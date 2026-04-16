Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 3349 RUYDS 284 INTS 6 TDS 47 No one's considering alternatives for Las Vegas. The Tyler Linderbaum signing supports the assumption that Fernando Mendoza will be the No. 1 overall pick, as a veteran center is a huge benefit for a young quarterback. The Raiders need a quarterback, and there's a player worthy of that selection.

Round 1 - Pick 2 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 3rd The Jets are likely deciding between Ohio State pass rush Arvell Reese and Texas Tech pass rusher David Bailey at No. 2 overall. Reese has a higher ceiling, but Bailey is more ready to see the field now. New York may be feeling the pressure to compete in 2026, so Bailey is more conducive to that goal.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 4th At No. 3 overall, the decision would boil down to Ohio State's Arvell Reese or Sonny Styles and Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa. Reaching for a lower graded prospect would be a bad start for a new regime, but there is no question the offensive line is the biggest need. I may opt for a different path in the final mock draft next week, but was curious what would happen if Mauigoa was taken No. 3 overall.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 2nd Arvell Reese is the best prospect available and he offers energy currently unattained by the Titans. There may be a draw to add to Cam Ward's supporting cast after spending so heavily on defense, but Reese is best for roster construction.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 New York is a mystery because they do not really need edge rusher and linebacker is less of a priority after signing Tremaine Edmunds. Carnell Tate is the most useful prospect in the short and long term if they hope for Jaxson Dart to pan out. Malik Nabers may come along slowly, coming off an injury and the Titans now sign Wan'Dale Robinson's paychecks. Tate gives Dart an outside threat in the pass game immediately and is a great complement to Nabers long-term.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Cleveland Browns Round 1 - Pick 6 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st A Browns trade down with the Cowboys has been publicly negotiated and most scenarios do not result in a win-win for both parties. Dallas wants to win now whereas Cleveland is probably more comfortable acquiring resources into the future. The Cowboys can move up to No. 6 overall and keep No. 20 overall, but part with Day 2 picks each of the next two years. Dallas comes up to select a star defender in an effort to make a 2026 push.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Washington addresses the running back room with a no doubt feature back. A run game featuring Jayden Daniels and Jeremiyah Love will test the discipline of opposing defenses if used correctly. The Commanders also need pass catchers, but that does not necessarily mean it has to be a running back. Love can be an asset on pass downs.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Cornerback was a point of weakness for New Orleans and Alontae Taylor departed in free agency. The Saints run a higher rate of zone coverage, which happens to be Mansoor Delane's specialty. Delane is a smart cornerback who tested better than his athletic profile may have suggested.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has gotten some pop in this spot and that would satisfy the prerequisite of drafting a premium position. However, what has changed from the time Tyson had been mocked into the late teens and 20s until now? His workout has not yet happened. As it stands, Kansas City takes a right tackle to replace Jawaan Taylor.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st It looks more likely that Rueben Bain Jr. may be available for Cincinnati's pick at No. 10 overall. Teams may not be caught off guard by the report of Bain being involved in a fatal car accident but it is new information to the public and the court of public opinion matters. Could the Chiefs take Bain at No. 9 overall after recent events involving Rashee Rice? As a player, he is incredibly powerful, wins with leverage and would be a quality replacement for Trey Hendrickson.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Miami lands a player who has drawn comparisons to Minkah Fitzpatrick throughout this process. The Dolphins have a ton of needs and need to take best player available, which happens to be Downs in this scenario. He is an intuitive player who will bring accountability to that secondary.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Dallas Cowboys Round 1 - Pick 12 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Cleveland trades back, picks up additional draft capital and still lands a raw, but extremely talented left tackle. Monroe Freeling was playing his best football at the end of the season, but no one has to tell Browns coach Todd Monken about his potential; Monken helped recruit him to Athens as Georgia's offensive coordinator.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Rams are all in on this championship window with Matthew Stafford. A pass catcher -- whether that be wide receiver or tight end -- would be the most impactful player Los Angeles could add to the roster at No. 13 overall. Makai Lemon is a polarizing prospect, but is at his best post-catch.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Baltimore Ravens Round 1 - Pick 14 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st If Carolina is hellbent on adding a safety, which is not to say that they are, it may require them trading up a bit to secure one of those prospects. Dillon Thieneman has risen as high in mock draft projections as his vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st If Jermod McCoy's medicals are clean, then he is a top-5 prospect in this class. After losing Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean in recent years, the Buccaneers replenish the room. Zyon McCollum and Benjamin Morrison would presumably compete for the other starting position.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The Jets are in an interesting position because they feel primed to hit the reset button with three first-round picks in 2027 but Aaron Glenn may be feeling the pressure to compete this year. There are competing agendas within the organization. Jordyn Tyson could prove to be the best wide receiver in this class if he is able to stay healthy.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Giovanni Manu is set to start at left tackle with Taylor Decker and Detroit parting ways. One would imagine Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes seek an alternative at the position. Kadyn Proctor is a big body who does a good job executing some of the blocks in space that the team has executed in the past.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 2nd It appears as though Harrison Smith's watch has ended in Minnesota. He was a key player for that team for over a decade but they are ushering in a new era with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Three safeties taken in the top-20 overall is proof of an unconventional draft.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Carolina Panthers Round 1 - Pick 19 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st After trading back from No. 14 overall, the Ravens still get a player who had been a popular projection for them. Ioane is a thick, physically imposing offensive guard whose play style is reminiscent of Baltimore's history.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th Dallas retained its second first-round pick despite its bid to move up the board from No. 12 overall. It may hamstring future plans, but the Cowboys add two key defenders with Sonny Styles and now Keldric Faulk.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Blake Miller OT Clemson • Sr • 6'7" / 317 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 6th Troy Fautanu moves back to his more natural left tackle position and Blake Miller is installed as the right tackle. Mike McCarthy had a collection of interchangeable bullies in Green Bay and are now building that in Pittsburgh.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Los Angeles Chargers Round 1 - Pick 22 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 24th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Miami first selected Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and now move up the board, ahead of Philadelphia, for Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is like a running back at the tight end position. When he gets the ball in his hands, he is able to run through arm tackles and get chunks of yardage post-catch.

