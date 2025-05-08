Here at CBS Sports, we love our mock drafts. So much so that we've already put out two of them -- which you can check out here and here -- while also taking a look at the top-10 draft-eligible prospects on offense and defense ahead of the 2025 college football season.
With all of that in mind, it should come as no surprise that this is another 2026 NFL mock draft -- but here's the twist! In a recent episode of the "With the First Pick" podcast, CBS Sports college football writers Tom Fornelli and Chip Patterson joined host Ryan Wilson and former Titans general manager Ran Carthon for a collaborative prediction of every first-round pick in next year's draft. The foursome split into pairs -- Fornelli and Wilson on one team, Patterson and Carthon on the other -- and alternated selections from one to 32.
The 2026 NFL Draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as of April 29.
Now let's get to the picks!
Round 1 - Pick 1
LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Arch Manning is not Fornelli's QB1 right now; that would be Garrett Nussmeier, who impressed with his arm strength, footwork and pocket presence in 2024. The other difference-maker is experience: Nussmeier started 13 games last year; Manning started two. But the question is: Would the Saints pass on Manning if he were there after taking his grandfather, Archie Manning, with the No. 2 overall pick in 1971?
Round 1 - Pick 2
Alabama • Soph • 6'7" / 369 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: The Giants have what they hope will be their franchise quarterback after trading back into the first round for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now they get him some protection. Patterson is partial to Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama. "God don't make many men like him."
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Soph • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: The Browns took quarterbacks in rounds three (Dillon Gabriel) and five (Shedeur Sanders) of this past draft, so they decide to pass on one here. Instead, Cleveland targets defensive line for the second straight year: In 2025, it was Mason Graham after trading back; now it's Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami. With those two players and Myles Garrett, that is a fearsome unit.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arch Manning QB
Texas • Fr • 6'4" / 225 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Arch Manning follows in the footsteps of his uncle (Eli Manning) by playing in the Big Apple. Manning replaces 2025 starter Justin Fields for the Jets, who hope Manning turns out much better than the last quarterback they took in the top five (Zach Wilson in 2021).
Round 1 - Pick 5
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Soph • 6'2" / 315 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: After taking Cam Ward No. 1 overall, the Titans turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OL
Utah • Soph • 6'5" / 304 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Carthon is between wide receiver and offensive tackle, and since there are no sure-fire wideouts as of now -- Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith isn't eligible until the 2027 draft -- the Raiders take Utah's Spencer Fano.
Round 1 - Pick 7
T.J. Parker DE
Clemson • Soph • 6'3" / 265 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Many thought the Panthers would take an edge rusher with the No. 8 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead they chose receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Carolina doesn't pass on one here, however, as T.J. Parker becomes the second Clemson defensive lineman taken in the top-seven picks.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 8
Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Equipped with a second first-round pick from the Jaguars in the Travis Hunter trade, the Browns take yet another defender. This time it's Caleb Downs, whom Carthon says is the leading vote-getter right now to be his "favorite son" among draft prospects. (Malaki Starks was his favorite this past draft cycle.)
Round 1 - Pick 9
Miami (Fla.) • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: We have no idea who the quarterback will be in 2026, but there also is not a signal-caller available whom Fornelli likes enough to take in the top 10. So Fornelli gets QBX some stable protection with Francis Mauigoa, a ready-made right tackle.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Texas • Soph • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: The Seahawks have their safety in Nick Emmanwori, whom head coach Mike Macdonald plans to use like he did Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, and now Seattle addresses the second level of the defense. Anthony Hill Jr. serves as the running mate for Ernest Jones IV.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Drake Maye would be absolutely thrilled about this selection a year after getting his franchise left tackle (Will Campbell), passing-down back (TreVeyon Henderson) and big-play receiving threat (Kyle Williams). "I think Love is a better prospect than Ashton Jeanty," said Fornelli. Mic drop.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 12
Drew Allar QB
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Matthew Stafford isn't going to play forever, so the Rams need to plan for life after the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Drew Aller is a mostly good decision-maker whom Sean McVay can mold into a solid starting NFL signal-caller.
