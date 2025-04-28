The 2025 NFL Draft is still warm, but it is never too early to familiarize one self with the prospects who could be a part of next year's class. Rather than consider this a concrete projection about where these players will be taken a year from now, fans should look at it as more of a watch list. The prospects below should be stars of college football this fall and have the potential to reach the heights attained by those taken Thursday night.

Green Bay set the standard for hosting the NFL Draft experience and now the burden falls on Pittsburgh.

Without further ado, let's kick this off!

The 2026 NFL Draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook from before the 2025 NFL Draft kicked off. For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis on "With the First Pick" -- our NFL Draft podcast with analyst Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

1. New Orleans Saints: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Arch Manning has attempted 95 passes since arriving in Austin as an early enrollee two years ago, but that is a reflection of the team's investment in former No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers. Honestly, he likely would return in 2026.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, saw extended action in victories over Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State last season. The idea of Arch Manning at No. 1 overall is a steep projection, but the pedigree is there.

The other interesting storyline to this selection is that Arch Manning will begin his career where his grandfather, Archie Manning, began and spent 12 of his professional seasons. In fact, the franchise has not used a first-round pick on the position since Archie Manning in 1971.

But wait, there's more. Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier is the father of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who is expected to be another top quarterback prospect in this draft.

Allar is an unrefined product, but he has a lot of the traits that will appeal to NFL teams. The Ohio native grew up wanting to play for Cleveland. The Browns are clearly stockpiling picks to either take their quarterback of choice or move around to get that player. The third-round selection of Dillon Gabriel and fifth-round selection of Shedeur Sanders is not going to change that fact.

3. New York Giants: Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

A linebacker is not going to go this early in the draft, but the Giants do not need a quarterback. Hill has been a personal favorite to watch early in the process. He has great size for the position and is also a great athlete capable of playing in space.

4. New York Jets: Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Banks is a taller prospect that throws his weight around. There is a stack and shed element to his game. After recording 4.5 sacks this past season, Banks will need to take his game to another level. The Jets had been linked to defensive tackles leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, but they did not select one this year.

The Titans did draft UCLA pass rusher Oluwafemi Oladejo on Day 2, but they could target help at the position again next year. Bain has the size to fulfill a few different positions for Tennessee, but his production needs to be more of what was seen in 2023 rather than 2024.

Geno Smith could start and play most, if not all, of the 2026 season before giving way to Sellers. Smith will turn 35 during the upcoming season and quarterbacks do not often perform at a high level this late into their careers. Sellers showed a lot of growth for the Gamecocks this past season and may still have another level to take his game.

7. Carolina Panthers: Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Carolina picked up Ikem Ekwonu's option, but there is a world where they move on from him after the season or potentially even convert him to offensive guard. Mauigoa would give them a new left tackle on a rookie contract. Mauigoa's older brother, Francisco, was drafted in the fifth round by the Jets.

8. Cleveland Browns (via Jaguars): Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Browns secured a second first-round pick as a part of trading back from No. 2 to No. 5 in the 2025 NFL Draft so that the Jaguars could move up to select WR/CB Travis Hunter. With that, Cleveland selects the Utah offensive lineman. Fano is an incredibly athletic right tackle who would benefit by adding more mass. The idea would be Cleveland flipping him to the left side; a strategy that did not exactly work out with former first-round pick Jedrick Wills.

Indianapolis went tight end in the first round as expected, but it is important to identify pieces to that interior defensive line in the coming years. The hope is that Woods continues on his upward trajectory.

Downs is one of the best prospects eligible for next year's draft. While safety is currently and likely will be a need for the Patriots next year, safety is not often valued at a level that justifies top-10 consideration. Downs is a special talent, though.

11. Seattle Seahawks: T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Parker is the second Clemson defender off the board in this instance. He managed 11 sacks last season, but more impressively, also had six forced fumbles. Parker does a great job targeting the quarterback's arm on dropbacks.

12. Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

The Rams secured a second first-round pick as part of their trade with the Falcons, who moved back into the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft to select James Pearce Jr. at No. 26 overall. Matthew Stafford is the present, but the 'Will he, won't he?' retirement rumors will annually persist until he does call it a career. Nussmeier has a strong arm and had been playing at a high level during portions of last season. The Tigers loaded up with pass catchers and are looking to push the ball downfield. Nussmeier is the son of the Saints offensive coordinator.

Terron Armstead announced his retirement this offseason, but the Dolphins will get an extended look at last year's second-round selection, Patrick Paul. If that does not go as planned, then the franchise could go in a different direction as part of the 2026 draft. Proctor is a massive human being who probably needs to play a little lighter to maximize his foot quickness and flexibility.

14. Dallas Cowboys: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

Tate is the token Ohio State wide receiver in the first round. Will he follow in the footsteps of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Terry McLaurin, Emeka Egbuka, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and others before him? Tate is far from a given, but one to watch in what may be another thin wide receiver group.

