Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Mendoza is a poised, accurate passer who has plus arm talent, consistently delivering catchable balls on time and in rhythm and excelling on layered second-level routes. He shows NFL-level field vision and coverage recognition, consistently ripping throws with anticipation. While not a true creator, Mendoza navigates collapsing pockets effectively and can make accurate off-platform throws, showing a calm, efficient style reminiscent of Jared Goff.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Dante Moore QB Oregon • Soph • 6'3" / 206 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 3565 RUYDS 156 INTS 10 TDS 32 Moore is a composed, confident pocket passer who thrives under pressure, consistently working through progressions and delivering accurate, tight-window throws with anticipation. He's highly effective when moving the launch point, showing the arm strength and touch to attack every level of the field -- often off-platform. While not a true dual-threat, Moore's poise, vision and athleticism allow him to extend plays and create when protection breaks down, and he repeatedly shows up in big moments.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st Woods is a powerful, explosive interior defensive lineman who consistently wins at the point of attack with violent hands, low pad level and exceptional strength. He's immovable against the run -- stacking, shedding and disrupting plays in the backfield while maintaining gap integrity -- and can overwhelm interior blockers. Though not reliant on a deep move set, Woods' athleticism, effort and persistence allow him to collapse pockets and create chaos from multiple alignments.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass. He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 Tate is a long strider with a big catch radius and reliable hands who makes contested catches downfield look easy. He flashes quickness and short-area agility to create separation at the top of his route and has the ability to make defenders miss after the catch. His ball-tracking, route-running and ability to operate in space make him a Day 1 impact player at the next level.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 335 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 2nd Road grader/earth mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 270 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Bain Jr. is an explosive, violent edge rusher with rare power and bend, capable of turning the corner from wide alignments and overwhelming tackles with speed-to-power. He wins with a deep arsenal of pass-rush moves -- from bull rushes to inside counters -- and plays with exceptional contact balance and hand usage to shed blocks both as a rusher and run defender. Relentlessly disruptive and highly explosive off the snap, Bain consistently collapses pockets, sets a firm edge and makes impact plays from whistle to whistle.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Love has legit track speed and high-end acceleration. He can stop on a dime and redirect with rare change-of-direction ability, while playing with good contact balance and the footwork to jump-cut to avoid defenders before hitting the crease.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Downs could be a Troy Polamalu-level talent in the NFL. He's only 5-foot-11, and he may not end up running a 4.35-second 40-yard dash, but I don't care. Not even a little bit. Both Kyle Hamilton and Brian Branch slipped on draft day because of mediocre 40 times. They're two of the best young defensive backs in football. Downs is a run-game enforcer and has the sideline-to-sideline juice, coupled with the short-area burst, to excel in pass coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 10 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th Bailey brings a mix of power and athleticism off the edge, pairing a strong long-arm move and a nasty bull rush with the burst to win around the corner. At 247 pounds, he's lighter than some, but his strength, motor and variety of pass-rush moves make him a constant problem for tackles who don't anchor well.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Kadyn Proctor IOL Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 3rd Proctor is a massive, athletic LT with impressive balance and the ability to move effectively in space, making him a first-round talent in both pass protection and perimeter run schemes. When locked in, he can dominate defensive linemen in the run game and neutralize elite edge rushers in pass protection. While his weight, footwork and consistency can be an issue at times, his size, athleticism and upside make him a potential top-tier tackle when fully focused.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Spencer Fano IOL Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Fano is an athletic, technically sound right tackle who plays with a strong base, quick feet and excellent balance in pass protection. He consistently mirrors speed rushers, handles stunts with patience and control and redirects smoothly against bendy edge defenders. While not an overpowering mauler, he anchors effectively and rarely gets knocked off his spot. In the run game, Fano thrives in wide-zone schemes, using his mobility to reach the second level and finish blocks.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 3rd A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off coverage and press man schemes, Delane is consistently in the WRs' back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd First, Faulk just turned 20 years old in September. Second, he's unofficially 6-foot-6 and 288 pounds, and he is already near-elite as a run defender. The power and athleticism with which he plays make it an easy projection to see him as a dominant pass rusher down the road. Maybe it doesn't happen until, say, Year 2 in the league, but when it all comes together, it's going to be scary.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Brandon Cisse CB South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 4th Cisse is a versatile corner who can consistently lock down receivers in press-man coverage and showcases elite athleticism, with explosive downhill speed and next-level change-of-direction ability. Whether he's driving on quick routes from off coverage or playing in press, he's consistently in position for pass breakup opportunities. He's also one of the best run-defending CBs in this entire class.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 40th POSITION RNK 7th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 A big, physical WR with a massive catch radius, contested-catch ability and the speed to separate quickly and hit top-end velocity in 2-3 steps. Boston is an effective route runner at all three levels, will run through arm tackles in space, and can outmuscle defenders in the red zone. While primarily an outside threat, his size, strength and hands make him a potential matchup problem in the slot, too. Added bonus: he's a legit threat as a punt returner.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 1st McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury, and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 2nd Terrell has NFL bloodlines -- his brother is former first-round pick AJ Terrell. Avieon plays bigger than his listed size (see his matchup in 2024 against former Stanford WR Eric Ayomanor). He can stay in phase on vertical routes and has good ball skills and he will try to bait QBs into making throws. In run support, he plays outside CB like he's a strong safety.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Ioane is one of the cleanest prospects in this class, excelling as an earth mover in the run game and showing the athleticism to be effective in both gap and zone schemes. In pass protection, he plays with a strong base, using a well-timed, powerful punch to neutralize the bull rush.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 2nd Styles is a fast, physical linebacker who flies downhill and makes plays all over the field. He's tough enough to take on offensive linemen in the box, athletic enough to cover ground in space and smart enough to handle multiple roles across a defense. Whether he's blitzing, filling a gap or dropping into coverage, he plays with urgency, confidence and the kind of versatility coaches love.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Ty Simpson QB Alabama • Jr • 6'2" / 208 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3567 RUYDS 93 INTS 5 TDS 30 Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap. He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately on short and intermediate routes, and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation -- though he has been historically inconsistent on deep balls. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks.

