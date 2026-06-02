One undrafted free agent rookie to watch for every NFL team in minicamp, OTAs

On September 3, 2025, 54 undrafted free agents from the 2025 NFL Draft class appeared on active rosters; quarterback was the least represented, and linebacker was the most well-represented. Dozens more will follow that path into the league this year.

Three undrafted free agents received practical guarantees exceeding $300,000: Oregon offensive tackle Isaiah World (Chargers), Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York (Broncos) and Utah edge rusher Logan Fano (Browns), according to Spotrac. Over the past three years, just eight players landed in that category. Four of those eight players appeared in 12+ games as rookies, whereas the other four played in one game or fewer; 50% is a much higher hit rate than for players who receive less. For reference, players who received less than $300,000 in practical guarantees last year, but made the roster, were just 10.3%.

Minicamps and organized team activities (OTAs) are here, and we profile one player to watch on every team.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: S Isaiah Nwokobia, SMU

San Diego State offensive tackle Christian Jones ($50,000) was the recipient of the team's largest practical guarantee.

USC linebacker Eric Gentry has a lot of fans in the draft community, but Nwokobia has a better chance of making the roster. Nwokobia has been a stat-stuffer over the course of his collegiate career. He has to do a better job of finishing tackles in open space, which is not something Bengals fans want to hear after how last season played out, but he drives hard on the ball and has good size.

Cleveland Browns: EDGE Logan Fano, Utah

Fano is the brother of first-round selection Spencer Fano and was draft-worthy in his own right. It will be interesting to see how the Browns approach the edge rusher role because, in theory, they only have one or two open spots alongside Myles Garrett, Isaiah McGuire and Alex Wright. The team's two highest-paid undrafted free agents are both edge rushers -- Fano ($310,000) and Vanderbilt's Khordae Sydnor ($275,000) --, and they also signed Florida's Tyreak Sapp.

Fano recorded 4.5 sacks last season for the Utes.

Baltimore Ravens: DL Aaron Graves, Iowa

The Ravens were expected to address their front in the draft, but they waited until the seventh round to do so. Michigan's Rayshaun Benny will be on a comparable footing as Graves, who was given the team's largest practical guarantee ($60,000). Graves has good size and 11 sacks over the past two seasons. Hawkeyes generally have a business-like approach and a transition to the NFL should not be overwhelming for him.

Ole Miss offensive tackle Diego Pounds and Texas edge rusher Ethan Burke were a few others of note.

Pittsburgh Steelers: TE Lake McRee, USC

Pittsburgh aggressively acquired veterans and has an older roster, so there may not be many spots open for competition. Syracuse defensive lineman Kevin Jobity landed the highest practical guarantee ($30,000), but McRee was a more interesting player.

The Steelers already have tight ends Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, but McRee is a bit different with a smaller build.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: OT Nolan Rucci, Penn State

Indianapolis paid out practical guarantees totaling more than $200,000 to five players. LSU linebacker West Weeks was the highest at $286,500. He plays a position of need for the Colts, who took two linebackers in the draft.

Rucci was the choice because he has developmental traits, and the Colts have been better than any franchise at developing offensive linemen. After moving on from Braden Smith, Rucci joins a competition.

Arkansas defensive line Cameron Ball is a candidate to make that roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars: OL Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA

Without a first-round pick, Jacksonville had the luxury of devoting more financial resources to undrafted free agents and can offer an honest chance to compete, given they were not overly active in player acquisition. Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor and South Carolina edge rusher Bryan Thomas Jr. received the largest practical guarantees ($277,500).

DiGiorgio can clean up some technical aspects of the game but has a natural feel for football, as well as positional versatility. In 2025 alone, he played right tackle, left tackle and right guard, which is probably his best position moving forward.

NC State cornerback Devon Marshall and Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar are positioned to push for a roster spot as well.

Houston Texans: CB Collin Wright, Stanford

Iowa State offensive tackle James Neal III received Houston's highest practical guarantee ($277,500), which makes sense given the team's need for a youthful infusion along its offensive line.

