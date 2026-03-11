2026 NFL mock draft: How Round 1 transformed after first free agency wave; RB Jeremiyah Love enters top five
The first two days of the NFL's legal tampering significantly alters the composition of the 2026 NFL Draft's first round
The NFL's 2026 legal tampering period produced perhaps the wildest opening to free agency ahead of the new league year ever.
Prior to all trades and agreed-upon contracts becoming official, eight players either became the highest-paid at their respective position or the highest-paid free agent at their position in terms of average annual salary.
- Rams signed CB Trent McDuffie -- 4 years, $124 million (after trade from the Chiefs)
- Commanders re-signed LT Laremy Tunsil -- 2 years, $60.2 million extension
- Panthers signed EDGE Jaelan Phillips -- 4 years, $120 million
- Colts re-signed WR Alec Pierce -- 4 years, $114 million
- Raiders signed C Tyler Linderbaum -- 3 years, $81 million
- Chiefs signed RB Kenneth Walker III -- 3 years, $43.05 million
- Giants signed TE Isaiah Likely -- 3 years, $40 million
Giants signed P Jordan Stout -- 3 years, $12.3 million
McDuffie, Tunsil, Linderbaum and Stout all took home the status as the highest-paid players ever at their respective positions. Phillips, Pierce, Walker and Likely all earned the status of possessing the biggest free agent contracts at their respective positions.
All those transactions pale in noteworthiness to the Maxx Crosby saga between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens backed out of trading two first-round picks to the Raiders in exchange for the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher on Tuesday night because of concerns regarding his surgically-repaired knee. So now Crosby goes back to Las Vegas after the Raiders spent an NFL-most $281.57 million. And the Ravens quickly moved for a four-year deal with Trey Hendrickson.
How will this and the rest of the free agency moves across Monday and Tuesday affect the 2026 NFL Draft's first round? Here's one way things could unfold in yours truly's third mock draft of the offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 236 lbs
Mendoza is the obvious first overall pick after leading the country in touchdown passes, winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy and powering Indiana to its first football national championship. The Raiders also paved the way for him to start right away after trading away Geno Smith to the New York Jets and signing three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum to the biggest contract for a center in NFL history.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arvell Reese EDGE
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs
The New York Jets completely remade their defense with numerous moves, like trading for defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat from the Tennessee Titans and five-time Pro Bowl safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. They also signed Pro Bowl cornerback Nahshon Wright to a one-year deal. Adding the explosive Arvell Reese to beef up their pass rush could be exactly what the doctor ordered for a defense that became the first to not have an interception in a season in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 3
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 329 lbs
The Arizona Cardinals are ready to tank for Arch Manning in 2027 with a quarterback room of Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew. They have enough receiving options and rushing options, especially after signing Tyler Allgeier to pair with James Conner, but they could continue to fortify their offensive line. Mauigoa is a massive right tackle with refined technique, and he would fill a void at that position for Arizona where he will be a dominant run blocker from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
The Tennessee Titans spent a whopping $270.715 million across the first two days of free agency's legal tampering period to address numerous needs on both sides of the ball. Their defensive line is restocked, so they don't need to draft an edge rusher here. That's why Tennessee selects the 2026 draft's best running back in Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love as the Titans aim to take a major leap in Year 2 of the Cam Ward era.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'2" / 192 lbs
The New York Giants added another solid pass-catching option with the signing of Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely, but they still need another legit wide receiver opposite Malik Nabers. Carnell Tate is the safest wide receiver in the draft based on measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025: he'll help further quarterback Jaxson Dart's growth in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 311 lbs
The Cleveland Browns completely remade their offensive line in free agency by signing left guard Zion Johnson, center Elgton Jenkins and right tackle Tytus Howard. However, there's still an opening at right guard with Wyatt Teller hitting the open market. Even though Fano played right tackle the last two years at Utah, he expressed openness at the combine to playing inside. That would be best given his 32 1/8-inch arms.
