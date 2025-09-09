Round 1 - Pick 1 Garrett Nussmeier QB LSU • Sr • 6'1" / 205 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK 9th POSITION RNK 2nd PAYDS 467 RUYDS -25 INTS 1 TDS 2 Where Garrett Nussmeier lacks in size, he makes up for in his ability to read out a defense and deliver accurate passes. There is a potential conflict of interest given that his father, Doug, is the offensive coordinator for the Saints. Nussmeier has already proven that he is capable of uplifting his team in high-leverage situations, including the opener against Clemson. The race for QB1 is still underway, but the senior has acquitted himself well early in the season.

Round 1 - Pick 2 LaNorris Sellers QB South Carolina • Soph • 6'3" / 240 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 37th POSITION RNK 5th PAYDS 337 RUYDS 48 INTS 0 TDS 3 LaNorris Sellers may not fit the play style that Kevin Stefanski has targeted at the position, but he has rare athletic qualities that could allow him to be one of the league's best if he's able to reach his ceiling. Sellers needs to become a more consistent passer, but his size and mobility make him a nightmare for opposing defenders in the open field. Cleveland has not yet identified a long-term plan among Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Spencer Fano OT Utah • Jr • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st There are some bigger issues than the offensive line in play right now. Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must do a better job of getting quality play out of the quarterback position regardless of whether that is Russell Wilson or Jaxson Dart. The hope is that Spencer Fano can be the right tackle Evan Neal could not be for them.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Peter Woods DL Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 310 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st New York identified defensive tackle as a point of weakness during the offseason and acquired two prior to the cut deadline. The interior defensive line becomes a position of strength with Peter Woods and Quinnen Williams. The team limited Pittsburgh to just 53 rushing yards in the opener, but that will likely prove to be an outlier over the course of the season.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Rueben Bain Jr. EDGE Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'3" / 275 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 1st Rueben Bain Jr.'s mass and power was overpowering against Notre Dame in the opener. He has a condensed frame that has accumulated ample pass-rush production over the course of his career. Bain, a true junior, has 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the season. Suddenly, the Hurricanes need him even more to get after Byrum Brown, quarterback of the 2-0 USF Bulls, this weekend.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Caleb Downs S Ohio State • Jr • 6'0" / 205 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Carolina diverted significant resources to the defense this offseason, but the team is still lacking playmakers. Caleb Downs does not play a premium position, and that could result in him being available later than anticipated, but the Panthers get a blue-chip player to pair with Jaycee Horn in the secondary. Jamal Adams was the last safety taken top 10 overall in 2017.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Jermod McCoy CB Tennessee • Jr • 6'0" / 193 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 1st Miami's cornerback room is glorified papier-mâché in that they have taken several random pieces and brought them together. Beyond the trade of Jalen Ramsey and the injury to Kader Kohou, the team is now dealing with an injury to Storm Duck. Jermod McCoy is battling back from an injury of his own, but has the size, man coverage ability and ball production that could lend him to being a top 10 overall pick.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Jordyn Tyson WR Arizona State • Jr • 6'2" / 200 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 1st REC 18 REYDS 209 YDS/REC 11.6 TDS 3 The contract dispute between the Raiders and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been put on the back burner for now, but it is apparent the franchise does not want to over-extend themselves to the soon-to-be 29-year-old long-term. Jordyn Tyson has been one of the standouts of the young college football season and has expressed inside-out versatility that should allow him to pair nicely with Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Francis Mauigoa OT Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 315 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 11th POSITION RNK 4th New England brought in veteran Morgan Moses this offseason, because it was not realistic to think the franchise would be able to reset its entire offensive line in the course of one offseason. The left tackle is new. The left guard is new. The center is new. The selection of Francis Mauigoa, whose brother is a fifth-round rookie linebacker for the Jets, would fortify the line for Drake Maye.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Matayo Uiagalelei EDGE Oregon • Jr • 6'5" / 272 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 4th Seattle has a few pass-rushers potentially hitting free agency this offseason, and Demarcus Lawrence is not getting any younger. The selection of Matayo Uiagalelei, who is the younger brother of Chargers quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, would allow Mike Macdonald to continue re-shaping that defense in his ideal image. His time at Michigan and, more recently, with the Ravens, illustrates his interest in having multiple options to rush the passer.

