someone who could have been a top 50 pick last year had he declared, but has a chance to go top 10 with another year of seasoning under his belt.

13. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The other Utah tackle, Lomu has even more prototypical tackle size and length than his teammate ranked higher on this list. He already uses his hands extremely well in pass protection in only his first season as a starter. Because of that, I would be very surprised if he fell too much lower than this ranking by draft day.

14. Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Klubnik is following the Bo Nix career path a little, as he was a highly touted recruit who started early on and did not have things go particularly well for him. The patience in Klubnik from Dabo Swinney paid off, however, as he was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football last season with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. If he builds on that, Klubnik has as good a shot as anyone at becoming QB1.

Renner's NFL Draft preseason QB rankings: Where Cade Klubnik and Drew Allar land, plus a surprise at No. 3 Mike Renner

Love isn't too far off of Ashton Jeanty as a prospect and has a chance to be even better in certain ways. He's the most electric running back in the country in the open field with wheels that are rarely caught from behind. He averaged 6.9 yards per attempt and scored 17 times last season. He doesn't have to play a down this season to be a first-rounder.

16. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

Mauigoa has that classic sumo-wrestler-esque build where he's wide from top to bottom. You can't go through him; have to go around. And when defenders try to go around they find out this big fella can move! He's been starting since he was a true freshman at right tackle and only allowed 19 pressures on 576 pass-blocking snaps this past fall.

17. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a different type of corner entirely. He's a shorter, quicker player who doesn't leave the hip pocket of opposing receivers. He only gave up 383 yards on 491 coverage snaps last year with two picks and 10 pass-breakups.

18. Connor Lew, IOL, Auburn

Lew's sophomore tape is some of the most complete I've ever seen for a second-year center in my decade of scouting. His play strength and technique are NFL-caliber already. I just want to see what he does for a next step.

For my money, Howell was the most impressive pass rusher on Texas A&M last season. Now, he doesn't have near the traits of Shemar Stewart or the size of Nic Scourton, but Howell has more than enough twitch to still be an effective rusher in the NFL.

20. LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton is one of many power players in this edge class. He can bridge the gap between edge and interior -- a position that's being coveted in many modern defenses. With the success of players like Zach Allen in that mold, Overton could make a similar impact in the league.

21. Xavier Chaplin, OT, Auburn

Chaplin has an A+ frame for the tackle position with a wingspan that will almost always ensure he wins first contact battles. While still relatively raw, Chaplin plays with the kind of violence that can be developed.

Hill is the smoothest mover in the linebacker class with size that sneaks up on you. I also love the physicality he brings into contact with four forced fumbles last fall. Linebackers have been devalued of late, but Hill still has a good shot of going Round 1.

23. Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Goosby only got action when the Texas who that both got drafted were injured last season and did enough to still make the top 25. He may ultimately prove to be a better athlete than either Kelvin Banks Jr. or Cameron Williams, as his mirroring ability was on full display in the Georgia game.

Lee feels like a very safe bet given his wingspan, speed and proficiency in press coverage already. That's a winning combination for any corner. Lee put it into action to allow only 47.2% of his targets to be completed last season.

Allar is one of the enigmas in this quarterback class. His size, arm strength and pocket movement are all high-end traits by NFL standards, but his on-field performance leaves a lot to be desired. The good news is that Allar has already improved by leaps and bounds every year of his career. If that trend continues he'll go high.

Sadiq moves like a running back after the catch despite being over 240 pounds. Despite being a touch undersized, Sadiq still gets after it in the run game. Even though he had to sit behind second-rounder Terrance Ferguson, Sadiq still racked up 25 catches for 307 yards last season.

Lane is a long, rangy and sudden wideout for the Trojans. HIs talent may not have shown in his raw yardage total from last year (525), but it did in the fact that 12 of his 43 catches ended up as scores. The red zone should be his calling card at the next level.

28. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Allen is the best run defender in this linebacker class already. With a stout frame, Allen loves to put his chin into the chest of offensive linemen when coming downhill. For teams wanting to defend the run from light boxes, this is your man.

Mendoza played behind some of the worst pass protection I saw in all of college football last season yet still kept his head above water on a consistent basis. That's admirable in its own right. His ability to play fast (2.53-second average time to throw) was a necessity in the Cal offense. That may be why he transferred to Indiana over the offseason, where it'll be a much better supporting cast to help properly evaluate him. I love his ball placement when throwing into tight windows, as he knows how to err on the safe side (only six interceptions last season).

Bailey is a tuned up edge rusher who's still a work in progress in the run game -- so much so that at Stanford last season he was only utilized as a situational pass rusher. Still, his first step is such that he can go first round without being more than that in the NFL.

31. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Klare doesn't quite have the size of Tyler Warren or the athleticism of Colston Loveland, but there's still a chance he could end up in the first round. That's how good he is as a route runner already. The only question is how many targets he can command in yet another loaded Ohio State receiving corps.

32. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

After two years at Purdue where Thieneman racked up six interceptions and seven pass-breakups, Thieneman transferred to Oregon this offseason. The new Ducks safety has outstanding range in both coverage and in the run game. While he needs to get stronger and clean up his missed tackles, the athlete and the instincts are easy to like on film.

Rivers is the most impressive mover in the wide receiver class. His acceleration, top speed and ability to throttle down are all elite. While he's undersized and limited in what he can do because of that, he can certainly get open.

34. Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Josephs has been part of Tennessee's defensive line rotation ever since he was a freshman in 2022. He's undersized but tough as nails against the run. He separates off blocks well and knows how to use his length. Now we just need to see that translate more as a pass rusher.

35. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The next in line in Ohio State's wide receiver pipeline, Tate is a very graceful mover for a taller receiver and wins more with his routes than he does with pure size. Like every Brian Hartline-coached wide out, Tate's route-running is NFL-ready. Now he just needs more than the 67 targets he got last fall.

Sellers moves like an elite tight end playing quarterback. He sheds defenders in the pocket so easily and is a load to bring down one-on-one.

Renner's scouting series for 2026 NFL Draft: Meet LaNorris Sellers, the most intriguing QB in college football Mike Renner

37. Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

World was a three-year starter at Nevada before transferring to Oregon, where he improved drastically over that span. He went from 38 pressures allowed in his first year in 2022 to only 15 this past season (on 25 more pass-blocking snaps no less). Evaluators will get a much better idea of how his game will translate playing in the Big Ten this fall.

38. Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

Uiagalelei is a former five-star recruit and brother of former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. He has a jumbo end frame and wins with power. His tape is made all the more impressive by the fact he only just turned 20 years old in July.

39. Suntarine Perkins, LB, Mississippi

Perkins is listed as a linebacker here but plays primarily edge for Ole Miss. I can't remember a player his size who's as good taking on blocks as Perkins is. It led to 10.5 sacks last fall, and it's a unique skill set that is a good starting point for a transition to off-ball.

Sapp doesn't have the twitch that other defensive ends in the class do, so he has to win a different way. He gets by on pure strength and motor. It's a combination that makes him dangerous rushing the passer on the inside as well. That may even ultimately be his best position in the league if he continues to bulk up.

41. Makai Lemon, WR, USC

While his teammate Ja'Kobi Lane is higher on this list, it's Lemon who was the unquestioned No. 1 wideout in USC's offense last season. Lemon racked up 764 yards on 52 catches while averaging the 11th best yards per route run figure (3.03) in college football. He's a strong slot receiver with tough hands who can work the middle of the field.

42. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Joly has been more slot receiver than tight end over his career, but that could be changing. He showed up to Connecticut as a freshman in 2022 only 215 pounds and has added 36 pounds since then with almost no bad weight to speak of. It's why he broke the sixth-most tackles after the catch last year (12) among all tight ends.

Thomas is one of the shorter edge-rushing prospects you'll see, but he knows how to use it to his advantage. He is a classic speed rusher who wants to get to the top of the pocket and then bend back to the quarterback. He rushes with the kind of ferocity that can still be effective even while being undersized.

44. Parker Brailsford, IOL, Alabama

Brailsford is an undersized center who gets by with quick feet and quick hands. With him it's always been about if he can get his play strength up to what's required for the NFL. If he does this season, he'll be coveted as a Day 1 starter.

45. Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller fits right into the Georgia defensive line factory with his long frame and textbook form in the run game. He's not just a plodder, either, as he has the agility off the ball to be more than a two-gap run defender.

46. Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

Traore was on his way to a breakout sophomore campaign before a torn ACL stopped it five games in. Before that you saw the unmistakable combination of burst and bend that every NFL evaluator wants when projecting to the next level. If he's back healthy this season, there's a good chance he'll be the best edge rusher Notre Dame has had in decades.

47. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State

Styles quite easily has the best range in the linebacker class. Watching him work sideline to sideline is jaw-dropping at times. Combine that with a lengthy frame, and you have all the tools you could want at the position to develop.

Pieper isn't even a starter yet, but in the limited time we got to see him last season, the freakish potential was obvious. He's likely a center only at the next level, although he'll start at guard for the Hawkeyes this season. Pieper is one of the quickest offensive linemen I've ever seen; he moves like a tight end on the field.

49. Nick Singleton, RB, Penn State

Singleton is a big play waiting to happen. He has an elite combination of size and speed that I'm not sure we've seen in the draft since Jonathan Taylor. Now, we just need to see him become a bit more of a complete back.

Renner's NFL Draft summer position rankings: Best RBs for 2026, including a Heisman Trophy candidate Mike Renner

50. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State

Penn State returns one of the best offensive lines in college football, and Ioane is a big reason for that. He's got an ideal guard frame with uncoachable body control that makes him scheme diverse. In a weak class of true guards, Ioane is the only one to crack my top 50.