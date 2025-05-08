Round 1 - Pick 1 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs PAYDS 4052 RUYDS -38 INTS 12 TDS 32 Wilson & Fornelli: Arch Manning is not Fornelli's QB1 right now; that would be Garrett Nussmeier, who impressed with his arm strength, footwork and pocket presence in 2024. The other difference-maker is experience: Nussmeier started 13 games last year; Manning started two. But the question is: Would the Saints pass on Manning if he were there after taking his grandfather, Archie Manning, with the No. 2 overall pick in 1971?

Round 1 - Pick 2 Kadyn Proctor OL Alabama • Soph • 6'7" / 369 lbs Carthon & Patterson: The Giants have what they hope will be their franchise quarterback after trading back into the first round for Jaxson Dart in the 2025 NFL Draft, and now they get him some protection. Patterson is partial to Kadyn Proctor out of Alabama. "God don't make many men like him."

Round 1 - Pick 3 Rueben Bain Jr. DL Miami (Fla.) • Soph • 6'3" / 275 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: The Browns took quarterbacks in rounds three (Dillon Gabriel) and five (Shedeur Sanders) of this past draft, so they decide to pass on one here. Instead, Cleveland targets defensive line for the second straight year: In 2025, it was Mason Graham after trading back; now it's Rueben Bain Jr. out of Miami. With those two players and Myles Garrett, that is a fearsome unit.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arch Manning QB Texas • Fr • 6'4" / 225 lbs PAYDS 939 RUYDS 108 INTS 2 TDS 13 Carthon & Patterson: Arch Manning follows in the footsteps of his uncle (Eli Manning) by playing in the Big Apple. Manning replaces 2025 starter Justin Fields for the Jets, who hope Manning turns out much better than the last quarterback they took in the top five (Zach Wilson in 2021).

Round 1 - Pick 5 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Soph • 6'2" / 315 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: After taking Cam Ward No. 1 overall, the Titans turn their attention to the defensive side of the ball with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OL Utah • Soph • 6'5" / 304 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Carthon is between wide receiver and offensive tackle, and since there are no sure-fire wideouts as of now -- Ohio State star Jeremiah Smith isn't eligible until the 2027 draft -- the Raiders take Utah's Spencer Fano.

Round 1 - Pick 7 T.J. Parker DE Clemson • Soph • 6'3" / 265 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Many thought the Panthers would take an edge rusher with the No. 8 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, but instead they chose receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Carolina doesn't pass on one here, however, as T.J. Parker becomes the second Clemson defensive lineman taken in the top-seven picks.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 8 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Soph • 6'0" / 205 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Equipped with a second first-round pick from the Jaguars in the Travis Hunter trade, the Browns take yet another defender. This time it's Caleb Downs, whom Carthon says is the leading vote-getter right now to be his "favorite son" among draft prospects. (Malaki Starks was his favorite this past draft cycle.)

Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OL Miami (Fla.) • Soph • 6'6" / 315 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: We have no idea who the quarterback will be in 2026, but there also is not a signal-caller available whom Fornelli likes enough to take in the top 10. So Fornelli gets QBX some stable protection with Francis Mauigoa, a ready-made right tackle.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Soph • 6'3" / 235 lbs Carthon & Patterson: The Seahawks have their safety in Nick Emmanwori, whom head coach Mike Macdonald plans to use like he did Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, and now Seattle addresses the second level of the defense. Anthony Hill Jr. serves as the running mate for Ernest Jones IV.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Soph • 6'0" / 210 lbs RUYDS 1125 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 237 TDS 19 Wilson & Fornelli: Drake Maye would be absolutely thrilled about this selection a year after getting his franchise left tackle (Will Campbell), passing-down back (TreVeyon Henderson) and big-play receiving threat (Kyle Williams). "I think Love is a better prospect than Ashton Jeanty," said Fornelli. Mic drop.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 12 Drew Allar QB Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 235 lbs PAYDS 3327 RUYDS 302 INTS 8 TDS 30 Carthon & Patterson: Matthew Stafford isn't going to play forever, so the Rams need to plan for life after the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Drew Aller is a mostly good decision-maker whom Sean McVay can mold into a solid starting NFL signal-caller.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Malik Muhammad DB Texas • Soph • 6'0" / 190 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Despite actively shopping All-Pro veteran Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins didn't add a cornerback until Round 5 of the 2025 NFL Draft. That's not the case here, as Miami takes the first cornerback of this mock draft in Malik Muhammad from Texas.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Soph • 6'3" / 191 lbs REC 52 REYDS 733 YDS/REC 14.1 TDS 4 Carthon & Patterson: The Cowboys badly wanted Tetairoa McMillan, who went No. 8 to the Panthers, so they don't miss out here by taking what they hope will be the next standout Ohio State wideout in Carnell Tate to pair with CeeDee Lamb.

