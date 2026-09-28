Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, LaNorris Sellers -- what do all four of those quarterbacks have in common? Well none of them appear in this mock draft because all of them have more years of eligibility. With Sayin and Carr I think physical development and mastery are needed for them to get drafted where they want to. For Moore it's a full healthy season after his scary head injury last weekend. And for Sellers, well, there's a lot that needs to change.
While those four returning to school makes this "loaded" quarterback class far less exciting, the draft is still loaded at other positions. Especially the ones that get paid the big bucks. Three receivers, two offensive tackles, and two edge rushers go within the top 10 of what's shaping up to be a blue-chip heavy draft class.
One last thing, and this is important: The draft order was determined using the reverse Super Bowl odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jets have three first-round picks: their own, the Cowboys' from the Quinnen Williams trade and the Colts' from the Sauce Gardner trade. The Cowboys have the Packers' selection from the Micah Parsons trade.
OK, let's get to it!
Round 1 - Pick 1
Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
While Malik Willis hasn't been an overnight success in Miami, he's under contract for two more seasons and has been throwing to the NFL's worst receiving corps. That changes the second Smith steps on the field for the Dolphins. Smith has the kind of speed that even Willis can't overthrow and ball skills to fight through contact downfield for big plays.
Round 1 - Pick 2
Arch Manning QB
Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs
Manning has serious work to do down the stretch this season to prove he's worthy of this pick, which he'll get as Texas looks like a playoff lock at this point. If the other choice is Carson Beck or Jacoby Brissett, though, I'm still taking the chance on Manning. He has plays every week that show his high-end talent, but he's yet to have a wire-to-wire dominant game.
Round 1 - Pick 3
LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs
The Titans can finally get out from under the ugly Dan Moore Jr. contract next offseason and they'll fill his shoes with the most polished pass protector in the class. Seaton has elite-level potential in the passing game, where he's one of the most impressive athletes you'll ever see at the position.
Round 1 - Pick 4
Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs
Could the Browns tab another 6-foot quarterback to be the face of their franchise? Well, there may not be many other options as most of the top quarterbacks have years of eligibility left. Chambliss also has the best tape for a 6-foot quarterback since Bryce Young went No. 1 overall in 2023. At this point, you could even argue that Chambliss has passed more tests against top competition than even Bryce. He certainly has a stronger frame and bigger arm than the Panthers' signal-caller. Chambliss faces a gauntlet of a schedule in the SEC. If he can keep passing tests, he'll end up here.
Round 1 - Pick 5
Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs
Moore is a prototypical corner prospect who's shown the most well-rounded cornerback skill set since Jalen Ramsey came out a decade ago. He'd be a massive upgrade from Brandon Stephens and complete the defensive overhaul they started this offseason.
Round 1 - Pick 6
Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs
Becker has a special combination of speed and ball skills. His ability to track the ball downfield and then finish through contact is right up there with Jeremiah Smith in this class. That's the type of player I want to pair with Jaxson Dart when he's back healthy next season.
Round 1 - Pick 7
Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs
Goosby hasn't quite looked as dominant to start this season as he did to finish 2025 after suffering a bone bruise in his knee this preseason. Still the natural talent is obvious as is the need on the Falcons' roster. With Jake Matthews turning 35 next offseason, Goosby could be the next in line.
Round 1 - Pick 8
Colin Simmons EDGE
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs
Simmons drops not because of anything he's done this fall, but because the teams in front of the Bucs here seem very unlikely to take edge early yet again. Simmons leads all of college football this season with seven sacks. He's a high-end speed rusher, which is a distinctly different type of edge than what the Bucs currently have on their roster.
Round 1 - Pick 9
Dylan Stewart EDGE
South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs
Stewart is one of the freakiest athletes you'll ever see for someone who's 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. At that size, he moves like a wide receiver. His draft stock has been in free fall this year, though, as he missed the first two weeks of the season with a back injury and then got suspended for throwing a punch vs. Alabama over the weekend. The talent is top-5 worthy, but the red flags are growing.
Round 1 - Pick 10
Cam Coleman WR
Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs
Vegas Super Bowl odds haven't quite caught up to the Raiders' success this season. If they end up with a top-10 pick, though, it's going to be difficult to pass on this receiver class. Especially given how well Klint Kubiak's offense was able to feature No. 1 receivers in Seattle and New Orleans. Coleman has the ability to take the top off the defense consistently, even if he's still raw as an all-around route-runner.
Round 1 - Pick 11
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs
The Commanders have been cursed of late when it comes to drafting corners. Hampton would change that. He's a massive 6-foot-2 corner with the kind of ability to go toe to toe with bigger receivers who have been an issue for Washington.
Round 1 - Pick 12
Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs
One of the biggest risers in this year's class, Thompkins has looked like a completely different player after transferring from USC to Alabama. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Thompkins is still athletic enough to line up as a standup outside linebacker for the Tide and not look out of place. He'd be the perfect power edge to pair across from Chase Young.
From Indianapolis Colts
Round 1 - Pick 13
Greg Johnson IOL
Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Johnson is a plug-and-play guard with a massive frame. His tape in the run game this season has been dominant. He could take over for Dylan Parham at left guard and turn the Jets' offensive line into one of the league's best.
