Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 2980 RUYDS 240 INTS 6 TDS 39 Mendoza is the obvious first overall pick after leading the country in touchdown passes, winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and powering Indiana to its first football national championship. The Raiders also paved the way for him to start right away after trading away Geno Smith to the New York Jets and signing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the biggest contract for a center in NFL history.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arvell Reese EDGE Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st The New York Jets completely remade their defense with numerous moves, like trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans and five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. They also signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal. Adding the explosive Arvell Reese to beef up their pass rush could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a defense that became the first to not have an interception in a season in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 4th The Arizona Cardinals are ready to tank for Arch Manning in 2027 with a quarterback room of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. They have enough receiving options and rushing options, especially after signing Tyler Allgeier to pair with James Conner, but they could continue to fortify their offensive line. Mauigoa is a massive right tackle with refined technique, and he would fill a void at that position for Arizona where he will be a dominant run blocker from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 The Tennessee Titans spent a whopping $270.715 million across the first two days of free agency's legal tampering period to address numerous needs on both sides of the ball. Their defensive line is restocked, so they don't need to draft an edge rusher here. That's why Tennessee selects the 2026 draft's best running back in Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love as the Titans aim to take a major leap in Year 2 of the Cam Ward era.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 51 REYDS 875 YDS/REC 17.2 TDS 9 The New York Giants added another solid pass-catching option with the signing of Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, but they still need another legit wide receiver opposite Malik Nabers. Carnell Tate is the safest wide receiver in the draft based on measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025: he'll help further quarterback Jaxson Dart's growth in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cleveland Browns completely remade their offensive line in free agency by signing left guard Zion Johnson, center Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Tytus Howard. However, there's still an opening at right guard with Wyatt Teller hitting the open market. Even though Fano played right tackle the last two years at Utah, he expressed openness at the combine to playing inside. That would be best given his 32 1/8-inch arms.

Round 1 - Pick 7 David Bailey EDGE Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 3rd The Washington Commanders signed former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency in order to feel like they don't have to reach for a non-premium position in the top 10 of this draft. That signing will empower them to select college football's 2025 sacks leader in Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Pairing him with free agent acquisition Odafe Oweh should be a lot of fun.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Saints don't need to think about running back after signing Travis Etienne in free agency. Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan turned back the clock to lead the Saints with 10.5 sacks in 2025, but he's 36 years old. Yes, Bain is a little undersized in the wingspan department, but that won't stop him and Chase Young from forming a fun pass rush duo.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1372 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 280 TDS 21 Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles' historic NFL Scouting Combine performance led to him being compared physically to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson. The Chiefs saw linebacker Leo Chenal walk in free agency, and even though Kansas City has a glaring need at cornerback, general manager Brett Veach drafts the best player available. That's Styles.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 1st The Bengals need help on defense at all levels after performing as the NFL's third-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game) in 2025. Downs can line up in coverage anywhere: at strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. Yes, Cincy signed Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, but Downs can start next to him and take Jordan Battle's place.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd Nearly all of Miami's secondary hit free agency, and new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley would love nothing more than to have a true No. 1 corner. Delane, a unanimous 2025 All-American, makes the most sense here. Delane led the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets, and he's a smooth operator who can change direction with ease.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 1st Dallas addressed edge rusher with the trade for Rashan Gary, but cornerback is still a major problem. DaRon Bland is working through nagging foot injuries, and Trevon Diggs is long gone. Cowboys fans shake their heads here after Dallas selected another corner coming off a torn ACL in the 2025 draft's third round in Shavon Revel. McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was electric in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 13 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st REC 61 REYDS 711 YDS/REC 11.7 TDS 9 The Rams addressed their glaring cornerback issues in free agency with the trade and signing of Trent McDuffie plus the free agency signing of Jaylen Watson. That allows them to select Tyson, who is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft. His film involves him blowing by people to turn decent grabs into big plays after the catch, and Davante Adams can help train Tyson into being his long-term successor.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Olaivavega Ioane IOL Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st The Baltimore Ravens' interior offensive line will feel Tyler Linderbaum's absence in 2026. Ioane can help mitigate that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as his left guard in 2026. As Penn State's left guard, he didn't allow a sack in his last two college seasons, which spanned 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Colton Hood CB Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 4th After losing cornerback Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they draft his replacement in Colton Hood, the SEC's only player with a pick-six and fumble return touchdown in 2025. He was also the only SEC player with four-plus tackles for loss and eight-plus passes defended last season. His speed allows him to run stride for stride down the field on vertical routes, and he's quick when planting and driving to the football in zone coverage.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 16 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 4th REC 79 REYDS 1156 YDS/REC 14.6 TDS 13 The Jets overhauled their defense in free agency and at the top of the draft, so now it's time to fill out the offense. Makai Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football's top wide receiver as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reasons Lemon falls this far are his size and his weird press conference at the combine.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Akheem Mesidor DL Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 4th The Lions restocked their offense with the signing of center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco, but they still need a cheap edge rusher who can immediately start opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, can do just that. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren S Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 28th POSITION RNK 2nd The cornerback position is set in Minnesota after the free agency signing of James Pierre, but safety still needs to be addressed with Harrison Smith all but officially retiring. McNeil-Warren's fluidity in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme could be a lot fo

