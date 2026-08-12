Why Drew Mestemaker and other transfers could turn college moves into bigger NFL paydays

The NFL Draft evaluation process is fluid. Although Indiana's Fernando Mendoza was my top quarterback prospect in summer scouting a year ago, he was not widely regarded as such. Edge rusher David Bailey flashed high-end talent at Stanford, but few could envision that player becoming the No. 2 overall pick prior to his time with Texas Tech. Those are just a few examples of players in last year's class who transferred and improved their draft stock. In total, nine first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft transferred at least once in their respective collegiate career.

There is a variety of reasons that could contribute to a prospect's stock rising in a new environment: scheme, position on the depth chart, improved health, etc. ... Who are some of the prospects who could benefit from new surroundings?

LB Christian Alliegro, Ohio State

Former school: Wisconsin

Alliegro is a bigger linebacker prospect with some shock in his hands and added value as a spot rusher. He can do a better job of coming to balance in space and staying in-phase when in coverage. There are some similarities to Jake Golday, whom the Vikings drafted in the second round.

Alliegro was a lacrosse All-American in high school. Ironically, he broke a bone in his arm against the Buckeyes last season and is now helping them replace Sonny Styles.

DL Terrance Green, Alabama

Former school: Oregon

The downside to retaining both Bear Alexander and A'Mauri Washington was the loss of two other Oregon defensive tackles. Green is 6-feet-5, 319 pounds, and moves well for his size. Although he played sparingly for the Ducks over the past three seasons, Green is now tasked with realizing his full potential along a talented Crimson Tide front.

His former teammate, defensive lineman Tionne Gray, who is now at Notre Dame, was a candidate for the list as well.

CB Jalen Mayo, Houston

Former school: Stephen F. Austin

Mayo originally enrolled at Virginia Union out of high school and spent three seasons there before transferring to Stephen F. Austin. After one season, he got called up a second time. At 6-2, 190 pounds, he does a good job using his size to constrict the receiver along the sideline and prohibiting free releases off the line of scrimmage. When his feet settle in space, it can be a bit challenging to get them back up to speed, but Mayo has starting qualities.

CB DJ McKinney, Notre Dame

Former school: Colorado

McKinney is a long, lean boundary cornerback who had been more productive in 2024 than 2025. He should benefit from playing behind a skilled Notre Dame front and alongside a secondary that features the likes of cornerbacks Christian Gray and Leonard Moore, as well as safety Adon Schuler.

New defensive coordinator Aaron Henry had been with Illinois during the program's run as an NFL defensive-back factory. Devon Witherspoon, Quan Martin, Sydney Brown, Kerby Joseph and Nate Hobbs were all coached by Henry during that time.

QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State

Former school: North Texas

Mestemaker and coach Eric Morris were at the heart of one of college football's most electric 2025 offenses. The Mean Green averaged north of 45 points per game last season, and multiple starters followed him to Oklahoma State when Morris was named the coach of the Cowboys.

Mestemaker (6-4, 211) has defied all odds, going from a walk-on at North Texas to a coveted transfer and starting Oklahoma State quarterback in just two years. Mobility is not a strength of the Texas native, but he makes good decisions within the pocket and throws with touch and anticipation. The 2027 NFL Draft will be his first year of eligibility, so there is no rush to leave, but Mestemaker could solidify his draft stock with another strong campaign against stiffer competition.

S Terry Moore, Ohio State

Former school: Duke

Moore forced two fumbles and recorded four interceptions in 2024 as a member of Duke's program, but missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL in the bowl game. It will have been roughly 20 months since the injury by the time he first takes the field for the Buckeyes.

At 6-1, 195 pounds, Moore has good instincts and shows the ability to transition planes in coverage. There is some versatility to line up over the slot as well. Exposure to defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's scheme, surrounded by other future pros, should serve Moore well this season.

WR Braden Pegan, Utah

Former school: Utah State

Pegan averaged more than 15 yards per catch in 2025, accounting for nearly 1,000 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns for the Aggies. At 6-3, 210 pounds, he has the size and speed to stretch the field vertically for quarterback Devon Dampier and the Utes. The upcoming season is an opportunity for him to showcase his talent against higher-level competition.

Wide receiver is one position where several prospects had a justifiable case for this list.

IOL Coleton Price, Kentucky

Former school: Baylor

Price has good size and blocks with a strong, square base. His biggest room for improvement could come in hand fighting against SEC talent. Alabama comes to town in the second game of the season, and the schedule does not get any easier. He allowed one sack and seven pressures last season, according to TruMedia, while with the Bears. Price has played center throughout his career.

TE Luke Reynolds, Virginia Tech

Former school: Penn State

Reynolds was a five-star prospect out of high school and also played basketball. He shows effort as a blocker, but had an 8.6% drop rate last season, according to TruMedia. James Franklin's teams have always done well evaluating tight ends, and he brought Reynolds with him from Penn State. The Nittany Lions have two very talented tight ends of their own for the upcoming season, so Reynolds should receive more playing time in Blacksburg.

EDGE Anto Saka, Texas A&M

Former school: Northwestern

Saka steadily added weight throughout his collegiate career. A lack of ideal mass has limited him in the run game but he should be rounding into form this season with the Aggies. The Baltimore native has quick-twitch muscles, which have allowed him to record 12 sacks and three forced fumbles over the last three years.