We're just 361 days away from the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C. -- but who's counting, right?

With no shortage of star power at the top, headlined by household names like Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Leonard Moore, this is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated draft classes in recent memory.

With this year's draft now in the rearview, it's time to turn the page and take a way-too-early look at what 2027 could have in store.

Note: The draft order was determined using FanDuel Sportsbook's reverse Super Bowl odds. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade.

2026 NFL Draft essentials

1. New York Jets: Arch Manning, QB, Texas

After a turbulent start to his first full season as a starter, Manning helped guide Texas to a 4-1 finish, including three wins over ranked opponents, while flashing athleticism as a runner that adds another layer to his profile. Despite the last name and pedigree, he'll need to sustain that late-season momentum to separate from a crowded field and ultimately come off the board at the top of next year's NFL Draft.

2. Arizona Cardinals: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

After weighing a potential jump to the 2026 NFL Draft following his first full season as a starter in Eugene, Moore opted to return to Oregon, aiming to help Dan Lanning and the Ducks pursue a national title. Widely regarded as one of the most natural passers in the class, his decision to return should only strengthen his case to be in the conversation for the No. 1 overall pick.

3. Miami Dolphins: Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect by 247Sports in 2023 and often described as a "generational talent," Smith has lived up to the billing through his first two seasons. A rare physical specimen, he became just the second receiver in program history to post back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. His blend of size, speed and strength -- paired with elite intangibles -- makes him one of the most complete receiver prospects in years.

4. Cleveland Browns: Colin Simmons, EDGE, Texas

A former five-star out of Duncanville High School (Texas), Simmons burst onto the collegiate scene, finishing just shy of double-digit sacks as a freshman before adding 12 more as a sophomore. A quick-twitch, explosive pass rusher with relentless tenacity, he possesses rare physical tools off the edge that help offset concerns about his length and overall mass at the next level.

5. Tennessee Titans: Leonard Moore, CB, Notre Dame

Arguably the most complete prospect in the country, Moore projects as one of the safest bets in next year's class. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he offers excellent size and length, and his combination of instincts and experience puts him firmly in the mix to be the first defensive player off the board in 2027.

6. Las Vegas Raiders: Cam Coleman, WR, Texas

Following two seasons of high-level flashes paired with uneven play, the former five-star transferred from Auburn to Texas this offseason, joining forces with Manning in Austin. At 6-foot-3, Coleman brings elite field-stretching ability and the capacity to play above the rim, making his appeal easy to understand.

7. New Orleans Saints: Dylan Stewart, EDGE, South Carolina

One of the most explosive pass rushers in the country over the past two seasons, Stewart's production doesn't fully capture his impact. With a long, wiry frame and excellent length, he covers ground quickly, flashing elite speed, bend and occasional power that make him difficult to contain off the edge. While his down-to-down consistency remains an area for improvement, the former five-star offers the kind of upside teams bet on early.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers: Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech

One of the most sought-after transfers in the portal, Sorsby will look to elevate Texas Tech's national title aspirations after arriving from Cincinnati. An athletic passer with a prototypical NFL frame at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he can win both in and out of the pocket while flashing the arm talent and playmaking instincts coveted on Sundays.

9. Carolina Panthers: Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU

A former two-sport athlete who once moonlighted on the hardwood for the Tigers, the 6-foot-7 Green has emerged as one of college football's most unique pass-catching talents. While he doesn't lack the toughness to play in-line, he does his best work as a receiver, aligning outside and in the slot while stressing defenses with his size and athleticism, particularly in the red zone.

10. Atlanta Falcons: Trevor Goosby, OT, Texas

Protector of Manning's blindside, the rising junior has quickly become a foundational piece of an ultra-talented Texas offense under Steve Sarkisian. Listed at 6-foot-7 and just over 310 pounds, Goosby uses his frame exceptionally well as both a pass protector and run blocker, typically winning with length at the point of attack. Still filling out, his best football is ahead of him -- which is encouraging given what he's already shown.

11. New York Giants: Ellis Robinson IV, CB, Georgia

Ranked as the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Robinson has developed steadily under Kirby Smart in Athens. A silky-smooth mover with excellent reactionary quickness and athleticism, the former five-star showed clear growth last season and continues to gain the confidence that could send him climbing up boards next April.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Jordan Seaton, OT, LSU

Armed with 22 career starts, Seaton will play his next season under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge after transferring from Colorado. A highly skilled, athletic offensive tackle, some evaluators believe he could ultimately transition to the right side to ease his move to Sundays. While the talent is evident, he remains far from a finished product.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brice Pollock, CB, Texas Tech

A former Mississippi State transfer, Pollock was a key piece in Texas Tech's run to its first College Football Playoff appearance. At 6-foot and just under 200 pounds, the Georgia native moves with ease and shows the instincts to hold up in both man and zone. He's also a natural around the ball, turning opportunities into production with five interceptions.

14. Washington Commanders: Boubacar Traore, EDGE, Notre Dame

After a torn ACL cut his season short two years ago, Traore responded with a team-high 7.5 sacks in 2025. A smooth mover at 6-foot-5 and 250-plus pounds, he consistently plays with more power than his frame suggests. His athleticism off the edge pairs with his ability to collapse the pocket and hold up against the run, giving him a versatile, Swiss Army knife profile.

