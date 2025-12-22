Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New York Giants Round 1 - Pick 1 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3046 RUYDS 196 INTS 8 TDS 30 Shedeur Sanders has fluctuated between good and bad, which is to be expected from a rookie quarterback. Moore, still just 20 years old, has already faced adversity after starting for UCLA as a true freshman. The Cleveland-born quarterback would have a chance to accomplish what four other first-round quarterbacks taken by the franchise have been unable to do.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Las Vegas' roster is so thin that the Raiders may want to consider trading down if the option is afforded to them. The opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback doesn't come around often, however, making it a difficult proposition to bypass. Mendoza has been the most consistent passer in college football this season, with accuracy and anticipation that stand out.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 3 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 48 REYDS 838 YDS/REC 17.5 TDS 9 Wan'Dale Robinson has been a high-volume target for the Giants this season, but there's no guarantee he re-signs. While New York has bigger needs, a tandem of Carnell Tate and Malik Nabers could quickly become one of the league's best. The franchise would be wise to do everything it can to support Jaxson Dart.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs could potentially be the best player in this draft class. The choice boils down to pass rusher Arvell Reese and Downs; the latter is a more pressing need at this stage of the rebuild, but the former plays a more impactful position.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Tennessee won Sunday and fell in the draft order, but still lands the prospect who had been mocked to them in prior mocks. Arvell Reese has played linebacker, but is best rushing the passer. Cam Ward is the quarterback of the future and now the objective is finding additional building blocks.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Arizona's loss of Klayton Adams was significant, but the team can overcome it with better talent along the offensive line. Spencer Fano played right tackle for the Utes but may be slated to move inside at the next level. The Cardinals also have big decisions to make on head coach and quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain won't be every team's cup of tea -- because he is lacking ideal length -- but his power and motor should appeal to head coach Dan Quinn. Washington has relied on stopgap options to pressure opposing quarterbacks and could finally address the position long term.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyler Shough has inspired the Saints to win three consecutive games. They select Jordyn Tyson to pair with Chris Olave. Both players are versatile enough to play on or off the line of scrimmage, which will challenge the opposition's approach to defending them.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Defense, defense, defense is the approach for Cincinnati. Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has been a popular choice for the franchise but, with Downs off the board, the focus shifts to the defensive line. Peter Woods was never the No. 1 overall prospect he had been billed as, but Woods remains a very disruptive player.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st Jermod McCoy did not play in 2025 due to injury, but profiled as a top 10 overall prospect a year ago. Once upon a time, missing a full season did not negatively impact the value of talents like Derek Stingley Jr., Micah Parsons and Ja'Marr Chase. McCoy has size, ball production and oily hips in man coverage.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 11 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Reliance on a soon-to-be 38-year-old quarterback is eventually going to cost Los Angeles, in all likelihood. However, as long as he feels he is able to play, he continues to provide championship-caliber performance. As the pieces around him erode, vanish and are rebuilt, Stafford continues constructing his Pro Football Hall of Fame legacy. Francis Mauigoa gives the team more stability on the right side.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Kansas City may be hesitant to draft another running back in the first round after the limited impact of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. If Love doesn't go here, it would be interesting to see how long his wait lasts on draft night.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Long and powerful has been the profile of pass rushers in Dallas. Keldric Faulk is still a young prospect who can continue to develop in a place where DeMarcus Ware, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and others have roamed the halls.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Minnesota isn't a linebacker away from contention, but it remains a clear point of weakness on the roster. Styles has been fantastic for the defending national champions this season. The Vikings also need to start turning draft picks into production, as many of their key contributors were either selected by the previous regime or acquired via free agency.

Round 1 - Pick 15 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th There's nothing creative about this selection, but it makes sense. Linebacker has felt like Tampa Bay's position of choice for much of the past year. Allen isn't flashy, but he profiles as a steady bridge from the Lavonte David era to the next phase of the defense.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Baltimore is in a similar spot to Buffalo. Wide receivers tend to produce when paired with elite quarterbacks like Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens lack a true game-changing presence on the outside. Denzel Boston brings a bigger body who can win above the rim in this offense. He has 11 touchdowns on the season.

