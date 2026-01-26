Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3535 RUYDS 276 INTS 6 TDS 48 The Raiders are on the clock and in need of help across the board, but quarterback is the first order of business. Fernando Mendoza capped off an impressive season with a national championship in Indiana's RPO-based offense and a strong postseason run, showing consistency and clutch throws in must-have moments. Mendoza makes great decisions and throws with accuracy and touch, and he can create and extend plays outside the pocket and under duress. He's a high-level processor who reads defenses quickly and anticipates well to deliver advantage throws that move the chains.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Arvell Reese is a nice piece for a franchise with plenty of holes, thanks to his versatility as both a box defender and an edge rusher. He brings elite twitch and instincts, along with the size and length to hold up in multiple spots. Reese is extremely athletic as a part-time rusher, can go speed to power, and has a strong long-arm move. His pass-rushing ceiling is high with more reps and time on task. Reese also has excellent change-of-direction and speed to match up against backs and tight ends, and he didn't allow a touchdown pass all season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Francis Mauigoa excelled during the Hurricanes' playoff run and has been a model of consistency over the past two seasons at right tackle. He's thickly built with excellent power and can move defenders against their will in the run game. He's above average in pass protection with good technique and the feet to play in space. He also has some versatility to kick inside if needed, plus strong leadership and extensive experience as a three-year starter at Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr. was as dominant a defensive lineman as we've seen since Will Anderson Jr. at Alabama. He has elite power in both phases and is an excellent technician with his hands, able to win with force or finesse. Bain plays with a high motor and attention to detail. His measurements might not impress everyone, but his film is elite, and he offers versatility to kick inside in pass-rush situations.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Spencer Fano plays with good technique and excellent feet, and I believe he can handle either tackle spot. He didn't allow a sack this season and gave up only six hurries. His best days are still ahead, but I like his power at the point, his ability to move people in the run game and the athleticism to pull and clear defenders at the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Carnell Tate has extensive experience and the ability to win anywhere on the field. He's a good route runner who tracks and high-points the ball in contested situations. Tate is dependable and trustworthy, with strong hands and the ability to move the chains.

Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd David Bailey is a natural edge rusher with the ability to win with speed and exceptional quickness in tight spaces. He's a dynamic player who can wreck a game and has shown improvement against the run. His highest upside comes as a pure pass rusher with his get-off and twitch.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Jordyn Tyson is exceptional at tracking the ball in the air and shows great contact balance after the catch to maximize YAC. He has long speed to win against press coverage and the ability to thrive over the middle and in the red zone. Tyson battled a hamstring injury, so his medicals will be studied closely.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Keldric Faulk has ideal size, length and the ability to rush from anywhere along the front. His stats don't tell the full story given the attention he drew, but he still finished with 30 hurries. He's a slippery rusher with a good get-off and excellent hands, and he's solid against the run with the ability to set the edge and knock back tackles.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals' defense, especially the secondary, had a rough season, but help is on the way. Caleb Downs is a high-IQ leader who excels in both phases. He can erase tight ends, play in the box as a run stuffer and is an excellent tackler in space.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd Mansoor Delane was arguably the nation's best corner and one of the top defensive players in the country. He's been an eraser in coverage with suddenness and change-of-direction. Delane has good speed and competitiveness at the catch point, and he should transition well despite lacking elite measurables.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Jeremiyah Love has exceptional vision and patience, plus real value as a receiver. He's a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, with outstanding lateral quickness and explosiveness. He gives me Bijan Robinson vibes every time I watch him. Future superstar.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Ty Simpson could benefit from a weak quarterback class and has promising traits. He may have the most upside in the group despite struggling in the second half of the season behind limited protection and run support. He has a strong arm, can hit every area of the field with velocity and touch and processes quickly with strong anticipation. Experience will be his biggest hurdle.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Kayden McDonald is a massive, disruptive run stuffer who has been a force for the Buckeyes' stingy defense. He brings exceptional power at the point and shows good lateral quickness on stunts. He can crush the pocket but still needs development as a pass rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 5th Cashius Howell wins with speed and a strong long-arm move, with the ability to counter inside when tackles overset. He plays with a great motor and natural pass-rush instincts, and his twitch and get-off can cause problems.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 5th Caleb Lomu is an experienced left tackle with the traits you want protecting the blindside. He has good feet, strong technique and is a solid run blocker with lateral movement and knee bend that helps maximize his lower-body explosion.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Long and athletic, Monroe Freeling is one of the few true pure left tackles in this draft. He shows good feet, versatility to play either tackle spot and solid run-blocking ability with a big frame and strong hand usage. He moves well in space and at the second level.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st I'm not a big fan of projecting a first-rounder who didn't play a snap in 2025, but this is a weak year for corners. Jermod McCoy has good length, the ability to play man coverage and should be fully healthy in 2026. He shows a smooth backpedal, quick route breaks and excellent hands.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Makai Lemon is an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field as both a receiver and returner. He plays with a defensive mentality and was USC's go-to option in must-have moments. He has top-end speed, physicality and great range.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Sonny Styles is an every-down linebacker with ideal size and length who excels in all phases. He's fluid in coverage, understands leverage and matches up well with backs and tight ends. He has great range against the run and is a sure tackler.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Kadyn Proctor settled in this season and had his best year for the Tide. I'd consider kicking him inside to guard, where I think he can excel. He can maul in the run game and has shown better consistency in protection.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st My favorite interior prospect, Olaivavega Ioane is a mauler in the run game and elevated his play in protection in 2025, allowing only three pressures all season. He's physical, plays through the whistle and is a strong puller who can erase defenders.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Zachariah Branch WR Georgia • Jr • 5'10" / 180 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 89th POSITION RNK 17th REC 81 REYDS 811 YDS/REC 10 TDS 6 Zachariah Branch had his most productive season yet, catching 73 passes for nearly 750 yards with 17 explosive catches. He's elusive in space, can stop and start on a dime, and is always a threat to score as a punt and kick returner.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Lee Hunter has been a massive upgrade up front for the Red Raiders, taking on double-teams and freeing linebackers to roam. He has good lateral quickness on stunts and the ability to crush the pocket, finishing with a couple of sacks and 19 hurries.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Zion Young DE Missouri • Sr • 6'5" / 262 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 110th POSITION RNK 3rd The Bears love size and length up front, and nobody sets the edge quite like Young. He's disruptive with ideal length and pop, and profiles as a strong-side defender with a nice blend of speed, power and a long-arm move.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Explosive on screens and slants, KC Concepcion can break tackles and also stretch the defense vertically. He has good acceleration, separates after the catch and attacks the ball in the air. He's also a dangerous return weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Peter Woods looks the part and has impressive traits, but he didn't have the season many expected. He still shows good power and leverage against double-teams and flashes quickness on stunts and games.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Kenyon Sadiq is a fluid mover who runs like a big wide receiver. He catches naturally away from his body, finds soft spots in coverage and is a dependable target you can count on. He offers big-play ability after the catch and is a solid blocker.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Brandon Cisse is a sticky corner with good hips and change-of-direction. He pattern-matches well, contests throws with strong hands and has the recovery ability when slightly beaten. He should look even better behind the Rams' pass rush.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Denzel Boston is a big-bodied possession receiver who can body up defenders and become a contested-catch and red-zone nightmare. He works the middle and sidelines well and had only one drop all season.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 265 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th Akheem Mesidor has excellent bend and motor, playing with flawless technique as a pass rusher. He uses his hands and hips to finish and has a great first step off the ball. He lacks ideal measurables, but the film doesn't lie -- he's an absolute game-wrecker and one of the most NFL-ready rushers in the class.