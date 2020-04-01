Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

NFL Draft analysis for Aaron Fuller, WR, Washington

Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 71

Strengths:

  • Reliable hands
  • Some wiggle in space
  • Good vision to find space on short passes
  • Occasional big play down the field at Washington

Weaknesses:

  • Small frame
  • Not physical or twitchy off the line, will struggle against press coverage
  • Not a high-end separator