15. Arizona Cardinals: LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

Overton has prototypical size for an NFL pass rusher and the athleticism is there as well. He was trending toward being a part of the 2025 draft, but opted to return to Tuscaloosa. Overton should have even more opportunities this coming season with Que Robinson, Jihaad Campbell and others moving on since the season ended.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers: Nico Iamaleava, QB, UCLA

As of writing this, Pittsburgh has not signed Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback room is Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard right now. A year ago, Iamaleava was almost a foregone conclusion to be a part of way-too-early mock drafts. The 2025 season did not go as anyone expected and Iamaleava has since transferred back to the West Coast. As with all of these quarterback prospects, Iamaleava has not played at a No. 16 overall level, but the pieces are there if he can put it all together.

Chicago invested heavily in its offensive line this offseason, but Joe Thuney is scheduled to hit free agency a year from now. Jagusah gives them a cheaper, cost-controlled starter coming off what many hope would be a breakout year for Caleb Williams.

Courtland Sutton is slated to be a free agent next offseason. The expectation is that Denver will get a deal done with its star pass catcher, but Stewart is a potential substitution in the first round.

Thomas is not bringing prototypical size to the position, but there will not be many prospects more entertaining. He is in constant motion from the time he takes the field. He produced nine sacks and one forced fumble last season.

20. Los Angeles Chargers: Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

McCoy had four interceptions last season after transferring in from Oregon State. He has good size and the ball production to match. Jim Harbaugh nabs a ball hawk for the secondary in the first round.

Houston identified its offensive line as a point of weakness and made changes this offseason. Those issues will likely continue into next year based on the current construction of the unit. Pritchett is an unfinished product that teams have been trying to get in the transfer portal from Alabama for the past two years.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Harold Perkins Jr., LB, LSU

Perkins is a staple in way-too-early mock drafts at this point. Unfortunately, he is now coming off a substantial injury, but from an athletic standpoint, few stack up as well as Perkins. LSU has deployed him in a variety of ways, but he should be listed as a playmaker.

23. San Francisco 49ers: Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

The other Utah offensive tackle comes off the board. Lomu looks the part of a big-time NFL left tackle. The 2026 NFL Draft would be his first year of eligibility, so there is physical maturation that is still taking place. There are glimpses of some advanced technical work and Lomu could be a part of a strong offensive tackle class.

24. Green Bay Packers: Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia

Admittedly, I was higher on Everette than most others before he announced his return to Athens. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he looks the part and had three interceptions to his name in 2024. Green Bay signed Nate Hobbs in free agency.

25. Cincinnati Bengals: CJ Baxter, RB, Texas

For some, Notre Dame running Jeremiyah Love is the top running back prospect in this class, but Baxter's freshman year was really encouraging. Now, he is returning from injury. The last three running backs that I included in way-too-early mock drafts were Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs and Ashton Jeanty. Baxter is not in the same class as those three players, but there is a lot to like.

Faulk is a long body who has all of the tools. It is similar to Gregory Rousseau coming out of Miami. He could take the fight to the offensive linemen more often and force the issue, but that could come with time.

27. Los Angeles Rams: Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

Jahdae Barron and Andrew Mukuba set the tone for that Longhorns secondary and both will now be paid to do the same in the NFL. It is Muhammad's unit now. He has good size, but it would be nice if that translated to more ball production this season.

28. Detroit Lions: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The younger brother of D.J. Uiagalelei has been impactful since arriving in Eugene. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound pass rusher recorded 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and even one interception last season alone. Jordan Burch, Jamaree Caldwell and Derrick Harmon are gone from that Ducks defensive line. The future lies in the hands of talented prospects like defensive tackle Bear Alexander and Uiagalelei.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Cayden Green, OG, Missouri

Missouri has done an excellent job producing offensive linemen; two were drafted this year alone. Green, a one-time Oklahoma transfer, has prototypical size and power for an offensive guard. The Chiefs identify their replacement for Joe Thuney a year after making the move.

30. Buffalo Bills: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Thieneman's instincts can not be taught or replicated. The Purdue transfer had six interceptions and two forced fumbles as a true freshman. He should be targeting that level of production for the Ducks and opportunity will be available considering the players who left that secondary unit since the season ended.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Christen Miller, DT, Georgia

Miller is a young prospect with great size, but Bulldogs who play significant minutes usually get drafted. With Warren Brinson, Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker gone, Miller steps into a prominent role. Baltimore fortifies its defensive line.

32. Philadelphia Eagles: Dani Dennis-Sutton, EDGE, Penn State

Penn State does not sign defenders with a low athletic floor. Dennis-Sutton has the ceiling to reach this point and the Eagles would be more than obliged to take him in the first round given their track record addressing the offensive and defensive lines early.