From From Philadelphia Eagles Round 1 - Pick 23 Max Iheanachor OT Arizona State • Sr • 6'6" / 321 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 7th There was a viral clip going around of Mike Vrabel inciting Max Iheanachor to put his hands on him (which is more common than fans may expect, especially among defensive coaches). If New England is going to nab a right tackle, it will require them to trade up a bit in this scenario because several are off the board.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 6'0" / 196 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 General manager Andrew Berry would likely be thrilled with this outcome: drafting Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and Texas A&M wide receiver K.C. Concepcion and picking up additional resources in a trade back.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Chicago is likely to address the trenches in some capacity. Would they consider a left tackle or take advantage of the edge rusher depth? In this case, they take the first defensive tackle off the board. Peter Woods is a prospect who had been mocked in the top-10 overall frequently dating back to the summer.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Chase Bisontis IOL Texas A&M • Jr • 6'5" / 315 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 51st POSITION RNK 4th Buffalo lost David Edwards (no relation) in free agency and now replaces him with one of the best pass-blocking offensive guards available in the draft. Chase Bisontis had a strong performance at the NFL combine.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 4th REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 San Francisco's receiver room may look a lot different in 2026 with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings all gone. Enter Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and now Omar Cooper Jr. Three wide sets would include Ricky Pearsall, Evans and Cooper.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Kayden McDonald DL Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 326 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Houston plugs Kayden McDonald between Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. The Texans get a proven run-stopper to catch all the debris created by those pass-rushing maniacs.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Kansas City Chiefs Round 1 - Pick 29 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'1" / 211 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Arizona trades back up into the first round to get the fifth-year option on quarterback Ty Simpson. They had previously taken Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa and are now getting the quarterback, a similar strategy the Giants and Saints used last season with Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough, respectively.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from Miami Dolphins Round 1 - Pick 30 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'4" / 263 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 50th POSITION RNK 7th The Chargers trade back, which allows Miami to move up, then take edge rusher T.J. Parker. Jim Harbaugh likely prefers using premium draft capital to address the trenches and now has a viable eventual replacement for Khalil Mack.

Mock Trade from Mock Trade from New England Patriots Round 1 - Pick 31 Malachi Lawrence LB UCF • Sr • 6'4" / 253 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 7th Howie Roseman is typically the aggressive general manager moving up the board, but in this scenario, he sees an opportunity to move back and address a position of need. Philadelphia lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency and now needs to restock the room.