Round 1 - Pick 7
David Bailey EDGE
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 250 lbs
The Washington Commanders signed former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal in free agency in order to feel like they don't have to reach for a non-premium position in the top 10 of this draft. That signing will empower them to select college football's 2025 sacks leader in Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey. Pairing him with free agent acquisition Odafe Oweh should be a lot of fun.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'2" / 263 lbs
The Saints don't need to think about running back after signing Travis Etienne in free agency. Eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Cameron Jordan turned back the clock to lead the Saints with 10.5 sacks in 2025, but he's 36 years old. Yes, Bain is a little undersized in the wingspan department, but that won't stop him and Chase Young from forming a fun pass rush duo.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Sonny Styles LB
Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs
Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles' historic NFL Scouting Combine performance led to him being compared physically to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson. The Chiefs saw linebacker Leo Chenal walk in free agency, and even though Kansas City has a glaring need at cornerback, general manager Brett Veach drafts the best player available. That's Styles.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
The Bengals need help on defense at all levels after performing as the NFL's third-worst scoring defense (28.9 points per game) in 2025. Downs can line up in coverage anywhere: at strong safety, nickel or even in sub-packages as a linebacker. Yes, Cincy signed Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, but Downs can start next to him and take Jordan Battle's place.
Round 1 - Pick 11
LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 187 lbs
Nearly all of Miami's secondary hit free agency, and new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley would love nothing more than to have a true No. 1 corner. Delane, a unanimous 2025 All-American, makes the most sense here. Delane led the SEC with a 24.1 passer rating allowed when targeted, the best in the conference among 82 players with at least 30 targets, and he's a smooth operator who can change direction with ease.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'1" / 188 lbs
Dallas addressed edge rusher with the trade for Rashan Gary, but cornerback is still a major problem. DaRon Bland is working through nagging foot injuries, and Trevon Diggs is long gone. Cowboys fans shake their heads here after Dallas selected another corner coming off a torn ACL in the 2025 draft's third round in Shavon Revel. McCoy missed the 2025 season with a torn ACL, but he was electric in 2024, earning first-team All-SEC honors with four interceptions and nine passes defensed.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 13
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 203 lbs
The Rams addressed their glaring cornerback issues in free agency with the trade and signing of Trent McDuffie plus the free agency signing of Jaylen Watson. That allows them to select Tyson, who is arguably the most explosive receiver in this draft. His film involves him blowing by people to turn decent grabs into big plays after the catch, and Davante Adams can help train Tyson into being his long-term successor.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Olaivavega Ioane IOL
Penn State • Jr • 6'4" / 323 lbs
The Baltimore Ravens' interior offensive line will feel Tyler Linderbaum's absence in 2026. Ioane can help mitigate that loss in front of Lamar Jackson as his left guard in 2026. As Penn State's left guard, he didn't allow a sack in his last two college seasons, which spanned 27 starts and 776 pass-blocking snaps.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Colton Hood CB
Tennessee • Soph • 6'0" / 195 lbs
After losing cornerback Jamel Dean to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they draft his replacement in Colton Hood, the SEC's only player with a pick-six and fumble return touchdown in 2025. He was also the only SEC player with four-plus tackles for loss and eight-plus passes defended last season. His speed allows him to run stride for stride down the field on vertical routes, and he's quick when planting and driving to the football in zone coverage.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 16
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 192 lbs
The Jets overhauled their defense in free agency and at the top of the draft, so now it's time to fill out the offense. Makai Lemon earned the distinction of being named college football's top wide receiver as the 2025 Biletnikoff Award winner. The Jets could use him opposite Garrett Wilson, and the only reasons Lemon falls this far are his size and his weird press conference at the combine.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Miami (Fla.) • Sr • 6'3" / 259 lbs
The Lions restocked their offense with the signing of center Cade Mays and running back Isiah Pacheco, but they still need a cheap edge rusher who can immediately start opposite Aidan Hutchinson. Mesidor, who will turn 25 this year, can do just that. He ranked top five nationally in sacks (12.5, tied for third in the FBS), tackles for loss (17.5, tied for fifth) and quarterback pressures (67, tied for fourth) in 2025 opposite the aforementioned Bain at Miami.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Toledo • Sr • 6'4" / 202 lbs
The cornerback position is set in Minnesota after the free agency signing of James Pierre, but safety still needs to be addressed with Harrison Smith all but officially retiring. McNeil-Warren's fluidity in defensive coordinator Brian Flores' scheme could be a lot fo
Round 1 - Pick 19
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 241 lbs
The Panthers went all out to fix their front seven with the signings of edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd. Here, they add a legit receiving at tight end to give Bryce Young enough firepower to win a playoff game. Sadiq, the 2025 first-team All-Big Ten tight end, led the nation in receiving touchdowns at the position with eight while primarily lining up on the line of scrimmage or in the slot.
