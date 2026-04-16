Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.
Round 1 - Pick 2
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Jets are likely deciding between Ohio State pass rush Arvell Reese and Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall. Reese has a higher ceiling, but Bailey is more ready to see the field now. New York may be feeling the pressure to compete in 2026, so Bailey is more conducive to that goal.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
At No. 3 overall, the decision would boil down to Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Reaching for a lower graded prospect would be a bad start for a new regime, but there is no question the offensive line is the biggest need. I may opt for a different path in the final mock draft next week, but was curious what would happen if Mauigoa was taken No. 3 overall.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
Arvell Reese is the best prospect available and he offers energy currently unattained by the Titans. There may be a draw to add to Cam Ward's supporting cast after spending so heavily on defense, but Reese is best for roster construction.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
New York is a mystery because they do not really need edge rusher and linebacker is less of a priority after signing Tremaine Edmunds. Carnell Tate is the most useful prospect in the short and long term if they hope for Jaxson Dart to pan out. Malik Nabers may come along slowly, coming off an injury and the Titans now sign Wan'Dale Robinson's paychecks. Tate gives Dart an outside threat in the pass game immediately and is a great complement to Nabers long-term.
Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns
Round 1 - Pick 6
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
A Browns trade down with the Cowboys has been publicly negotiated and most scenarios do not result in a win-win for both parties. Dallas wants to win now whereas Cleveland is probably more comfortable acquiring resources into the future. The Cowboys can move up to No. 6 overall and keep No. 20 overall, but part with Day 2 picks each of the next two years. Dallas comes up to select a star defender in an effort to make a 2026 push.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Washington addresses the running back room with a no doubt feature back. A run game featuring Jayden Daniels and Jeremiyah Love will test the discipline of opposing defenses if used correctly. The Commanders also need pass catchers, but that does not necessarily mean it has to be a running back. Love can be an asset on pass downs.
Round 1 - Pick 8
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Cornerback was a point of weakness for New Orleans and Alontae Taylor departed in free agency. The Saints run a higher rate of zone coverage, which happens to be Mansoor Delane's specialty. Delane is a smart cornerback who tested better than his athletic profile may have suggested.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has gotten some pop in this spot and that would satisfy the prerequisite of drafting a premium position. However, what has changed from the time Tyson had been mocked into the late teens and 20s until now? His workout has not yet happened. As it stands, Kansas City takes a right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
It looks more likely that Rueben Bain Jr. may be available for Cincinnati's pick at No. 10 overall. Teams may not be caught off guard by the report of Bain being involved in a fatal car accident but it is new information to the public and the court of public opinion matters. Could the Chiefs take Bain at No. 9 overall after recent events involving Rashee Rice? As a player, he is incredibly powerful, wins with leverage and would be a quality replacement for Trey Hendrickson.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Miami lands a player who has drawn comparisons to Minkah Fitzpatrick throughout this process. The Dolphins have a ton of needs and need to take best player available, which happens to be Downs in this scenario. He is an intuitive player who will bring accountability to that secondary.
Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys
Round 1 - Pick 12
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.
Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens
Round 1 - Pick 14
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
If Carolina is hellbent on adding a safety, which is not to say that they are, it may require them trading up a bit to secure one of those prospects. Dillon Thieneman has risen as high in mock draft projections as his vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
If Jermod McCoy's medicals are clean, then he is a top-5 prospect in this class. After losing Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean in recent years, the Buccaneers replenish the room. Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison would presumably compete for the other starting position.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Jets are in an interesting position because they feel primed to hit the reset button with three first-round picks in 2027 but Aaron Glenn may be feeling the pressure to compete this year. There are competing agendas within the organization. Jordyn Tyson could prove to be the best wide receiver in this class if he is able to stay healthy.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
It appears as though Harrison Smith's watch has ended in Minnesota. He was a key player for that team for over a decade but they are ushering in a new era with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Three safeties taken in the top-20 overall is proof of an unconventional draft.
Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers
Round 1 - Pick 19
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
After trading back from No. 14 overall, the Ravens still get a player who had been a popular projection for them. Ioane is a thick, physically imposing offensive guard whose play style is reminiscent of Baltimore's history.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
Dallas retained its second first-round pick despite its bid to move up the board from No. 12 overall. It may hamstring future plans, but the Cowboys add two key defenders with Sonny Styles and now Keldric Faulk.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Blake Miller OT
Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs
Troy Fautanu moves back to his more natural left tackle position and Blake Miller is installed as the right tackle. Mike McCarthy had a collection of interchangeable bullies in Green Bay and are now building that in Pittsburgh.
Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers
Round 1 - Pick 22
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
Miami first selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and now move up the board, ahead of Philadelphia, for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is like a running back at the tight end position. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is able to run through arm tackles and get chunks of yardage post-catch.
From Philadelphia Eagles
Round 1 - Pick 23
Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs
There was a viral clip going around of Mike Vrabel inciting Max Iheanachor to put his hands on him (which is more common than fans may expect, especially among defensive coaches). If New England is going to nab a right tackle, it will require them to trade up a bit in this scenario because several are off the board.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs
General manager Andrew Berry would likely be thrilled with this outcome: drafting Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and Texas A&M wide receiver K.C. Concepcion and picking up additional resources in a trade back.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Chicago is likely to address the trenches in some capacity. Would they consider a left tackle or take advantage of the edge rusher depth? In this case, they take the first defensive tackle off the board. Peter Woods is a prospect who had been mocked in the top-10 overall frequently dating back to the summer.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Chase Bisontis IOL
Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs
Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replaces him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards available in the draft. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
San Francisco's receiver room may look a lot different in 2026 with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings all gone. Enter Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and now Omar Cooper Jr. Three wide sets would include Ricky Pearsall, Evans and Cooper.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs
Houston plugs Kayden McDonald between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The Texans get a proven run-stopper to catch all the debris created by those pass-rushing maniacs.
Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs
Round 1 - Pick 29
Ty Simpson QB
Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs
Arizona trades back up into the first round to get the fifth-year option on quarterback Ty Simpson. They had previously taken Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and are now getting the quarterback, a similar strategy the Giants and Saints used last season with Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, respectively.
Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins
Round 1 - Pick 30
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs
The Chargers trade back, which allows Miami to move up, then take edge rusher T.J. Parker. Jim Harbaugh likely prefers using premium draft capital to address the trenches and now has a viable eventual replacement for Khalil Mack.
Mock Trade from New England Patriots
Round 1 - Pick 31
UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs
Howie Roseman is typically the aggressive general manager moving up the board, but in this scenario, he sees an opportunity to move back and address a position of need. Philadelphia lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency and now needs to restock the room.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Notre Dame • Jr • 5'11" / 203 lbs
Seattle has been a patient bystander in the running back market, which may be a sign that they are willing to take a player at the position in the first round. Jadarian Price may have more untapped potential on third down after taking the backseat to Jeremiyah Love at Notre Dame.
2026 NFL mock draft: Cowboys execute one of five first-round trades as every team makes at least one pick
The 2026 NFL Draft is one week from today and there could be a flurry of first-round trades
Rumors are recklessly flying around this time of year. Some teams are more transparent with whom they have interest but others hold their cards close to the vest. The value in mock draft exercises is that teams are able to accumulate information and that could inform where a prospect may be taken.
In today's mock draft exercise, we explore where runs on individual positions may occur and into which picks a team may need to trade in order to secure a specific prospect. There are five trades made in the scenario below and at least one pick is made for each of the league's 32 teams.
Without further ado, let's kick this off!
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh. You can find more draft coverage at CBSSports.com, including weekly mock drafts and regular evaluations of the top prospects.
Teams without a first-round pick
No. 47: LB CJ Allen, Georgia
Indianapolis has a need at the linebacker position and Allen may be available later than mock draft projections.
No. 48: WR Germie Bernard, Alabama
Bernard is taking a pre-draft visit to Atlanta. He is a clean receiver prospect willing to do the dirty work in Kevin Stefanski's offense. The team is likely to lean into its run game and Bernard is a more than qualified blocker.
No. 52: DL Domonique Orange, Iowa State
Orange is a bigger body who will upgrade the team's run defense.
No. 56: LB Jake Golday, Cincinnati
Jacksonville is tasked with replacing Devin Lloyd, who departed in free agency. Golday is a bigger linebacker prospect with the athleticism to play sideline to sideline.
No. 62: TE Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt
Denver continues adding explosive playmakers to the offense even after picking up Jaylen Waddle. Stowers is an unrefined talent as a recent convert from quarterback, but Sean Payton will have no problem designing his role in the offense.