In eight of the past 10 years, at least three quarterbacks have been taken in the first round of the NFL Draft. Although the names may be different than summer rankings, the possibility exists of that threshold being reached yet again in April. All eyes are on the January declaration date as several names on the list below have remaining eligibility and the offers being bandied about in the transfer portal will be enticing.

CBSSports.com is previewing some of the narratives that will be discussed in regards to these prospects in a matter of months. To be clear, these are not the top-10 quarterback prospects eligible for the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, it is some of the top names as well as other notables.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Projection: Day 3

Age at draft: 22 years old (Mar., 8, 2004)

High school ranking: .9852 247Sports Composite, No. 4 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 0 years (No redshirt)

Allar (6-foot-5, 235) suffered a season-ending ankle injury after Penn State's season had begun to sour. Allar physically looks the part of an NFL quarterback and has the arm strength to make any throw on the field. However, he never looked comfortable in the pocket this season; often unnecessarily throwing off-platform. His downfield attempts were some of his best plays of the season, but those moments were few and far between. Allar is not going to be confused for a mobile quarterback, but there is enough talent as a passer for him to be drafted a bit earlier than this season's play may suggest, because one coach will come into the process and convince others that he is the one to fix his issues.

Carson Beck, Miami (Fla.)

Projection: Day 3

Age at draft: 23 years old (Nov. 19, 2002)

High school ranking: .9095 247Sports Composite, No. 9 pro-style quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 0 years (2020 COVID, 2021 redshirt)

Beck's ball placement and decision-making is just not where it needs to be for an NFL team to feel comfortable with him starting, which puts him outside of the top-100 overall. He does have good size and was at his best two years ago when he was more aggressively pushing the ball downfield.

As a high school recruit, he was also a distinguished baseball player having been named an honorable mention for the 2018 and 2019 Perfect Game Preseason Underclassmen All-American teams.

Cade Klubnik, Clemson

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Age at draft: 22 years old (Oct. 10, 2003)

High school ranking: .9951 247Sports Composite, No. 1 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 0 years (No redshirt)

Klubnik (6-foot-2, 210) is not an explosive runner nor does he have a cannon affixed to his arm. He does, however, have a strong command of the offense. The Texas native throws with great accuracy and is able to work through his progressions. There is a level of competency that Klubnik brings to the field that will allow him to either or play a long time as a backup in the NFL. He came into the year with a personal Day 3 grade and has actually inspired confidence through consistency. The ceiling may just not be as high as it is for others in his class.

Arch Manning, Texas

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Age at draft: 21 years old (April 27, 2004)

High school ranking: .9995 247Sports Composite, No. 1 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 2 years (2023 redshirt)

It has been well-documented that Manning (6-foot-4, 219) is the son of Cooper, nephew of Eli and Peyton and grandson of Archie. Professional football pulses through the family's bloodlines. For that reason, it was trendy to have an opinion on his professional outlook before he had developed a large sample size of playing experience.

Manning's progression this season has been what it is for most young quarterbacks; rocky at the start with growth throughout the season. He has good size and mobility for the position. The Louisiana native throws with touch and anticipation to all three levels. All of the reasons to be excited about Manning still exist, but the decision-making must improve.

It is likely that Manning goes back to school, which would probably be the correct decision at this point in time.

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Age at draft: 21 years old (April 28, 2004)

High school ranking: .8267 247Sports Composite, No. 119 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 1 year (2022 redshirt)

Mateer (6-foot-1, 224) followed his Washington State offensive coordinator to Norman as part of the transfer portal window. One concern regarding Mateer going back to last season was his proclivity to turn every play into backyard football and make plays outside of the offensive structure. He has shown growth in that regard this season. He has good arm strength and is often willing to test that into tight windows. Against Texas alone, he threw three interceptions and probably got away with a few other throws where he simply did not see the linebacker. Mateer is not afraid to target any segment of the field and is capable of throwing with touch.

The Texas native is not a first-round pick right now and the next run on the position can be difficult to project. There has been more of a middle tier quarterback prospects recently with Jaxson Dart, Will Levis and Tyler Shough among those going in that Nos. 25-50 range.

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Projection: Top-10 overall

Age at draft: 22 years old (Oct. 1, 2003)

High school ranking: .7933 247Sports Composite, No. 140 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 1 year (2022 redshirt)

Mendoza (6-foot-5, 225) has been a personal favorite since the spring. He was my top-rated quarterback prospect in May because of his poise in the pocket and ability to execute a pro-style offense. Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti has only aided in his development. He has prototypical size and maneuvers well throughout the pocket. If pressure begins collapsing in on him, he has a good feel for when to escape and take the yardage given to him on the ground. The ball goes exactly where he intends and is a threat to target all three levels of the field.

