NFL Draft analysis for A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 90

Strengths:

  • Ability to set the edge in the run game
  • Able to use power to set up pass-rush moves
  • Can play DE in 3-4 of 4-3; can also kick inside and play DT

Weaknesses:

  • Disappears for stretches during games
  • Doesn't win 1-v-1s as consistently as he should
  • Had a poor combine -- ran slow and only 17 reps