Wright looked more comfortable in zone coverage, but he has the size and speed to be a well-rounded player. He has to play on the balls of his feet more in man coverage and trust his eyes.

Tennessee Titans: S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Illinois wide receiver Hank Beatty received the largest practical guarantee ($272,500), but the deck is stacked against him to make the final roster at this moment. The Titans employ Calvin Ridley, Wan'Dale Robinson, Carnell Tate, Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor.

My personal viewing experience of Fitzgerald was relatively volatile from the beginning of the season to the end. He was initially a favorite among the safety prospects, but his eyes linger in the backfield, which leaves him vulnerable.

Cornerback was a massive need for Tennessee. They signed Alontae Taylor, Cor'Dale Flott and Joshua Williams in free agency. Houston cornerback Latrell McCutchin and Tennessee cornerback Jalen McMurray should not be overlooked in a bid to make the roster, though.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: WR Ja'Mori Maclin, Kentucky

Maclin is the cousin of former NFL receiver Jeremy Maclin. It is a long shot that he makes the roster, given the talent Buffalo acquired at the position, but the franchise does have a soft spot for UK players; already employing running back Ray Davis, cornerback Maxwell Hairston and defensive lineman Deone Walker. Maclin caught 57 passes for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 with North Texas, but has had limited production over the past two seasons.

The Bills' undrafted free agent class is relatively underwhelming, with Duke offensive guard Bruno Fina receiving the highest practical guarantee ($50,000).

Miami Dolphins: EDGE Mason Reiger, Wisconsin

Louisville defensive lineman Rene Konga got some late steam during the pre-draft process as a result of a strong Pro Day performance. He does have developmental size and physical traits, but the gameplay did not always match the profile.

Reiger is relentless in pursuit of the quarterback and has great size. Miami turned over its edge rusher room with Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel all gone in recent years.

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley originally signed with Indiana as a quarterback. He has always had the athletic potential to be an impactful receiver, but has yet to put it all together. Iowa quarterback Mark Gronowski and Indiana safety Louis Moore are a few others to monitor.

New York Jets: RB Chip Trayanum, Toledo

Louisville wide receiver Caullin Lacy is setting the pace with a $262,500 practical guarantee; the next highest was $21,500. Lacy spent the 2025 season working his way back from a broken collarbone suffered in 2024.

Trayanum is not an explosive player, but he is a bigger back who does everything well. There is certainly an opportunity for him to make the Jets roster. The former linebacker eclipsed 1,200 all-purpose yards at his fourth and final school.

New England Patriots: RB Myles Montgomery, UCF

Illinois tight end Tanner Arkin and Montgomery were the two highest-paid undrafted free agents in terms of practical guarantees ($272,500). Montgomery only missed two games to injury over his final three seasons, but was a part of a rotation rather than being a feature back. Despite a limited role, he was named a team captain for his final season.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: CB Brent Austin, California

Undersized Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York received the largest practical guarantee ($325,000) to provide competition at a position of need.

Georgia Tech cornerback Ahmari Harvey and Austin have skillsets that could lead to them making the roster. The latter is a bit undersized but moves really well and transitions planes with ease.

It is noteworthy that Nebraska wide receiver Dane Key will be joining his brother, Devon Key, in the Rocky Mountains.

Los Angeles Chargers: OT Isaiah World, Oregon

The Chargers, perhaps scarred by last season's injuries to Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, signed World to the largest deal in undrafted free agency: $534,400 in practical guarantees. World was never the first-round prospect he had been billed as prior to last season, but he was a top-100-caliber overall. Coming off an injury of his own, World can become a quality swing tackle for the AFC title hopefuls.

Western Michigan edge rusher Nadame Tucker, Toledo cornerback Avery Smith, Utah linebacker Lander Barton and Florida State defensive back Jeremiah Wilson are some intriguing possibilities as well.

