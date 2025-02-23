Abdul Carter was arguably the best defensive player in the country last season, and has a case to be the No. 1 overall player in the 2025 NFL Draft. Carter was a menace for Penn State last season, leading the entire nation in tackles for loss (24) in earning First Team All-American honors.

The two-time First Team All-Big Ten selection, Carter had the third-most pressures (66) and the seventh-most sacks (12.0) in the entire FBS last season. A former linebacker, Carter made the switch to edge rusher prior to the start of last season in Tom Allen's defense, playing 300 snaps at defensive end compared to 317 at outside linebacker and 87 at inside linebacker.

A pass rusher at the next level, Carter has a strong chance to be selected No. 1 overall in this year's draft (and the first Penn State player selected No. 1 overall since Courtney Brown in 2000). Where are the likely landing spots for Carter?

These are five logical landing spots for one of the top players in the draft:

Tennessee has the No. 1 overall pick in this draft, and can go in a bunch of different directions with the pick. The Titans need a franchise quarterback, an offensive tackle, and a wide receiver. They also badly need an edge rusher, after finishing tied for 29th in sacks (32.0) and 29th in pressure rate (28.9%).

Carter would be a welcome addition to a defense that needs a proven pass rusher to get after the quarterback. If Tennessee doesn't trade out of the No. 1 spot and goes best player available, that player may be Carter.

Tetairoa McMillan 2025 NFL Draft landing spots: Ranking five best fits for top WR prospect Garrett Podell

Cleveland Browns

The Browns will need a pass rusher whether Myles Garrett stays in Cleveland or not, but most likely will be looking for a long-term replacement for Garrett. Cleveland was the best team in the NFL in pressure rate last season (41.6%), but that percentage won't be as high when/if Garrett departs.

Of course the Browns need a quarterback, but they also need depth at edge rusher. This is where Carter comes in, a prime selection to be selected at No. 2 overall -- especially if Tennessee goes quarterback or Travis Hunter at No. 1.

Having the No. 4 overall pick, the Patriots need a lot of help at multiple positions. New England needs to add some offensive talent for Drake Maye, but the Patriots also have to shore up a pass rush that finished 32nd in the NFL in sacks (28.0) and 31st in pressure rate (28.1%).

The Patriots have the No. 4 overall pick, and Carter may not be there when it's their turn to pick. They can play the waiting game to see of the top two quarterbacks (Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward) come off the board. Carter may be there for them at No. 4, and the Patriots can fill a need while taking the best player available.

The Panthers had the worst defense in the NFL last season, and one of the worst pass rushing units. They finished 32nd in the NFL in pressure rate (25.2%) and 29th in sack percentage (5.7%), badly needing a pass rusher at the center of their rebuild on that side of the ball.

Carter won't be around at No. 8, so the Panthers would have to be aggressive and trade up into the top five to get him. The Panthers need a lot of help at multiple positions, so this likely won't happen -- even if Carter is a natural fit for Ejiro Evero's defense.

The Jaguars have a new defensive coordinator in Anthony Campanile, and one of the best pass rushers in football in Josh Hines-Allen -- along with a former No. 1 overall pick in Trayvon Walker. Why would Jacksonville need another pass rusher in Carter?

Even with the talent in the pass rush, Jacksonville was 30th in the league in sack rate (5.5%) and and 27th in pressure rate (29.6%), That should change under Campanile, but the Jaguars would be one of the best pass rushing teams with Carter, Hines-Allen, and Walker. The defense would get instantly better as a result.

Jacksonville has the No. 5 pick, so there's an outside chance the Jaguars could get Carter if they stay put.