Round 1 - Pick 15 LT Overton DL Alabama • Jr • 6'5" / 283 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: More defensive line help for the Cardinals, who addressed the interior by selecting Walter Nolen with the 16th pick of this year's draft. Now they add LT Overton from Alabama to give that unit even more explosiveness and power.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Cade Klubnik QB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 210 lbs PAYDS 3639 RUYDS 463 INTS 6 TDS 43 Carthon & Patterson: Aaron Rodgers? Will Howard? Mason Rudolph? We don't even know who's going to start Week 1 of this season at quarterback, but we do know that none of these players are seen as franchise saviors at the position. Could Cade Klubnik be that guy? He took a big step forward for Clemson last season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Dani Dennis-Sutton DL Penn State • Jr • 6'5" / 266 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Another year, another Penn State pass rusher taken in the first round. Fornelli thinks Dani Dennis-Sutton is the exact type of edge rusher that new Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen covets.

Round 1 - Pick 18 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Soph • 6'1" / 235 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Carthon thinks the Broncos' biggest need is inside linebacker, which has to do with Dre Greenlaw reportedly suffering a torn quadriceps in a recent workout that could keep him out for the start of the 2025 season. Patterson prefers CJ Allen out of Georgia -- the latest Bulldogs defender to go in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Soph • 5'11" / 180 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Cornerback may not be the Buccaneers' biggest need, but Fornelli believes head coach Todd Bowles would appreciate a cornerback who is not only good in pass coverage but can also play in the slot and help in run defense. Yet another Clemson Tiger comes off the board in Avieon Terrell, the brother of 2020 first-round pick A.J. Terrell.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Jr • 6'5" / 325 lbs Carthon & Patterson: The Texans signed Sheldon Rankins to a one-year contract this offseason and Tim Settle's contract is up after this year, so interior defensive line could become a big need. Caleb Banks gives Houston a massive, athletic disruptor in the middle.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Soph • 6'1" / 195 lbs REC 75 REYDS 1101 YDS/REC 14.7 TDS 10 Wilson & Fornelli: Among returning Power 4 wide receivers, Jordyn Tyson ranked second in receiving yards (1,101) behind Jeremiah Smith while adding 10 touchdowns. With another standout season in Tempe, Tyson could hear his name called in Round 1.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Christen Miller DL Georgia • Soph • 6'4" / 305 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Carthon pointed out that before this year's draft, the Chargers only had five interior defensive linemen on the roster and three are in the last year of their contract (and one is starting fullback Scott Matlock). So, the Chargers add Christen Miller out of Georgia.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Matayo Uiagalelei LB Oregon • Soph • 6'5" / 270 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Make that two first-round defenders in as many years for the 49ers, who follow up their selection of edge rusher Mykel Williams with first-team All-Big Ten linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Jermod McCoy DB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 193 lbs Carthon & Patterson: The Jaire Alexander situation remains unresolved, so to count on him being in Green Bay past this season seems unwise. The Packers plan for life after Alexander with the ultra-athletic Jermod McCoy.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Ar'maj Reed-Adams OL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: Protecting Joe Burrow is paramount, Fornelli notes, so the Bengals add to the offensive line with guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams from Texas A&M.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Keldric Faulk DL Auburn • Soph • 6'6" / 288 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Carthon had one word for what position the Commanders should target here: "edge." And Patterson obliged, giving them Keldric Faulk out of Auburn, who racked up 11.0 tackles for loss and 7.0 sacks in 2024.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Soph • 6'4" / 209 lbs REC 63 REYDS 834 YDS/REC 13.2 TDS 9 Wilson & Fornelli: The Rams are making moves on the offensive side of the ball in this first round. First they land quarterback Drew Allar, and now they add an "X" receiver in Denzel Boston to complement Davante Adams and Puka Nacua.

Round 1 - Pick 28 David Bailey EDGE Stanford • Jr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Just like two picks ago, Carthon simply advocated for "edge" and Patterson delivered. He had the Lions choosing David Bailey, who transferred from Stanford to Texas Tech this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 29 A.J. Harris CB Penn State • Soph • 6'1" / 193 lbs Wilson & Fornelli: The Chiefs take a best-player-available approach here and draft A.J. Harris. Penn State has been cranking out NFL defensive backs as of late, and Fornelli believes Harris could develop into a first-round pick this fall.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Dillon Thieneman DB Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 207 lbs Carthon & Patterson: Deciding between edge and safety, the Bills opt for the latter position with Dillon Thieneman, who should receive more national attention after transferring from Purdue to Oregon.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Nicholas Singleton RB Penn State • Jr • 6'0" / 226 lbs RUYDS 1099 YDS/ATT 6.4 REYDS 375 TDS 17 Wilson & Fornelli: Derrick Henry may not ever age out of being a dominant running back, but on the off chance he does, the Ravens plan for the future with Nick Singleton.