Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Fernando Mendoza is the clear-cut first overall pick after leading the country in touchdown passes, winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and powering Indiana to its first football national championship. The Raiders have clearly operated this offseason with his selection in mind. They traded Geno Smith to the Jets and signed three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the richest contract for a center in NFL history. Las Vegas also spent heavily on defense, signing edge rusher Kwity Paye, linebacker Quay Walker and linebacker Nakobe Dean to give Mendoza a unit more likely to keep him in neutral game situations.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The Jets completely reconfigured their defense with a litany of moves, including trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Titans and five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Dolphins. They also signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal. Adding the explosive Arvell Reese to beef up their pass rush could be exactly what's needed to apply enough pressure to help generate the Jets' first defensive interception since the 2024 season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Cardinals are ready to continue beefing up their offensive infrastructure for whichever quarterback they select in the 2027 NFL Draft. They have enough receiving and rushing options, especially after signing Tyler Allgeier to pair with James Conner, but they could continue to fortify their offensive line at right tackle. Francis Mauigoa is a massive right tackle with sound technique, and he would fill a void at that position for Arizona, where he would be a dominant run blocker from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 4 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Titans remade their defensive line in new head coach Robert Saleh's image by acquiring three of his former Jets: edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II and defensive tackles John Franklin-Myers and Solomon Thomas. However, one of their edge rusher spots could use more depth alongside 2025 second-round pick Oluwafemi Oladejo. Saleh could push Tennessee to go all in on his defense with this draft choice by selecting college football's 2025 sacks leader, Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The Giants added solid pass-catching options with the signings of Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but they still need another legitimate receiver opposite Malik Nabers on the outside with Wan'Dale Robinson now with the Titans. Carnell Tate is the cleanest wide receiver in the draft based on his measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025. He'll help quarterback Jaxson Dart's development in new offensive coordinator Matt Nagy's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns completely reworked their offensive line in free agency by signing left guard Zion Johnson and center Elgton Jenkins and trading for right tackle Tytus Howard. However, there's still an opening at right guard with Wyatt Teller gone and Teven Jenkins on a one-year deal. Despite Spencer Fano playing right tackle the last two years at Utah, he expressed openness at the combine to playing inside. That would be best given his 32⅛-inch arms.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games in 2025 after suffering three different injuries: a knee sprain, a hamstring strain and a dislocated elbow. The Commanders need a run game that isn't so reliant on Daniels' legs; he ran for an NFL rookie quarterback record 891 yards in 2024. As Washington aims to rebound in 2026, selecting the top running back prospect in Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love could help extend Daniels' NFL longevity.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane crushed his LSU Pro Day with a blazing 4.35-second 40-yard dash. That's on top of leading the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best mark in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis had an extended chat with Delane at the Pro Day, and he keeps Delane in Louisiana to beef up his secondary.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Sonny Styles would be an animal in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's defense. The Chiefs saw linebacker Leo Chenal walk in free agency, and even though they have a glaring need at cornerback, general manager Brett Veach drafts the best player available.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals need help on defense at all levels after fielding the NFL's third-worst scoring unit (28.9 points allowed per game) in 2025. Downs can play anywhere: strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. He's the type of versatile chess piece Cincinnati needs.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was electric in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed. New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley saw almost all of his defensive backs hit free agency. Miami is a perfect landing spot for McCoy because it won't rush him back for the 2026 season, which is clearly a rebuilding year in Year 1 of the Packers South regime.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Cowboys get lucky as 11 NFL teams overthink Miami All-American edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.'s lack of arm length (30⅞ inches). Bain stood out at his pro day during position drills, something Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, defensive coordinator Christian Parker and vice president of player personnel Will McClay all watched up close. Dallas lands a young edge rusher who can grow alongside Donovan Ezeiruaku and Rashan Gary.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football's top wide receiver as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner, and he did all his damage just down the road from the NFC runner-up Rams in Los Angeles. Lemon could push into the top 10, though his size and a viral combine press conference have created some variability in where he may land. Neither figures to matter to Sean McVay and Les Snead, who pair Lemon with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as part of an "all-in" 2026 season.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Ravens' interior offensive line desperately needs help after Tyler Linderbaum's departure, and Olaivavega Ioane can help soften that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as a left guard in 2026. He didn't allow a sack over his final two college seasons, spanning 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Denzel Boston is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and blow through press coverage, but learning some of the finer points of route running from Chris Godwin could take his game to new heights. This is Tampa Bay's replacement for Mr. Buccaneer himself, Mike Evans, now that he's with the 49ers.