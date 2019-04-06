A.J. Brown NFL Draft profile: Everything to know about pro day, measurements, strengths, team fits

A.J. Brown put up impressive numbers at Ole Miss and while much of the attention went to teammate D.K. Metcalf, Brown could end up being the first wide receiver drafted. He was more consistent in college and, unlike Metcalf, avoided injuries. He's also one of the best slot receivers in this draft class -- a "big" slot -- who has the ability to play out wide too. He's a likely first-round pick who should find himself on the field early in his NFL career.

College career

A four-star recruit coming out of high school in Starkville, Mississippi, Brown was also a prized baseball recruit, who was drafted in the 19th round by the Padres. Brown played in 12 games as a freshman and had 29 receptions and two touchdowns. As a sophomore in 2017, he had 75 catches for 1,252 yards and 11 scores, and followed that up last season with 85 catches for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns.

Among all FBS wide receivers, Brown ranked 12th in Pro Football Focus' slot receptions metric and was 13th slot yards. He was 14th in yards per route run.

Combine/pro day results

Measurement Result Height: 6-foot-0 Weight: 226 pounds Arms: 32 7/8 inches Hands: 9 3/4 inches

Workout Result 40-yard dash: 4.49 Bench press: 19 Vertical jump: 36.5 Broad jump: 120.0 3-cone drill: -- 20-yard shuttle: -- 60-yard shuttle: --

Strengths/weaknesses

Strengths: Brown worked primarily from slot until D.K. Metcalf was lost to injury. Brown ran a lot of in-breaking and comeback routes in Ole Miss' simplified passing offense. He was good at finding soft spots in zone coverage and a strong after-the-catch runner. Brown is efficient out of breaks, a long-strider who takes a while to get up to top speed, but a high-volume receiver who controls the middle of the field.

And don't think of him as just a slot receiver running underneath routes; he can get deep too:

Repost: So much for containing A.J. Brown. He finished with seven catches, 93 yards and this touchdown. pic.twitter.com/a0AGqzw8Mr — Ben Garrett (@SpiritBen) September 1, 2018

Weaknesses: Brown sometimes struggles with press-man coverage, especially against bigger cornerbacks. He also needs to be more consistent as a blocker and he has struggled with concentration drops at time. That said, Brown excels at the contested catch:

How did A.J. Brown catch this? pic.twitter.com/vm0ndRVTMu — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 10, 2018

NFL comparison

From CBS Sports NFL draft analyst Chris Trapasso:

JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster received the second-most targets from the slot in football last season (112) per Sports Info Solutions, and like the young Steelers' star, Brown should land as a big (athletic) slot option in the NFL, no longer a part-time gadget or novelty item. Brown has 4.49 speed but specializes after the catch, when he instantly morphs into a running back. He's also reliable in contested-catch situations. Brown is the most NFL-ready receiver in this class.

NFL teams in play to draft Brown

Bills: Buffalo loaded up on wide receivers during free agency and the No. 9 pick would be too early to draft Brown, but if the team trades down he would make a lot of sense in the 20-32 range.

Redskins: Washington needs a lot of help on offense. Case Keenum isn't the long-term answer at quarterback but he'll need somebody to throw to. And that could be Brown, a middle-of-the-field security blanket.

Giants: They traded Odell Beckham for the No. 17 pick, a third-rounder and Jabrill Peppers. If New York addresses quarterback or edge rusher at No. 6, it could look for Beckham's replacement with the 17th selection.

Steelers: Who will step up in a post-Antonio Brown world? The team signed Donte Moncrief, and while Brown would give Roethlisberger another big deep threat, he's drawn comparisons to JuJu Smith-Schuster. Are two JuJus better than one?

Ravens: Baltimore's search for a legit No. 1 receiver continues. And while they're moving to a run-first offense with Lamar Jackson, he has proven capable of throwing the ball. Brown could be for the Ravens what Anquan Boldin was, with the added benefit of deep-threat potential.

Chiefs: Most of Kansas City's needs are on the defensive side of the ball but depending on what happens with Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs could be in the market for another downfield playmaker.