Abram, Johnathan, S, Miss. State

NFL Draft analysis for Abram, Johnathan, S, Miss. State

Draft Scouting Report:

Tone-setter at the short and intermediate portions of the field thanks to tremendous play-recognition ability, burst, and closing speed. Eliminates yards after the catch on crossing routes and will beat most running backs to the corner. Not as productive in deep coverage yet not a liability there, all of which make him one of the most well-rounded defensive backs in the class. -- CT