Kansas City Chiefs: S DeShon Singleton, Nebraska

The Chiefs paid eight players over $200,000 each in practical guarantees, with Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell at the top of the totem pole: $272,500.

Singleton is a bigger safety with a skillset to be selectively impactful in Steve Spagnuolo's defensive scheme. He is capable of dropping in coverage or playing down in the box. The departure of Bryan Cook allows Singleton and fellow undrafted free agent Xavier Nwankpa (Iowa) an opportunity to compete for meaningful playing time.

Wyoming tight end John Michael Gyllenborg, Duke edge rusher Vincent Anthony Jr. and LSU offensive guard Josh Thompson comprise one of the better post-draft hauls.

Las Vegas Raiders: WR Chase Roberts, BYU

When looking at Las Vegas' depth chart, there is not a traditional go-to outlet at receiver, but there are several pass catchers into which the organization has placed varying levels of investment: Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton, for example. Rookie Malik Benson also has a dynamic skillset. No one, however, is so entrenched that Roberts could not vault into the starting lineup if his play merits. At 6-foot-4, the BYU product had at least 40 receptions each of the past three seasons.

Arkansas State wide receiver Corey Rucker and NC State edge rusher Cian Slone received the highest practical guarantees: $272,500.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: DL Jayden Loving, Wake Forest

Five undrafted free agents received practical guarantees of $200,000+ from the Bears this offseason. Loving showcased his athleticism at the Wake Forest Pro Day. Chicago has very little youth at the defensive tackle position.

Texas offensive guard Caden Barnett received the largest practical guarantee from the team: $277,500.

Detroit Lions: EDGE Anthony Lucas, USC

Lucas was a member of 247Sports' Freaks List out of high school. He has prototypical size and length, and there was significant buzz when he transferred from Texas A&M following the 2022 season. Lucas had three collegiate sacks and never reached that potential, but perhaps Detroit can tap into that opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

California edge rusher Aidan Keanaaina received the largest practical guarantee: $267,500.

Green Bay Packers: EDGE Nyjalik Kelly, UCF

Lukas Van Ness and Micah Parsons will start at edge rusher post-Rashan Gary trade. The team has used three Day 3 selections on the position over the past two years: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver. Kelly, who began his career at Miami (Fla.), has turned the opposition over the past few years, producing 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception. Green Bay gave him the largest practical guarantee ($262,500).

Minnesota Vikings: OT Tristan Leigh, Clemson

Leigh started 33 games over the course of his time with the Tigers. Although he most recently played left tackle, Leigh has also played guard, so he offers positional versatility in his bid to make the roster. Leigh received the second-largest practical guarantee ($262,500) from the team, behind only Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell ($272,500).

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech

Tampa Bay has not only allowed late-round picks or undrafted free agents to compete at wide receiver but also earn meaningful playing time; Jalen McMillan and Tez Johnson are recent examples. Rivers is of a smaller build but has been productive throughout his collegiate career from Florida International to Georgia Tech.

UCF offensive tackle Paul Rebelt received the largest practical guarantee ($277,500); one of five beyond $200,000.

Atlanta Falcons: IOL James Brockermeyer, Miami (Fla.)

The NFL Scouting Combine selection process snubbed Brockermeyer, and he should have been drafted. Atlanta gave him the fifth-highest practical guarantee ($230,000) among this year's undrafted class. Ryan Neuzil has been a quality replacement at center post-Drew Dalman departure and Brockermeyer has not shown a lot of positional versatility to this point, so it may be difficult for him to carve a path onto the roster.

Alabama offensive guard Kam Dewberry, Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony and Minnesota State-Moorhead quarterback Jack Strand all received $262,500 in practical guarantees.

Carolina Panthers: QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

The primary backups to Bryce Young are Kenny Pickett and Will Grier, following the trade of Andy Dalton to the Eagles. King joins the fray as an undrafted free agent. King is a great athlete whose primary area for growth is executing traditional dropbacks and reading the field. The Texas native has been productive both through the air and on the ground.

Duke defensive lineman Aaron Hall and Notre Dame cornerback DeVonta Smith received the largest financial commitments ($272,500 in practical guarantees).

New Orleans Saints: OT Alan Herron, Maryland

The Saints gave their two largest practical guarantees to Kentucky offensive tackle Alex Wollschlaeger ($277,500) and Herron ($272,500). Herron began his collegiate career at Division II Shorter University before transferring to the Big 10. He has played both left and right tackle, with the latter being the most recent. Herron had a draftable grade and looked as though he could play guard as well.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: RB Robert Henry, UTSA

Washington's backfield should be competitive as there is no clear feature back between Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Kaytron Allen and Jerome Ford. Henry was given the team's third-largest practical guarantee. Henry is a smaller back who builds speed quickly and contributes in the pass game.

Washington tight end Quentin Moore was given a $270,000 practical guarantee, which paces the field.

Dallas Cowboys: TE Michael Trigg, Baylor

Dallas broke the trend by adding non-Big 10 tight ends to the roster this offseason. Already represented by Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Indiana, the Cowboys have now added former Baylor and TCU (DJ Rogers) tight ends. Trigg is more of a move tight end, so he offers a unique skillset relative to what the team already has in the room. Dallas gave him the largest practical guarantee at $280,000.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Lawson looked like a potential top-100 overall prospect following the 2024 season, but did not perform as well in his final season. He does reunite with his former teammate, Jihaad Campbell. Lawson may be on the lighter side, but he builds speed quickly and has shown comfort playing in coverage.

Ole Miss safety Kapena Gushiken received the largest practical guarantee, $272,500, of the class, but Ole Miss tight end Dae'Quan Wright is a quality add as well.

New York Giants: OT Ryan Schernecke, Kutztown

North Carolina cornerback Thaddeus Dixon and Kutztown offensive tackle Ryan Schernecke had the largest practical guarantees ($282,500). I had to pivot off my initial choice, which was Dixon, who was a top-200 overall prospect in my personal rankings and suffered a torn Achilles late last month. He has good size and is not afraid to be physical. There is some versatility in playing both on the boundary and over the slot. Fans will now have to wait for that to play out on the field.

Schernecke is a big body who will now factor into the team's depth at offensive tackle.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: DL Bryson Eason, Tennessee

The 49ers actively addressed their interior defensive line over the past two offseasons: acquiring Osa Odighizuwa and drafting Alfred Collins, C.J. West and Gracen Halton. Eason is one of five undrafted free agents to receive a practical guarantee larger than $200,000. Eason has the size to hold up inside, but also shows bursts of quickness and powerful hands to deconstruct blocks.

Notre Dame wide receiver Will Pauling and Illinois defensive tackle James Thompson received the largest ($277,500).

Penn State tight end Khalil Dinkins also received one of those large paydays. He is the son of former NFL tight end Darnell Dinkins.

Arizona Cardinals: DL Damonic Williams, Oklahoma

Arizona gave Ole Miss wide receiver Harrison Wallace III the largest practical guarantee in its class - $287,500. There is room for the one-time Penn State transfer to play his way onto the roster, but Williams is a more interesting option.

The Cardinals are embracing more youth on this year's roster and everyone has been given a clean slate on Mike LaFleur's first Cardinals team.

Los Angeles Rams: CB Al'Zillion Hamilton, Fresno State

Syracuse tight end Dan Villari received the largest practical guarantee ($45,000) from the Rams undrafted free agency class. Los Angeles is already deep at tight end, but Hamilton is a prospect who can push for a spot on the active roster. Ball production often translates to the NFL and he has eight interceptions over the past three years.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Aidan Hubbard, Northwestern

Seattle lost Boye Mafe via free agency and then gave Hubbard the largest practical guarantee ($267,500). Hubbard had at least six sacks in each of his past three seasons. He does a good job setting the edge and playing in pursuit down the line. There is not a lot of explosiveness or overwhelming physical characteristics, but there is some reliability in the run game.