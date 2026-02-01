Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet and excellent balance in pass protection. He consistently mirrors speed rushers, handles stunts with patience and control and redirects smoothly against bendy edge defenders. While not an overpowering mauler, he anchors effectively and rarely gets knocked off his spot. In the run game, Fano thrives in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 7 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 4th Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge, to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change-of-direction ability, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds with 35-inch arms, Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a nonstop motor. A foot injury sidelined him for parts of the 2025 season, but he took part in all three Senior Bowl practices and was pretty much unblockable on every rep. If he's fully healthy, he has top-10 ability.

Round 1 - Pick 10 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 3rd Bailey brings a mix of power and athleticism off the edge, pairing a strong long-arm move and a nasty bull rush with the burst to win around the corner. At 247 pounds, he's lighter than some, but his strength, motor and variety of pass-rush moves make him a constant problem for tackles who don't anchor well.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch Jr. slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 3rd A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off coverage and press man schemes, Delane is consistently in the WRs' back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd McDonald is elite in the run game and plays with heavy hands to consistently win early in the rep. He consistently eats up double teams, making him the perfect early-down anchor for any defense looking to get physical up front. As he continues to improve as a pass rusher, he could end up as one of the best players in this draft class.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd First, Faulk just turned 20 in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays make it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 45th POSITION RNK 4th Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press-man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers in pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense. Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence and the kind of versatility coaches love.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top-end speed in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth mover in the run game and showing the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd When Iheanachor is locked in, he can make pass rushers disappear -- he plays with light feet, calm hands and the kind of balance that lets him mirror twitchy edge rushers without panicking. If he gets his hands inside, the rep is basically over. He can absorb power, reset against counters and ride speed rushers right past the quarterback. He's not flashy, but he's reliable, athletic and tough to beat clean -- the kind of pass protector coaches trust on an island. And he didn't start playing football until he got to junior colleg

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who is an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'2" / 202 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 2nd McNeil-Warren is a sideline-to-sideline missile and an explosive thumper coming downhill. He offers versatility and range on the back end, using his closing speed and ball skills to make plays at all three levels of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 26 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands-catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2-3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot, too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 330 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 4th Hunter is a heavy-handed presence in the middle who consistently makes life miserable for interior offensive linemen by eating up double teams and shedding blocks to swallow up running backs. While he's still developing as a pass rusher, his ability to collapse the pocket with raw power and chase down plays from the backside shows he's much more than your garden-variety two-gap space-eater.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 30 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 4th Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer, too.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Freeling pairs elite length with high-end athleticism. He's incredibly smooth when mirroring pass rushers or climbing to the second level, and while he's still filling out his frame to handle pure power, his ability to lock onto defenders and sustain blocks in the run game already ranks among the best in this class.