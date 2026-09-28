Round 1 - Pick 1 Jeremiah Smith WR Ohio State • Jr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Miami PROSPECT RNK 2nd POSITION RNK 1st REC 33 REYDS 617 YDS/REC 18.7 TDS 7 While Malik Willis hasn't been an overnight success in Miami, he's under contract for two more seasons and has been throwing to the NFL's worst receiving corps. That changes the second Smith steps on the field for the Dolphins. Smith has the kind of speed that even Willis can't overthrow and ball skills to fight through contact downfield for big plays.

Round 1 - Pick 2 Arch Manning QB Texas • Sr • 6'4" / 222 lbs Projected Team Arizona PROSPECT RNK 1st POSITION RNK 1st PAYDS 865 RUYDS 79 INTS 3 TDS 7 Manning has serious work to do down the stretch this season to prove he's worthy of this pick, which he'll get as Texas looks like a playoff lock at this point. If the other choice is Carson Beck or Jacoby Brissett, though, I'm still taking the chance on Manning. He has plays every week that show his high-end talent, but he's yet to have a wire-to-wire dominant game.

Round 1 - Pick 3 Jordan Seaton OT LSU • Jr • 6'5" / 311 lbs Projected Team Tennessee PROSPECT RNK 7th POSITION RNK 2nd The Titans can finally get out from under the ugly Dan Moore Jr. contract next offseason and they'll fill his shoes with the most polished pass protector in the class. Seaton has elite-level potential in the passing game, where he's one of the most impressive athletes you'll ever see at the position.

Round 1 - Pick 4 Trinidad Chambliss QB Ole Miss • Sr • 6'0" / 210 lbs Projected Team Cleveland PROSPECT RNK 32nd POSITION RNK 4th PAYDS 1222 RUYDS 108 INTS 3 TDS 12 Could the Browns tab another 6-foot quarterback to be the face of their franchise? Well, there may not be many other options as most of the top quarterbacks have years of eligibility left. Chambliss also has the best tape for a 6-foot quarterback since Bryce Young went No. 1 overall in 2023. At this point, you could even argue that Chambliss has passed more tests against top competition than even Bryce. He certainly has a stronger frame and bigger arm than the Panthers' signal-caller. Chambliss faces a gauntlet of a schedule in the SEC. If he can keep passing tests, he'll end up here.

Round 1 - Pick 5 Leonard Moore CB Notre Dame • Jr • 6'2" / 197 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 3rd POSITION RNK 1st Moore is a prototypical corner prospect who's shown the most well-rounded cornerback skill set since Jalen Ramsey came out a decade ago. He'd be a massive upgrade from Brandon Stephens and complete the defensive overhaul they started this offseason.

Round 1 - Pick 6 Charlie Becker WR Indiana • Jr • 6'4" / 208 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK 12th POSITION RNK 3rd REC 19 REYDS 370 YDS/REC 19.5 TDS 6 Becker has a special combination of speed and ball skills. His ability to track the ball downfield and then finish through contact is right up there with Jeremiah Smith in this class. That's the type of player I want to pair with Jaxson Dart when he's back healthy next season.

Round 1 - Pick 7 Trevor Goosby OT Texas • Sr • 6'7" / 325 lbs Projected Team Atlanta PROSPECT RNK 5th POSITION RNK 1st Goosby hasn't quite looked as dominant to start this season as he did to finish 2025 after suffering a bone bruise in his knee this preseason. Still the natural talent is obvious as is the need on the Falcons' roster. With Jake Matthews turning 35 next offseason, Goosby could be the next in line.

Round 1 - Pick 8 Colin Simmons EDGE Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 246 lbs Projected Team Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK 6th POSITION RNK 2nd Simmons drops not because of anything he's done this fall, but because the teams in front of the Bucs here seem very unlikely to take edge early yet again. Simmons leads all of college football this season with seven sacks. He's a high-end speed rusher, which is a distinctly different type of edge than what the Bucs currently have on their roster.

Round 1 - Pick 9 Dylan Stewart EDGE South Carolina • Jr • 6'5" / 250 lbs Projected Team Carolina PROSPECT RNK 4th POSITION RNK 1st Stewart is one of the freakiest athletes you'll ever see for someone who's 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. At that size, he moves like a wide receiver. His draft stock has been in free fall this year, though, as he missed the first two weeks of the season with a back injury and then got suspended for throwing a punch vs. Alabama over the weekend. The talent is top-5 worthy, but the red flags are growing.

