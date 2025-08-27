2026 NFL mock draft: Preseason edition includes 5 QBs taken in first round, including a big surprise at No. 1
There will almost certainly be more QBs taken in this year's draft than last; we just don't know which ones
After only two quarterbacks (Cameron Ward and Jaxson Dart) went in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, I fully expect that to change next April. The only question is, which ones?
The 2026 class is chocked full of talent at the quarterback position, but also features so many unknowns for one reason or another. For that reason, the No. 1 overall pick is a total crapshoot to project at this point in time.
After quarterbacks, get ready for offensive tackles and defensive ends to dominate the first round, which this mock draft reflects. Nineteen of the 32 picks below hail from those three positions. They are also a little more clear cut, as I would be shocked if the first two edge rushers and first three offensive tackles off the board in the mock draft below don't end up as first-rounders. That's not a bad draft to be strong in, as they are three of the four highest-paid positions in the game currently.
With Week 1 of the college football season kicking off this weekend, let's kick off mock draft season with projections for all 32 picks in the first round.
The 2026 NFL Draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds from FanDuel Sportsbook as of this writing.
Round 1 - Pick 1
Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs
The Browns will almost certainly be going quarterback if they end up picking No. 1 overall, and with Arch Manning expected to return to school, Fernando Mendoza feels like the best fit of the bunch for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense (should the two-time NFL Coach of the Year be retained). He's got a plus NFL arm paired with quick decision-making and tight-window accuracy. He'll get a chance to shine on a bigger stage this year at Indiana after carrying Cal the past two seasons.
Round 1 - Pick 2
LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs
General manager Mickey Loomis will have an easy decision here if Garrett Nussmeier balls out this fall. That's because the Saints offensive coordinator -- Doug Nussmeier -- knows the LSU quarterback's strengths and weaknesses better than anyone else in America. Garrett's NFL bloodlines show with his pocket presence and understanding of how to play the position.
Round 1 - Pick 3
South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs
LaNorris Sellers may not quite be ready to declare after this fall, but if he does it's because someone is willing to buy highly into his traits. He's an elite running threat with big-time arm talent to operate what has all the makings of a run-heavy attack in New York.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Peter Woods DL
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs
You want the scariest defensive line in football, because you just got it. Peter Woods is a versatile and powerful interior defender. Put him next to Dexter Lawrence, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns, and you'll never have to blitz again.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Jordyn Tyson WR
Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs
The Titans could very easily wait until Day 2, but there's not many No. 1 type of receivers in this class outside of Jordyn Tyson. I love the thought of pairing Cameron Ward with a star receiver he can grow -- similar to what head coach Brian Callahan had in Cincinnati.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Spencer Fano OT
Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs
The Raiders could be in the market for a right tackle depending on DJ Glaze's development, and Spencer Fano is the best one in the draft class. He's also the most versatile run blocker who would be a perfect fit for Chip Kelly's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs
Keldric Faulk is a unique defender who's perfect for the modern game. At 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds, Faulk can get the job done as both an edge or on the interior. Everyone is looking for those kind of hybrid players nowadays, and the Panthers are in need of anything they can get defensively.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Jermod McCoy CB
Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs
With arguably the weakest cornerback group in the NFL, the Dolphins address is with a cornerback I believe has special potential. Jermod McCoy's sophomore tape was right up there with the likes of the elite names who have come out in recent years.
Round 1 - Pick 9
T.J. Parker EDGE
Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs
The Patriots addressed most glaring holes on their roster over the course of the offseason, but the edge rush only has stop-gap options at this point. T.J. Parker is the most NFL-ready edge in the class with three-down ability for Mike Vrabel.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Cade Klubnik QB
Clemson • Sr • 6'2" / 210 lbs
Even if Daniel Jones succeeds, it's hard to see the Colts not being involved in the 2026 quarterback class. Unlike Anthony Richardson, Cade Klubnik will have over three years of starting experience by the time he hits an NFL field.
From Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 1 - Pick 11
Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs
Caleb Downs is arguably the best player in the class, but positional value could cause him to tumble. The Browns need impact players wherever they can find them, and he'd be the kind of safety they've been searching for to play next to Grant Delpit.
From Atlanta Falcons
Round 1 - Pick 12
Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs
The brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, Avieon is a perfect fit for the Rams defense. He's a shorter, shiftier corner who can stick with receivers along the full route tree. His addition would give the Rams more flexibility to play man in situation where they currently can not.