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft. His film shows him blowing by defenders and turning routine catches into big plays after the catch, but the concern is a nagging hamstring injury that is scaring away some teams picking higher. New York doesn't mind if he can't play right away given it is building for the future.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions' roster is about to get expensive, so they need a cheap edge rusher who can immediately start opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Akheem Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, stood out in position drills at his pro day alongside Rueben Bain Jr. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite Bain at Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd The cornerback position is set in Minnesota after the free agency signing of James Pierre, but safety still needs to be addressed with Harrison Smith all but officially retired. Dillon Thieneman's movement in position drills at the combine looked as good as any defensive back's. He is an instinctual player who would thrive in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Panthers had one of the best offseasons in the NFL after signing edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. They also patched up the offensive line by getting Rasheed Walker on the cheap. Here, they add a legitimate receiving tight end in Kenyon Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten honoree who led the nation at the position with eight receiving touchdowns while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 5th New defensive coordinator Christian Parker enjoyed having former Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in his Eagles defense, so now he gets another high-IQ Georgia linebacker in CJ Allen. At the combine, Allen said the Bulldogs let him call the defense, with the exception of specific situational play calls. That's exactly what Parker is looking for in his middle linebacker.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd Safety Kyle Dugger is a free agent, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren can provide the Steelers with a long-term answer who can line up all over the formation. Entering the NFL and learning from Jalen Ramsey is an ideal situation for both the Steelers and McNeil-Warren.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th The Chargers need some youth opposite Khalil Mack at edge rusher. Keldric Faulk can line up anywhere along the defensive line with his prototypical stature, and learning from Mack, who returns to Los Angeles in 2026, makes plenty of sense for a team that needs more youthful depth in its front seven with Odafe Oweh now with the Commanders.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Eagles general manager Howie Roseman sure does love his Georgia Bulldogs, and the end appears near for All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson. Monroe Freeling was a left tackle at Georgia, but the Eagles will look to mold him into their long-term right tackle, even with renowned offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland leaving the staff.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 The Browns desperately need more juice at wide receiver next to Jerry Jeudy. Omar Cooper Jr. has that juice: his nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards led the Big Ten in 2025. He also comes from a winning culture at Indiana, which is sorely needed in Cleveland these days.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Caleb Lomu's handwork and ability to stay upright prevent edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts. That's exactly what Chicago needs in Caleb Williams' long-term blindside protector.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'3" / 253 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 4th Doesn't 2023 feel like a lifetime ago? That's the last time the Bills had a player record double-digit sacks in a season, when Leonard Floyd finished with 10.5. Howell, the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, racked up 11.5 sacks for the Aggies, the most by a Texas A&M player since Myles Garrett had 12.5 in 2015.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 5th Blake Miller is one of the most experienced offensive linemen in the 2026 NFL Draft with 54 starts at Clemson. While he played right tackle for the Tigers, he could learn the finer points of left tackle from All-Pro Trent Williams -- if he's still on the team -- before eventually emerging as his successor in San Francisco.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 318 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd Lee Hunter is a strong, wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender at Texas Tech. Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter can help improve his pass-rushing chops at the NFL level, and he can learn the ropes from Sheldon Rankins for a couple of years before being relied on more heavily during passing downs.

From From Los Angeles Rams Round 1 - Pick 29 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th After losing both Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to the Rams, the Chiefs draft a replacement in Colton Hood, the SEC's only player with a pick-six and a fumble return touchdown in 2025. He was also the only SEC player with four-plus tackles for loss and eight-plus passes defended last season. That's the kind of playmaking Steve Spagnuolo will have fun molding.

From From Denver Broncos Round 1 - Pick 30 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 The Dolphins need to replace the speed lost by trading away Jaylen Waddle to the Broncos, and they do just that with the first-round pick they received in the deal, selecting Texas A&M's KC Concepcion. He was the first FBS player with over 900 receiving yards and over 450 punt return yards in a season since Oklahoma legend Ryan Broyles in 2009. His speed will give new Miami quarterback Malik Willis a weapon to grow with.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Kadyn Proctor is a tank, but he has the quickness to play offensive tackle in the NFL because of his footwork. He uses a strong first step to avoid getting beat off the line of scrimmage and can bend enough to handle speed rushers off the edge. Proctor might be a project, but he'll be able to learn from Morgan Moses before eventually replacing him.