Round 1 - Pick 10 Cam Coleman WR Texas • Jr • 6'3" / 204 lbs Projected Team Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK 10th POSITION RNK 2nd REC 12 REYDS 208 YDS/REC 17.3 TDS 4 Vegas Super Bowl odds haven't quite caught up to the Raiders' success this season. If they end up with a top-10 pick, though, it's going to be difficult to pass on this receiver class. Especially given how well Klint Kubiak's offense was able to feature No. 1 receivers in Seattle and New Orleans. Coleman has the ability to take the top off the defense consistently, even if he's still raw as an all-around route-runner.

Round 1 - Pick 11 Ashton Hampton CB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 205 lbs Projected Team Washington PROSPECT RNK 8th POSITION RNK 2nd The Commanders have been cursed of late when it comes to drafting corners. Hampton would change that. He's a massive 6-foot-2 corner with the kind of ability to go toe to toe with bigger receivers who have been an issue for Washington.

Round 1 - Pick 12 Devan Thompkins DL Alabama • Sr • 6'5" / 300 lbs Projected Team New Orleans PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR One of the biggest risers in this year's class, Thompkins has looked like a completely different player after transferring from USC to Alabama. At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Thompkins is still athletic enough to line up as a standup outside linebacker for the Tide and not look out of place. He'd be the perfect power edge to pair across from Chase Young.

From From Indianapolis Colts Round 1 - Pick 13 Greg Johnson IOL Minnesota • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 17th POSITION RNK 2nd Johnson is a plug-and-play guard with a massive frame. His tape in the run game this season has been dominant. He could take over for Dylan Parham at left guard and turn the Jets' offensive line into one of the league's best.

Round 1 - Pick 14 Will Echoles DL Ole Miss • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team L.A. Chargers PROSPECT RNK 15th POSITION RNK 3rd Echoles is the kind of interior penetrator the Chargers' defensive line has been missing. They have a lot of guys who are great at eating space in the run game, but not many who can create havoc in the backfield. That's what Echoles has been doing since the start of last year.

Round 1 - Pick 15 Jadan Baugh RB Florida • Jr • 6'1" / 225 lbs Projected Team Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK 20th POSITION RNK 2nd RUYDS 600 YDS/ATT 7.2 REYDS 18 TDS 11 This might be disrespectful to Baugh's talents not to have him in the top 10 at this point, as he's tearing through college football. Baugh has 600 yards and 11 scores in four games, averaging 7.2 yards per carry. He's big, he's fast, he's elusive -- what's not to like?

From From Green Bay Packers Round 1 - Pick 16 Will Heldt EDGE Clemson • Sr • 6'6" / 260 lbs Projected Team N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK 22nd POSITION RNK 3rd Heldt is a distinctly different edge from what the Jets have on their roster. He's got size to be an early down run defender and then collapse the pockets on third downs. That's the kind of edge rusher you want paired across from David Bailey's speed.

Round 1 - Pick 17 Trevor Lauck OT Iowa • Sr • 6'5" / 314 lbs Projected Team Chicago PROSPECT RNK 35th POSITION RNK 5th The Bears are doing their best to rebuild the 2025 Iowa offensive line and with good reason. Both Trevor Lauck and last year's second-rounder Logan Jones are well-oiled machines on outside zone runs -- a favorite of Ben Johnson's offense.

Round 1 - Pick 18 Kade Pieper IOL Iowa • Sr • 6'3" / 298 lbs Projected Team Minnesota PROSPECT RNK 16th POSITION RNK 1st Pieper is the kind of athletic center who can be a weapon in an offense. His ability to get out on the move and make plays in space is as good as it gets at the position. He's what the Vikings were hoping for when they drafted Garrett Bradbury.

Round 1 - Pick 19 Chris Cole LB Georgia • Jr • 6'3" / 235 lbs Projected Team Houston PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Cole is an athletic marvel with limitless range at the linebacker position. He will bridge the gap between off-ball and edge if you want him to or he can just shut down windows over the middle of the field all day

Round 1 - Pick 20 A'Mauri Washington DL Oregon • Sr • 6'3" / 325 lbs Projected Team Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK 14th POSITION RNK 2nd Washington is a ridiculously explosive nose tackle who can reset the line of scrimmage in the run game. While he hasn't quite developed the way many were hoping this season as a pass rusher, the potential is there with his first step and low center of gravity.