Round 1 - Pick 13
John Mateer QB
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'1" / 224 lbs
John Mateer has arguably the best arm talent in the entire draft class and goes to a division in the AFC North where that's a necessity. He showed growth in his first season as a starter and now has a chance to blow up in his first season with the Sooners after transferring from Washington State.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Caleb Lomu OT
Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs
With Abraham Lucas hitting free agency after this season, Seattle will have a decision on its hands with its oft-injured right tackle. It could see a strong tackle class and opt for one of the best pass-protectors in the group with Caleb Lomu.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs
The Cowboys reunite one of the best double team duos in college football history with Kadyn Proctor joining former Alabama teammate Tyler Booker. The Cowboys have been slowly building a bully of an offensive line, and Proctor would be the cherry on top.
Round 1 - Pick 16
Texas • Soph • 6'7" / 312 lbs
Paris Johnson has been a home run, but the right tackle position is still a work in progress. Trevor Goosby was only a spot starter last year, but showed first-round potential as a pass protector.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs
Ben Johnson was rumored to be in the Ashton Jeanty market last year before the Raiders snatched him up a few picks prior. Now he gets his version of Jahmyr Gibbs, as Jeremiyah Love is that level of special as a mover.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Connor Lew IOL
Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs
Jim Harbaugh won't stop until he has the baddest offensive line in the NFL. And when Rashawn Slater was healthy, they were going to be pretty darn close. Center is still a weakish link with Bradley Bozeman there, so the Chargers add the best center prospect in the class in Connor Lew.
Round 1 - Pick 19
CJ Allen LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'1" / 235 lbs
CJ Allen is the perfect type of linebacker to replace Lavonte David in Todd Bowles' defense. He's a no-nonsense linebacker who wants to inflict pain to whomever is in front of him. He'll be a value add as a blitzer from Day 1.
Round 1 - Pick 20
Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs
Reuben Bain Jr. is the perfect sort of inside/outside pass-rushing threat to play in Vance Joseph's hybrid fronts. He's got a defensive tackle build, but is more than capable of rushing from the outside as well.
Round 1 - Pick 21
Caleb Banks DT
Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs
Caleb Banks is a mammoth defensive tackle who will fit right in on a defensive line full of freak athletes. His combination of length and explosiveness is what everyone is looking for in the league.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Auburn • Jr • 6'7" / 348 lbs
The Texans invested in a ton of options at tackle, but they still have a lot of unknowns. They might opt for a little higher ceiling option at the position in Xavier Chaplin, who has prototypical left tackle tools.
Round 1 - Pick 23
David Bailey LB
Texas Tech • Sr • 6'3" / 250 lbs
David Bailey has a lightning quick first step that would fit in nicely in Brian Flores' defense. He would give them another front-seven option who would keep offensive lines' head spinning on third downs.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Makai Lemon WR
USC • Jr • 5'11" / 195 lbs
Makai Lemon is a Sean McVay type of wide receiver. He'll do all the little things right to not only produce for himself, but for others as well. He could easily fill the role Cooper Kupp did for years in Los Angeles.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Carnell Tate WR
Ohio State • Jr • 6'3" / 195 lbs
Terry McLaurin has officially signed his extension with the Commanders, and now Jayden Daniels gets another offensive weapon. Carnell Tate is a smooth mover with a large catch radius who can make plays after the catch as well.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs
Right tackle Colton McKivitz is in a contract year and Trent Williams is 37-years old. The 49ers could use some insurance at tackle, where Francis Mauigoa has been a reliable starter since his freshman year.
Round 1 - Pick 27
Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE
Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs
Matayo Uiagalelei is decidedly the Packers type of edge. Strong, long, and athletic -- he ticks the physical boxes. If both Lukas Van Ness and Rashan Gary don't turn things around this season, the Packers will be in the market for a pass-rusher.
Round 1 - Pick 28
LT Overton EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 278 lbs
LT Overton is another edge rusher with interior versatility. That would play well across from Aidan Hutchinson, where they've not quite been able to find a consistent rusher. At a minimum, Overton will be a plus run defender off the edge.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Kenyon Sadiq TE
Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs
It seems like every year we want to give the Chiefs their next version of Travis Kelce, but this year finally feels like the one it will happen. Kenyon Sadiq wasn't even a starter last year behind Terrance Ferguson, but you already saw the makings of an elite YAC weapon.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Auburn • Jr • 5'10" / 180 lbs
Eric Singleton Jr. is the kind of vertical threat the Bills offense simply doesn't have. While they tried to counter Travis Kelce by drafting Dalton Kincaid in the first round, this can be their counter to Xavier Worthy.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Isaiah World OT
Oregon • Sr • 6'8" / 318 lbs
Lane Johnson has been ageless, but the Eagles are always drafting a few years ahead of time. Isaiah World has high-end developmental potential that offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland would be uniquely qualified to unlock.
Round 1 - Pick 32
Cashius Howell EDGE
Texas A&M • Sr • 6'2" / 248 lbs
Cashius Howell is a twitched-up undersized edge rusher who would fit in perfectly with the Ravens stable of rushers. I expect a big year from him after Shemar Stewart and Nic Scourton bounced to the league.