15. New York Jets (via Colts): David Stone, DL, Oklahoma

Entering his third season, Stone's athleticism and versatility have quickly shown up along Brent Venables' defensive front. A former five-star out of IMG Academy, he uses cat-like quickness and the ability to displace blockers to create consistent backfield disruption.

16. Cincinnati Bengals: Zabien Brown, CB, Alabama

Entering his third season as a starter, Brown's on-field acumen has set him apart dating back to his days at Mater Dei. While he may not have the same athletic ceiling as corners like Leonard Moore or Brice Pollock, his patience, instincts and experience should allow him to make an immediate impact.

17. Chicago Bears: Matayo Uiagalelei, EDGE, Oregon

The younger brother of DJ Uiagalelei, Matayo has carved out his own path in Eugene as one of the most talented pass rushers in the country. A former two-way standout at St. John Bosco, he pairs suddenness and athleticism with a dense frame, offering three-down versatility. While his motor can run hot and cold, the talent is undeniable.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars: Ahmad Moten Sr., DL, Miami (FL)

With Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor coming off the board in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft, it's time to get familiar with Moten. At 6-foot-3 and 320 pounds, he's a bull in a china shop, pairing an explosive first step with the quickness to disrupt opposing backfields. A versatile piece who can line up across the front, don't be surprised if he comes off the board earlier than expected.

19. New York Jets (via Cowboys): Austin Siereveld, OT/IOL, Ohio State

A veteran presence along Ohio State's offensive line with 21 starts over the past two seasons at both left tackle and guard, Siereveld offers the kind of versatility and stability that's tough to find. After anchoring Julian Sayin's blindside, his run-blocking skill set likely points to a move inside at the next level.

20. Houston Texans: Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss

After becoming the focal point of Ole Miss' offense, the former Missouri transfer quickly proved why he's one of the most dynamic players in college football. Listed just under 6 feet and 200 pounds, Lacy consistently plays bigger than his size. A home-run threat who can operate between the tackles and stretch defenses laterally, his three-down value should ease concerns about positional value.

21. Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Ryan Williams, WR, Alabama

After taking a step back as a sophomore, Williams will look to recapture the form that made him a household name as a freshman. Despite a disappointing second season, he still possesses rare, game-breaking talent and the versatility to project as a likely Day 1 selection.

22. Denver Broncos: Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon

Johnson would be the second straight Oregon tight end selected in the first round after former teammate Kenyon Sadiq. A different profile than Sadiq, he brings a unique skill set at 6-foot-5 and nearly 260 pounds, showing the athleticism and fluidity to separate before and after the catch.

23. Detroit Lions: KJ Bolden, S, Georgia

A former five-star and steady contributor in Kirby Smart's defense, Bolden brings the run-pass versatility and instincts demanded of a first-round safety. While this may be a bit rich, his football intelligence and ability to play multiple spots in the secondary should strengthen his case.

24. Philadelphia Eagles: Princewill Umanmielen, EDGE, LSU

After recording 9.5 sacks in his lone season in Oxford, Umanmielen followed Lane Kiffin to Baton Rouge. A twitchy mover with an explosive first step and closing speed, he'll look to build on the most productive season of his career.

25. New England Patriots: Will Heldt, EDGE, Clemson

A former Purdue transfer, Heldt is coming off a strong 7.5-sack campaign in his first season under Dabo Swinney. A long, sudden mover at 6-foot-6 and 260 pounds, he has a knack for making plays in the backfield, pairing strong instincts with the ability to impact both the run and pass.

26. San Francisco 49ers: Lance Heard, OT, Kentucky

A former LSU signee, Heard has spent the past two seasons starting at left tackle for Tennessee and will suit up for Kentucky in 2026 -- his third SEC stop. At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, he uses his frame to dictate terms, though he may ultimately transition to the right side -- or even inside -- on Sundays.

27. Kansas City Chiefs: Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State

After a breakout season at Colorado, where he averaged more than 18 yards per reception, Miller is now looking to become the second straight Arizona State receiver selected in the first round. At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, the Louisiana native is an easy mover who can win at all three levels, pairing production with traits that could continue to push him up boards.

28. Los Angeles Chargers: A'Mauri Washington, DL, Oregon

An active interior presence who emerged under Dan Lanning, Washington's first step and explosiveness at 330 pounds provide a strong foundation. A natural mover with positional versatility, he'll need to develop more consistency to solidify his status as a Day 1 pick.

29. Baltimore Ravens: Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas

Wingo is far from a finished product, but at 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, his size and vertical playmaking ability make him an intriguing prospect. He should benefit from the arrival of Cam Coleman as he settles into a more defined complementary role.

30. Buffalo Bills: Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, LB, Notre Dame

An on- and off-ball presence with a highly cerebral feel, Viliamu-Asa is one of the more well-rounded players on the board. His ability to provide situational pass-rush juice only adds to his value. He's coming off a torn ACL suffered in November but appears on track to return at full strength this fall.

31. Seattle Seahawks: Yhonzae Pierre, EDGE, Alabama

Outside of the top three pass rushers, Pierre profiles as one of the more intriguing edge defenders in the class. A former five-star, he showed flashes of high-level play with eight sacks as a sophomore while demonstrating the versatility to line up both on and off the ball.

32. Los Angeles Rams: Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

A key cog in Indiana's title run, Becker began to emerge in early November, including a seven-catch, 118-yard performance at Penn State. An interchangeable weapon, he pairs a 6-foot-4 frame with elite body control and strong 50/50 skills — traits that should help him continue climbing boards.