Round 1 - Pick 21 David Stone DL Oklahoma • Jr • 6'3" / 315 lbs Projected Team Dallas PROSPECT RNK 13th POSITION RNK 1st Stone is a do-it-all defensive tackle who could immediately improve the Cowboys' run defense. With Kenny Clark almost certainly on track to be a cap casualty after this season, Stone could fill his shoes immediately.

Round 1 - Pick 22 Jamari Johnson TE Oregon • Sr • 6'5" / 255 lbs Projected Team Denver PROSPECT RNK 27th POSITION RNK 1st REC 11 REYDS 176 YDS/REC 16 TDS 1 After missing a couple of games with injury, Johnson came back to tear up USC this past weekend with seven catches for 119 yards. He's a smooth-moving pass catcher with a massive frame and a large catch radius. He could be a Bo Nix favorite underneath.

Round 1 - Pick 23 Kelley Jones CB Mississippi State • Sr • 6'4" / 205 lbs Projected Team Detroit PROSPECT RNK 23rd POSITION RNK 3rd Jones is a perfect Lions corner with his press pedigree. You won't find too many longer corners in college football history. He's only allowed five catches on 14 targets for 67 yards with four pass breakups this season.

Round 1 - Pick 24 Sammy Brown LB Clemson • Jr • 6'2" / 235 lbs Projected Team New England PROSPECT RNK 19th POSITION RNK 1st Brown is a three-down off-ball linebacker with about as clean an athletic and production profile as you could hope for at the position. He'd be a big upgrade in coverage vs. what's currently on the Patriots' roster.

Round 1 - Pick 25 Lance Heard OT Kentucky • Sr • 6'6" / 325 lbs Projected Team Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK 29th POSITION RNK 3rd Heard would fit in on the Bengals' line in the run game where he's a certified people mover. He wouldn't have to start right away with Orlando Brown Jr. under contract for two more seasons. With Brown's play slipping from his peak, though, Heard would provide injury insurance in the meantime.

Round 1 - Pick 26 Yhonzae Pierre EDGE Alabama • Sr • 6'4" / 251 lbs Projected Team Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK 47th POSITION RNK 6th Pierre is the type of traitsy edge rusher the Eagles would love to get into their building to try to develop. He had a breakout third season in 2025 and has followed that up with 12 pressures on 64 pass-rushing snaps so far in 2026.

Round 1 - Pick 27 KJ Duff WR Rutgers • Jr • 6'6" / 225 lbs Projected Team Kansas City PROSPECT RNK 53rd POSITION RNK 8th REC 29 REYDS 550 YDS/REC 19 TDS 7 With Rashee Rice in a contract year, the Chiefs will likely be looking for a big-bodied wideout to fill his role. Duff is just that and then some at 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. Duff has also been dominating college football this year with the fourth-most receiving yards in college football (550).

Round 1 - Pick 28 Reed Harris WR Arizona State • Sr • 6'5" / 220 lbs Projected Team Seattle PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR REC 19 REYDS 374 YDS/REC 19.7 TDS 5 Harris is another massive wide receiver at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds who can really run routes. He's added more layers to his game after only hauling in 39 passes for 673 yards last season at Boston College before transferring.

Round 1 - Pick 29 Melvin Siani OT Texas • Sr • 6'6" / 317 lbs Projected Team San Francisco PROSPECT RNK 66th POSITION RNK 10th Siani has the athletic ability to be the heir to Trent Williams on the left side for the 49ers. He's been lights out this season in pass protection with only four pressures allowed on 148 pass-blocking snaps.

Round 1 - Pick 30 Samson Okunlola OL Miami (Fla.) • Jr • 6'6" / 330 lbs Projected Team Baltimore PROSPECT RNK NR POSITION RNK NR Okunlola is having a breakout season after switching from left guard last season to left tackle this fall. He looks much more comfortable out on the edge, where his quick feet can be a weapon. While he hasn't faced much in the way of top competition, he'll get those chances as the season wears on.

Round 1 - Pick 31 Tony Rojas LB Penn State • Jr • 6'2" / 236 lbs Projected Team Buffalo PROSPECT RNK 58th POSITION RNK 4th Rojas likely would have been in the league right now if it weren't for a torn ACL early last season. Now the fourth-year linebacker looks like the best player at the position in college football. His instincts have really shined this season -- especially in coverage.