Round 1 - Pick 22 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th Allen is a consistent problem for offensive linemen trying to block him because of his combination of speed, quickness and power. He has a nose for the ball, rarely takes false steps, and is a reliable, physical tackler who limits yards after contact all over the field. He can more than hold his own in coverage vs. TEs and slot receivers, and he brings juice as a blitzer, too.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 Sadiq oozes athleticism, will run through arm tackles and is used all over the formation. He can be a quick-game target as an outside WR and is used effectively on jet sweeps. He's also one of the best blocking TEs in college football who is an asset on special teams, too. He reminds me of Kadarius Toney in the quick game and Anquan Boldin in space with the ball in his hands.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 Tyson is an explosive receiver with the size, speed and catch radius to win at all three levels. A smooth hands-catcher, he consistently makes contested and high-point grabs look effortless while creating surprising separation at the top of his routes for his size. Tyson can hit top-end speed in just a few steps and shows the type of short-area quickness reserved for smaller, shiftier WRs. He's also an asset in the screen game, making him a dynamic threat both outside and from the slot.

Round 1 - Pick 25 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd Parker is an explosive, high-motor edge rusher with the juice to both collapse pockets with a bull rush and the bend to win around the corner. He's stout and disciplined against the run, from setting the edge, to blowing up plays in the backfield with his quickness. He shows surprising versatility, with the athleticism to drop into coverage from wide alignments and disrupt passing lanes.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 Lemon, who also excels as a returner, is a dynamic, versatile receiver with explosive burst, top-tier route running and exceptional YAC ability, making him a threat at all three levels of the field. He excels in space and consistently creates separation with quickness, balance and body control, and has the tackle-breaking ability to turn short gains into big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 27 R Mason Thomas DL Oklahoma • Sr • 6'2" / 249 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 90th POSITION RNK 11th Thomas wins with twitch and a relentless motor. He's explosive off the snap, bends the corner with ease and keeps coming even when the first move doesn't work, which explains his knack for turning pressures into sacks. He can beat OTs with speed or power (or both in the same rep), collapse the pocket from different alignments, and is the definition of playing with "your hair on fire." He might be undersized by typical NFL edge rusher standards, but we all said the same thing about former Sooner Nik Bonitto.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Emmanuel Pregnon IOL Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 318 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 4th Pregnon is an absolute mauler in the run game, possessing the strength to move defensive linemen at the point of attack and the athleticism to easily get to and handle second-level defenders -- he anchors as well as any interior offensive lineman in the class. In pass protection, a balanced base, strong hands and smooth footwork allow him to mirror and redirect rushers, and he makes it look easy.

Round 1 - Pick 29 KC Concepcion WR Texas A&M • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 31st POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 919 YDS/REC 15.1 TDS 12 Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands-catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th There was a reason the Utes felt comfortable moving Fano to the right side and handing the left tackle job to Lomu. He has a long frame and plays with surprisingly good footwork, and while he had his struggles against Texas Tech, so did every offensive line that faced Romello Height and David Bailey. Lomu is a high-upside, athletic offensive lineman with room to keep developing.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 3rd Banks is surprisingly explosive for his size, playing with power, juice and a nonstop motor. A foot injury early in the 2025 season has affected him and kept him on the sidelines; the injury will be worth monitoring as the draft process unfolds.