Round 1 - Pick 17 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 5th Detroit has used every form of player acquisition (free agency, trade, etc.) to address its pass-rushing need opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Injuries have maligned the unit. The Lions are almost to a point of starting from scratch and David Bailey has put together a nice resume with which to sell himself; first at Stanford and most recently at Texas Tech.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 18 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 330 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 42nd POSITION RNK 6th New York has pressed the big red button on its rebuild. The Jets need a franchise quarterback, but they also need to replace Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams. Five first-round picks is a lot to accomplish that task, but execution is all that matters at this point. Washington is an ascending talent who has already made an impact in the College Football Playoff.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd Carolina has been a confusing team all season, but are in the NFC South driver's seat with two games to play. The Panthers continue building out the secondary with the selection of Mansoor Delane. There is work to be done, but Delane and Jaycee Horn are a good duo.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Pittsburgh still lacks a long-term answer at quarterback in this scenario, but Makai Lemon would be an ideal complement to DK Metcalf. Metcalf is on pace to eclipse 900 receiving yards for the seventh time in as many seasons. Lemon is strong and controlled through the catch, allowing him to get upfield quickly and generate additional yardage after the reception.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 21 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Dallas is nearing the point where it needs to turn the page on its incumbent cornerback room. Those investments have not paid off, as injuries have been a constant issue. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons CB A.J. Terrell, would at least provide insurance at the position while also offering a fresh outlook on a deteriorating situation.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 42 REYDS 509 YDS/REC 12.1 TDS 8 Dallas Goedert is playing out his final season under contract. Kenyon Sadiq could be the succession plan that Goedert had been for Zach Ertz. Sadiq is a big part of a dynamic Oregon offense, but his lack of ideal size has not prohibited him from being impactful in the run game.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd For Houston, it's all about adding options along the offensive line. Proctor could, in theory, slide inside to guard at the next level, or he could compete with Aireontae Ersery at left tackle. The goal is to add depth and foster a healthier offensive line for an offense that has been rejuvenated over the second half of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 There isn't much KC Concepcion doesn't offer. He's comfortable working in space, understands how to protect himself from big hits, and is elusive in the open field. The NC State transfer would likely have even stronger production if he'd seen a higher volume of on-target throws this season. At 5-foot-11, he isn't the prototypical WR1, but he plays bigger than his frame and would pair well with Josh Allen.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd Play strength is going to be the concern teams have with Caleb Lomu. Trent Williams is 37 years old, but has given no indication that he is done playing. If Williams plays for another season, then Lomu has a year to learn from the best left tackle in the game and continue filling out his frame.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 326 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd Kayden McDonald is a solid player whose impact shows up more against the run than as a pass rusher, which caps his ceiling. Still, it wasn't long ago that Kenneth Grant was selected No. 13 overall, and Jim Harbaugh is likely to appreciate many of McDonald's traits.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 27 Chris Bell WR Louisville • Sr • 6'2" / 220 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 81st POSITION RNK 12th REC 72 REYDS 917 YDS/REC 12.7 TDS 6 In this particular scenario, imagine that Cleveland does not have to part with this selection as part of its trade up. It is more realistic considering the Browns will be in position to draft one of the top two quarterback prospects next week after the Giants or Raiders lose. The team may need five new offensive line starters and more reliable wide receiver play, so that should be the focus.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 65th POSITION RNK 6th Los Angeles would probably never make this selection because it does not seem to value cornerbacks in the first round. The Rams have also gotten elevated play from former first-round pick Emmanuel Forbes. Colton Hood is a cornerback with good ball production and man-coverage skills.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Chicago's offense is rolling right now, but the defense still needs work. Dennis Allen has always looked for those long defensive linemen who are powerful at the point of attack. Caleb Banks is a big body who can hopefully develop into a foundational piece of the Bears defense. Banks missed a portion of the college football season dealing with an injury.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Cashius Howell EDGE Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 6th Cashius Howell is not of prototypical size, but his production has been undeniable. He is another log for Mike Vrabel to throw on the pass-rushing fire. Howell is similarly built to K'Lavon Chaisson and Harold Landry; both were top 50 overall selections.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd A run on wide receivers may lead Sean Payton to a familiar form of roster construction. Payton has always been proactive in building out his offensive lines. Vega Ioane is a powerful offensive guard who immediately provides depth.