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 1st REC 51 REYDS 560 YDS/REC 11 TDS 8 The Panthers went all out to fix their front seven with the signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Here, they add a legit receiving at tight end to give Bryce Young enough firepower to win a playoff game. Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten tight end, led the nation in receiving touchdowns at the position with eight while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 20 Jacob Rodriguez LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 83rd POSITION RNK 9th Dallas whiffed on linebackers Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd in free agency, so they take future fan favorite Jacob Rodriguez, the consensus All-American who helped power Texas Tech to a Big 12 title in 2025. He put concerns about his athleticism to bed with an outstanding combine performance, and Jerry Jones will have Rodriguez Cowboys jerseys flying off the shelves as his fanbase supports a Red Raider whose wife is a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Dillon Thieneman S Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger is a free agent, and Dillon Thieneman can provide the Steelers a long-term answer who can line up anywhere from deep safety to nickel in coverage. He moved as fluidly as a cornerback at the combine, and he's an instinctual player. Entering the NFL and learning from Jalen Ramsey is an ideal situation for the Steelers and Thieneman.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Keldric Faulk EDGE Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 4th After the departure of Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders in free agency, the Chargers draft his replacement. He can line up anywhere along the defensive line with his prototypical stature. Learning from Khalil Mack, who returns to Los Angeles in 2026, makes plenty of sense for a team that needs more youthful depth in their front seven.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 34th POSITION RNK 6th REC 62 REYDS 881 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 12 The Eagles have been throwing darts at their WR3 spot next to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith for years. Boston would be a worthy complement to both. He is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and blow through press coverage, but learning how to use his body in the pros from Brown could take Boston's game to new heights.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 24 Lee Hunter DL Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 318 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 2nd The Browns ought to give the aforementioned Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as much help as possible to prolong his career. They could create an excellent, long-term defensive tackle duo between Mason Graham and Lee Hunter. Hunter is a strong and wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender with Texas Tech, but Garrett and others can help him improve as a pass rusher in the NFL.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Monroe Freeling OT Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 52nd POSITION RNK 7th Monroe Freeling could be Caleb Williams' new left tackle after being Georgia's full-time left tackle in 2025. The size and agility are there, and he's quick off the line of scrimmage, as evidenced by an excellent combine effort. Freeling needs to work on better connecting on his punches toward opposing defensive linemen, which could be aided by a more balanced foundation, but he's ready to roll in the run game. Ben Johnson will love that about him.

Round 1 - Pick 26 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 6th Bills mainstay Matt Milano and fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson are free agents. Buffalo could find nice value in Allen, a 2025 All-American at Georgia. At the combine, he said the Bulldogs let him call the game with the exception of specific situational play calls here or there. Allen is also a textbook tackler who can run with running backs and tight ends in coverage.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 3rd Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a contract dispute. Plus, Williams turns 38 in July. Lomu's handwork and consistency in remaining upright prevent edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Omar Cooper Jr. WR Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 69 REYDS 937 YDS/REC 13.6 TDS 14 Christian Kirk is a free agent, and who knows if Tank Dell will ever be the same player after all the injuries? Cooper, one of Mendoza's top targets, displays strong hands and an explosive lower body, allowing him to make plays against tight coverage: Cooper's game-winning catch at Penn State is a perfect example of that. His ability to break tackles is underrated, and he has big-play ability: Cooper's nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards were the most in the Big Ten in 2025.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Proctor is massive, but has the quickness to play offensive tackle in the NFL thanks to his footwork. He uses a strong first step to keep defenders from crowding him off the line of scrimmage, and he can get low to slow down speedier rushers off the edge. Sean McVay and Les Snead select the best player available here to get their hands on a young talent oozing with potential.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 2nd The AFC runner-up Denver Broncos need to begin planning for quarterback Bo Nix's likely extension by getting cost-controlled players at important spots when possible. Nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian is a free agent next offseason, and it would be a huge steal if they could eventually replace him with All-ACC cornerback Avieon Terrell. The 2025 first-team All-ACC selection set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five) and a career (eight from 2023-25).

Round 1 - Pick 31 Caleb Banks DL Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 46th POSITION RNK 7th The Patriots lost defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, so they replace him at the back end of Round 1 with the uber-athletic Caleb Banks. He wrecked shop in 2024, but he played just three games in 2025. This is the type of big swing the defending AFC champs can afford.