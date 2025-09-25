The 2026 NFL Draft class is muddy, to say the least. There is a lot to learn about the eligible prospects, as few have staked their claim as the potential No. 1 overall selection. Prospects have the opportunity to alter the narrative, for better or worse, surrounding their stock with new film each week. Has any quarterback separated himself as the likely QB1?

In an effort to bring some transparency to the process and offer perspective on how the class is currently viewed, I reached out to fellow CBS Sports NFL draft analysts Ryan Wilson and Mike Renner. Here is a six-pack of questions answering some of the draft's most oft-discussed topics.

1. Who has been the most impressive prospect?

Ryan Wilson: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami. "What makes the Miami edge rusher a standout isn't just his production, but the complete and dominant nature of his game. He has showcased an NFL-ready skill set that blends elite power with surprising agility and a relentless motor.

He's incredibly disruptive off the snap, consistently winning with an explosive first step and a powerful bull rush, but also possesses an array of pass-rush moves rarely seen in a player who just turned 21 years old.

Bain is also stout and powerful against the run; he uses his hands exceptionally well to disengage from blocks and quickly get into the backfield. His ability to win with power, bend and an arsenal of moves has turned the first month of the season into teach tape. Don't be fooled by his age; he's as polished and complete a player as any in the class, and he's done it against top competition. It's hard to imagine he won't be a top five pick in April."

Mike Renner: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami. "Rueben Bain hands down. The start to his season reminds me a little of Aidan Hutchinson's final year. Bain has made the leap from solid to completely unblockable. The only players who can handle his power play on Sundays."

Josh Edwards: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami. "Miami has played one high-leverage game after another to begin the season. In those moments, Bain has risen to the occasion and slammed the door shut as the Hurricanes have charged to 4-0. The rusher has a sawed-off frame with a thick lower body. Opposing offensive linemen struggle to recover when he gets on their hip. Bain is tied with teammate Akheem Mesidor for sixth nationally with 19 pressures. Overall length and wingspan will be important in determining how high Bain is taken, but few have made a stronger case to go No. 1 overall."

2. Who has been the most disappointing prospect?

Wilson: QB Cade Klubnik, Clemson. "The Tigers' abysmal start isn't all on Klubnik; in fact, he's thrown for more than 1,000 yards in the first four games, including 380 in the home loss to Syracuse. The problem is that Klubnik looks a lot like the player I saw in 2024: a Day 2 prospect who doesn't have elite physical traits, and if he's going to make his way into the first-round conversation, he's going to have to do it in much the same way Bo Nix elevated himself to a top 12 selection in 2024. Unfortunately, it has yet to come together for Klubnik, who has struggled to take care of the ball during Clemson's 1-3 start (four interceptions and a lost fumble over the span).

Klubnik is a good athlete -- again, think Bo Nix -- but at just over 6-foot-1 and possessing an above-average arm, he doesn't stand out in the way, for example, Cameron Ward or Caleb Williams (6-foot-1 and 6-foot, respectively) did when they were going through the draft process. A lot can change over the next few months, but Klubnik and the Tigers have gotten off to a rocky start."

Renner: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama. "I'll pass over the quarterback position entirely since it's so difficult to scout and go to the usually more stable offensive tackle position. Alabama's Kadyn Proctor had a ton of preseason hype and was ranked No. 2 on Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. Through three games, his heavy feet have been exposed, as he has already allowed nine pressures. He may be playing his way into a move to guard and maybe outside the top 100 picks entirely."

Edwards: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama. "There were always concessions made to include Proctor among the top prospects in this class. The reality is that his athleticism and pliability were always going to be a concern at his size, but few could have expected he would begin this season in such a manner. The Iowa native has allowed nine pressures on the year, according to TruMedia, tanking his draft stock.

3. Who has been the biggest riser?

Wilson: QB Dante Moore Jr., Oregon. "Moore has been so much fun to watch over the first few weeks. In fact, we talked about him on "With the First Pick" after the Ducks' decisive win over Northwestern:

What sets him apart is a rare combination of pocket composure, impressive arm talent and a clear understanding of his role within the offense. He flashes a big arm, yet consistently pairs pace with great touch on deep balls. He'll also throw with anticipation, and his willingness to throw with confidence and accuracy over the middle of the field is a major asset.

Ultimately, Moore's performance to date has been a masterclass in efficiency and polish. He gets through his reads, trusts his offensive line and makes difficult throws look easy. He has the necessary high-end physical and mental tools required of NFL quarterbacks, though I can't wait to see how he fares against Penn State in Week 5."

