NFL Draft analysis for A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 88

Strengths:

  • Long, athletic prototypical CB
  • Ran 4.42 at combine and that speed shows up on tape
  • Cover corner who excels in press-man

Weaknesses:

  • Didn't face much competition in ACC
  • Better in man than zone schemes
  • Could be better vs. run