Round 1 - Pick 14
Will Echoles DL
Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Echoles is the kind of interior penetrator the Chargers' defensive line has been missing. They have a lot of guys who are great at eating space in the run game, but not many who can create havoc in the backfield. That's what Echoles has been doing since the start of last year.
Round 1 - Pick 15
Jadan Baugh RB
Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs
This might be disrespectful to Baugh's talents not to have him in the top 10 at this point, as he's tearing through college football. Baugh has 600 yards and 11 scores in four games, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He's big, he's fast, he's elusive -- what's not to like?
From Green Bay Packers
Round 1 - Pick 16
Will Heldt EDGE
Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs
Heldt is a distinctly different edge from what the Jets have on their roster. He's got size to be an early down run defender and then collapse the pockets on third downs. That's the kind of edge rusher you want paired across from David Bailey's speed.
Round 1 - Pick 17
Trevor Lauck OT
Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs
The Bears are doing their best to rebuild the 2025 Iowa offensive line and with good reason. Both Trevor Lauck and last year's second-rounder Logan Jones are well-oiled machines on outside zone runs -- a favorite of Ben Johnson's offense.
Round 1 - Pick 18
Kade Pieper IOL
Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs
Pieper is the kind of athletic center who can be a weapon in an offense. His ability to get out on the move and make plays in space is as good as it gets at the position. He's what the Vikings were hoping for when they drafted Garrett Bradbury.
Round 1 - Pick 19
Chris Cole LB
Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs
Cole is an athletic marvel with limitless range at the linebacker position. He will bridge the gap between off-ball and edge if you want him to or he can just shut down windows over the middle of the field all day
Round 1 - Pick 20
Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 325 lbs
Washington is a ridiculously explosive nose tackle who can reset the line of scrimmage in the run game. While he hasn't quite developed the way many were hoping this season as a pass rusher, the potential is there with his first step and low center of gravity.
Round 1 - Pick 21
David Stone DL
Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs
Stone is a do-it-all defensive tackle who could immediately improve the Cowboys' run defense. With Kenny Clark almost certainly on track to be a cap casualty after this season, Stone could fill his shoes immediately.
Round 1 - Pick 22
Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs
After missing a couple of games with injury, Johnson came back to tear up USC this past weekend with seven catches for 119 yards. He's a smooth-moving pass catcher with a massive frame and a large catch radius. He could be a Bo Nix favorite underneath.
Round 1 - Pick 23
Kelley Jones CB
Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs
Jones is a perfect Lions corner with his press pedigree. You won't find too many longer corners in college football history. He's only allowed five catches on 14 targets for 67 yards with four pass breakups this season.
Round 1 - Pick 24
Sammy Brown LB
Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs
Brown is a three-down off-ball linebacker with about as clean an athletic and production profile as you could hope for at the position. He'd be a big upgrade in coverage vs. what's currently on the Patriots' roster.
Round 1 - Pick 25
Lance Heard OT
Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs
Heard would fit in on the Bengals' line in the run game where he's a certified people mover. He wouldn't have to start right away with Orlando Brown Jr. under contract for two more seasons. With Brown's play slipping from his peak, though, Heard would provide injury insurance in the meantime.
Round 1 - Pick 26
Yhonzae Pierre EDGE
Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs
Pierre is the type of traitsy edge rusher the Eagles would love to get into their building to try to develop. He had a breakout third season in 2025 and has followed that up with 12 pressures on 64 pass-rushing snaps so far in 2026.
Round 1 - Pick 27
KJ Duff WR
Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs
With Rashee Rice in a contract year, the Chiefs will likely be looking for a big-bodied wideout to fill his role. Duff is just that and then some at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. Duff has also been dominating college football this year with the fourth-most receiving yards in college football (550).
Round 1 - Pick 28
Reed Harris WR
Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 220 lbs
Harris is another massive wide receiver at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds who can really run routes. He's added more layers to his game after only hauling in 39 passes for 673 yards last season at Boston College before transferring.
Round 1 - Pick 29
Melvin Siani OT
Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs
Siani has the athletic ability to be the heir to Trent Williams on the left side for the 49ers. He's been lights out this season in pass protection with only four pressures allowed on 148 pass-blocking snaps.
Round 1 - Pick 30
Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs
Okunlola is having a breakout season after switching from left guard last season to left tackle this fall. He looks much more comfortable out on the edge, where his quick feet can be a weapon. While he hasn't faced much in the way of top competition, he'll get those chances as the season wears on.
Round 1 - Pick 31
Tony Rojas LB
Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 236 lbs
Rojas likely would have been in the league right now if it weren't for a torn ACL early last season. Now the fourth-year linebacker looks like the best player at the position in college football. His instincts have really shined this season -- especially in coverage.
From Los Angeles Rams
Round 1 - Pick 32
Anthony Boswell IOL
Houston • Jr • 6'2" / 301 lbs
Boswell's tape as a redshirt freshman last season for Toledo was outstanding and now he's doing the same thing to Big 12 defensive linemen. He's not a special athlete the way Kade Pieper is, but he's technically sound and extremely consistent. He's only allowed one pressure on 124 pass-blocking snaps this season.