Renner: EDGE Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas. "I've been very impressed with Arkansas defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr. He went from backup a year ago to potential first-round pick through the first four weeks of the season. Watching him win with power, length and quicks on both the outside and inside as a pass-rusher has been eye-opening this season. That's a skill set that will get drafted highly."

Edwards: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State. "There are several prospects going from relative unknown to coveted this time of year, because they had not received ample playing time prior to the current campaign. Reese shows great speed and athleticism to play sideline to sideline, but is also effective as a rusher and shows promise fitting the run."

4. Aside from Arch Manning, who is one player who may need another year of college?

Wilson: QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina. "It's funny, I've talked to several scouts who almost reflexively bring up LaNorris Sellers as QB1 in this class, which is full of intriguing QB prospects but lacking a Joe Burrow or Caleb Williams. And I get it, Sellers could be special-special; it's just that he's still so raw. And while he's probably the best runner in the SEC right now (and I don't mean that as a slight), he also has plenty of room to grow as a passer, especially when it comes to getting through his reads, and throwing on time and with anticipation. Selfishly, I would love to see him return to school for another year. But I also understand why he would want to declare for the NFL Draft."

Renner: QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina. "South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers should be taking all the time he can at the collegiate level. I know he's freakishly talented and that the NFL covets traits at the end of the day, but he's still the least refined passer of the top prospects in the class. He'd be going down the Trey Lance/Anthony Richardson road, in my opinion, if he declared after this season."

Edwards: WR Nyck Harbor, South Carolina. "Harbor has a lot of talent, but a lot of work is still to be done. According to TruMedia, he has a 16.7% drop rate this season. He is a vertical threat to push the ball downfield, but route-running in the short to intermediate still needs refinement."

5. Who will be the first QB taken?

Wilson: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana. "A month into the season, Fernando Mendoza is my QB1. During summer scouting, I made it clear that I was wary of crowning Arch because he just hadn't played a lot of football. And clearly, he's struggling to the point that I hope he returns to college, too.

Garrett Nussmeier was my QB1 over the summer and through the first few weeks of the season, and there's a lot to like about his game. But he's also 6-foot and change. John Mateer, meanwhile, has been electric, and in talking to scouts, there's not a name who elicits more excitement than Mateer's … but he's also going to miss a month with a broken hand.

Right now, it's Mendoza, who is coming off a clinical performance against Illinois in a game the Hoosiers rolled up 63(!) points. It was as clean a game as you'll see from a QB at any level -- Mendoza was 21 of 23 passing with five touchdowns. He flashed his abilities as a game manager, showed an advanced understanding of coverages to go along with a plus-arm -- which allowed him to layer throws to all levels of the field -- and was consistently poised in the pocket (which was evident at times last year at Cal on a team with a suspect offensive line). He reminds me of the Lions' version of Jared Goff."

Renner: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana. "I'll go with Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. He's been so clean the past couple weeks. It's hard to poke holes in someone's game who has seven more touchdown passes (10) than incompletions (3) over his past two games. While he's not the kind of athlete who can create outside of structure much, he's a quick enough processor and has enough arm talent to be able to win consistently from the pocket."

Edwards: Fernando Mendoza, Indiana. "Sellers has the physical attributes to push for the No. 1 overall selection if he can be more consistent as a passer for the rest of the season. To his credit, there is incremental evidence each week. However, Mendoza has been the most consistent thus far. He has good size and has shown an ability to uplift his teammates in a short period of time.

I really like what Oregon's Dante Moore has shown to open the season as well. Time will tell if he is able to sustain that level of performance as competition grows stiffer."

6. After three weeks, which NFL team do you think will get the No. 1 overall selection?

Wilson: Saints. "No one should be shocked that the Saints or Giants are 0-3, and both could end up with the No. 1 overall pick. But it is a little surprising that the Dolphins are winless and a lot surprising that the Texans are, too. The Dolphins did show some life on the road in Buffalo, so I have to imagine they figure things out at some point. And it's wild to think we're living in a world where Bryce Young is outplaying C.J. Stroud, but I still think the Texans can get right. Which, I suppose, is a long-winded way of saying that if you told me the Saints landed the No. 1 overall pick, I would definitely believe you."

Renner: Titans. "Unfortunately, I think the Titans will make it back-to-back seasons at No. 1 overall. They just don't have enough talent and are the only team in the league starting a rookie quarterback. There's no way they're moving on from Cameron Ward that quickly, though, which means we'll likely see a bidding war for the top spot."

Edwards: Saints. "There are six winless teams following Week 3 action. I am the most confident in Houston rising from that group. Among the other five, the Dolphins, Saints and Titans inspire the least confidence. New Orleans likely has the most unsettled quarterback situation."