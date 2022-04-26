Draft Scouting Report:

Rating: 75.87 (Chance to start)

Pro Comparison: Mike Adams

Strengths:

Great size to absorb contact. Drives his feet on contact. Does a good job adjusting his feet once engaged. Strong upper body. Good eyes to handle stunt.

Weaknesses:

Lateral agility and creating leverage can improve. Can do a better job of sinking his hips in pass protection. Abandons footwork when challenged by quicker players.

Accolades: