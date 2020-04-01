A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma St

NFL Draft analysis for A.J. Green, CB, Oklahoma St

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Tall with a high-cut outside frame
  • Physical and decently effective in press
  • Impressive initial explosion
  • Length helps him to get his hands on the ball on in-breakers

Weaknesses:

  • Hips can be stiff, and he tends to be high in his backpedal
  • Grabby-ish with limited lateral agility
  • Will fly up as a tackler but more of a diver than someone who wraps up
  • Long speed is lacking