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 20
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'1" / 231 lbs
Dallas whiffed on linebackers Nakobe Dean and Devin Lloyd in free agency, so they take future fan favorite Jacob Rodriguez, the consensus All-American who helped power Texas Tech to a Big 12 title in 2025. He put concerns about his athleticism to bed with an outstanding combine performance, and Jerry Jones will have Rodriguez Cowboys jerseys flying off the shelves as his fanbase supports a Red Raider whose wife is a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter pilot.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Oregon • Soph • 6'0" / 201 lbs
Pittsburgh Steelers safety Kyle Dugger is a free agent, and Dillon Thieneman can provide the Steelers a long-term answer who can line up anywhere from deep safety to nickel in coverage. He moved as fluidly as a cornerback at the combine, and he's an instinctual player. Entering the NFL and learning from Jalen Ramsey is an ideal situation for the Steelers and Thieneman.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Keldric Faulk EDGE
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 276 lbs
After the departure of Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders in free agency, the Chargers draft his replacement. He can line up anywhere along the defensive line with his prototypical stature. Learning from Khalil Mack, who returns to Los Angeles in 2026, makes plenty of sense for a team that needs more youthful depth in their front seven.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs
The Eagles have been throwing darts at their WR3 spot next to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith for years. Boston would be a worthy complement to both. He is a tank who can line up in the slot and outside and blow through press coverage, but learning how to use his body in the pros from Brown could take Boston's game to new heights.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 24
Lee Hunter DL
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'4" / 318 lbs
The Browns ought to give the aforementioned Garrett, the 2025 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as much help as possible to prolong his career. They could create an excellent, long-term defensive tackle duo between Mason Graham and Lee Hunter. Hunter is a strong and wide defensive tackle, which made him an outstanding run defender with Texas Tech, but Garrett and others can help him improve as a pass rusher in the NFL.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Georgia • Jr • 6'7" / 315 lbs
Monroe Freeling could be Caleb Williams' new left tackle after being Georgia's full-time left tackle in 2025. The size and agility are there, and he's quick off the line of scrimmage, as evidenced by an excellent combine effort. Freeling needs to work on better connecting on his punches toward opposing defensive linemen, which could be aided by a more balanced foundation, but he's ready to roll in the run game. Ben Johnson will love that about him.
Round 1 - Pick 26
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 230 lbs
Bills mainstay Matt Milano and fellow linebacker Shaq Thompson are free agents. Buffalo could find nice value in Allen, a 2025 All-American at Georgia. At the combine, he said the Bulldogs let him call the game with the exception of specific situational play calls here or there. Allen is also a textbook tackler who can run with running backs and tight ends in coverage.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
Trent Williams and the San Francisco 49ers are in the midst of a contract dispute. Plus, Williams turns 38 in July. Lomu's handwork and consistency in remaining upright prevent edge rushers from blowing past his shoulders, and he has strong instincts.
Round 1 - Pick 28
Indiana • Jr • 6'0" / 199 lbs
Christian Kirk is a free agent, and who knows if Tank Dell will ever be the same player after all the injuries? Cooper, one of Mendoza's top targets, displays strong hands and an explosive lower body, allowing him to make plays against tight coverage: Cooper's game-winning catch at Penn State is a perfect example of that. His ability to break tackles is underrated, and he has big-play ability: Cooper's nine receiving touchdowns of 10-plus yards were the most in the Big Ten in 2025.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 352 lbs
Proctor is massive, but has the quickness to play offensive tackle in the NFL thanks to his footwork. He uses a strong first step to keep defenders from crowding him off the line of scrimmage, and he can get low to slow down speedier rushers off the edge. Sean McVay and Les Snead select the best player available here to get their hands on a young talent oozing with potential.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The AFC runner-up Denver Broncos need to begin planning for quarterback Bo Nix's likely extension by getting cost-controlled players at important spots when possible. Nickel corner Ja'Quan McMillian is a free agent next offseason, and it would be a huge steal if they could eventually replace him with All-ACC cornerback Avieon Terrell. The 2025 first-team All-ACC selection set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five) and a career (eight from 2023-25).
Round 1 - Pick 31
Caleb Banks DL
Florida • Sr • 6'6" / 327 lbs
The Patriots lost defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency, so they replace him at the back end of Round 1 with the uber-athletic Caleb Banks. He wrecked shop in 2024, but he played just three games in 2025. This is the type of big swing the defending AFC champs can afford.
Round 1 - Pick 32
South Carolina • Jr • 6'0" / 190 lbs
Several defensive backs from the Seahawks' "Dark Side" defense left in free agency, including Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. Cisse offers ideal NFL size for a cornerback, along with the speed and agility to match. He trusts his vision and top-tier closing speed to shrink throwing windows and make plays on the ball, which Mike Macdonald will love.