The California transfer is a founding member of They Can Too, which is a global organization dedicated to helping and spreading awareness for youth in need. His brother, Alberto, is the backup quarterback for the Hoosiers, so it looks like Indiana is running up the score with their starting quarterback once games are in hand.

Dante Moore, Oregon

Projection: Mid-to-Late Day 1

Age at draft: 20 years old (May 24, 2005)

High school ranking: .9980 247Sports Composite, No. 3 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 1 year (No redshirt)

This season has been the first exposure for many to Moore (6-foot-3, 206), but the former 5-star recruit did start as a true freshman for UCLA prior to transferring. He spent last season under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Will Stein and quarterback Dillon Gabriel before being inserted into the starting lineup.

As competition has improved this season, a lot more has been learned about Moore's competency under pressure. He is not afraid to throw the ball away, but does unnecessarily fade away from some throws. The Michigan native throws with touch, particularly in the short to intermediate. Moore has a quiet confidence in the pocket and good throwing motion.

He would probably benefit from returning to Eugene for another season, but it is not cut and dry. If he receives draft feedback that he is going to be drafted in the first round, then it is tough to pass up that kind of money. If a player has confidence in himself, then may as well start the clock on a possible contract extension, because second contract money blows NIL opportunities out of the water. The 2027 draft class could potentially have more depth and talent at quarterback.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Projection: Late Day 2/Early Day 3

Age at draft: 24 years old (Feb. 7, 2002)

High school ranking: .9624 247Sports Composite, No. 14 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 0 years (2021 redshirt)

Nussmeier (6-foot-1, 205) is the son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, who had been picked in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft and spent six seasons in the league.

He paid his dues waiting in the shadows to replace eventual No. 2 overall selection Jayden Daniels. Nussmeier had been known for his accuracy and professional approach to operating the Tigers' offense. He was both efficient and effective last season for the nationally ranked program. His decision-making has wavered this season and the consistency that had defined his draft profile eroded. The Texas native has been limited by an abdominal injury and perhaps that has impacted his play this season. Nussmeier is more of a survivalist as a runner rather than a quarterback who will consistently get chunk yardage on the ground.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Projection: Late Day 1/Early Day 2

Age at draft: 20 years old (June 23, 2005)

High school ranking: .9127 247Sports Composite, No. 18 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 2 years (2023 redshirt)

If Sellers (6-foot-3, 240) enters the 2026 NFL Draft, he will not legally be allowed to drink alcohol in celebration of being picked. It is entirely possible that he returns for another year of college football and works on becoming a more consistent passer. His younger brother is a freshman wide receiver for the Gamecocks, so that is a unique opportunity.

With his size, mobility and arm strength, there is no denying the talent he brings to the table, but the decision-making is not yet where it needs to be on a down-to-down basis. He could continue his development in the NFL, similar to Josh Allen, but there are plenty of examples to the contrary as well.

Ty Simpson, Alabama

Projection: Top-10 overall

Age at draft: 22 years old (Dec. 21, 2002)

High school ranking: .9883 247Sports Composite, No. 3 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 1 year (2022 redshirt)

Simpson (6-foot-2, 208) had opportunities to leave in the transfer portal but elected to remain with the program he chose out of high school. The son of long-time UT Martin head coach Jason Simpson is an incredibly accurate passer without sacrificing the team's desire to push the ball downfield. Those who have spent time around him praise his poise and professionalism. He lacks ideal height, but has proven his capability to execute from the pocket.

One talking point with Simpson is going to be his lack of experience. Assuming the Crimson Tide progress to the College Football Playoffs, Simpson will have at least 14 collegiate starts. The list of quarterbacks taken in the first round with fewer than 20 collegiate starts over the past 10 years is unflattering: Trey Lance (17), Mac Jones (17), Kyler Murray (17), Dwayne Haskins (14), Anthony Richardson (13) and Mitchell Trubisky (13). The average number of starts taken by a quarterback in the first round is 32.4.

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Projection: Late Day 1/Early Day 2

Age at draft: 22 years old (Jan. 20, 2004)

High school ranking: .8596 247Sports Composite, No. 66 quarterback

Eligibility remaining: 1 year (2022 redshirt)

There is an Indiana quarterback on this list, which is interesting because Sorsby (6-foot-3, 235) transferred out of Bloomington. He is a big body that is capable of making throws off-platform and is accurate on the move. Sorsby throws with touch to all three levels of the field and is not afraid to drive it between the hashes. The Texas native throws with touch and anticipation. His five batted passes on the season came against two teams, Utah and Nebraska, according to TruMedia.

The offensive structure is not going to call for several designed runs, but he is a strider that can get chunk yardage when available.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. More draft coverage can be found at CBSSports.com, including the weekly mock drafts and a regularly available look at the eligible prospects.