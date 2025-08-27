Round 1 - Pick 1 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 3004 RUYDS 105 INTS 6 TDS 18 The Browns will almost certainly be going quarterback if they end up picking No. 1 overall, and with Arch Manning expected to return to school, Fernando Mendoza feels like the best fit of the bunch for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense (should the two-time NFL Coach of the Year be retained). He's got a plus NFL arm paired with quick decision-making and tight-window accuracy. He'll get a chance to shine on a bigger stage this year at Indiana after carrying Cal the past two seasons.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 4052 RUYDS -38 INTS 12 TDS 32 General manager Mickey Loomis will have an easy decision here if Garrett Nussmeier balls out this fall. That's because the Saints offensive coordinator -- Doug Nussmeier -- knows the LSU quarterback's strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else in America. Garrett's NFL bloodlines show with his pocket presence and understanding of how to play the position.

Round 1 - Pick 3 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 2534 RUYDS 674 INTS 7 TDS 25 LaNorris Sellers may not quite be ready to declare after this fall, but if he does it's because someone is willing to buy highly into his traits. He's an elite running threat with big-time arm talent to operate what has all the makings of a run-heavy attack in New York.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st You want the scariest defensive line in football, because you just got it. Peter Woods is a versatile and powerful interior defender. Put him next to Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, and you'll never have to blitz again.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 75 REYDS 1101 YDS/REC 14.7 TDS 10 The Titans could very easily wait until Day 2, but there's not many No. 1 type of receivers in this class outside of Jordyn Tyson. I love the thought of pairing Cameron Ward with a star receiver he can grow -- similar to what head coach Brian Callahan had in Cincinnati.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st The Raiders could be in the market for a right tackle depending on DJ Glaze's development, and Spencer Fano is the best one in the draft class. He's also the most versatile run blocker who would be a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Keldric Faulk is a unique defender who's perfect for the modern game. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Faulk can get the job done as both an edge or on the interior. Everyone is looking for those kind of hybrid players nowadays, and the Panthers are in need of anything they can get defensively.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st With arguably the weakest cornerback group in the NFL, the Dolphins address is with a cornerback I believe has special potential. Jermod McCoy's sophomore tape was right up there with the likes of the elite names who have come out in recent years.

Round 1 - Pick 9 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd The Patriots addressed most glaring holes on their roster over the course of the offseason, but the edge rush only has stop-gap options at this point. T.J. Parker is the most NFL-ready edge in the class with three-down ability for Mike Vrabel.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cade Klubnik QB Clemson • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 39th POSITION RNK 6th PAYDS 3639 RUYDS 463 INTS 6 TDS 43 Even if Daniel Jones succeeds, it's hard to see the Colts not being involved in the 2026 quarterback class. Unlike Anthony Richardson, Cade Klubnik will have over three years of starting experience by the time he hits an NFL field.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 11 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Caleb Downs is arguably the best player in the class, but positional value could cause him to tumble. The Browns need impact players wherever they can find them, and he'd be the kind of safety they've been searching for to play next to Grant Delpit.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 12 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd The brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a perfect fit for the Rams defense. He's a shorter, shiftier corner who can stick with receivers along the full route tree. His addition would give the Rams more flexibility to play man in situation where they currently can not.

Round 1 - Pick 13 John Mateer QB Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 7th PAYDS 3139 RUYDS 826 INTS 7 TDS 44 John Mateer has arguably the best arm talent in the entire draft class and goes to a division in the AFC North where that's a necessity. He showed growth in his first season as a starter and now has a chance to blow up in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Washington State.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd With Abraham Lucas hitting free agency after this season, Seattle will have a decision on its hands with its oft-injured right tackle. It could see a strong tackle class and opt for one of the best pass-protectors in the group with Caleb Lomu.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd The Cowboys reunite one of the best double team duos in college football history with Kadyn Proctor joining former Alabama teammate Tyler Booker. The Cowboys have been slowly building a bully of an offensive line, and Proctor would be the cherry on top.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Paris Johnson has been a home run, but the right tackle position is still a work in progress. Trevor Goosby was only a spot starter last year, but showed first-round potential as a pass protector.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 1125 YDS/ATT 6.9 REYDS 237 TDS 19 Ben Johnson was rumored to be in the Ashton Jeanty market last year before the Raiders snatched him up a few picks prior. Now he gets his version of Jahmyr Gibbs, as Jeremiyah Love is that level of special as a mover.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Connor Lew IOL Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Jim Harbaugh won't stop until he has the baddest offensive line in the NFL. And when Rashawn Slater was healthy, they were going to be pretty darn close. Center is still a weakish link with Bradley Bozeman there, so the Chargers add the best center prospect in the class in Connor Lew.

