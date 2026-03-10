Coming out of Day 1 of the NFL free agency negotiating period, several teams made franchise-changing moves that could have a substantial impact on their respective boards in the 2026 NFL Draft. For projected first-round prospects Ty Simpson and Jeremiyah Love -- two of the top players this cycle at quarterback and running back, respectively -- previously expected landing spots are drying up after new signings.

After releasing Tua Tagovailoa and rolling with Malik Willis on a three-year deal, the Miami Dolphins are off the table at No. 11 for a high-end rookie quarterback. The Arizona Cardinals also appear out of the mix after moving on from Kyler Murray and appearing to hand the reins to Jacoby Brissett for 2026.

The Cardinals hold the No. 3 pick, with many expecting Arizona to pursue a franchise offensive tackle -- Miami's Francis Mauigoa or Utah's Spencer Fano -- after signing Gardner Minshew as Brissett's backup with Murray's release.

Free agent quarterbacks still on the market as of Tuesday include Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson, Tyrod Taylor and Jimmy Garoppolo, among others.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams are two other teams tied to interest in Simpson. The Steelers are awaiting a decision from Rodgers with Will Howard behind him, while the Rams have Matthew Stafford under contract for one more season. Those two teams hold the Nos. 21 and 29 picks in the first round.

The New York Jets also have a pair of Day 1 selections at Nos. 2 and 16, but they made a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders for Geno Smith on Tuesday, solidifying their plan under center with Justin Fields and Brady Cook being only other quarterbacks under contract for next season.

The Cleveland Browns could target Simpson at No. 6 or No. 24 overall, given the former Alabama signal-caller's ties to new coach Todd Monken. The former offensive coordinator at Georgia scouted Simpson before his commitment to the Crimson Tide in 2021 and formed a bond with Simpson's father, Jason. The two also spent time at Southern Miss.

"I know he loves football, and I know that's what I love as well. Super smart guy," Simpson said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I remember him coming to my school (while he was) at Georgia. Him and my dad actually have a great relationship because he coached at Southern Miss for a little bit, and his pedigree with all the NFL teams he's been with, and what he did with Lamar (Jackson) and at Georgia, it's just super real. So, a lot of respect for him and the Browns organization. I think they've made a great hire."

After starring at Notre Dame and showcasing his talent last month in Indianapolis, Love made waves as a possible top-10 selection given his star power. Love was projected to land with the New Orleans Saints at No. 8 overall or Kansas City at No. 9 in four of CBS Sports' five latest mock drafts, but that will change after those franchises signed Kenneth Walker III and Travis Etienne to mammoth deals in free agency.

The Tennessee Titans and New York Giants remain in the market for backfield help, and after failing to sign either of the two biggest fish, they could pursue other options this free agency cycle, take a stab at Love with top-five selections or target later-round ballcarriers. At the combine, Love declined to reveal conversations with various teams but reportedly interviewed with at least 10 franchises, including the Titans, Giants and Washington Commanders.

Beyond those three teams, a franchise would need to view Love as a potential cornerstone to warrant that level of billing inside the top 10. The Baltimore Ravens at No. 14 could have made sense beyond that point given Derrick Henry's age (32) -- despite being the NFL's second-leading rusher last fall -- but they no longer have a first-round pick after trading it to acquire star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Jets pick two spots later and, after franchise-tagging Breece Hall for 2026, could add a long-term option in Love. Based on recent mocks, however, it's still hard to imagine the former Heisman finalist falling beyond the top 15.