From From Atlanta Falcons Round 1 - Pick 11 Fernando Mendoza QB Indiana • Jr • 6'5" / 225 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 3rd PAYDS 438 RUYDS 53 INTS 0 TDS 5 Matthew Stafford is not going to play forever. It is an ideal time for Los Angeles to address the position given its possession of Atlanta's first-round pick. Fernando Mendoza is a tall quarterback with the arm strength to utilize the field in its entirety. Sean McVay will covet a player capable of reading out a defense and distributing the football on time.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Keldric Faulk DT Auburn • Jr • 6'6" / 285 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 1st Not sure if you had heard, but the Cowboys traded away Micah Parsons prior to the season. Thinking about Demarcus Lawrence, Dorance Armstrong and some of the other physically imposing pass rushers that Dallas has had through the years, Keldric Faulk fits a similar mold. At 6-foot-6 and 285 pounds, the Alabama native managed seven sacks last season for the Tigers.

Round 1 - Pick 13 Caleb Banks DT Florida • Sr • 6'5" / 330 lbs Projected Team Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK 25th POSITION RNK 2nd Indianapolis has essentially fielded the same interior defensive line rotation for several years, and every year it is considered a position of need for the franchise. Perhaps the time will come that I learn my lesson and look elsewhere for the Colts, but that time is not today. Caleb Banks can gobble up space and ideally eat up double teams for Laiatu Latu and others to feast on the quarterback.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Drew Allar QB Penn State • Sr • 6'5" / 235 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 417 RUYDS 9 INTS 0 TDS 3 Being a mediocre team outside of early draft range has its disadvantages when the team needs a quarterback. Aaron Rodgers tapped into the fountain of youth in Week 1, but his time with the Jets taught us those moments of optimism could be fleeting. Pittsburgh will eventually need to bring in its quarterback of the future, and it worked well last time they brought in a big body from the state of Ohio.

From From Jacksonville Jaguars Round 1 - Pick 15 Caleb Lomu OT Utah • Soph • 6'6" / 308 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 3rd Cleveland used the No. 2 overall selection on its quarterback of the future, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers. It swings around later in the round to address another critical position, left tackle. Caleb Lomu could be the top offensive tackle prospect in the class before all is said and done. Dawand Jones has dropped some weight this offseason, but showed in Week 1 that he is still very much a work in progress.

Round 1 - Pick 16 Jeremiyah Love RB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'0" / 214 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 1st RUYDS 33 YDS/ATT 3.3 REYDS 26 TDS 0 Chicago has used its last three first-round selections on a quarterback (Caleb Williams), wide receiver (Rome Odunze) and a tight end (Colston Loveland). The investment in offensive skill players continues with the selection of Jeremiyah Love. Running back is a luxurious selection, but the Bears may feel they are in a justifiable position should this season go over well.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Anthony Hill Jr. LB Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 238 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 1st Anthony Hill Jr. has been a personal favorite to study. Arizona has invested in a wave of defensive linemen and now have a rangy linebacker that can clean up the chaos. There are some intriguing pieces in the secondary, but it is time for some of those front seven players to come of age in Jonathan Gannon's scheme.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Arvell Reese LB Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 243 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK

Round 1 - Pick 19 Kenyon Sadiq TE Oregon • Jr • 6'3" / 245 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK 21st POSITION RNK 1st REC 3 REYDS 60 YDS/REC 20 TDS 1 Dalton Schultz is getting older and Cade Stover was held in high regard after being drafted, but there is no question that Kenyon Sadiq would bring another element to that Texans offense. He is a talented pass-rusher with underrated run blocking skills. There is a well-founded argument that suggests the franchise would be better suited using its first round pick on the offensive line.