Round 1 - Pick 19 CJ Allen LB Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 3rd CJ Allen is the perfect type of linebacker to replace Lavonte David in Todd Bowles' defense. He's a no-nonsense linebacker who wants to inflict pain to whomever is in front of him. He'll be a value add as a blitzer from Day 1.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Reuben Bain Jr. is the perfect sort of inside/outside pass-rushing threat to play in Vance Joseph's hybrid fronts. He's got a defensive tackle build, but is more than capable of rushing from the outside as well.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Caleb Banks DT Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Caleb Banks is a mammoth defensive tackle who will fit right in on a defensive line full of freak athletes. His combination of length and explosiveness is what everyone is looking for in the league.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Xavier Chaplin OT Auburn • Jr • 6'7" / 348 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th The Texans invested in a ton of options at tackle, but they still have a lot of unknowns. They might opt for a little higher ceiling option at the position in Xavier Chaplin, who has prototypical left tackle tools.

Round 1 - Pick 23 David Bailey LB Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 30th POSITION RNK 2nd David Bailey has a lightning quick first step that would fit in nicely in Brian Flores' defense. He would give them another front-seven option who would keep offensive lines' head spinning on third downs.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Makai Lemon WR USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 49th POSITION RNK 6th REC 52 REYDS 764 YDS/REC 14.7 TDS 3 Makai Lemon is a Sean McVay type of wide receiver. He'll do all the little things right to not only produce for himself, but for others as well. He could easily fill the role Cooper Kupp did for years in Los Angeles.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Carnell Tate WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 33rd POSITION RNK 5th REC 52 REYDS 733 YDS/REC 14.1 TDS 4 Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Commanders, and now Jayden Daniels gets another offensive weapon. Carnell Tate is a smooth mover with a large catch radius who can make plays after the catch as well.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th REC 61 REYDS 884 YDS/REC 14.5 TDS 6 Right tackle Colton McKivitz is in a contract year and Trent Williams is 37-years old. The 49ers could use some insurance at tackle, where Francis Mauigoa has been a reliable starter since his freshman year.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Green Bay PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Matayo Uiagalelei is decidedly the Packers type of edge. Strong, long, and athletic -- he ticks the physical boxes. If both Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary don't turn things around this season, the Packers will be in the market for a pass-rusher.

Round 1 - Pick 28 LT Overton EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 278 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd LT Overton is another edge rusher with interior versatility. That would play well across from Aidan Hutchinson, where they've not quite been able to find a consistent rusher. At a minimum, Overton will be a plus run defender off the edge.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 24 REYDS 308 YDS/REC 12.8 TDS 2 It seems like every year we want to give the Chiefs their next version of Travis Kelce, but this year finally feels like the one it will happen. Kenyon Sadiq wasn't even a starter last year behind Terrance Ferguson, but you already saw the makings of an elite YAC weapon.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Eric Singleton Jr. WR Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 180 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th REC 56 REYDS 754 YDS/REC 13.5 TDS 4 Eric Singleton Jr. is the kind of vertical threat the Bills offense simply doesn't have. While they tried to counter Travis Kelce by drafting Dalton Kincaid in the first round, this can be their counter to Xavier Worthy.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Isaiah World OT Oregon • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 36th POSITION RNK 6th Lane Johnson has been ageless, but the Eagles are always drafting a few years ahead of time. Isaiah World has high-end developmental potential that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would be uniquely qualified to unlock.