Round 1 - Pick 13
Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Despite actively shopping All-Pro veteran Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins didn't add a cornerback until Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's not the case here, as Miami takes the first cornerback of this mock draft in Malik Muhammad from Texas.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Soph • 6'3" / 191 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: The Cowboys badly wanted Tetairoa McMillan, who went No. 8 to the Panthers, so they don't miss out here by taking what they hope will be the next standout Ohio State wideout in Carnell Tate to pair with CeeDee Lamb.
Round 1 - Pick 15
LT Overton DL
Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: More defensive line help for the Cardinals, who addressed the interior by selecting Walter Nolen with the 16th pick of this year's draft. Now they add LT Overton from Alabama to give that unit even more explosiveness and power.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Cade Klubnik QB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Aaron Rodgers? Will Howard? Mason Rudolph? We don't even know who's going to start Week 1 of this season at quarterback, but we do know that none of these players are seen as franchise saviors at the position. Could Cade Klubnik be that guy? He took a big step forward for Clemson last season.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Another year, another Penn State pass rusher taken in the first round. Fornelli thinks Dani Dennis-Sutton is the exact type of edge rusher that new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets.
Round 1 - Pick 18
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Soph • 6'1" / 235 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Carthon thinks the Broncos' biggest need is inside linebacker, which has to do with Dre Greenlaw reportedly suffering a torn quadriceps in a recent workout that could keep him out for the start of the 2025 season. Patterson prefers CJ Allen out of Georgia -- the latest Bulldogs defender to go in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Clemson • Soph • 5'11" / 180 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Cornerback may not be the Buccaneers' biggest need, but Fornelli believes head coach Todd Bowles would appreciate a cornerback who is not only good in pass coverage but can also play in the slot and help in run defense. Yet another Clemson Tiger comes off the board in Avieon Terrell, the brother of 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: The Texans signed Sheldon Rankins to a one-year contract this offseason and Tim Settle's contract is up after this year, so interior defensive line could become a big need. Caleb Banks gives Houston a massive, athletic disruptor in the middle.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Soph • 6'1" / 195 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Among returning Power 4 wide receivers, Jordyn Tyson ranked second in receiving yards (1,101) behind Jeremiah Smith while adding 10 touchdowns. With another standout season in Tempe, Tyson could hear his name called in Round 1.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 305 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Carthon pointed out that before this year's draft, the Chargers only had five interior defensive linemen on the roster and three are in the last year of their contract (and one is starting fullback Scott Matlock). So, the Chargers add Christen Miller out of Georgia.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 270 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Make that two first-round defenders in as many years for the 49ers, who follow up their selection of edge rusher Mykel Williams with first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Jermod McCoy DB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 193 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: The Jaire Alexander situation remains unresolved, so to count on him being in Green Bay past this season seems unwise. The Packers plan for life after Alexander with the ultra-athletic Jermod McCoy.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Protecting Joe Burrow is paramount, Fornelli notes, so the Bengals add to the offensive line with guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams from Texas A&M.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Auburn • Soph • 6'6" / 288 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Carthon had one word for what position the Commanders should target here: "edge." And Patterson obliged, giving them Keldric Faulk out of Auburn, who racked up 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 2024.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 209 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: The Rams are making moves on the offensive side of the ball in this first round. First they land quarterback Drew Allar, and now they add an "X" receiver in Denzel Boston to complement Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.
Round 1 - Pick 28
David Bailey EDGE
Stanford • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Just like two picks ago, Carthon simply advocated for "edge" and Patterson delivered. He had the Lions choosing David Bailey, who transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 29
A.J. Harris CB
Penn State • Soph • 6'1" / 193 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: The Chiefs take a best-player-available approach here and draft A.J. Harris. Penn State has been cranking out NFL defensive backs as of late, and Fornelli believes Harris could develop into a first-round pick this fall.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Deciding between edge and safety, the Bills opt for the latter position with Dillon Thieneman, who should receive more national attention after transferring from Purdue to Oregon.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Penn State • Jr • 6'0" / 226 lbs
Wilson & Fornelli: Derrick Henry may not ever age out of being a dominant running back, but on the off chance he does, the Ravens plan for the future with Nick Singleton.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 190 lbs
Carthon & Patterson: Make that four Georgia first-round picks in the past five years for the Eagles. General manager Howie Roseman improves the secondary with Daylen Everette.
