49ers seven-round mock draft 2020: San Francisco trades out of first round, grabs extra pick

There are a lot of mock drafts out there, but there aren't many seven-round mocks predicting each and every pick that will be made in the 2020 NFL Draft. Fortunately for you, you can check out an in-depth seven-round mock draft recently created by CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso, whose predictions include the selections of each of the 49ers' upcoming draft picks.

Here's a look at Trapasso's prediction for each Niners pick, along with analysis on how these players would fit on San Francisco's roster heading into the 2020 season.

Day 2

Round 2, 34th overall pick: Cesar Ruiz, OL, Michigan

Trapasso has the 49ers trading the 31st overall pick to the Colts while acquiring the 34th and 160th overall picks in the draft, increasing their total draft total to seven picks. In Ruiz, the 49ers would be getting a talented player who could potentially earn a starting job as a rookie. Lauded as the best blocking center in the country last fall, Ruiz did not allow a pressure during the final five games of his career at Michigan.

Day 3

Round 5, 156th overall pick: J.R. Reed, S, Georgia

Round 5, 160th overall pick, Justin Strnad, LB, Wake Forrest

Round 5, 176th overall pick: Nevelle Clark, CB, UCF

Round 6, 210 overall pick: Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan

Round 7, 217th overall pick: John Reid, CB, Penn State

Round 7, 242nd overall pick: Sean McKeon, TE, Michigan

J.R. Reid, who likely improved his draft stock following his impressive performance at the combine, could help a 49ers secondary that failed to come up with enough pick plays near the end of their loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV. The same can be said of Hill, Clark and John Reid, who would be asked to help strengthen a defense that, despite finishing first in the league in pass defense last season, was just 22nd in the NFL in red zone efficiency. The quartet would help replace defensive backs Jimmy Ward, Jason Verrett and Dontae Johnson, who are each slated to enter free agency on March 18.

The addition of Strnad, a rangy, athletic defender who filled up the stat sheet during his time with the Demon Deacons, would be a welcomed addition to a San Francisco defense that finished 17th in the league in rushing and 23rd in yards per carry allowed. McKeon, a 6-foot-5, 246-pound TE that is more known for his blocking than his receiving, could blossom into a solid backup for All-Pro George Kittle. He could also be a valuable asset when the 49ers are in run-heavy situations, as they were on numerous occasions during the 2019 season.

One position of note the 49ers' did not address in Trapasso's mock is the receiver, which means that San Francisco, if they follow a similar draft plan as the one constructed above, would have to find Emmanuel Sanders' possible replacement (assuming Sanders leaves in free agency). The 49ers, a year after reportedly being in the running to sign Le'Veon Bell, appear to be content with having Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, and Matt Brieda anchor their rushing attack in 2020.