Round 1 - Pick 20 Sonny Styles LB Ohio State • Sr • 6'5" / 243 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 43rd POSITION RNK 5th The second Ohio State linebacker comes off the board. Sonny Styles has equally ideal size and athleticism. There is a lot to like about the prospect, but also still a lot to learn. Linebacker is not a premium position that often sees multiple taken in the first round, but I would rather project a prospect with desirable athletic traits and production than one that lacks the prototypical characteristic that the NFL often targets in the first round.

Round 1 - Pick 21 Aaron Graves DL Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 295 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK

Round 1 - Pick 22 Avieon Terrell CB Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 180 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Cincinnati capitalized on Cleveland wide receiver's misfortunes in Week 1, but there is no reason to wipe cornerback from the team's list of needs yet. The younger brother of A.J. Terrell has three interceptions, four forced fumbles and two sacks in his collegiate career.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Xavier Chaplin OT Auburn • Jr • 6'7" / 348 lbs Projected Team L.A. Rams PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 5th Los Angeles follows a similar path to Cleveland in this first-round by selecting a quarterback first and then a left tackle. The Rams first selected Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza and now Chaplin, who transferred in from Virginia Tech this offseason. The Tigers have rushed for 531 yards and seven touchdowns in two games.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Denzel Boston WR Washington • Jr • 6'4" / 210 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 10 REYDS 142 YDS/REC 14.2 TDS 2 The Chargers are quickly coming to the fork in the road where they either have to pay Quentin Johnston or allow him to walk. Johnston had been a depressed asset prior to the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh and his staff. Los Angeles may have a similar impact on a rookie at a cheaper rate.

Round 1 - Pick 25 T.J. Parker EDGE Clemson • Jr • 6'3" / 260 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 2nd T.J. Parker is shouldering less of the responsibility on Clemson's defense this season, but the team is relying upon his continued production. A year ago, Parker had 11 sacks, but some of that was manufactured by the overall success of the unit. Washington desperately needs a young pass-rusher to come in and bring some energy to that unit.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Kadyn Proctor OT Alabama • Jr • 6'7" / 366 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 2nd Kadyn Proctor has struggled to begin the season, but it is too soon to abandon ship in regards to his stock. The Alabama offense, as a whole, was underwhelming in the opener against Florida State. It will be interesting to see how that develops over the course of the season, but Proctor has good athleticism relative to his monstrous size.

Round 1 - Pick 27 Connor Lew IOL Auburn • Jr • 6'3" / 303 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 1st Frank Ragnow abruptly retired this offseason and the team turned to veteran Graham Glasgow. Connor Lew is similar to Tyler Linderbaum in that he is not the biggest lineman, but he moves well and is technically sound.

Round 1 - Pick 28 Mansoor Delane CB LSU • Sr • 6'0" / 190 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK POSITION RNK Kansas City visited the veteran well this offseason and signed Kristian Fulton. The move will not move the needle, but solidifies the role for this season. Mansoor Delane, a Virginia Tech transfer, has stood out in his short time with LSU and fits the physical prototype to which Kansas City has previously been drawn.

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 29 Antonio Williams WR Clemson • Jr • 5'11" / 190 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 26th POSITION RNK 2nd George Pickens is a free agent at season's end. Dallas could find itself in need of another piece complimentary to CeeDee Lamb. Antonio Williams has yet to play this season but promises to be a primary outlet of Cade Klubnik's when he returns.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Harold Perkins Jr. LB LSU • Jr • 6'1" / 222 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK 38th POSITION RNK 4th The Roquan Smith-Harold Perkins battery would not be too dissimilar to the 2023 version with Patrick Queen. Both are athletic prospects with sideline-to-sideline range. Perkins has battled back from injury and is on his way to re-establishing himself as one of the more intriguing linebacker prospects in the nation.

Round 1 - Pick 31 LT Overton EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 278 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 18th POSITION RNK 3rd Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Bryce Huff and Haason Reddick are gone. They have re-made the room with Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith, but it is a far cry from the investments they had previously made in the unit. LT Overton is still a vision rather than a finished product, but history suggests Philadelphia is more than capable of bringing out the best in him.